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Language Schools

Our directory of language schools in Portugal can help you find the perfect class in your new home:

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Conversa Portuguese

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LanguaTalk

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Lingoda

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Other listings of Language Schools

CIAL Centro de Linguas

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Live Lingua

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing