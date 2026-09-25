Guide for expats on how to take online loans in Italy

Money Management
If you need to borrow for a move, an unexpected expense, or a major purchase, you may be able to apply for a personal loan online in Italy. Lenders will assess your ability to repay, including your income and existing debts, and may check your credit history; the documents they require can vary.
This guide explains what expats may need to apply, how to compare costs, which warning signs to watch for, and what to consider if approval looks unlikely.
Yes. Expats can apply for personal loans online in Italy, but approval depends on the lender’s eligibility rules and assessment of your ability to repay. Lenders may ask for evidence of income and check existing borrowing or repayment history.
Approval is subject to lender assessment, identity checks, affordability checks, and credit review. Before applying, check whether you can provide:
Ask the lender which documents and account details it accepts before submitting a full application.
Senior Writer
Gary Buswell
If you earn income abroad or have recently moved to Italy, ask whether the lender accepts your income documents and residence status. That can help you avoid applying for a loan whose stated requirements you cannot meet.
Requirements vary by provider. A lender may ask an EU citizen for evidence of their Italian address and income, while a non-EU applicant may also need to provide a valid residence permit (permesso di soggiorno). Check the lender’s published criteria, including any rules about how long a permit must remain valid.
Recent arrivals and non-residents should check eligibility before applying; an online application does not mean the loan is available to every applicant.
Three types you may encounter are a:
For a cessione del quinto, the repayment instalment cannot exceed one fifth of the relevant monthly income (the English translation is roughly “fifth transfer”).
A prestito personale may suit a general cash need, while a prestito finalizzato is linked to the item or service you are buying. If you qualify for a cessione del quinto, compare its total cost with other offers; deductions from salary or pension do not automatically make it cheaper or easier to obtain.
Check the lender’s account requirements before applying. You will usually need to provide bank details for the loan payment and repayments, but whether the lender accepts your particular IBAN or requires an existing account relationship depends on its rules.
If you find that you need an Italian bank account, research the best bank accounts for non-residents in Italy to help you make your decision.
Ask the lender whether it accepts foreign income, documents issued abroad, digital proof of address and your intended IBAN. If you lack a document, check which alternatives it will accept before submitting a full application. That quick check can help you avoid applying before you know the lender’s requirements.
The lender may ask for:
If you are missing any required documents, ask whether temporary proof of address or digital copies are accepted. Bear in mind that each lender determines what proof it accepts and may reject temporary or digital documents.
Self-employed applicants may need tax returns and other records showing their activity and income. If you earn income abroad, ask whether the lender accepts it and what evidence or translations it requires.
A lender may need more information to assess income that varies from month to month, but the documents and decision will depend on your circumstances and its lending criteria.
Lenders assess whether you can repay the loan and verify the information in your application. They may consider your:
A good salary alone does not guarantee approval.
Italy does not have one public credit score that automatically carries over from another country. If you have borrowed abroad, ask the lender whether it can consider that history and what evidence it accepts.
|Factor
|What lenders check
|What it means for expats
|Income
|Payslips, pension slips, tax returns, and contract type
|Regular Italian income is usually easier to assess than new or foreign income
|Existing commitments
|Loan repayments and other financial obligations
|High monthly commitments can reduce your room to borrow
|Credit data
|Records in CRIF and other systems the lender consults, including previous applications and repayment history
|Having little Italian credit history does not mean you have missed payments, but gives the lender less local information
|Identity and residency
|Address, tax ID, permit, and bank details
|Inconsistent or missing details can delay an online application
Many lenders use data from private credit bureaus such as CRIF, which records information about credit applications, loans and repayments supplied by participating lenders. Lenders may also check the Bank of Italy’s Centrale dei Rishi, which records amounts owed to intermediaries (e.g., banks or financial companies) above €30,000.
The lender will also assess whether the proposed repayments fit your finances. Limited Italian credit history is not the same as a record of missed payments, though the lender may ask for more evidence before deciding.
Possible reasons include:
Foreign income may require additional verification. If you are unsure whether your documents or income qualify, check the lender’s requirements before making a full application. Credit applications can be recorded in private credit information systems, so it is sensible to avoid submitting several applications without first checking basic eligibility.
When you compare online lenders in Italy, look beyond the advertised rate. Ask for the SECCI (Standard European Consumer Credit Information) document before you sign, and compare offers for the same loan amount, repayment term and insurance choices.
|Term
|What it means
|Does it affect total cost?
|What to verify
|Tasso Annuo Nominale (TAN)
|The nominal interest rate on the loan
|Yes, but only part of it
|Use it to understand interest, not the full price
|Tasso Annuo Effettivo Globale (TAEG)
|The broader yearly cost measure
|Yes, this is the main comparison number
|Check it across offers with the same amount and term
|Fees
|Setup, collection, or admin charges
|Usually yes
|See whether they are compulsory and included in TAEG
|Optional insurance
|Cover added to the loan
|Sometimes
|Confirm whether it is really optional and what happens if you refuse it
The TAEG is usually the most useful single rate for comparing similar offers, but read the SECCI for the amount you would repay and for costs that may fall outside the quoted rate, such as optional services or charges for late payment.
Senior Writer
Gary Buswell
If an ad says zero rate, check both the TAN and TAEG, then check the SECCI for any other amounts you would have to pay.
Consumer credit rules generally cover loans from €200 to €75,000 for personal rather than professional purposes. For credit within their scope, you should receive the SECCI free of charge before signing.
The Bank of Italy’s consumer credit guide also explains rights including withdrawal within 14 days and early repayment. Different rules can apply outside that scope.
Before uploading sensitive documents, check the lender in the official Bank of Italy registers. If a credit broker or financial agent is involved, check its status in the OAM registers. Be cautious if someone pressures you to act immediately or will not provide clear information about the lender and costs.
A rejected loan application does not necessarily rule out borrowing later. The next step depends on the reason: missing documents may be straightforward to address, while insufficient income, existing debts or a poor credit record may take longer to resolve.
If you are paid from abroad or move savings between countries, a Wise account can help you hold EUR and other supported currencies, receive eligible payments, and check exchange rates and fees before converting or transferring money. Check the available account details and any receiving fees for your currency.
FAQ
Possibly. Permanent residence is not a universal requirement, but lenders set their own eligibility rules. They will assess your residence status, income, existing financial commitments and ability to repay. Ask the lender which documents it accepts before applying.
Most lenders ask for photo ID, codice fiscale, proof of address, income proof, and bank details. If you are self-employed or paid from abroad, you may also need extra tax records or statements.
Some lenders consult CRIF’s credit information system; others may use different credit databases. They also assess whether you can afford the repayments. Having little Italian credit history may make it harder to demonstrate a repayment record, but it does not automatically mean refusal.
Yes, but freelancers usually face extra scrutiny. Lenders may ask for partita IVA records, tax returns, longer statements, and proof of regular income.
TAN is the nominal interest rate. TAEG is the broader total-cost measure, so it is usually better for comparing offers, especially alongside the SECCI.
It is general information, not financial, legal, or tax advice; provider details were last checked on 22 September 2026, so confirm current terms before applying.
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