If you apply for a mortgage in Japan, lenders usually rely on Japanese bureau records rather than your overseas credit history.
A credit score in Japan doesn’t work in the same way as it does in countries like the US or UK. Lenders weigh the credit history records they can access, alongside your income and job stability, when deciding on mortgage suitability – so checking your file early lets you fix gaps before you apply.
This guide explains how the bureaus work, how to request your CIC (Credit Information Center) and JICC (Japan Credit Information Reference Center) reports, and how to prepare for a mortgage.
This guide is for information only, not legal or financial advice.
Key takeaways
- Japan doesn’t rely on one universal public credit score. Lenders read bureau records and apply their own lending rules.
- You can request your own records from the bureaus, including CIC (Credit Information Center) and JICC (Japan Credit Information Reference Center).
- Official disclosure requests usually carry a fee.
- Overseas credit history usually doesn’t transfer, so you build a local record from scratch.
- Missed payments on products such as phone installment plans can damage your record.
Manage international funds for your move to Japan
- Manage supported currencies in one account.
- Check conversion fees before exchanging money.
- Plan international funds for your move to Japan.
Does Japan have a credit score?
Japan doesn’t generally use one universal consumer credit score in the way the US or UK does. Instead, lenders pull records from credit bureaus, then run those records through their own lending rules. Those rules differ between a major bank and a credit card company, so two lenders can reach different decisions about the same file.
CIC (Credit Information Center), one of the country’s credit bureaus, provides a Credit Guidance score ranging from 200 to 800, calculated from your credit history. For lenders that use it, this score is one factor in their assessment; it doesn’t automatically determine approval or rejection.
How Japan’s credit system works
Japan’s credit system relies on reports compiled by credit bureaus. Each bureau gathers data from different kinds of lenders, and the three share some information with each other. Member companies, meaning the lenders and card issuers that belong to a bureau, send it your contract and payment details. Your own record starts with the contracts you sign.
How credit history is created in Japan
A credit trail usually starts when you sign a contract that lets you pay later. Credit cards, installment purchases, personal loans, and mortgages all fit that description.
Phone installment plans can matter more than newcomers expect: you buy the handset on credit and repay it monthly. Foreign residents with a thin file (a short or empty record) often have little else on their report.
- Can build credit history: credit card repayments, phone installments, personal loans, and mortgage repayments
- Doesn’t build credit history: cash spending and ordinary debit card use
CIC, JICC, and KSC explained
Japan has three main bureaus. They share certain information, including overdue-payment records through the Credit Information Network (CRIN), but maintain separate credit reports.
The table below compares their main areas of coverage and typical reporting institutions.
|Bureau
|Main focus
|Typical reporting institutions
|CIC
|Credit card and installment contracts
|Credit card companies and installment finance firms
|JICC (Japan Credit Information Reference Center)
|Consumer loans and credit cards
|Consumer finance companies and card issuers
|KSC (Personal Credit Information Center, run by the Japanese Bankers Association)
|Bank loans and mortgages
|Banks and related lenders
Details correct at the time of research – 16 November 2026.
To check your full credit history, you may need reports from more than one bureau.
How to check your credit report in Japan
If you are preparing for a mortgage or large purchase, or keep getting turned down, order your records before you apply again. Official checks usually cost money, so a free credit score check in Japan is unlikely. Fees and turnaround times change, so confirm them on each bureau’s website before you order.
CIC credit report in Japan
You can request your CIC credit report by mail. CIC issues its reports in Japanese only.
Complete the request form.
Prepare two identification documents, such as an original juminhyo (certificate of residence) and a copy of your valid residence card.
Pay the ¥1,500 fee at a convenience store or through Japan Post Bank.
Mail the completed form, your ID documents, and proof of payment to the address indicated on the form.
Your report is generally sent within 7–10 days to the address on your juminhyo.
The postal disclosure fee is ¥1,500 as of November 2026. Additional payment issuance or delivery charges may apply.
JICC credit report in Japan
Your JICC credit report shows your credit agreements and repayment history. The process is mainly in Japanese.
Download JICC’s smartphone app and select the credit report request option.
Verify your identity with your My Number card, then enter your personal details.
Pay the ¥700 fee by credit card or mobile carrier billing.
Download your report through the app, usually within 1–3 business days.
The JICC app disclosure fee is ¥700 as of November 2026. Available payment methods may depend on your device.
If you cannot use the app, you can apply by mail. Your report is generally sent within 7–10 days after JICC receives your documents.
What your credit report can show before a mortgage or large purchase
Before applying for a mortgage, car loan, or installment purchase in Japan, check your credit report for debts, repayment problems, and errors. It shows the credit agreements, balances, payment history, and recent applications held by that bureau.
