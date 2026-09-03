Best MBA in the Netherlands: top schools, fees and visas

Key takeaways Full-time MBAs, executive tracks, and specialized master’s options are not interchangeable, as each targets a specific background and career goal.

Leading business schools in the Netherlands generally charge between €49,000 and €70,000 in tuition, before factoring in administrative fees.

High GMAT scores are not always mandatory, since many schools accept the GRE, an Executive Assessment, or their own in-house entry test instead.

International students can take advantage of the zoekjaar scheme, an IND permit granting a one-year window to secure a job in the Netherlands post-graduation.

Where you live impacts both your daily budget and your professional network, so consider whether you want the fast-paced environment of Amsterdam or the different lifestyle and cost perks of Rotterdam, Breukelen, or Maastricht.

Is the Netherlands good for an MBA? The Netherlands works well for MBA candidates who want an English-taught classroom and access to an international business setting. Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and the wider Randstad give you strong employer access, while the country’s compact size makes travel and networking easier. A common question is whether rankings alone tell you enough. In real life, career events, company projects, alumni reach, and location often matter more than a headline table position. In the Netherlands, the strongest networking value often comes from employer links in Amsterdam and Rotterdam rather than from rankings alone, so compare career events and company projects as closely as you compare tuition. The trade-off is cost and uncertainty. A Dutch MBA can be expensive, housing is tight, and outcomes still depend on your prior work experience, sector fit, and sometimes Dutch language ability after graduation. If you are early in your career, one thing worth knowing is that a specialist master’s may fit better than an MBA. Dutch school websites often place MBA and MSc pages close together, but they target entirely different career stages. Higher Education Studying in the Netherlands Read more

Best MBA programmes in the Netherlands If you are building a shortlist, start with format, work experience, city, and total cost rather than branding alone. For a wider look at Dutch universities, Expatica’s guide helps with the wider higher education landscape. School City Format and duration Indicative tuition Best fit Rotterdam School of Management Rotterdam Full-time, 12 months €70,000 Career switchers who want a large international cohort and strong employer exposure Nyenrode Business University Breukelen and Amsterdam Full-time, 14 months, plus executive option €49,000 full-time Applicants weighing campus life, Dutch business links, and alternatives to GMAT only Amsterdam MBA Amsterdam Full-time, 12 months €52,000 Applicants who want Amsterdam location, a city-centre network, and a smaller cohort Maastricht-based MBA options Maastricht Format varies by provider Verify on provider site Applicants who want a smaller city, cross-border setting, and potentially lower living pressure *Information correct at time of writing – 9th August 2026 Rotterdam School of Management RSM’s International Full-time MBA runs for 12 months and is positioned as a premium option. It suits readers aiming for a career switch, especially if they already have solid work experience and want a highly international class in Rotterdam. Current admissions guidance points to an undergraduate degree, at least three years of postgraduate experience, and a test score through GMAT, GRE, Executive Assessment, or RSM’s BAT. RSM also places heavy weight on career transition and employment in the Netherlands and Europe. Where to live Best places to live in Rotterdam Read more Nyenrode Business University Nyenrode is useful if you are comparing a classic campus-based MBA with an executive route. Its full-time Impact MBA runs for 14 months in Breukelen, while the executive option is designed for professionals who want to keep working. Nyenrode is one of the most flexible options for applicants aiming to avoid traditional standardised testing. You can submit a GMAT or GRE score, or choose to sit the school’s proprietary LTP test. Just keep in mind that a GMAT waiver simply changes the type of assessment you take, rather than removing test requirements entirely. Amsterdam Business School Studying at Amsterdam Business School puts you right in the commercial heart of the Netherlands. The full-time Amsterdam MBA combines an intensive, one-year curriculum with immediate access to a dense network of international headquarters, tech scale-ups, and global consultancies right on your doorstep. Make sure you double-check course titles during your research, as the faculty also runs part-time and sector-specific executive formats. Comparing these options carefully ensures you apply for the degree that matches your availability and experience level rather than an executive variant. Where to live Best places to live in Amsterdam Read more Maastricht-based MBA options Studying in Maastricht suits applicants looking for an international environment without the housing pressure and fast pace of Amsterdam. Its unique location on the border of Belgium and Germany makes it a good choice if you want to build a career network that spans multiple European markets. Because local management programs are organised through Maastricht School of Management (MSM) at Maastricht University, delivery formats vary significantly. Take time to compare the intensive residential full-time MBA with part-time executive and online options to ensure the workload fits your professional commitments. Where to live Best places to live in Maastricht Read more

