Cash or Card in Japan? The Best Way to Pay in 2026

In 2025, cashless payments reached 58% in Japan, showing how much card and mobile payments have grown. If you’re deciding between cash or card in Japan, this guide explains where each works best, how Integrated Circuit (IC) cards fit in, and what to watch for with ATMs, card fees, and currency conversion. If you are wondering about paying by cash or card in Japan, the safest approach is still to carry a mix of payment methods. That gives you flexibility in cities, a backup in cash-only places, and a smoother way to handle trains, small shops, temples and rural travel.



Key takeaways Japan is progressing towards being a cashless society, but cash is still an important payment method

Sometimes IC cards (Integrated Circuit cards) are accepted where debit cards are not – these can be bought in Japan on arrival

Not all Japanese ATMs can be used with an international debit card, so check suitability before you make a withdrawal

You can bring cash with you to Japan, make withdrawals on arrival or use a mix of cash and card when you travel

If you use a foreign card in Japan watch out for your card provider’s foreign transaction fees and always pay in JPY if the merchant offers the option to pay in your home currency Wise for managing money in Japan Hold and convert supported currencies for spending in Japan.

Use Wise with cash and an IC card for everyday payments.

See rates and fees before converting or sending money. Explore the Wise Account

Is Japan still a cash society in 2026? Japan is no longer the cash-first society many travelers still imagine, but it isn’t fully cashless either. Card acceptance has expanded, IC cards are deeply embedded in daily transport, and Quick Response (QR) payments are now common in many urban settings. An IC card is similar to a transit card, but it can often be used in Japanese stores as well as on transport. Cash remains important for several reasons. Large cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto are much easier for card users than smaller towns and rural areas. A lot of everyday spending in Japan also happens at low-value, high-frequency points such as vending machines, station kiosks, local eateries, shrine donations, ticket machines, and small independent businesses.

Is it better to use cash or card in Japan? The answer depends on who you are and how you travel. For most people, the practical solution is not to choose cash or card exclusively, but to combine both. The following table summarizes a practical payment mix for different types of visitors and residents. Profile Best payment mix Verdict Tourist in a major city Card + some cash + IC card Card-led, cash as backup Tourist with mixed city and rural travel Card + more cash + IC card Balanced approach Tourist in rural Japan More cash + card backup Cash remains important Expat in Japan Card + mobile payments + emergency cash Flexible everyday setup For tourists If you’re visiting Japan for a short trip, cards are usually the easiest way to handle hotels, larger purchases, and mainstream retail. Cash still matters for smaller purchases, rural stops, and places where card acceptance is limited. Tourists tend to do best with a simple setup: One reliable bank card

Some cash on hand

An IC card for transport and small purchases That combination covers most daily situations without overcomplicating things. It also means you’re less likely to get stuck at a cash-only counter or on public transportation without an easy payment option. For expats Expats in Japan often need a slightly different strategy. You may be paying rent, shopping regularly, commuting often, and sending money abroad at the same time. That makes reliability and cost control more important than convenience alone. Cards, mobile payments, and bank transfers are useful for day-to-day life, but expats should still keep cash for: Local businesses that don’t accept cards

Emergencies

Transport disruptions

Household or neighborhood spending

Occasional cash-only administrative or deposit situations If you also move money internationally, a multi-currency setup such as Wise can be helpful because it gives you a way to spend and send money using the mid-market exchange rate, with applicable fees shown before you confirm.

