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Banking

Best savings accounts in the Netherlands for expats

Finding the best savings account in the Netherlands can be harder than a comparison page makes it look, because a 3.10% promo rate may end in six months or come with extra account rules. If you may need the cash soon, an easy-access spaarrekening, a Dutch savings account, usually makes more sense than a fixed-term spaardeposito, or term deposit, even when the rate is lower.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Roy Pallas
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Last updated

Key takeaways

  • The best savings account in the Netherlands depends first on access, not just yield.
  • Easy-access accounts can carry promo periods, withdrawal limits, or delayed payouts.
  • Cross-border EU banks can still offer eligible €100,000 deposit cover, but the scheme usually follows the bank’s home license.
  • Dutch tax on savings usually sits in Box 3, the tax on wealth, so headline interest is not your true return if you are above the allowance.
  • Only ordinary deposits are ranked below. Investment cash products and multi-currency accounts are different product types.

Methodology: We ranked only ordinary savings deposits, not investment-based cash products or safeguarded e-money balances. Rates, caps, access rules, and guarantee details were checked against provider or regulator pages. Always confirm current conditions directly with the provider before opening.

If you are still getting used to banking in the Netherlands, start by separating easy-access savings from fixed-term deposits. This guide flags deposit protection, the BSN or citizen service number, Dutch IBAN, and residency checks, then shows where a separate currency account can fit without being confused with a protected savings deposit.

Easy-access savings accounts

ProviderRateAccessGuarantee schemeKey condition
bunqUp to 3.01% variableWithdraw anytimeDutch Deposit Guarantee SchemeEUR rate depends on plan and thresholds; two free withdrawals a month, three after one year
Openbank3.10% for 6 months, then 1.80% variableWithdraw anytimeSpanish deposit guaranteeWelcome rate applies up to €1,000,000; a linked Openbank current account is opened too
Bigbank3.00% for 6 months, then 2.00% variableFree withdrawals, paid out within up to 3 business daysEstonian deposit guaranteeDutch IBAN counter account required; interest only on balances up to €250,000
Rates and terms last checked on September 18, 2026.

Fixed-term deposits

ProviderRate or termAccessGuarantee schemeKey condition
bunq6m 1.86%, 12m 2.11%, 24m 1.91%Early exit allowed for a feeDutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme€1,000 to €100,000 per person; closes automatically at maturity
Openbank3m, 6m, or 12m at 1.90% fixedEarly exit allowed, but only 0.20% nominal paid if you break termSpanish deposit guaranteeNo fees; requires Openbank current account
Bigbank6 to 9m 2.75%, 12m 3.15%, 2y 3.20% fixedNo routine early accessEstonian deposit guarantee€1,000 minimum, Dutch IBAN counter account, single name only
RaisinMarketplace offers up to 3.45% for 1 year and 3.36% for 2 yearsUsually locked until maturity, rules vary by partner bankHome-country scheme of the partner bankCheck which bank actually holds the deposit and whether any tax paperwork applies
ABN AMRO1y 2.00%, 2y 2.15%, 5y 2.50% fixedEarly withdrawal usually means a penaltyDutch Deposit Guarantee SchemeOften most convenient if you already bank there; linked ABN AMRO account needed
Rates and terms last checked on September 18, 2026.

Manage Your Cross-Border Funds with Wise

When moving money into or out of Dutch savings accounts from abroad, conversion costs can eat into your interest. A Wise account allows expats to hold, convert, and transfer money across 40+ currencies at the mid-market rate, avoiding high bank fees.

1. bunq

If local deposit protection matters most, bunq is one of the simpler places to start. Its euro savings account, a spaarrekening, sits under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme, or Depositogarantiestelsel, which generally protects eligible deposits up to €100,000 per person, per bank.

The headline savings rate is variable, and bunq says it depends on your plan and thresholds. Personal savings accounts come with two free withdrawals a month, rising to three after a year, and interest is paid weekly.

bunq also offers term deposits from €1,000 to €100,000 for 3, 6, 12, or 24 months. If you want a Dutch-licensed option with a fixed rate and a familiar app, that can be easier than switching your full day-to-day banking setup.

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2. Openbank

The eye-catching number at Openbank is 3.10%, but it only lasts six months. After that, the welcome savings account converts into the standard Open Savings Account, and the public ongoing rate is lower, currently 1.80% up to €300,000.

Openbank also opens a current account alongside the savings product. That may be fine if you want both, but it adds friction if your only goal is parking cash at a higher rate.

Interest is paid monthly and the money stays accessible. Deposit protection follows Spain’s scheme, not the Dutch one, and Openbank says coverage is up to €100,000 per account holder and bank license.

Its Dutch spaardeposito keeps things simple on term length, with 3, 6, or 12 months at 1.90%. Break the term early and the return falls sharply, so this works best if you are reasonably sure you will not need the money.

3. Bigbank

Higher rates often come with more setup, and Bigbank shows that clearly. Its flexible savings account currently pays 3.00% for new customers for six months, then 2.00% variable, with interest paid yearly on December 31.

