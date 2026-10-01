Best savings accounts in the Netherlands for expats

Key takeaways The best savings account in the Netherlands depends first on access, not just yield.

Easy-access accounts can carry promo periods, withdrawal limits, or delayed payouts.

Cross-border EU banks can still offer eligible €100,000 deposit cover, but the scheme usually follows the bank’s home license.

Dutch tax on savings usually sits in Box 3, the tax on wealth, so headline interest is not your true return if you are above the allowance.

Only ordinary deposits are ranked below. Investment cash products and multi-currency accounts are different product types. Methodology: We ranked only ordinary savings deposits, not investment-based cash products or safeguarded e-money balances. Rates, caps, access rules, and guarantee details were checked against provider or regulator pages. Always confirm current conditions directly with the provider before opening. If you are still getting used to banking in the Netherlands, start by separating easy-access savings from fixed-term deposits. This guide flags deposit protection, the BSN or citizen service number, Dutch IBAN, and residency checks, then shows where a separate currency account can fit without being confused with a protected savings deposit.

Easy-access savings accounts Provider Rate Access Guarantee scheme Key condition bunq Up to 3.01% variable Withdraw anytime Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme EUR rate depends on plan and thresholds; two free withdrawals a month, three after one year Openbank 3.10% for 6 months, then 1.80% variable Withdraw anytime Spanish deposit guarantee Welcome rate applies up to €1,000,000; a linked Openbank current account is opened too Bigbank 3.00% for 6 months, then 2.00% variable Free withdrawals, paid out within up to 3 business days Estonian deposit guarantee Dutch IBAN counter account required; interest only on balances up to €250,000 Rates and terms last checked on September 18, 2026.

Fixed-term deposits Provider Rate or term Access Guarantee scheme Key condition bunq 6m 1.86%, 12m 2.11%, 24m 1.91% Early exit allowed for a fee Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme €1,000 to €100,000 per person; closes automatically at maturity Openbank 3m, 6m, or 12m at 1.90% fixed Early exit allowed, but only 0.20% nominal paid if you break term Spanish deposit guarantee No fees; requires Openbank current account Bigbank 6 to 9m 2.75%, 12m 3.15%, 2y 3.20% fixed No routine early access Estonian deposit guarantee €1,000 minimum, Dutch IBAN counter account, single name only Raisin Marketplace offers up to 3.45% for 1 year and 3.36% for 2 years Usually locked until maturity, rules vary by partner bank Home-country scheme of the partner bank Check which bank actually holds the deposit and whether any tax paperwork applies ABN AMRO 1y 2.00%, 2y 2.15%, 5y 2.50% fixed Early withdrawal usually means a penalty Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme Often most convenient if you already bank there; linked ABN AMRO account needed Rates and terms last checked on September 18, 2026. Manage Your Cross-Border Funds with Wise When moving money into or out of Dutch savings accounts from abroad, conversion costs can eat into your interest. A Wise account allows expats to hold, convert, and transfer money across 40+ currencies at the mid-market rate, avoiding high bank fees. Open a Wise account

1. bunq If local deposit protection matters most, bunq is one of the simpler places to start. Its euro savings account, a spaarrekening, sits under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme, or Depositogarantiestelsel, which generally protects eligible deposits up to €100,000 per person, per bank. The headline savings rate is variable, and bunq says it depends on your plan and thresholds. Personal savings accounts come with two free withdrawals a month, rising to three after a year, and interest is paid weekly. bunq also offers term deposits from €1,000 to €100,000 for 3, 6, 12, or 24 months. If you want a Dutch-licensed option with a fixed rate and a familiar app, that can be easier than switching your full day-to-day banking setup. Banking How to open a Dutch bank account in 2026 Read more

2. Openbank The eye-catching number at Openbank is 3.10%, but it only lasts six months. After that, the welcome savings account converts into the standard Open Savings Account, and the public ongoing rate is lower, currently 1.80% up to €300,000. Openbank also opens a current account alongside the savings product. That may be fine if you want both, but it adds friction if your only goal is parking cash at a higher rate. Interest is paid monthly and the money stays accessible. Deposit protection follows Spain’s scheme, not the Dutch one, and Openbank says coverage is up to €100,000 per account holder and bank license. Its Dutch spaardeposito keeps things simple on term length, with 3, 6, or 12 months at 1.90%. Break the term early and the return falls sharply, so this works best if you are reasonably sure you will not need the money.

3. Bigbank Higher rates often come with more setup, and Bigbank shows that clearly. Its flexible savings account currently pays 3.00% for new customers for six months, then 2.00% variable, with interest paid yearly on December 31. Before you apply, check the access mechanics. You need your own Dutch counter account, called a tegenrekening, with a Dutch IBAN, and Bigbank says it serves customers living in the Netherlands. Withdrawals are free, but payouts can take up to three business days. The interest cap and the guarantee limit are not the same thing. Bigbank pays interest on flexible savings up to €250,000, but the guarantee sits with Estonia and usually covers eligible deposits up to €100,000 per saver under the bank’s license. Its flexible savings product is single-name only, not joint. For anyone comparing fixed-term deposits in the Netherlands, Bigbank is the stronger option. It starts at €1,000, uses fixed rates by term, and keeps most rules easy to scan.