Best way to pay for things in Japan There is no single payment method that works best for every situation in Japan. You’ll need to choose the right method for the place and purchase. Cash Cash remains one of the most widely usable payment options in Japan. Cash is also a useful backup if your card is declined or your phone battery runs low. The downside is that it’s less convenient than tapping a card, and it’s easy to underestimate how much you’ll need in a day. Credit and debit cards Credit and debit cards are widely accepted in Japan, particularly in hotels, department stores, chain restaurants, and convenience stores. They are useful for larger purchases and for travelers who want to carry less cash. If you use a foreign card, there are 2 things to watch closely. First, check whether your bank charges foreign transaction or cash withdrawal fees. Second, pay attention to dynamic currency conversion (DCC). This is when a terminal offers to charge you in your home currency instead of yen. If you’re offered DCC, choosing Japanese yen (JPY) means your card issuer handles the currency conversion instead of the merchant’s DCC rate. Check your card provider’s exchange rate and fees before you decide. A Wise card can also be useful here. It may help you pay in yen while keeping the conversion process more transparent, which can be useful for both travelers and expats. IC cards: Suica, PASMO, ICOCA IC cards such as Suica, PASMO, and ICOCA are practical payment tools in Japan. They are especially useful for trains, buses, convenience stores, vending machines, and small everyday purchases. Think of them as a bridge between cash and a bank card. They are fast and convenient, but they are not a full replacement for either one. Their biggest advantage is speed. You can tap in and out of stations, buy drinks or snacks, and avoid handling coins during busy commuter hours. Their main limitation is that they can’t be used in every payment situation, especially outside major cities. Paying for trains with your bank card In some places, you can pay for train tickets or rail travel with your bank card. However, this isn’t as universal or frictionless as using an IC card. A bank card works best when: The route or operator explicitly supports card payment

You’re booking online

You’re making a larger or one-off purchase An IC card is usually better when: You’re commuting

You’re changing lines often

You want one tap-based system that works across transport and small purchases If you are staying in Japan for more than a few days, an IC card is often the more practical transport tool. For more detail on how transit fits into everyday life, see Expatica’s guide to public transportation in Japan. Transportation Public transportation in Japan Read more Mobile wallets and QR codes Mobile wallets are now part of everyday life in many Japanese cities. Apple Pay and Google Pay may work depending on your device and card setup, while Japanese QR systems are also widely used. One major local app is PayPay. PayPay is not always the easiest payment app for newcomers. Depending on your setup, it may require a Japanese phone number, local registration steps, or some extra familiarization. For long-term expats, learning how local QR payment apps work can be useful. For short-stay visitors, a bank card, cash, and an IC card are usually enough for everyday spending.

Where you still need cash in Japan Even in 2026, there are still situations where cash is the safer option. The following table summarizes common examples. Place Cash Card Notes Restaurants Often yes Sometimes Small or family-run places may still prefer cash Temples and shrines Usually yes Rarely Bring small notes and coins Ticket machines Often yes Sometimes Older machines can be cash-only Taxis Often yes Sometimes Urban card acceptance is improving, but it isn’t universal Rural areas Yes Less reliable Cash is a useful backup The more local, traditional, or low-tech the setting, the more likely cash is to matter. Urban card acceptance doesn’t automatically extend to every part of the country, which can surprise travelers coming from places where card payment is common even in remote areas.

How much cash should you bring to Japan? A practical estimate depends on whether you’re mostly staying in cities, mixing city and rural travel, or spending time outside the main urban centers. For Tourists The following estimates provide a starting point for how much cash to keep available. Travel style Suggested cash to carry Why City trip ¥5,000 to ¥10,000 per person Cards and IC cards will cover more spending Mixed trip ¥10,000 to ¥20,000 per person You may encounter cash-only cafés, temples, or small shops Rural trip ¥20,000+ per person Cash becomes more important These amounts are general estimates and will vary by itinerary and spending habits. A sensible rule is to carry enough cash for 1 or 2 days of ordinary spending, then top up as needed. That gives you flexibility without forcing you to carry too much cash all the time. For expats If you live in Japan, it can be worth keeping a cash reserve at home. A useful emergency buffer may be around ¥20,000 to ¥50,000 depending on your household needs and how often you use cards or mobile payments. That reserve can help with: Temporary card issues

Short-notice transport

Cash-only errands

Delivery or neighborhood spending

Unexpected administrative or deposit situations The point is not to live cash-heavy, but to be ready for situations when cash is still the easiest answer. For broader household budgeting, Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in Japan covers everyday expenses beyond payment methods. Basics The cost of living in Japan – updated in 2026 Read more