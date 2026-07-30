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Japan Post Bank Internet Banking Guide for Expats 【2026】

Use Japan Post Bank internet banking, usually called Yucho Direct, to check balances, move money, and manage everyday banking online in Japan.

Japanese banks
writer

Updated 30-7-2026

Japan Post Bank is one of Japan’s most widely-used banks, making it a popular choice for expats opening their first local accounts. Its internet banking service lets you check balances, transfer money, and manage your account online, but set-up, security procedures, and Japanese-language requirements can sometimes be challenging for newcomers.

This guide explains how to register for Japan Post Bank internet banking, the fees involved, app and language limitations, common roadblocks for expats, and when Wise may help while you’re still getting your local banking access sorted.

Table of contents

Key takeaways

  • Yucho Direct is Japan Post Bank’s online banking service which you must register for separately from the main bank account.
  • Foreign residents may be eligible to open a Japan Post Bank account if they live in Japan and meet the bank’s identity, residence-status, and account-review requirements.
  • Before registering for online services, check that details such as your name, registered address, phone number, date of birth, and account information all match the bank’s records exactly.
  • Some apps and online procedures support English, but parts of Yucho Direct and certain important explanations currently remain in Japanese.
  • Foreign customers should update Japan Post Bank promptly after renewing their residence card or period of stay. Some account services may be restricted until the updated information has been provided.
  • Wise may be useful for international transfers or managing and converting supported currencies, particularly while local banking arrangements are being completed.

Wise

Wise can be useful if you need to move inherited money across borders or manage JPY alongside other currencies for planned exchange transactions (subject to transaction limits) without relying fully on a local bank account. It does not replace Japanese filing or tax payment steps, and you should check current product availability, supported currencies, and document requirements for your region before you act.

What Japan Post Bank internet banking is

If you have just moved to Japan, you may be aware of Japan Post Bank as being one of the major Japanese bank account providers. Yucho Direct is the bank’s online banking service. However, you need to register separately for this after opening your standard bank account.

The service suits residents who want to check balances, see transaction history, manage certain account details, and make domestic transfers without visiting a Japan Post Bank branch or the banking counter at a post office.

With Yucho Direct, you can generally:

  • Check balances and transaction history
  • Make transfers within Japan Post Bank and to other banks
  • Use related tools such as the Yucho Bankbook App and authentication app
  • Manage certain account settings, depending on your account type and the services you’ve registered for
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How to set up Yucho Direct

You will need to ensure that your account data matches what Japan Post Bank already has on file. Bear in mind that Yucho Direct, the Yucho Bankbook App, and authentication tools all rely on your registered account information, so even a small mismatch can prevent registration or delay access.

What you need before you start

Japan Post Bank’s registration guidance says users need the following to register for Yucho Direct:

  • Exact registered account number
  • Katakana name, entered the same way the bank has it
  • Date of birth
  • Cash card PIN
  • Japanese phone number
  • Verification code

If you register using the bank’s authentication app, you don’t need to provide a cash card PIN or verification code.

Step-by-step application process

1

Confirm that your Japan Post Bank account is active and that your registered name, phone number, and address are current.

2

Go to the official Yucho Direct pages and start the application or registration flow that matches your account and device.

3

Enter your core data exactly as held by the bank, including Katakana if requested.

4

Complete the required phone or app verification. Depending on your registration method and the telephone number registered with the bank, verification may be completed by SMS, an automated phone call, or another authentication method.

5

Set up the Yucho authentication method you will use for sensitive actions such as transfers or changes to registered details.

6

Wait for full access to settle. Japan Post Bank says some payment and transfer functions may take up to 24 hours after certain app based identity checks or authentication registration.

image of insider

Writer

Gary Buswell

Insider tip

If your official name is long or formatted differently across your residence card, cash card, and bank records, double-check the Katakana registration before starting, because even small mismatches can slow things down.

Remember that setting up Yucho Direct is an additional step after opening your Japan Post Bank account. Once you have opened your account, you can register for the online services separately.

Fees, transfers, and everyday use

Japan Post Bank publishes a separate Yucho Direct pricing schedule, and it is worth checking it before you send money because fees and service conditions can change.

The practical difference is that domestic online transfers have a more straightforward process, while international transfers can involve additional eligibility checks, exchange-rate costs, intermediary arrangements, and regulatory requirements.

The cheapest route is not always obvious once exchange costs and service restrictions are included. If you are comparing Japan Post Bank with another provider, look at the total cost, not just the transfer fee shown on the first screen.

Domestic vs international transfers

Yucho Direct is mainly used for transfers inside Japan, either between Japan Post Bank accounts or to other Japanese banks. At the time of writing, transfers to other Japan Post Bank accounts are free up to the bank’s monthly free-transfer limit, after which a fee applies. Transfers to other Japanese banks cost ¥165 each when made through Yucho Direct.

International transfers are different. Before sending money abroad, verify the live process, current fee page, any route specific restrictions, identity checks, and whether you need additional identity or tax-related information (such as My Number details).

If you are not sure whether Yucho Direct alone is enough, that is usually a sign to compare the route carefully before you press send.

Transaction typeFee categoryWhat to verifyPractical note
Japan Post Bank to Japan Post BankFree up to a monthly limit, then a fee appliesCurrent monthly free limitGood for routine local transfers
Japan Post Bank to another Japanese bankSeparate Yucho Direct transfer feeLive fee page and transfer cut offCheck recipient bank details carefully
International transfer from JapanVaries by route and compliance checksLive service flow, exchange rate, documentsNot all friction shows up until you try to send
Receiving from overseasDepends on the payment routeSupported currencies, account format, bank instructionsMistakes in name or account format can delay payment
*Information checked and correct on 22nd July 2026
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Common expat issues and how to fix them

Most Yucho Direct issues for expats are relatively straightforward to resolve. They are usually fairly small data or status issues, such as an outdated residence card record, a phone number mismatch, or a name incorrectly inputted.

Japan Post Bank also warns customers to treat suspicious emails and calls carefully, so only follow requests through official channels and never from a message link you do not trust.

Residence card updates and account access

  • If Japan Post Bank sends a message asking for an update to your residence card or period of stay, act quickly.
  • The bank’s official notice says some account services may become unavailable if your registered residence card information is not updated after your recorded expiry date has passed.
  • If you cannot access online services, visit a branch or post office savings counter with your valid residence card and passbook, the paper bankbook still used by many Japanese accounts, or ATM card.
  • Even if no warning is showing, update the bank after a renewal so the problem does not surface later when you need to log in or transfer money.
image of insider

Writer

Gary Buswell

Insider tip

If your residence card has been renewed, update the bank even if your account still appears to work, because some restrictions only surface later when you try to log in or send money.

Language, Katakana, and phone number problems

Japan Post Bank offers multilingual support for some account opening and update procedures, but that does not mean every live screen is fully English friendly. Some app flows still require Japanese input, and Japan Post Bank says free entry fields in the Yucho Tetsuzuki App stay Japanese only even when the display language is changed.

If your registered phone number is outdated, you may need to update it before app registration or authentication works properly for phone setup.

Troubleshooting checklist:

  • Enter Katakana exactly as on the bank details, with no extra spaces
  • Check whether your registered phone number is current before re-registering an app
  • Make sure your address and residence details are up to date
  • Use the official FAQ or app flow for the exact error shown on screen
  • If the app fails, try the ATM or branch route instead of repeating the same failed input

Alternatives if you cannot open a local bank account

If you are unable to open or fully use a Japan Post Bank account, you may face challenges beyond simply paying local bills. For example, you might still need to receive money from home, send funds abroad, or manage multiple currencies while completing the paperwork needed to open a local account.

Wise may help in this situation. Although it is not a bank and does not provide the full range of domestic banking services offered by Japanese banks, it can support international transfers and multi-currency management.

NeedJapan Post Bank with Yucho DirectWise
Everyday local banking in JapanBetter suited once your local account is fully set upNot a full replacement for all local banking needs
Online access to a Japanese accountYes, if registration and verification are completeYes, subject to eligibility and verification
International transfersPossible, but route and process checks matterAvailable for supported currencies and routes
Transferring multiple currenciesLimited compared with a dedicated multi-currency productDesigned for converting and transferring multiple currencies
What to verify firstAccount eligibility, residence updates, phone and name matchEligibility, supported currencies, pricing, verification
*Information checked and correct on 22nd July 2026

Wise features, supported currencies, pricing, and eligibility vary by country and user profile, so check the official Wise pricing page for Japan before choosing it.

Go to Wise

When Wise might be useful

Wise could be useful if you need to send money abroad, convert multiple currencies, or bridge the gap while your local bank account is being set up. It is not a complete replacement for a Japanese bank account, but it may provide the cross-border services you need while settling into life in Japan.

Wise is worth considering if you:

  • Need to move money internationally before local banking is fully active
  • Want to convert multiple currencies in one place
  • Need upfront pricing for cross border transfers
  • Want a backup option while comparing local bank access

If that sounds like your situation, review Wise’s pricing, supported services, and eligibility for Japan before deciding whether it suits your needs.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions

Is Yucho Direct available in English?

Not fully. The Japan Post Bank website has some English pages along with multilingual support in related apps and online services, but certain registration processes, help pages, and services are still primarily in Japanese.

You can expect some menus, error messages, or free entry fields to require Japanese input. If Yucho Direct English support is important to you, check the exact app or process you plan to use before signing up.

Can foreigners use Japan Post Bank internet banking?

Yes, if they live in Japan. The current guidance says foreign residents with an address in Japan can open an account, subject to review and documentation rules.

If you want to register for Yucho Direct, check your registered address and residence card status. Some foreign applicants may be asked for extra proof depending on their circumstances.

Can I use Yucho Direct outside Japan?

Yes, in many cases. Yucho Direct is an online banking service, so you can generally access your Japan Post Bank account from overseas if you have already registered and completed the required identity verification. However, some functions may be restricted, and you should ensure your contact details, authentication methods, and security settings remain up to date before leaving Japan.

What should I do if my residence card update blocks access?

Useful resources

Author

Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

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