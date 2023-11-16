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Family and Kids Activities

Keep the whole family entertained in your new home country with our directory listings of kids' activities in Portugal:

Featured

Baleal Surf Camp

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Other listings of Family and Kids Activities

Tiqets

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World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts

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All categories

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Living

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing