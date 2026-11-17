Renouncing Australian citizenship usually happens because another country asks for it. Before you touch Form 128, make sure Australia’s safeguards and the other country’s nationality rules actually line up.
For expats, the hardest part is often timing. A rushed application can leave you with a gap between citizenships, disrupt family plans, or complicate travel. Approval isn’t automatic, and your citizenship only ends if Australia approves the application.
This guide covers eligibility, Form 128, supporting documents, the effect of approval, and the checks to make with the country where you live or plan to naturalize. The key takeaways below cover the main points first.
This guide is for general information only, not legal, migration, tax, or consular advice.
Key takeaways
- You will usually need another citizenship already in place, or clear proof that you will get it immediately after approval.
- Renunciation doesn’t happen when you post the form. It only takes effect on the day Home Affairs approves it.
- The process uses Form 128, certified copies, English translations where needed, and prepayment through ImmiAccount before you send the paper application.
- Home Affairs doesn’t publish a processing time on the main renunciation page, so travel plans and other nationality steps need extra care.
- Approval changes your citizenship and travel position straight away. If you are in Australia, you may become an ex-citizen visa holder. If you are outside Australia, you will usually need a visa to return.
- Check the current fee in Form 1298i, because citizenship application fees usually change on 1 July.
Step 1: decide if renunciation is really necessary
Before gathering documents, confirm that renunciation is actually required. Australian rules are only half of the question, and Expatica’s guide to dual citizenship in Australia explains when keeping both nationalities may still be possible.
Check whether your other country really requires renunciation
Naturalizing elsewhere doesn’t always mean giving up Australian citizenship. Some countries only insist on renunciation at the final approval stage, or only for certain jobs, public roles, or security-related positions.
Use this checklist before you move forward:
- Read the nationality or naturalization page from the official ministry, embassy, or nationality authority.
- Check whether the rule applies to your exact route, not just to citizenship in general.
- Ask whether you can receive conditional approval before final naturalization.
- Confirm what written proof the other authority wants from Australia.
- Save the official page and any written replies for your records.
Confirm that you will not become stateless
Australia will not approve renunciation if it would leave you stateless. The department wants proof of another citizenship, or proof that the new citizenship will start immediately after approval.
What matters here is written evidence and clean timing. A permanent visa or long-term residence is not enough.
- Gather proof such as a foreign passport, citizenship certificate, naturalization certificate, or an official statement from the other authority.
- Check that the other country’s process will finish without a gap between citizenships.
- Keep written evidence of the timing, not just a verbal assurance.
Wise for citizenship application costs
- Pay application costs: Hold AUD and convert supported currencies as needed
- Compare fees upfront: See conversion costs before you send money
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
Step 2: confirm eligibility under Australian rules
Now turn to the Australian side of the process. This means your age, identity, where you live, and whether a child or responsible parent is involved.
Check the rules for adults, children, and responsible parents
- Adults: Australian citizens aged 18 or over can usually apply if they meet the foreign citizenship and identity rules.
- Children under 16: Renunciation is only possible in limited cases, usually where the child was born or ordinarily lives in another country and cannot get that country’s citizenship while still Australian.
- Responsible parent: This usually means a parent, guardian, or another person with legal parental responsibility or custody under Australian or foreign law.
If you are the responsible parent of a child under 18 when your Australian citizenship ends, Home Affairs may separately consider revoking your child’s Australian citizenship. This does not happen automatically. The law provides exceptions when another responsible parent is still an Australian citizen or when revocation would leave the child stateless.
When Australia may refuse the application
Home Affairs can refuse an application if:
- You cannot prove another citizenship or immediate acquisition
- Officials aren’t satisfied with your identity
- Approval would not be in Australia’s interests
- The form or evidence is incomplete
- False or misleading information is provided
Refusals aren’t only about public-interest questions. Weak identity evidence, missing certified copies, or mismatched documents can also derail an application.
Step 3: prepare Form 128 and the supporting documents
The process is paper-based, so the file needs to be complete before you post it. Form 128 is the current checklist that matters most.
Gather identity, citizenship, and name-change evidence
Let the current Form 128 control your evidence pack. Old summaries often miss later wording changes or newer document instructions.
A complete pack will usually include:
- Identity documents that together show your photo, signature, current address, birth name, date of birth, and sex or gender
- Evidence of your Australian citizenship, such as an Australian citizenship certificate or birth certificate
- Evidence that you already have, or will acquire, another citizenship
- Official name-change documents, if your records don’t all match
- Address evidence, such as a utility bill, rental contract, or bank statement
- A passport-sized photo and identity declaration completed as instructed
- Copies of everything for your own records
Handle translations, certified copies, and photos correctly
- Translate all non-English documents into English. In Australia, translations should be done by a translator accredited by the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters (NAATI). Outside Australia, the translator doesn’t need NAATI accreditation, but the translation should include the translator’s full details and qualifications.
- Use certified copies unless Home Affairs later asks for originals. If you’re applying from outside Australia and don’t know an Australian citizen, current guidance allows a citizen of your country of residence in a listed profession to certify documents.
- Follow the photo rules closely. For paper applications, the photo must be passport-sized, recent, and taken against a neutral or light gray background.
- Complete the identity declaration exactly as the form instructs, including the endorsed photograph.
Step 4: lodge the application and manage the waiting period
Pay first and post second. Your citizenship status stays the same until a written approval is issued.
Pay the fee and send the paper application
Don’t rely on the fee from an old article. Check Form 1298i for the current amount in Australian dollars (AUD), because citizenship fees usually change on 1 July.
For a paper renunciation application, payment is prepaid through the My Payments section of ImmiAccount. You then send the completed Form 128, the certified copies, and the payment receipt as instructed on the form. Tracked post and a full copy of the file are sensible for recordkeeping.