What do admissions teams look for? While every business school shapes its application process differently, admissions teams generally focus on a common set of requirements: A recognised prior degree

Several years of professional experience for most MBAs

English proficiency

A CV and references

Motivation essays

An interview

A quantitative or analytical screen Where applicants often run into trouble is assuming that one school’s entry guidelines apply across the board. In reality, Dutch institutions vary widely when it comes to test requirements, entrance exam exemptions, and minimum career length. GMAT, English tests, and work experience Your career history plays a big role in a Dutch MBA application. Most full-time tracks expect at least three years of professional experience, though executive options typically look for candidates with proven management or leadership background. When it comes to testing, always review specific requirements directly on each school’s admissions portal. Institutions accept various combinations of the GMAT, GRE, Executive Assessment, or their own internal exams, alongside English tests like IELTS or TOEFL. Crucially, coming from an English-speaking background or holding a prior degree taught in English does not automatically guarantee an exemption, so verify waiver policies well before applying. Can you do an MBA in the Netherlands without GMAT? Yes, sometimes, but the important detail is how. Some schools offer alternatives, exemptions, or their own assessments, especially for applicants with stronger quantitative education or more experienced profiles. A common misconception is that “without GMAT” means no academic screening at all. However, schools may still require an in-house analytical test, a competence test, or stronger evidence from your degree and work history.

How much does an MBA in the Netherlands cost? MBA costs in the Netherlands go well beyond tuition. You need to budget for application fees, housing deposits, insurance, transport, books or software, and your first month or two before everything settles. One thing worth knowing is that general Dutch master’s fee guides can understate MBA reality. MBA tuition sits far above standard public master’s fees, so always compare the specific programme page, not just country averages. Tuition, scholarships, and application fees On this shortlist, tuition currently runs from roughly €49,000 to €70,000. Application or assessment fees can sit on top, and scholarships exist, but they rarely make an MBA cheap in the way some readers hope. If you are paying deposits from abroad, you can compare Wise for international transfers and a multi-currency account if you want to hold euros before paying school or housing bills. Living costs in Dutch MBA cities Rental prices differ sharply across university towns. Amsterdam remains the most expensive option, whereas studying in Rotterdam gives you a bit more scope to balance location with budget. Moving away from the main commercial hubs to campuses in Breukelen or Maastricht can lower your living expenses, though high demand for housing remains a factor nationwide. Beyond tuition, ensure your upfront budget covers your initial six-week setup period. You will need immediate cash for rent, security deposits, public transport, health insurance, and local municipal registration fees. Treat your accommodation search as a day-one priority to secure a place well before your course begins. About the Netherlands Cost of living in the Netherlands Read more

What happens after graduation? For many readers, this is the deciding factor. A Dutch MBA may feel more worth the cost if it gives you a realistic route to stay, search, and then move onto an employer-sponsored permit. Current official guidance points to a one-year orientation year after eligible graduation. Immigration policy can change, so you should verify the latest rules with IND and not rely on old claims or forum posts. Visas & Immigration Student visas in the Netherlands Read more The orientation year after your MBA Current IND guidance points to a one-year orientation year, not 18 months. It is designed to let eligible graduates stay in the Netherlands to look for work or start a business.

It can help bridge the gap between graduation and a later work-based permit.

You should confirm eligibility, timing, and application steps directly with IND before making plans. Career services, networking, and EU job access Do not judge career support by one sentence on a brochure page. Compare employer events, coaching, company projects, alumni access, and whether the city gives you regular contact with recruiters in your target sector. A Dutch MBA can improve your access, but it does not guarantee a job. The more your prior experience, target role, and local networking line up, the stronger your likely return. Working Dutch Business Culture Read more

How to shortlist and apply Use a simple process so you do not lose time comparing the wrong things: 1 Define the outcome you want, such as a career switch, acceleration, entrepreneurship, or European relocation. 2 Choose the right format, whether that’s a full-time MBA, executive MBA, or specialist master’s. 3 Check admissions fit first, especially work experience, English rules, and test options. 4 Compare total cost, not tuition alone, including housing and first-month setup. 5 Verify the visa route and post-study rules with IND. 6 Apply early enough to leave time for housing, permits, and document checks. One student writing for Study in NL described the housing search as so difficult that they started before admission was fully settled. That is a good reality check for MBA applicants too. Expatica tip: Housing timelines can become a bigger risk than application timelines in Dutch cities, so once you are admitted, treat accommodation as urgent, not as a later admin task.