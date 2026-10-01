Diploma evaluation in the Netherlands: what to do first

In Dutch guidance, this process is usually called a credential evaluation or diplomawaardering. It can help another body understand your level, but it does not grant admission, professional licensing, work or residence rights, or automatic recognition. Different Dutch bodies handle employment, education, integration-related use, and protected professions, so use the decision table below to choose the right route first.

Key takeaways Non-regulated work: start with your employer. Use IDW only if they ask for a formal comparison or you need one yourself.

start with your employer. Use IDW only if they ask for a formal comparison or you need one yourself. Study: contact the school first if you already know the program.

contact the school first if you already know the program. Inburgering, naturalization, or permanent residence: check the specific IDW route and whether you qualify for a free evaluation.

check the specific IDW route and whether you qualify for a free evaluation. Regulated professions: start with the competent authority, such as BIG-register or DUO.

start with the competent authority, such as BIG-register or DUO. Scope: a credential evaluation is advisory and does not grant admission, licensing, residence rights, or automatic recognition.

What diploma evaluation means in the Netherlands A Dutch credential evaluation compares your foreign diploma with the Dutch education system. Nuffic explains that public applications usually go through IDW, while the expert evaluation behind the scenes is handled by Nuffic or SBB, depending on the qualification. The result gives a Dutch level comparison in an official format. It can help employers, schools, and authorities understand your qualification, but it is not university admission, a professional license, a work or residence permit, or automatic recognition. Nuffic usually handles higher education and general secondary comparisons.

SBB usually handles vocational comparisons.

Universities, hogescholen, and ROCs decide admission and exemptions.

Employers decide whether the evaluation is enough for hiring.

Competent authorities decide access to regulated professions.

How to choose the right route first Choose the route by purpose, not by the first portal you find. A wrong first step can cost money or delay the file. Before you apply, check three things: whether an employer has asked for IDW

whether you already know the target school or program

whether the case involves a regulated profession, inburgering, naturalization, or permanent residence Purpose Contact first Apply now? What it helps with What it does not do Non-regulated work Employer, then IDW Usually if asked Dutch level comparison Job offer Further study School or university Usually wait Admission review Automatic admission Inburgering or residence use IDW route Check eligibility first Civic or residence file Residence rights Regulated profession Competent authority Wait for route check Recognition file License For employment For many non-regulated roles, a formal evaluation is optional. It helps when an employer wants a Dutch comparison level or when the diploma title is unfamiliar locally. Ask whether a diploma and transcript copy is enough.

Check the EU database first if the role could be protected by law.

If the employer has not asked for it, waiting can save the fee and time. For further study If you already know which program you want, contact the Dutch institution first. That could be a university, a hogeschool, which is a university of applied sciences, or an ROC, a regional training center. The institution may request advice itself and still decides admission, exemptions, and language requirements. Start with admissions if you are already studying in the Netherlands or comparing named programs.

If admissions already has an internal route, you may not need to pay for a personal evaluation. Higher Education Studying in the Netherlands Read more For immigration or integration-related use Some people need diplomawaardering for inburgering, naturalization, or permanent residence. That route is separate from any IND decision, and the evaluation does not give you residence rights. One free evaluation may be available in some IDW routes for these purposes.

Personal document rules can differ from work or study applications.

Check live eligibility before you upload or pay. For a regulated profession If you need foreign qualifications recognition in the Netherlands for a protected profession, check the competent authority before assuming IDW is the right first stop. Business.gov.nl and the EU database show this clearly, and some professions use automatic recognition or another profession-specific procedure. Healthcare professions usually go through the BIG-register.

Teaching recognition goes through DUO.

Some EU and Swiss qualifications may follow automatic recognition or another legal route.

Even if you also need Dutch work visas and permits, recognition and the right to work are separate issues. Visas & Immigration Work-related visas in the Netherlands Read more

Who does what: IDW, Nuffic, SBB, institutions, and authorities The table below shows who to contact first. Body Main role Contact first when Cannot decide IDW Public portal You need personal evaluation Admission, hiring, licensing Nuffic Academic and general-secondary evaluator Diploma is academic or general-secondary Admission or legal rights SBB Vocational evaluator Diploma is vocational Admission or licensing Dutch institution Admissions decision-maker You already know the program Public evaluations for everyone DUO Teaching authority You want to work as a teacher General hiring outside teaching BIG-register or another authority Protected profession entry Profession is legally regulated Hiring outside its profession What IDW, Nuffic, and SBB each handle IDW is the public application portal for personal evaluations. People often search for an IDW diploma evaluation or Nuffic diploma recognition, but the application usually starts with IDW. The expert body depends on the qualification type. On IDW’s “Who are we?” page, Nuffic covers havo and vwo, which are general secondary levels, plus hbo and wo, the main higher-education levels. SBB covers vmbo and mbo, the main vocational routes. When a school or competent authority is the real decision-maker A school may use evaluation advice, but it still decides admission, exemptions, and language rules. That is why the institution-first rule matters if you already have a target program. DUO, the BIG-register, or another competent authority decides whether you may practice. That can involve registration, automatic recognition, adaptation requirements, or language checks. Schools decide admission and exemptions.

Employers decide whether to hire you.

DUO, the BIG-register, or another competent authority decides professional recognition. Finding a Job Teaching in the Netherlands Read more

What you usually need before you apply Only gather the documents required for your route. IDW, a school, and a competent authority may ask for similar paperwork, but not always at the same stage or in the same format. Documents, translations, and country-specific checks For a standard IDW application, the core documents are predictable. Delays usually start when scans are unclear, the transcript is missing, or a master’s or PhD file lacks earlier degrees. If your documents are not in Dutch, English, German, French, or Afrikaans, IDW usually asks for certified translations. If the institution issued an English version itself, you can usually upload the original-language document and that English version. IDW also says not to upload apostilles or translations of apostilles. A valid passport, ID card, or residence permit, usually valid for at least another 3 months

The diploma you want evaluated

The matching transcript or full diploma supplement

Name-change proof if your documents use different names

Earlier-degree documents for master’s or PhD evaluations, plus any country-specific extras on IDW’s list Fees, payment, and processing expectations A standard personal IDW credential evaluation currently costs €148.83. IDW says payment follows in a separate link after you submit the application, and common methods include iDEAL and credit card. Current public guidance splits timing into about 6 working weeks for the initial file check and about 10 working weeks for evaluation once the file is complete. NetherlandsWorldwide still says to allow up to 4 months overall, and missing documents can send a file back into the first queue. If a Dutch school requests study advice itself, the student may not be charged directly. If you are paying from abroad, you may compare payment options, including a Wise account, for the fee or translation costs, but that does not affect the result or speed. Item What to expect Personal IDW application €148.83 Payment Separate link, iDEAL or credit card Current timing breakdown 6 weeks check plus 10 weeks evaluation Safe planning buffer Allow 4 months overall Fees, document requirements, and processing times can change. Check the current IDW and NetherlandsWorldwide guidance before submitting or paying for an application. Managing IDW fees internationally with Wise Paying credential evaluation fees from abroad can incur high currency conversion markups. Using Wise allows you to pay international application and translation costs in euros with transparent exchange rates and low fees, ensuring your payment arrives accurately without unexpected intermediary charges. Open a Wise account