Before you apply, check the access mechanics. You need your own Dutch counter account, called a tegenrekening, with a Dutch IBAN, and Bigbank says it serves customers living in the Netherlands. Withdrawals are free, but payouts can take up to three business days.

The interest cap and the guarantee limit are not the same thing. Bigbank pays interest on flexible savings up to €250,000, but the guarantee sits with Estonia and usually covers eligible deposits up to €100,000 per saver under the bank’s license. Its flexible savings product is single-name only, not joint.

For anyone comparing fixed-term deposits in the Netherlands, Bigbank is the stronger option. It starts at €1,000, uses fixed rates by term, and keeps most rules easy to scan.

Saving money in the Netherlands

4. Raisin

Readers chasing the best savings interest rates in the Netherlands often end up at Raisin, but the platform changes what you are actually opening. Raisin is a marketplace, not the bank that holds your deposit.

That distinction matters. Your money sits with the partner bank, so check the bank name, the home-country guarantee scheme, the minimum deposit, and the maturity rule before you sign anything. Raisin’s Dutch site currently shows fixed terms from one month to ten years, with rates up to 3.45% for one year and 3.36% for two years at the time of checking.

This route can work well if you are comfortable with cross-border savings and want more choice than ABN AMRO, ING, or Rabobank usually offer. It is less suitable if you want one familiar local bank relationship and the simplest possible claims path.

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5. ABN AMRO

Readers who already bank with ABN AMRO may accept a lower rate in exchange for less friction. That is the main reason to keep it on a shortlist, even if other providers top the rate tables.

Its Spaar Deposito, also called a termijndeposito or spaardeposito, currently offers 1 year at 2.00%, 2 years at 2.15%, 3 years at 2.20%, 5 years at 2.50%, and 10 years at 2.90%. The minimum opening amount is €500, and the deposit stops automatically at maturity, with principal and interest paid back to your linked ABN AMRO account.

For terms longer than one year, ABN AMRO pays interest yearly. Early withdrawal usually means a penalty, so it suits money you will not need during the chosen term. As a Dutch-licensed bank, eligible deposits fall under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme.

Currency-management

If you need to convert money before funding a euro savings account, or move funds after a term deposit matures, a Wise multi-currency account can help you hold, convert, and transfer currencies. It is not an ordinary savings deposit and should not be treated as having the same deposit-protection framing as a Dutch savings account.

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FAQ

Frequently asked questions about best savings accounts in the Netherlands

How did we rank the best savings accounts in the Netherlands?

We ranked only ordinary savings deposits, then separated easy-access and fixed-term products so the comparison stayed like for like. Headline rate mattered, but we also considered access, balance caps, guarantee jurisdiction, linked-account rules, and expat eligibility. Comparison date: September 18, 2026. Recheck provider terms before opening.

Can expats open a Dutch savings account?

Usually yes, but acceptance depends on the provider and your documents. Some ask for Dutch residence, a BSN, or a linked Dutch current account, while cross-border providers may accept Dutch residents through a separate onboarding route. English-language onboarding can also matter when comparing Dutch savings accounts for expats.

Are savings accounts in the Netherlands protected up to €100,000?

Dutch-licensed banks: eligible deposits are usually covered up to €100,000 per person, per bank under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme run by De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Foreign EU banks: the same limit often applies under an EU scheme, but the claim follows the bank’s home license. Multiple brands: check whether two brands share one banking license, because the limit applies across the combined balance.

How does Box 3 tax affect savings in the Netherlands?

Box 3 is the Dutch tax on wealth, which includes savings. For provisional 2026 calculations, the Belastingdienst says bank balances are treated separately from investments and other assets, and the allowance can work differently if you have a tax partner who can share that allowance. Tax rules can change, so treat this as general information only, not personal tax advice.

Are foreign EU savings accounts as safe as Dutch ones?

Check the banking license, regulator, and guarantee scheme behind the product, not just the brand name. Compare the guarantee jurisdiction, language support, claims process, and linked-account rules, and use the AFM registers of the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets or provider disclosures to confirm who supervises the bank before you apply.

Can a multi-currency account replace a Dutch savings account?

For most readers, no. A separate option such as a Wise multi-currency account can be useful for holding, converting, or moving money before funding a savings account or after a deposit matures, but it is not an ordinary savings deposit and should not be treated as having the same protection framing. If that is your use case, compare multi-currency accounts in the Netherlands alongside international money transfers in the Netherlands.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Dutch deposit guarantee rules and coverage, De Nederlandsche Bank — Dutch deposit guarantee
  2. Box 3 treatment for the provisional 2026 assessment, Belastingdienst — Box 3 provisional assessment 2026
  3. Registers for supervised financial providers, Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets — AFM registers
  4. Savings account rates and account conditions, bunq savings accounts
  5. Welcome and standard savings account conditions, Openbank savings account
  6. Flexible savings account access and conditions, Bigbank flexible savings
  7. Current savings and deposit interest rates, Bigbank rates
  8. Fixed-term deposit marketplace and current offers, Raisin Netherlands term deposits
  9. Spaar Deposito terms, rates, and maturity conditions, ABN AMRO Spaar Deposito
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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