Best savings accounts in the Netherlands for expats

Banking
Finding the best savings account in the Netherlands can be harder than a comparison page makes it look, because a 3.10% promo rate may end in six months or come with extra account rules. If you may need the cash soon, an easy-access spaarrekening, a Dutch savings account, usually makes more sense than a fixed-term spaardeposito, or term deposit, even when the rate is lower.
Methodology: We ranked only ordinary savings deposits, not investment-based cash products or safeguarded e-money balances. Rates, caps, access rules, and guarantee details were checked against provider or regulator pages. Always confirm current conditions directly with the provider before opening.
If you are still getting used to banking in the Netherlands, start by separating easy-access savings from fixed-term deposits. This guide flags deposit protection, the BSN or citizen service number, Dutch IBAN, and residency checks, then shows where a separate currency account can fit without being confused with a protected savings deposit.
|Provider
|Rate
|Access
|Guarantee scheme
|Key condition
|bunq
|Up to 3.01% variable
|Withdraw anytime
|Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme
|EUR rate depends on plan and thresholds; two free withdrawals a month, three after one year
|Openbank
|3.10% for 6 months, then 1.80% variable
|Withdraw anytime
|Spanish deposit guarantee
|Welcome rate applies up to €1,000,000; a linked Openbank current account is opened too
|Bigbank
|3.00% for 6 months, then 2.00% variable
|Free withdrawals, paid out within up to 3 business days
|Estonian deposit guarantee
|Dutch IBAN counter account required; interest only on balances up to €250,000
|Provider
|Rate or term
|Access
|Guarantee scheme
|Key condition
|bunq
|6m 1.86%, 12m 2.11%, 24m 1.91%
|Early exit allowed for a fee
|Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme
|€1,000 to €100,000 per person; closes automatically at maturity
|Openbank
|3m, 6m, or 12m at 1.90% fixed
|Early exit allowed, but only 0.20% nominal paid if you break term
|Spanish deposit guarantee
|No fees; requires Openbank current account
|Bigbank
|6 to 9m 2.75%, 12m 3.15%, 2y 3.20% fixed
|No routine early access
|Estonian deposit guarantee
|€1,000 minimum, Dutch IBAN counter account, single name only
|Raisin
|Marketplace offers up to 3.45% for 1 year and 3.36% for 2 years
|Usually locked until maturity, rules vary by partner bank
|Home-country scheme of the partner bank
|Check which bank actually holds the deposit and whether any tax paperwork applies
|ABN AMRO
|1y 2.00%, 2y 2.15%, 5y 2.50% fixed
|Early withdrawal usually means a penalty
|Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme
|Often most convenient if you already bank there; linked ABN AMRO account needed
When moving money into or out of Dutch savings accounts from abroad, conversion costs can eat into your interest. A Wise account allows expats to hold, convert, and transfer money across 40+ currencies at the mid-market rate, avoiding high bank fees.
If local deposit protection matters most, bunq is one of the simpler places to start. Its euro savings account, a spaarrekening, sits under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme, or Depositogarantiestelsel, which generally protects eligible deposits up to €100,000 per person, per bank.
The headline savings rate is variable, and bunq says it depends on your plan and thresholds. Personal savings accounts come with two free withdrawals a month, rising to three after a year, and interest is paid weekly.
bunq also offers term deposits from €1,000 to €100,000 for 3, 6, 12, or 24 months. If you want a Dutch-licensed option with a fixed rate and a familiar app, that can be easier than switching your full day-to-day banking setup.
The eye-catching number at Openbank is 3.10%, but it only lasts six months. After that, the welcome savings account converts into the standard Open Savings Account, and the public ongoing rate is lower, currently 1.80% up to €300,000.
Openbank also opens a current account alongside the savings product. That may be fine if you want both, but it adds friction if your only goal is parking cash at a higher rate.
Interest is paid monthly and the money stays accessible. Deposit protection follows Spain’s scheme, not the Dutch one, and Openbank says coverage is up to €100,000 per account holder and bank license.
Its Dutch spaardeposito keeps things simple on term length, with 3, 6, or 12 months at 1.90%. Break the term early and the return falls sharply, so this works best if you are reasonably sure you will not need the money.
Higher rates often come with more setup, and Bigbank shows that clearly. Its flexible savings account currently pays 3.00% for new customers for six months, then 2.00% variable, with interest paid yearly on December 31.
Before you apply, check the access mechanics. You need your own Dutch counter account, called a tegenrekening, with a Dutch IBAN, and Bigbank says it serves customers living in the Netherlands. Withdrawals are free, but payouts can take up to three business days.
The interest cap and the guarantee limit are not the same thing. Bigbank pays interest on flexible savings up to €250,000, but the guarantee sits with Estonia and usually covers eligible deposits up to €100,000 per saver under the bank’s license. Its flexible savings product is single-name only, not joint.
For anyone comparing fixed-term deposits in the Netherlands, Bigbank is the stronger option. It starts at €1,000, uses fixed rates by term, and keeps most rules easy to scan.
Readers chasing the best savings interest rates in the Netherlands often end up at Raisin, but the platform changes what you are actually opening. Raisin is a marketplace, not the bank that holds your deposit.
That distinction matters. Your money sits with the partner bank, so check the bank name, the home-country guarantee scheme, the minimum deposit, and the maturity rule before you sign anything. Raisin’s Dutch site currently shows fixed terms from one month to ten years, with rates up to 3.45% for one year and 3.36% for two years at the time of checking.
This route can work well if you are comfortable with cross-border savings and want more choice than ABN AMRO, ING, or Rabobank usually offer. It is less suitable if you want one familiar local bank relationship and the simplest possible claims path.
Readers who already bank with ABN AMRO may accept a lower rate in exchange for less friction. That is the main reason to keep it on a shortlist, even if other providers top the rate tables.
Its Spaar Deposito, also called a termijndeposito or spaardeposito, currently offers 1 year at 2.00%, 2 years at 2.15%, 3 years at 2.20%, 5 years at 2.50%, and 10 years at 2.90%. The minimum opening amount is €500, and the deposit stops automatically at maturity, with principal and interest paid back to your linked ABN AMRO account.
For terms longer than one year, ABN AMRO pays interest yearly. Early withdrawal usually means a penalty, so it suits money you will not need during the chosen term. As a Dutch-licensed bank, eligible deposits fall under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme.
If you need to convert money before funding a euro savings account, or move funds after a term deposit matures, a Wise multi-currency account can help you hold, convert, and transfer currencies. It is not an ordinary savings deposit and should not be treated as having the same deposit-protection framing as a Dutch savings account.
FAQ
We ranked only ordinary savings deposits, then separated easy-access and fixed-term products so the comparison stayed like for like. Headline rate mattered, but we also considered access, balance caps, guarantee jurisdiction, linked-account rules, and expat eligibility. Comparison date: September 18, 2026. Recheck provider terms before opening.
Usually yes, but acceptance depends on the provider and your documents. Some ask for Dutch residence, a BSN, or a linked Dutch current account, while cross-border providers may accept Dutch residents through a separate onboarding route. English-language onboarding can also matter when comparing Dutch savings accounts for expats.
Dutch-licensed banks: eligible deposits are usually covered up to €100,000 per person, per bank under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme run by De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Foreign EU banks: the same limit often applies under an EU scheme, but the claim follows the bank’s home license. Multiple brands: check whether two brands share one banking license, because the limit applies across the combined balance.
Box 3 is the Dutch tax on wealth, which includes savings. For provisional 2026 calculations, the Belastingdienst says bank balances are treated separately from investments and other assets, and the allowance can work differently if you have a tax partner who can share that allowance. Tax rules can change, so treat this as general information only, not personal tax advice.
Check the banking license, regulator, and guarantee scheme behind the product, not just the brand name. Compare the guarantee jurisdiction, language support, claims process, and linked-account rules, and use the AFM registers of the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets or provider disclosures to confirm who supervises the bank before you apply.
For most readers, no. A separate option such as a Wise multi-currency account can be useful for holding, converting, or moving money before funding a savings account or after a deposit matures, but it is not an ordinary savings deposit and should not be treated as having the same protection framing. If that is your use case, compare multi-currency accounts in the Netherlands alongside international money transfers in the Netherlands.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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