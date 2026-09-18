Joint bank accounts in the Netherlands for expats

This guide walks through how joint Dutch accounts work, what documentation traditional banks require, and when a multi-currency alternative like Wise makes more sense for cross-border spending.

Key takeaways A Dutch joint account is usually the right base for rent, utilities, salaries, and direct debits.

ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank are often the easiest fit for Dutch banking.

N26 should be treated as a real digital joint account, with a dedicated IBAN and equal access for both holders.

Most providers ask for ID, a Dutch address, and a BSN at some stage, but timing differs.

Wise does not offer a joint account. Instead, a Wise account works better as a supplement for shared international spending, travel, and foreign-currency purchases. Banking How to open a Dutch bank account in 2026 Read more

What a joint bank account gives you in the Netherlands A conventional joint account is designed for shared domestic money. That often means one shared IBAN or account number, two debit cards, equal account rights, and support for salaries, direct debits, and household bills. Not every shared balance counts as a joint account. Some apps let two people spend together without giving both holders equal ownership and responsibility, which is important when you are paying rent or setting up recurring bills. Feature Joint account in the Netherlands Why it matters Shared ownership Two holders normally have equal legal access Both people can manage shared money without asking the other Shared IBAN or account number Usually yes Useful for rent, utilities, salary payments, and SEPA direct debits Cards and app access Usually two debit cards and shared visibility Easier grocery, transport, and household spending Domestic payment fit Usually strong Better match for iDEAL and local bills Liability Rights are equal, and overdrafts or debts can be shared Important to discuss before opening the account

Who can open one and what do you need? Most providers expect both applicants to be 18 or over, complete identity checks, and show a Dutch address or registration proof. They may also ask for a BSN and residence documents if one or both applicants are not Dutch nationals. If one person has just moved, has non-EU papers, or does not already bank with the provider, approval can change. Some providers also want both applicants to live in the same country or to hold personal accounts first. While exact requirements vary by provider, applying for a joint account typically requires both applicants to prepare these essentials: Valid ID for both applicants

Dutch address or registration proof where required

BSN now, or by the provider’s deadline

Residence permit or visa evidence where relevant

Existing personal account, if the provider requires one

Latest expat eligibility rules Editor in the Netherlands Tarah Ren Insider Tip Some major local banks let expats start without a BSN, but usually ask for it within 90 to 120 days of municipal registration.

Which joint account options are available in the Netherlands? The easiest way to shortlist a joint account in the Netherlands is to compare product types. Some are built for Dutch household admin, some are full digital joint accounts, and some work better as shared-spending tools. Option type Examples Best for Dutch everyday banking Main watch-outs Major local banks ING, ABN AMRO, Rabobank Rent, utilities, salaries, and direct debits Usually the strongest fit Monthly fees, local checks, and occasional branch or video steps Digital joint account N26 Two people who want a real shared account with app-first setup Good, if both meet eligibility rules Both people need personal N26 accounts with the same country’s T&Cs and IBAN Shared-spending alternative Wise Travel, foreign-currency shopping, and casual shared costs Limited for Dutch household admin One legal owner, restricted member rights, and no group IBAN for EU users Major local banks for domestic shared banking Most expats who need shared money for rent and bills still end up with Dutch banks. ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank are generally the most natural fit for salary payments, direct debits, and iDEAL-based daily life. However, local requirements and account maintenance costs remain key factors. Current plans start at about €4.80 to €5.80, and you should still research app language, identification steps, and whether both holders need local registration. Banking Best bank accounts for expats in the Netherlands 2026 Read more Digital joint accounts such as N26 If you prefer a completely digital experience, N26 delivers a genuine joint account rather than a simple shared sub-account. It functions as a standalone bank account with its own IBAN, giving both partners equal legal rights and visibility over shared funds. The catch lies in the onboarding process: both you and your partner need active, personal N26 accounts under the exact same country region. Because moving timeline mismatches can stall approval, it pays to check your eligibility before relying on an app-first setup. Banking Mobile banks and banking apps in the Netherlands Read more

How Wise works for shared international spending Wise works best as a flexible sidekick rather than a substitute for a Dutch bank account. While Wise does not offer a typical joint account, its Spend with Others feature allows one person to set up a shared pool, invite a partner, and issue a separate digital card to spend from the same balance. It isn’t a substitute for a main Dutch bank account, which you will still need for salary deposits, rent, and local direct debits, but it shines when managing international life. With support for over 40 currencies at mid-market exchange rates, it is an ideal tool for joint travel, foreign online shopping, or receiving funds from abroad without paying steep conversion fees. Permission Owner Member Spend with a separate digital card Yes Yes See all group transactions Yes Yes Add money Yes Yes Send money out Yes No Withdraw money Yes No Convert money Yes No Manage the group and members Yes No Important limitations of Wise Group Wise Group has one legal owner. Members have restricted rights.

The owner legally controls the money, even if another member adds funds.

Members can spend and view transactions, but they cannot send, withdraw, convert, or manage the group.

EU users should not expect separate account details or a group IBAN.

Members cannot withdraw cash from the shared balance.

Only use the feature with people you know and trust.

Wise EU-registered personal accounts can only have two people in a group at the time of writing, so recheck this before opening.

Check Wise’s latest Help Centre before relying on current fees, currencies, or eligibility. How the Group feature works The owner creates a group and invites someone they know and trust. The invited person accepts, and both people can see the transaction feed and add money. Each participant can get a separate digital card and use Apple Pay or Google Pay where the Wise virtual card is available. Both people can spend from the shared balance, but only the owner can send money out, withdraw money, convert funds, or manage members. If a member leaves, their digital card is cancelled and they lose access, while any money left in the group still belongs to the owner. Where Wise fits best Wise fits best when the spending is shared, but the legal ownership does not need to be. It can suit cross-border households, travelling couples, or flatmates splitting flexible costs rather than formal household bills. Its strongest fit is shared spending with an international angle, not core Dutch banking. If you regularly move money between countries, compare receiving money from abroad, multi-currency accounts, and broader money transfer options. Wise could be a good fit for: International couples splitting euro spending while one person still earns in another currency

Long-distance partners who want one travel pot

Flatmates sharing groceries, subscriptions, or occasional household costs

Friends travelling together and paying from the same balance Go to Wise

Wise vs a Dutch joint account: which setup suits you? If you’re unsure, compare the product against the job the money needs to do. The main confusion here is treating shared access and shared ownership as the same thing. True joint account vs Wise Group Setup Best for Shared ownership Dutch everyday banking Travel and FX use, key limits Dutch joint account at a major local bank Rent, salary payments, utilities, and recurring household bills Yes Usually the strongest fit Travel use depends on card and FX fees; monthly fees apply Digital joint account, such as N26 Two people who want a real shared account with app-first access Yes Good, if both meet eligibility rules Better for app-led use, but both holders need matching personal accounts Wise Group Trips, shared groceries, foreign-currency spending, and topping up from abroad No, one legal owner Not the right tool for salaries, rent, or direct debits Strong for international spending, but members cannot send, withdraw, convert, or manage the group