Check these items before you apply:
- Payment history: missed payments on cards, loans, or handset installments, any defaults, or debt restructuring.
- Outstanding balances: check what you still owe and whether paid-off loans are recorded correctly.
- Personal details: incorrect names or contact information. A genuine former address is not automatically an error.
- Accounts or applications you don’t recognize: check unfamiliar company names against your contracts.
If you find an error, contact the company that reported it to request a correction. Repaying an overdue debt doesn’t immediately erase an accurate record of missed payments.
How to tell if you may be blacklisted in Japan
“Blacklisted” informally describes having adverse credit records; there is no separate official blacklist. Request your credit reports to check for these entries.
A card or loan refusal alone doesn’t prove you have a negative record, and the report won’t explain the lender’s decision.
How lenders assess creditworthiness in Japan
Lenders assess your payment history, debts, and recent applications alongside their own eligibility requirements. A clean credit report doesn’t guarantee approval.
Other factors include:
- Income and employment: your earnings, employment type, length of employment, and supporting documents.
- Affordability: your existing repayments and ability to repay the new loan.
- Residency: your residence status and the lender’s requirements for foreign applicants.
Building credit as a foreign resident in Japan
Your credit history from another country usually doesn’t transfer to Japan’s bureaus, so you start a local track record from scratch. None of these steps guarantees a fast route to mortgage readiness.
The aim is a clean, regular pattern of small repayments that lenders can see. Keep your use of credit modest, and don’t borrow only to create a record.
Open a local bank account and keep your address consistent across every contract.
Set up automatic debit for phone installments and card bills, and update your details when you move.
Consider an entry-level product if you qualify, such as one of the credit cards in Japan for foreigners, or a phone installment plan.
Use it conservatively: make small, regular purchases and repay the balance in full each month.
Space out new applications by several months, because each application leaves a record that other lenders may see.
Moving money to Japan for a home or large purchase
When preparing for a mortgage in Japan, check your credit history and plan how you’ll fund your down payment. If your savings are overseas, check the costs and delivery times for sending money to Japan before committing to a payment deadline.
Wise Account is one option for transferring these funds to a Japanese bank account. It uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows the transfer fee, amount received in yen, and estimated arrival before you confirm. You can also track your transfer online.
For larger transfers, Wise may request documents showing where the money came from, such as payslips or a property sale agreement. Have these ready and allow time for additional checks before your purchase deadline.
Next steps before a home purchase in Japan
If your down payment is held in an overseas account, plan the transfer before committing to a payment deadline.
- Order your credit reports, check for errors, and address any overdue payments.
- Gather the documents a lender may ask for, such as your residence card, proof of income, and juminhyo.
- Compare transfer fees, the amount received in yen, and estimated delivery times. Wise is one option, with exchange-rate costs shown upfront and transfer tracking.
If you’re planning a home purchase using overseas savings, compare transfer costs and expected delivery times before making a payment commitment. Wise Send Money is one option for reviewing exchange rates, fees, and estimated transfer arrival times, subject to current availability and applicable limits.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about credit scores in Japan
Is there a free credit score check in Japan?
Japan’s bureaus generally charge for official credit report checks, so a free credit score check is unlikely. CIC’s postal route costs ¥1,500 as of November 2026.
Can foreigners use an overseas credit history in Japan?
Usually not. Overseas credit histories don’t normally transfer into Japan’s bureau system. Lenders focus on your Japanese records, current income, residency, and application details.
How long do missed payments stay on a Japanese credit report?
Retention periods depend on the bureau and the type of record, so no single timeline applies. Check the current retention rules on the CIC, JICC, and KSC sites.
Does paying rent or utility bills build credit in Japan?
Ordinary rent and utility payments don’t usually build a bureau credit record, unless a specific exception applies. Credit products and installment contracts, such as cards and phone plans, matter more for your local credit history.
Can you check your credit in Japan with My Number?
No. Your My Number doesn’t work as a public lookup key for credit information. Some disclosure routes use the My Number card to confirm your identity, but you still apply through a bureau.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Credit information disclosure and access to personal credit records, CIC – What is Credit Information Disclosure?
- Postal disclosure procedure, documentation, and applicable fees, CIC – Disclosure by Postal Mail
- Credit report applications, identity verification, and online disclosure, JICC – Disclosure application by the individual
- Postal credit information disclosure requests and instructions, JICC – Disclosure application by the individual by mail
- Overview of Japan's credit information bureaus and their reporting systems, Japanese Bankers Association – Credit Information Bureaus in Japan
- Fees and pricing information for international money transfers, Wise Japan – Fees and pricing