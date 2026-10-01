Diploma evaluation in the Netherlands: what to do first

Higher Education
Diploma evaluation in the Netherlands is a formal comparison between your foreign qualification and a Dutch education level. The right first step depends on why you need it, because work, study, integration, and regulated professions do not follow the same route.
In Dutch guidance, this process is usually called a credential evaluation or diplomawaardering. It can help another body understand your level, but it does not grant admission, professional licensing, work or residence rights, or automatic recognition. Different Dutch bodies handle employment, education, integration-related use, and protected professions, so use the decision table below to choose the right route first.
A Dutch credential evaluation compares your foreign diploma with the Dutch education system. Nuffic explains that public applications usually go through IDW, while the expert evaluation behind the scenes is handled by Nuffic or SBB, depending on the qualification.
The result gives a Dutch level comparison in an official format. It can help employers, schools, and authorities understand your qualification, but it is not university admission, a professional license, a work or residence permit, or automatic recognition.
Choose the route by purpose, not by the first portal you find. A wrong first step can cost money or delay the file.
Before you apply, check three things:
|Purpose
|Contact first
|Apply now?
|What it helps with
|What it does not do
|Non-regulated work
|Employer, then IDW
|Usually if asked
|Dutch level comparison
|Job offer
|Further study
|School or university
|Usually wait
|Admission review
|Automatic admission
|Inburgering or residence use
|IDW route
|Check eligibility first
|Civic or residence file
|Residence rights
|Regulated profession
|Competent authority
|Wait for route check
|Recognition file
|License
For many non-regulated roles, a formal evaluation is optional. It helps when an employer wants a Dutch comparison level or when the diploma title is unfamiliar locally.
If you already know which program you want, contact the Dutch institution first. That could be a university, a hogeschool, which is a university of applied sciences, or an ROC, a regional training center. The institution may request advice itself and still decides admission, exemptions, and language requirements.
Some people need diplomawaardering for inburgering, naturalization, or permanent residence. That route is separate from any IND decision, and the evaluation does not give you residence rights.
If you need foreign qualifications recognition in the Netherlands for a protected profession, check the competent authority before assuming IDW is the right first stop. Business.gov.nl and the EU database show this clearly, and some professions use automatic recognition or another profession-specific procedure.
The table below shows who to contact first.
|Body
|Main role
|Contact first when
|Cannot decide
|IDW
|Public portal
|You need personal evaluation
|Admission, hiring, licensing
|Nuffic
|Academic and general-secondary evaluator
|Diploma is academic or general-secondary
|Admission or legal rights
|SBB
|Vocational evaluator
|Diploma is vocational
|Admission or licensing
|Dutch institution
|Admissions decision-maker
|You already know the program
|Public evaluations for everyone
|DUO
|Teaching authority
|You want to work as a teacher
|General hiring outside teaching
|BIG-register or another authority
|Protected profession entry
|Profession is legally regulated
|Hiring outside its profession
IDW is the public application portal for personal evaluations. People often search for an IDW diploma evaluation or Nuffic diploma recognition, but the application usually starts with IDW.
The expert body depends on the qualification type. On IDW’s “Who are we?” page, Nuffic covers havo and vwo, which are general secondary levels, plus hbo and wo, the main higher-education levels. SBB covers vmbo and mbo, the main vocational routes.
A school may use evaluation advice, but it still decides admission, exemptions, and language rules. That is why the institution-first rule matters if you already have a target program.
DUO, the BIG-register, or another competent authority decides whether you may practice. That can involve registration, automatic recognition, adaptation requirements, or language checks.
Only gather the documents required for your route. IDW, a school, and a competent authority may ask for similar paperwork, but not always at the same stage or in the same format.
For a standard IDW application, the core documents are predictable. Delays usually start when scans are unclear, the transcript is missing, or a master’s or PhD file lacks earlier degrees.
If your documents are not in Dutch, English, German, French, or Afrikaans, IDW usually asks for certified translations. If the institution issued an English version itself, you can usually upload the original-language document and that English version. IDW also says not to upload apostilles or translations of apostilles.
A standard personal IDW credential evaluation currently costs €148.83. IDW says payment follows in a separate link after you submit the application, and common methods include iDEAL and credit card.
Current public guidance splits timing into about 6 working weeks for the initial file check and about 10 working weeks for evaluation once the file is complete. NetherlandsWorldwide still says to allow up to 4 months overall, and missing documents can send a file back into the first queue. If a Dutch school requests study advice itself, the student may not be charged directly. If you are paying from abroad, you may compare payment options, including a Wise account, for the fee or translation costs, but that does not affect the result or speed.
|Item
|What to expect
|Personal IDW application
|€148.83
|Payment
|Separate link, iDEAL or credit card
|Current timing breakdown
|6 weeks check plus 10 weeks evaluation
|Safe planning buffer
|Allow 4 months overall
Paying credential evaluation fees from abroad can incur high currency conversion markups. Using Wise allows you to pay international application and translation costs in euros with transparent exchange rates and low fees, ensuring your payment arrives accurately without unexpected intermediary charges.
Most delays are preventable.
Official details can change, so verify live fee, timing, translation, and document pages before you submit. If you later find a factual error, or want to challenge the evaluation itself, IDW uses My IDW for corrections and complaints.
When the evaluation arrives, give it to the body that asked for it. It may support a job application, a school conversation, or a regulated-profession or integration file, but the final decision still sits with the employer, school, or competent authority.
Digital evaluations remain available in My IDW for 3 years, so download and save the file. If there is a factual error, such as your name or date of birth, you can request a correction through My IDW. Complaints about the evaluation itself must follow IDW’s stated deadline.
FAQ
For many non-regulated jobs, no. An employer may ask for a formal Dutch-level comparison, but many hiring decisions happen without one. Regulated professions are different, because the competent authority’s recognition route matters more than a general evaluation.
Not as the first step, usually. If you already have a target course, the Dutch institution should be your first contact, because it may request advice itself and still decides admission, exemptions, and language conditions.
Plan for up to 4 months overall. IDW’s current process page breaks this into roughly 6 working weeks for the initial file check and 10 working weeks for evaluation once the file is complete. Missing documents can create a new wait.
Most applicants need an identity document, the diploma, and the matching transcript or diploma supplement. If the documents are not in Dutch, English, German, French, or Afrikaans, translations are usually required. Master’s or PhD files may also need earlier-degree documents and country-specific extras.
No. IDW is the public portal and information center, while Nuffic and SBB are the expert bodies behind the process. Nuffic usually handles higher education and general secondary comparisons, while SBB usually handles vocational routes comparable to vmbo or mbo.
No. Schools decide admission, competent authorities decide licensing, and automatic recognition applies only in certain legal routes outside the standard public evaluation process. Use the evaluation as advisory evidence, then verify the body that makes the real decision.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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