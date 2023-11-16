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Secondary Schools

Find the right secondary school for your teenager with our listings of international high schools in Portugal:

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IPS Cascais

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Nobel Algarve

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Other listings of Secondary Schools

A+ Academy

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Bright International School

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Carlucci American International School of Lisbon

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Greene’s Tutorial College

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InterHigh

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International Christian School of Cascais

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International Sharing School

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Oeiras International School

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Pearson Online Academy

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St Julian’s School

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St. Dominic’s International School

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St. Julian’s School

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Vale Verde International School

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing