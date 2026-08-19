UK-Netherlands double tax treaty explained for expats

Key takeaways Dual residence : The treaty tie-breaker determines residence if both countries claim you; consider your home, family, and work links, as this dictates which treaty rules apply.

: The treaty tie-breaker determines residence if both countries claim you; consider your home, family, and work links, as this dictates which treaty rules apply. 183-day rule : This primarily concerns employment income rather than tax residence; key factors include workdays, employer location, and permanent establishment status, as a simple day count is often insufficient.

: This primarily concerns employment income rather than tax residence; key factors include workdays, employer location, and permanent establishment status, as a simple day count is often insufficient. Pensions : Tax treatment relies on the pension type and treaty article (e.g., private, State, or government service), making it a significant pain point for expats.

: Tax treatment relies on the pension type and treaty article (e.g., private, State, or government service), making it a significant pain point for expats. Double tax relief : Relief via exemption, credit, or refund is not automatic; verify which country taxed first and if tax was withheld.

: Relief via exemption, credit, or refund is not automatic; verify which country taxed first and if tax was withheld. Filing duties: The treaty does not override filing requirements; you may need to file in both countries due to differing UK and Dutch tax years.

Who it affects and how tax residence is decided This guide matters if you live in the Netherlands with UK salary, pension, rental income, savings income, or investment income. It also matters if you moved between the two countries during a tax year, work remotely for a UK employer, or think you may have dual residence in the UK and the Netherlands. The key question is usually residence. If only one country treats you as a resident, the treaty is often simpler. If both countries can claim you as a resident under their own rules, treaty residence becomes critical. The following questions determine your treaty residence: Where is your permanent home available to you? Where are your personal and economic ties closest (your center of vital interests)? Where do you habitually live? What is your nationality? If that still does not settle it, have the authorities agreed a position? Expatica Tip The 183-day rule often gets too much attention. If your home, partner, and day-to-day life are in the Netherlands, the Belastingdienst may still treat you as resident even if you remain on a UK payroll. The treaty residence test is a separate question. How the tie-breaker rules work Article 4 sets out the tie-breaker order. First, look at where you have a permanent home. If you have one in both countries, look at where your personal and economic relations are closer, often called your centre of vital interests. For example, if you keep a flat in London but your partner, main home, and working life are in Amsterdam, the treaty may point to the Netherlands as your treaty residence. A common question is whether days alone decide this. Usually, they do not. Why the 183-day rule is only part of the answer The 183-day rule forms part of the treaty rules for employment income. The exemption from tax in the work state generally applies only if all the relevant treaty conditions are met. This is different from tax residence. Spending fewer than 183 days in the UK does not, by itself, determine your tax residence or prevent the UK from taxing certain UK-source income where domestic law and the treaty allow it.

Which country taxes each type of income This depends on the income type, your residence, and the treaty article. One thing worth knowing is that the treaty often gives one country primary taxing rights, but the other country may still require reporting before giving relief. Income type Usually taxed where Relief method What to verify Salary from employment Usually where the work is physically done Often exemption or credit Where the work was performed, the employer, and whether the employer has a permanent establishment Private pensions and State Pension Often residence state, but usually depends on pension type and Article 17 Exemption or credit Source, prior tax relief, and amount Government service pensions Often source state under Article 18 logic Exemption or credit Whether service counts as government service UK rental income Usually where the property is located Usually relief in residence state Local filing and expenses rules Dividends, interest, capital gains Depends on article and domestic rules Usually credit or exemption Withholding, Dutch treatment, and source rules *Information correct on 26th July 2026 Salary, remote work, and self-employment income Employment income is usually taxed where the work is carried out. That means a Dutch resident working physically in the Netherlands for a UK employer may still have Dutch taxing rights on that salary, even if the employer is in the UK. However, employer location does not decide everything. Remote work, split duties, move-year periods, and self-employment can all have an effect, especially if you cross tax years in two different systems. Pensions, including UK government service pensions Pension questions are rarely simple. Broadly, Article 17 covers many private pensions and similar payments, while Article 18 deals with government service income. A retiree in the Netherlands receiving a UK pension should check the pension type, whether contributions previously received UK tax relief, and whether any special treaty exception applies. Rental income, dividends, interest and capital gains Rental income from UK property is usually taxed in the UK first, because property income is generally taxed where the property sits. Dividends, interest, and capital gains can work differently, and withholding tax or domestic reporting rules may still apply. If you live in the Netherlands and have UK rental income, check how the treaty and Dutch domestic law provide double tax relief, and whether you still need to declare the income before relief is applied.

How to claim relief and stay compliant in both countries Once you have identified which treaty article is likely to apply, you can prepare your tax return and any double tax relief claims. The treaty helps avoid double taxation, but you will still need to carry out the following administrative steps. 1 Gather records, including payslips, P60s, pension statements, Dutch jaaropgaaf, and withholding certificates. 2 Check the treaty article that matches your income type (e.g., employment income, pension income). 3 Confirm which country has primary taxing rights. 4 File in the country or countries where returns are still required. 5 Claim credit, exemption, refund, or treaty relief where needed. 6 Ask for advice if your situation is complex, especially in a move year. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Keep your UK P60 or pension statement, Dutch jaaropgaaf, and any withholding certificates together before you start filing. Advisers and tax offices often ask for all of them when checking relief claims. Filing tax returns in the Netherlands and the UK Taxing rights and filing duties are not the same thing. Dutch residents generally report worldwide income, and relevant UK returns may still be needed for UK-source income or other Self Assessment obligations. Also bear in mind that the tax years differ. The Netherlands uses the calendar year, while the UK tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April. Taxes How to file income tax in the Netherlands Read more When to use treaty relief forms or mutual agreement Sometimes you can claim double taxation relief through a credit or exemption in your tax return. In other cases, you may need an HMRC treaty relief form, a refund claim, or a mutual agreement procedure under Article 25. If tax has been withheld in the wrong place, check HMRC’s Netherlands individual treaty relief form and the Belastingdienst pages on income from abroad and relief. If the two authorities still disagree, a cross-border tax adviser can help you decide whether mutual agreement is worth pursuing.

Managing UK and Dutch tax payments across borders Once you have finished your tax calculations, you may find that you have to move money across borders to make payments. You might need to pay a Dutch tax bill from a UK account, receive a UK pension while budgeting in euros, or move salary and savings between GBP and EUR. Compare the total cost, not just the headline fee. Check: Transfer fees

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Whether you can hold both GBP and EUR Major Dutch and UK banks can handle cross-border payments, but expats often want clearer fee visibility and easier currency management. Wise is one practical option if you need an international transfer service and multi-currency account for holding GBP and EUR. This can enable you to receive money and make cross-border payments more smoothly. Discover Wise Directory Accountants and tax advisors in the Netherlands Find a tax advisor