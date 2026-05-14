How to use the Wise card in Japan 2026: fees and limits

At a glance: Benefits of using Wise card in Japan Key points: Multi- currency support Hold and spend in 40+ currencies in Japan and abroad Transparent conversion fees Currency conversions are at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees and no hidden markups Safety features Freeze and unfreeze the card instantly, set spending limits, and get notifications for every transaction Card fees Pay a one-time fee of 1,200 JPY, with no ongoing maintenance charges Convenience of spending Use in-store and online in Japan and 160+ countries and territories Virtual cards Create virtual cards for online purchases ATM withdrawals Withdrawals are free and unlimited as long as the total amount remains under 25,000 JPY per month. For withdrawals that exceed this 25,000 JPY threshold, a fee of 1.75% is applied to the amount surpassing the allowance, while any withdrawal made after the free monthly limit has been exhausted will incur a flat fee of 100 JPY in addition to the 1.75% percentage charge. *Information correct on 22nd April 2026

Can I get a Wise card in Japan? Yes, you can order and use a Wise debit card in Japan for everyday spending, online shopping, and cash withdrawals at local ATMs. The card links to your Wise account, so you can hold, send, and convert money in 40+ currencies. You can also order a Wise business debit card in Japan that links to your business account. This is useful for freelancers and companies in Japan who need to pay suppliers or contractors in different currencies. Businesses can issue cards to team members and monitor spending in real time.

Using Wise card for everyday transactions in Japan You can use the Wise card for a range of everyday purchases and transactions in Japan. These include shopping, dining out with friends, hotel payments, and buying tickets for public transportation. You can also create a digital card in the Wise app for online shopping. There are built-in security features including card freezing/unfreezing and real-time transaction notifications. With the Wise card, you can: Pay in shops, restaurants, bars, and other retail spaces across Japan where debit cards are accepted

Use a virtual card for online shopping

Withdrawals are free and unlimited as long as the total amount remains under 25,000 JPY per month. For withdrawals that exceed this 25,000 JPY threshold, a fee of 1.75% is applied to the amount surpassing the allowance, while any withdrawal made after the free monthly limit has been exhausted will incur a flat fee of 100 JPY in addition to the 1.75% percentage charge.

Spend from JPY balances from your Wise account, or convert from a range of other currencies at the mid-market rate

Freeze/unfreeze cards immediately, set spending limits, and receive real-time notifications for transactions

Track monthly spending for categories such as eating out, groceries, and transportation

Managing your card with the Wise app The Wise app allows you to easily manage both the Wise card and account online in a single place. You can add money in different currencies, set up different balances for spending, and convert funds at the mid-market rate as and when you need to. You can also use the app to protect your card, setting and adjusting spending limits at any time, and freezing/unfreezing the card instantly if lost or stolen. With the app, you can create Wise virtual cards for added security online, while expense tracking and real-time transaction notifications enable you to see where your money is going. How do I put money on my Wise card? You can put money on your Wise card by adding funds to your Wise account. Methods for this include bank transfer or credit/debit card. You can do this quickly using the app. Card payments are usually instant, while bank transfers can take up to a couple of days. It is currently not possible to top cards up with cash at ATMs in Japan. All top-ups need to be done electronically through either the app or on the Wise website. Go to Wise

Wise card fees in Japan Wise card fees vary from country to country. You pay a small one-off fee of 1,200 JPY to order your card in Japan. There are no annual or monthly fees. You won’t be charged for everyday spending as long as you have enough in the balance of the currency you are using, otherwise Wise will automatically convert from another balance using a transparent fee and the mid-market exchange rate. ATM withdrawals are subject to monthly limits, with small fees applying above this. Here is a list of Wise card fees in Japan: 💡 Wise card pricing Card order fee 1,200 JPY one-off fee

Express delivery option (1–2 days) from 1,298 JPY Monthly or annual fee No fee Fees for spending No fee if you have enough balance in the transaction currency.

Transparent fees starting from 0.73% (see: Wise JP pricing) ATM cash withdrawal fees Withdrawals are free and unlimited as long as the total amount remains under 25,000 JPY per month. For withdrawals that exceed this 25,000 JPY threshold, a fee of 1.75% is applied to the amount surpassing the allowance, while any withdrawal made after the free monthly limit has been exhausted will incur a flat fee of 100 JPY in addition to the 1.75% percentage charge. Getting a digital card No fee Replacing your card 640 JPY Replacing expired card No fee *Information correct on 22nd April 2026

Is Wise card safe to use? The Wise card has a number of security features to protect your funds, including two-factor authentication and encryption. You can freeze or unfreeze your card instantly if it is lost or stolen, or cancel it easily from the Wise app in the event of an emergency. You can also track spending, set up real-time notifications, and create virtual cards for online shopping to protect your physical card from fraud. Check the Wise safety and security page for more information on how your money and data is protected. Tips for staying secure in Japan and abroad Use the Wise app to check balances and monitor spending

Keep your physical card in a safe place and avoid carrying too many cards

Use virtual cards for online spending

Keep spending limits to what you need, adjust accordingly, and avoid setting them too high

How to get a Wise card in Japan You can order your Wise card in Japan once you’ve opened a Wise account. All you need to do is follow the simple instructions on the website or in the app. There is a one-time cost of 1,200 JPY, plus you can pay an additional fee (from 1,298 JPY) if you want express delivery. Cards usually take 7–10 working days to arrive. If you’ve paid for express delivery, it wil take up to 4 working days. Here are the steps to get your Wise card Open a Wise account and your first currency balance Order your physical card via the ‘cards’ tab in the app or on the website Choose your delivery option (standard or express) and pay the fee Receive and use your card If you order a Wise card in Japan, you’ll need to activate it using the 6-digit code in the letter that comes with your card. To do this, simply go to the ‘cards’ tab in the app/website, choose ‘Activate your card’, and enter the code.

Moving to Japan If you relocate to Japan and already have a Wise card, the good news is that you can usually keep using it until it expires. However, this depends on where your card was issued. In some countries (for example, the US), cards are cancelled when people move abroad, meaning they have to order a new card when they relocate. You can check the rules for your country on the Wise help page. Wise card availability is based on licenses for each country and region. If you move to Japan from a country where the card is currently not available, you won’t be able to order a card until you relocate or have a Japanese address. You can order a card ahead of your move if you live in a listed available country. However, check the rules for your home country to make sure you can continue to use the card in Japan. If you can, you’ll be able to start spending as soon as you arrive – just don’t forget to update your account details with your new address. Bear in mind that delivery fees and times (standard and express) vary between countries, so it’s worth checking these before deciding where to order a card if you’re about to relocate.

Where can I use my Wise card? You can use your Wise card for spending and withdrawals in 160+ countries and territories, including South Korea and Australia, as well as further afield in the US, the UK, and EU countries. The Wise card is designed for international travel, and expats can usually use it when travelling back to their home country. In addition to spending abroad, you can also hold and convert in 40+ currencies. Conversions are transparent cost and use the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees. Visit the Wise help center for more information on supported countries and currencies. Go to Wise Using Wise card for international travel With Wise, you can travel and use your card without worrying about high foreign transaction fees and exchange rates. You can use it for daily purchases and ATM withdrawals abroad, shop online, and link it with mobile wallets and virtual cards for added convenience. Here are some of the ways you can use your Wise card abroad: Day-to-day payments: Spend in shops, hotels, restaurants, and online in 160+ countries.

Spend in shops, hotels, restaurants, and online in 160+ countries. ATM withdrawals: Withdrawals are free and unlimited as long as the total amount remains under 25,000 JPY per month. For withdrawals that exceed this 25,000 JPY threshold, a fee of 1.75% is applied to the amount surpassing the allowance, while any withdrawal made after the free monthly limit has been exhausted will incur a flat fee of 100 JPY in addition to the 1.75% percentage charge.

Withdrawals are free and unlimited as long as the total amount remains under 25,000 JPY per month. For withdrawals that exceed this 25,000 JPY threshold, a fee of 1.75% is applied to the amount surpassing the allowance, while any withdrawal made after the free monthly limit has been exhausted will incur a flat fee of 100 JPY in addition to the 1.75% percentage charge. Use virtual cards: Create digital cards for online shopping or bookings.

Create digital cards for online shopping or bookings. Track your spending: Make it easier to stick to your travel budget by tracking your expenditure in different categories (e.g., dining, accommodation, transport).

Make it easier to stick to your travel budget by tracking your expenditure in different categories (e.g., dining, accommodation, transport). Spend safely and securely: Get real-time spend notifications and freeze/unfreeze your card instantly if it gets lost or stolen. If you have a balance with the local currency in your Wise account, your card will use that first and then convert automatically from another currency balance if there aren’t enough funds. This is done using smart conversion technology that chooses the balance with the lowest conversion fees and best exchange rates at the time to ensure the lowest overall cost.

What are my Wise card spending limits? Wise card spending limits vary by country, and you can also adjust the daily or monthly limits for each card for extra security and easier money management. If your card was issued in Japan, you cannot spend more than 1 million JPY in a single transaction. This is in addition to your monthly spending and withdrawal limits. You can view and adjust your limits at any time in the ‘Cards’ tab on the Wise app or website. See the Wise help center for more information.

Key takeaways The Wise card is available in Japan for Wise account holders. You can order a card for 1,200 JPY or pay extra for express delivery.

You can use the Wise card for spending and ATM withdrawals in Japan and 160+ countries.

The card supports 40+ currencies and you can open up balances in multiple currencies, converting funds when you need to at the mid-market rate with transparent fees.

You can order digital cards to use for more secure online payments.

Security features include instant freezing/unfreezing if the card is lost/stolen, adjustable spending limits, and real-time transaction notifications.

There are no monthly or annual charges to use the card, just small fees for currency conversion, topping up wallets, and ATM withdrawals above certain limits.