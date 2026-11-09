Key takeaways Japan doesn’t rely on one universal public credit score. Lenders read bureau records and apply their own lending rules.

You can request your own records from the bureaus, including CIC (Credit Information Center) and JICC (Japan Credit Information Reference Center).

Official disclosure requests usually carry a fee.

Overseas credit history usually doesn’t transfer, so you build a local record from scratch.

Missed payments on products such as phone installment plans can damage your record. Manage international funds for your move to Japan Manage supported currencies in one account.

Check conversion fees before exchanging money.

Plan international funds for your move to Japan. Explore the Wise Account

Does Japan have a credit score? Japan doesn’t generally use one universal consumer credit score in the way the US or UK does. Instead, lenders pull records from credit bureaus, then run those records through their own lending rules. Those rules differ between a major bank and a credit card company, so two lenders can reach different decisions about the same file. CIC (Credit Information Center), one of the country’s credit bureaus, provides a Credit Guidance score ranging from 200 to 800, calculated from your credit history. For lenders that use it, this score is one factor in their assessment; it doesn’t automatically determine approval or rejection.

How Japan’s credit system works Japan’s credit system relies on reports compiled by credit bureaus. Each bureau gathers data from different kinds of lenders, and the three share some information with each other. Member companies, meaning the lenders and card issuers that belong to a bureau, send it your contract and payment details. Your own record starts with the contracts you sign. How credit history is created in Japan A credit trail usually starts when you sign a contract that lets you pay later. Credit cards, installment purchases, personal loans, and mortgages all fit that description. Phone installment plans can matter more than newcomers expect: you buy the handset on credit and repay it monthly. Foreign residents with a thin file (a short or empty record) often have little else on their report. Can build credit history: credit card repayments, phone installments, personal loans, and mortgage repayments

credit card repayments, phone installments, personal loans, and mortgage repayments Doesn’t build credit history: cash spending and ordinary debit card use CIC, JICC, and KSC explained Japan has three main bureaus. They share certain information, including overdue-payment records through the Credit Information Network (CRIN), but maintain separate credit reports. The table below compares their main areas of coverage and typical reporting institutions. Bureau Main focus Typical reporting institutions CIC Credit card and installment contracts Credit card companies and installment finance firms JICC (Japan Credit Information Reference Center) Consumer loans and credit cards Consumer finance companies and card issuers KSC (Personal Credit Information Center, run by the Japanese Bankers Association) Bank loans and mortgages Banks and related lenders Details correct at the time of research – 16 November 2026. To check your full credit history, you may need reports from more than one bureau.

How to check your credit report in Japan If you are preparing for a mortgage or large purchase, or keep getting turned down, order your records before you apply again. Official checks usually cost money, so a free credit score check in Japan is unlikely. Fees and turnaround times change, so confirm them on each bureau’s website before you order. CIC credit report in Japan You can request your CIC credit report by mail. CIC issues its reports in Japanese only. 1 Complete the request form. 2 Prepare two identification documents, such as an original juminhyo (certificate of residence) and a copy of your valid residence card. 3 Pay the ¥1,500 fee at a convenience store or through Japan Post Bank. 4 Mail the completed form, your ID documents, and proof of payment to the address indicated on the form. 5 Your report is generally sent within 7–10 days to the address on your juminhyo. The postal disclosure fee is ¥1,500 as of November 2026. Additional payment issuance or delivery charges may apply. JICC credit report in Japan Your JICC credit report shows your credit agreements and repayment history. The process is mainly in Japanese. 1 Download JICC’s smartphone app and select the credit report request option. 2 Verify your identity with your My Number card, then enter your personal details. 3 Pay the ¥700 fee by credit card or mobile carrier billing. 4 Download your report through the app, usually within 1–3 business days. The JICC app disclosure fee is ¥700 as of November 2026. Available payment methods may depend on your device. If you cannot use the app, you can apply by mail. Your report is generally sent within 7–10 days after JICC receives your documents.

What your credit report can show before a mortgage or large purchase Before applying for a mortgage, car loan, or installment purchase in Japan, check your credit report for debts, repayment problems, and errors. It shows the credit agreements, balances, payment history, and recent applications held by that bureau. Check these items before you apply: Payment history: missed payments on cards, loans, or handset installments, any defaults, or debt restructuring.

missed payments on cards, loans, or handset installments, any defaults, or debt restructuring. Outstanding balances: check what you still owe and whether paid-off loans are recorded correctly.

check what you still owe and whether paid-off loans are recorded correctly. Personal details: incorrect names or contact information. A genuine former address is not automatically an error.

incorrect names or contact information. A genuine former address is not automatically an error. Accounts or applications you don’t recognize: check unfamiliar company names against your contracts. If you find an error, contact the company that reported it to request a correction. Repaying an overdue debt doesn’t immediately erase an accurate record of missed payments. How to tell if you may be blacklisted in Japan “Blacklisted” informally describes having adverse credit records; there is no separate official blacklist. Request your credit reports to check for these entries. A card or loan refusal alone doesn’t prove you have a negative record, and the report won’t explain the lender’s decision.

How lenders assess creditworthiness in Japan Lenders assess your payment history, debts, and recent applications alongside their own eligibility requirements. A clean credit report doesn’t guarantee approval. Other factors include: Income and employment: your earnings, employment type, length of employment, and supporting documents.

your earnings, employment type, length of employment, and supporting documents. Affordability: your existing repayments and ability to repay the new loan.

your existing repayments and ability to repay the new loan. Residency: your residence status and the lender’s requirements for foreign applicants. Housing Basics Mortgages in Japan: home loans and interest rates in 2026 Read more

Building credit as a foreign resident in Japan Your credit history from another country usually doesn’t transfer to Japan’s bureaus, so you start a local track record from scratch. None of these steps guarantees a fast route to mortgage readiness. The aim is a clean, regular pattern of small repayments that lenders can see. Keep your use of credit modest, and don’t borrow only to create a record. 1 Open a local bank account and keep your address consistent across every contract. 2 Set up automatic debit for phone installments and card bills, and update your details when you move. 3 Consider an entry-level product if you qualify, such as one of the credit cards in Japan for foreigners, or a phone installment plan. 4 Use it conservatively: make small, regular purchases and repay the balance in full each month. 5 Space out new applications by several months, because each application leaves a record that other lenders may see. Money Management Top 6 credit cards in Japan for foreigners: guide 2026 Read more