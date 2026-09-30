Study Physiotherapy in the Netherlands in English

Higher Education
Studying physiotherapy in the Netherlands in English is a popular route for international students, but the options are limited to a handful of universities.
While your lectures and coursework run in English, clinical placements and professional registration tend to bring Dutch language requirements into play much earlier than many applicants expect. This guide compares English-taught programs, admission rules, true first-year costs, and what it actually takes to qualify as a practising physiotherapist.
Many international students misunderstand how Dutch higher education is structured. On the shortlist, physiotherapy sits in the university of applied sciences sector, known in Dutch as HBO, where programs are profession-focused and practice-led rather than broad research degrees. Expatica’s guide to studying in the Netherlands explains how HBO differs from WO, the Dutch research university route.
Because the teaching model is hands-on, expect skills labs, placements, and patient-facing learning, not just lectures. The number, structure, and language route of English-taught options can shift between admission cycles.
Key checks to make before shortlisting a programme:
Expatica Tip: Ask each school two separate questions by email. Is the degree taught in English, and can placements in the Netherlands be completed without Dutch? The answers are often not the same.
|Institution
|City
|Duration
|Admissions note
|Placement or Dutch note
|Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences
|Amsterdam
|3 years
|Selection route, Studielink by 15 January 2027
|Dutch is needed for internships in the Netherlands
|Hanze University of Applied Sciences
|Groningen
|4 years
|Selection route with a 15 January deadline
|Includes Dutch language and culture content in year 1
|Saxion University of Applied Sciences
|Enschede
|4 years
|Check the current deadline and intake steps on the official page
|English classes do not by themselves mean direct registration to work in the Netherlands
|Fontys University of Applied Sciences
|Eindhoven
|4 years
|International deadline listed as 1 June on the current page
|Verify current placement-language rules directly
|THIM University of Applied Sciences in Physiotherapy
|Nieuwegein
|4 years
|1 August for EU or EEA, 1 June for other students
|Dutch becomes important for senior internships in the Netherlands and later BIG registration
At Amsterdam UAS, the European School of Physiotherapy is a 240 ECTS honors bachelor compressed into three years, with a faster pace and selection route.
Hanze follows the more typical Dutch HBO model with four years, 240 ECTS, junior internships, and room for a minor.
Saxion’s Enschede program starts in September, builds internships into the degree from year 1, and clearly separates graduation from Dutch registration.
In Eindhoven, Fontys runs a four-year English physiotherapy bachelor with supervised work and real patients from year 1.
THIM, in Nieuwegein, is a smaller specialist school with an English international class and a fee model that differs from public HBO routes.
The common building blocks are usually the same across the shortlist, including a secondary-school diploma that matches Dutch entry level, proof of English, and completion of any selection process the school uses. Physiotherapy is rarely an open-entry program. Universities frequently cap intake numbers or require motivation statements, entrance exams, and practical tasks as part of their screening.
Secondary diploma evaluations carry significant weight because Dutch higher education distinguishes between general secondary streams (HAVO) and pre-university tracks (VWO). Nuffic evaluates foreign qualifications against these benchmarks, while Study in NL and Studielink indicate whether a program uses standard registration or a selective numerus fixus process with capped places and candidate ranking.
Verify these points before you submit anything:
Tuition can differ a lot. Public HBO routes may show one fee level for EU or EEA students and a much higher one for non-EU students, while specialist providers can sit in a different price band altogether. Because fee pages update often, use only the current tuition page, calculator, or official Study in NL listing and label any figures with the date you checked them.
Your total budget is larger than tuition. Housing is often the biggest pressure point, and you also need room for insurance, transport, books, and placement travel.
Build your budget around:
Paying Dutch tuition or transferring money for living expenses can be expensive with traditional banks. Wise lets you hold multi-currency balances and send money to the Netherlands at the mid-market rate with low, transparent fees, making student budgeting stress-free.
No commitment required
Placements are often the most misunderstood part. An English-taught degree can still lead into Dutch-speaking clinical settings, because patient and workplace communication are not the same as classroom teaching. Some schools build placements abroad or in international contexts, while others expect Dutch healthcare settings.
Graduating is also not the same as getting permission to practice in the Netherlands. Physiotherapy is a regulated profession, and the BIG register is the Dutch register used for certain healthcare professions. BIG guidance makes clear that language proof and recognition rules are separate from your degree, so extra steps may still follow graduation.
Insider Tip: When you contact a school, ask for both the placement-language expectations and the route for graduates who later want to work in the Netherlands. Admissions teams often answer the first question more easily than the second.
Compare these points side by side:
Build a short list. Start with the small verified market, then compare city, duration, admissions style, placements, and cost.
Check live availability. Confirm on the official program page that the English route is still open for your intake year.
Check diploma equivalency. Use Nuffic to compare your school-leaving qualification and read the institution page for any route-specific subject expectations.
Prepare your English proof and documents. Gather test scores, transcripts, passport copies, and any motivation materials early.
Apply through the correct route. Many programs use Studielink, but some schools also run extra internal steps, tests, or interviews after registration.
Track deadlines and permit planning. Selection routes can close as early as 15 January, while other dates may differ by school or nationality. If you are a non-EU applicant, move to Expatica’s guide on Dutch student visas once you have an offer or start residence-permit planning.
Before you apply, send the same shortlist email to each institution, confirmIng current English-track availability, tuition for your fee category, placement-language expectations, current accreditation status, and what graduates must verify for recognition. Doing this early can stop you spending time and application fees on a route that no longer fits your goals.
FAQ
Yes, some bachelor routes are currently taught in English. But that does not automatically mean every placement or later work route in the Netherlands can be completed without Dutch, so check each institution.
Sometimes, yes. It depends on where the placement happens, whether patients and staff work in Dutch, and whether the school offers placements abroad or in other English-speaking settings.
The current verified shortlist in this guide includes Amsterdam UAS, Hanze, Saxion, Fontys, and THIM. Recheck official pages before you apply, because English-track availability can change.
Most applicants need a school-leaving diploma that matches Dutch entry expectations, proof of English, and any required selection materials. The exact diploma level, test scores, and procedure can vary by institution.
Possibly, but graduation alone does not guarantee practice rights. You must verify BIG registration, Dutch-language requirements, and any recognition steps that apply to your own route before assuming you can work locally.
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