Business loans in Luxembourg: a guide for SMEs

Key takeaways Investment loans usually fit fixed assets such as premises, machinery, software, or expansion.

Working capital finance and business credit lines suit short-term cash flow pressure, stock, or late customer payments.

Guarantee bodies can help if the project is viable but the business lacks enough security.

SNCI and state aid can complement bank borrowing, not replace it.

Some Luxembourg aid schemes must be filed before you sign a quote, place an order, or start the project.

What types of business loans can you get in Luxembourg? Most SMEs in Luxembourg will see the same core options: investment loans, working capital finance, business credit lines, overdrafts, equipment finance, and leasing. The best choice depends on what the money is for and how quickly the business will turn that spending into revenue or cash. Investment loans are usually for fixed projects with a defined cost. Working capital facilities are more flexible and help with day-to-day liquidity. Overdrafts sit at the shorter end and are best used for temporary gaps, not long-term needs. Leasing is often worth checking alongside a loan if the business mainly needs vehicles or equipment. It can reduce upfront cash strain and may suit assets that will be replaced before a long loan term would end. Investment loans vs working capital finance Investment loans in Luxembourg are built for durable growth, funding items like new machinery, software, facility upgrades, or commercial real estate. Working capital finance, by contrast, bridges operational gaps like inventory purchases, payroll timing, and slow customer invoices. A quick rule of thumb: if the funds create or enhance a long-term asset, an investment loan is usually the right tool. If you are managing cash flow timing, a revolving credit line or working capital facility makes more sense. For either route, lenders will expect clear financial projections showing how the business plans to service the debt. Alternatives to a standard loan A standard loan is not the only route. Leasing, bank guarantees, and guarantee-backed borrowing can all widen access or reduce the initial burden on cash flow. Expatica Tip: If your project is mainly about equipment or vehicles, compare leasing with a standard investment loan before you apply. The better option is not always the one with the simplest name.

Who can apply and what do lenders check? Lenders usually start with the legal basics. They want to see that the business is properly set up, holds the right business permit, the local authorisation many commercial and craft activities need, and can show a believable path to repayment. From there, the focus shifts to turnover or projected revenue, cash flow, owner contribution, security, credit history, management experience, and the quality of the business plan. Approval depends on the lender’s assessment of the company finances, the project, and the borrower profile. If security is weaker, a guarantee scheme or public support may help. Residents, expats, and cross-border founders Expats and cross-border founders can qualify, but newly arrived businesses may face extra checks. Lenders may ask for proof of address, company registration, beneficial ownership details, local account setup, or clearer security documents. Self-employment Starting a business in Luxembourg Read more

How to prepare a strong business loan application A strong application is usually clear, focused, and well timed. Luxembourg lenders and support bodies want to understand what the money is for, how repayment works, and whether any public support rules apply before the project starts. Define the financing need Match it to the right product Prepare the business case and cash flow impact Gather the documents and figures Check public support and timing rules Compare lenders and channels Apply with one clear file Do not confuse a loan with a guarantee or a grant. Another common mistake is signing supplier quotes or starting the project before checking whether the aid application needs to come first on Guichet.lu. The House of Entrepreneurship can help you map funding routes and preparation steps. Documents and figures to have ready Most business loan requirements in Luxembourg include a business plan, recent accounts or forecasts, cash flow projections, management accounts, quotes for the planned spending, and details of existing debt. You should also have company registration details, shareholder and beneficial ownership information, ID documents, and business permit details where relevant. If the company is new, assumptions matter more, so explain them clearly. Tax setup can also affect lender review, so it helps to know the basics of Corporate tax rates in Luxembourg, depending on your structure. Self-employment Taxes for freelancers and the self-employed in Luxembourg Read more Common mistakes that delay approval Weak cash flow forecasts, an unclear use of funds, and missed aid timing rules are common reasons files stall. In Luxembourg, timing matters because some support measures may no longer apply if you commit to the project too early.

Which public schemes can reduce the cost or improve access? Luxembourg’s market includes a second layer beyond bank lending. Public finance bodies, guarantee schemes, and advisory services can improve access, reduce risk, or lower the amount the business needs to borrow. As of August 2026, SNCI’s zero-interest Competitiveness and Sustainability Loan was presented as co-financing of up to €200,000 per project, alongside a partner bank funding at least 20%. While this can be useful, it remains a programme with conditions that should be checked on the current SNCI page. Support channel Main role Best for Check first SNCI Public co-financing and specialised loans Investment, development, innovation Direct or bank-intermediated route Mutualité de Cautionnement Guarantees for approved lenders Viable SMEs with limited security Guarantee conditions Mutualité des PME (MPME) SME financing and guarantees Risk-sharing cases Current scope House of Entrepreneurship Guidance on routes and preparation First-time founders Intermediary steps SNCI, Mutualité de Cautionnement, and MPME The National Credit and Investment Company (Société Nationale de Crédit et d’Investissement, SNCI) is Luxembourg’s public financing institution for commercial companies, especially SMEs. It often works alongside partner banks rather than replacing them. Mutualité de Cautionnement and Mutualité des PME (MPME) solve a different problem. They can support viable businesses that need stronger guarantees than the owners can provide on their own. Grants, de minimis aid, and timing rules Grants are not business loans. They may reduce the funding gap, but they follow separate rules. Key points: De minimis aid is a smaller-scale state aid regime with cumulative limits

Some applications must be filed before any binding commitment

Some routes run through MyGuichet.lu and need LuxTrust or eID

Scheme caps and deadlines can change, so verify them before signing

Where can you get a business loan in Luxembourg? Most businesses will compare major local banks, public support channels, and advisory bodies rather than a long lender list. Spuerkeess, BGL BNP Paribas, and Banque Raiffeisen all offer business finance options, while SNCI also works with partner banks such as BIL and Banque de Luxembourg. Banking Best business bank account in Luxembourg Read more How to compare offers fairly Do not compare the headline rate alone. Ask for arrangement fees, guarantee requirements, repayment schedule, fixed or variable structure, early repayment rules, and the full cost in writing.