What happens while the application is pending?
While the application is being assessed, you remain an Australian citizen. That means your status doesn’t change just because the form has been lodged.
Published processing times aren’t available on the main renunciation page. Home Affairs may ask for more information, and if it intends to approve the application, it may ask you to send original documents such as your current Australian passport or citizenship certificate. Tell the department if your name, address, email, or other key details change.
Step 5: plan for what changes after approval or refusal
The biggest planning mistake is working from the lodgment date instead of the approval date. Rights change only when approval is granted.
What changes on the day approval is granted?
The following table compares your citizenship, passport, and travel position before and after approval.
|Issue
|Before approval
|After approval
|Citizenship status
|You are still an Australian citizen.
|Your Australian citizenship ends on the approval day.
|Australian passport
|You can still use a valid Australian passport while you remain a citizen.
|You cannot apply for or renew an Australian passport.
|Travel to Australia
|You travel under your existing citizenship status.
|If you are outside Australia, you will need a visa that suits your circumstances to return.
|If you are in Australia on approval day
|Your status remains that of a citizen until approval.
|You automatically become the holder of an ex-citizen visa, which lets you stay in Australia but does not let you leave and reenter on that visa.
|Future children born overseas and consular help
|Your citizenship status may still matter for descent and consular support.
|You can no longer register future children born overseas as Australian citizens by descent through your own former citizenship, and you cannot rely on Australian consular help as a citizen.
An ex-citizen visa is granted automatically if approval happens while you are in Australia. It lets you stay, but it doesn’t give you a travel facility for a future return.
A Resident Return visa is a separate visa that can help some current or former permanent residents, including some former citizens, return to Australia as permanent residents. Whether it works for you depends on your immigration history and current position.
Refusal, review rights, and whether citizenship can be resumed later
If Home Affairs refuses the application, you should receive written reasons. You may be able to request a review by the Administrative Review Tribunal, subject to the legal exceptions. Under section 52 of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007, a refusal under section 33(5), relating to an application made during a war in which Australia is engaged, is excluded from this review pathway. Your refusal letter should explain the available review options and applicable deadlines.
Resuming Australian citizenship requires a separate application, and approval isn’t guaranteed. In some cases, former citizens can apply to resume citizenship through Form 132, depending on why citizenship ended.
Step 6: organize the cross-border admin around fees, travel, and records
This final step is about administrative tasks. Once approval arrives, you may need to deal with two governments, future travel, and new identity documents in quick succession.
If you need to cover form fees, translations, or document costs from abroad, eligible readers may use a Wise Account to hold AUD or convert supported currencies. It doesn’t affect citizenship eligibility, approval speed, or visa status.
Use this checklist before and after you apply:
- Keep scanned and paper copies of Form 128, the payment receipt, certified copies, translations, and any letters you receive.
- Check your reentry plan for Australia before approval, especially if family visits or urgent travel are likely.
- Confirm the final citizenship steps with the other country, such as an oath, registration, or passport issue.
- Update any records that depend on your citizenship or passport details once a decision is made.
- If return travel or a later move is part of the plan, Expatica’s visas and immigration in Australia guide gives broader context.
Next steps
Before applying, confirm that renunciation is necessary and that your other citizenship is already secured or will begin immediately after approval. Prepare your evidence using the current Form 128, check the latest fee, and plan travel around the approval date rather than the day you submit the application. Keep your official correspondence and immigration records together so you can manage the changes after a decision. For eligible cross-border expenses, Wise Account may help you manage supported currencies, but it remains separate from the citizenship process.
FAQ
Renouncing Australian citizenship
Can I renounce Australian citizenship if I live overseas?
Yes. You can apply from outside Australia because the process is paper-based and can be managed from abroad. You still need to meet the eligibility rules, prepare the right certified evidence, and plan carefully for future travel to Australia if approval is granted.
Do I need another citizenship before I apply?
Usually, yes. Australia will not approve renunciation if it would leave you stateless, so you normally need another citizenship already or clear proof that you will acquire it immediately after approval. Check the current evidence standard in Form 128 and the official guidance.
What happens to my children if I renounce Australian citizenship?
Children do not automatically lose Australian citizenship when a parent renounces. However, Home Affairs may separately consider revoking the citizenship of a child under 18 if a responsible parent ceases to be Australian. Exceptions apply if another responsible parent is an Australian citizen or if revocation would leave the child stateless.
Can I visit or move back to Australia after renouncing?
Possibly, but not as an Australian citizen. If approval happens while you’re outside Australia, you’ll need a suitable visa for later travel. If approval happens while you’re in Australia, you may automatically hold an ex-citizen visa, but that visa doesn’t let you leave and return on the same status.
Can I get Australian citizenship back after renouncing it?
Sometimes, but not automatically. Australia has a separate resumption process for some former citizens, and the decision depends on your circumstances and why citizenship ended. Treat renunciation as a serious legal step that needs long-term planning.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Give up Australian citizenship (renounce) – eligibility, approval, and consequences, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Form 128 – Application for renunciation of Australian citizenship, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Form 1298i – Citizenship application fees, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Certified copy guidance – document certification requirements, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Photo requirements for citizenship applications, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- How to pay for paper applications – ImmiAccount payment instructions, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Resident Return visa – eligibility and travel facilities, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Become an Australian citizen again – resumption pathways, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Australian Citizenship Act 2007 – current legislation, including renunciation and review provisions, Federal Register of Legislation
- Administrative Review Tribunal – review of government decisions, Administrative Review Tribunal
- Home Affairs FOI release – historical figures on approved citizenship renunciations, Australian Department of Home Affairs