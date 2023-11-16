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Short Term and Serviced Apartments

Find your temporary home with these short-term and serviced apartment leasing agencies in Portugal:

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Airbnb

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Flatio

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Spotahome

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Other listings of Short Term and Serviced Apartments

Blueground

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Booking.com

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HouseLettings

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Nestpick

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SilverDoor Apartments

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing