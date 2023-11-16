Keep the whole family entertained in your new home country with our directory listings of kids' activities in Portugal:
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Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets