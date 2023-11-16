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Real Estate Agencies

Get to know the Portuguese housing market with our listings of real estate agents and agencies in Portugal:

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Kuabit

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Pearls of Portugal

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Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

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Other listings of Real Estate Agencies

Engel & Völkers

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Housing Agent

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Prestige Property

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Savills

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing