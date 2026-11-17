Key takeaways You will usually need another citizenship already in place, or clear proof that you will get it immediately after approval.

Renunciation doesn’t happen when you post the form. It only takes effect on the day Home Affairs approves it.

The process uses Form 128, certified copies, English translations where needed, and prepayment through ImmiAccount before you send the paper application.

Home Affairs doesn’t publish a processing time on the main renunciation page, so travel plans and other nationality steps need extra care.

Approval changes your citizenship and travel position straight away. If you are in Australia, you may become an ex-citizen visa holder. If you are outside Australia, you will usually need a visa to return.

Check the current fee in Form 1298i, because citizenship application fees usually change on 1 July.

Step 1: decide if renunciation is really necessary Before gathering documents, confirm that renunciation is actually required. Australian rules are only half of the question, and Expatica’s guide to dual citizenship in Australia explains when keeping both nationalities may still be possible. Visas & Immigration Australia Allow Dual Citizenship Read more Check whether your other country really requires renunciation Naturalizing elsewhere doesn’t always mean giving up Australian citizenship. Some countries only insist on renunciation at the final approval stage, or only for certain jobs, public roles, or security-related positions. Use this checklist before you move forward: Read the nationality or naturalization page from the official ministry, embassy, or nationality authority.

Check whether the rule applies to your exact route, not just to citizenship in general.

Ask whether you can receive conditional approval before final naturalization.

Confirm what written proof the other authority wants from Australia.

Save the official page and any written replies for your records. Confirm that you will not become stateless Australia will not approve renunciation if it would leave you stateless. The department wants proof of another citizenship, or proof that the new citizenship will start immediately after approval. What matters here is written evidence and clean timing. A permanent visa or long-term residence is not enough. Gather proof such as a foreign passport, citizenship certificate, naturalization certificate, or an official statement from the other authority.

Check that the other country’s process will finish without a gap between citizenships.

Keep written evidence of the timing, not just a verbal assurance. Wise for citizenship application costs Pay application costs: Hold AUD and convert supported currencies as needed

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Step 2: confirm eligibility under Australian rules Now turn to the Australian side of the process. This means your age, identity, where you live, and whether a child or responsible parent is involved. Check the rules for adults, children, and responsible parents Adults: Australian citizens aged 18 or over can usually apply if they meet the foreign citizenship and identity rules.

Australian citizens aged 18 or over can usually apply if they meet the foreign citizenship and identity rules. Children under 16: Renunciation is only possible in limited cases, usually where the child was born or ordinarily lives in another country and cannot get that country’s citizenship while still Australian.

Renunciation is only possible in limited cases, usually where the child was born or ordinarily lives in another country and cannot get that country’s citizenship while still Australian. Responsible parent: This usually means a parent, guardian, or another person with legal parental responsibility or custody under Australian or foreign law. If you are the responsible parent of a child under 18 when your Australian citizenship ends, Home Affairs may separately consider revoking your child’s Australian citizenship. This does not happen automatically. The law provides exceptions when another responsible parent is still an Australian citizen or when revocation would leave the child stateless. When Australia may refuse the application Home Affairs can refuse an application if: You cannot prove another citizenship or immediate acquisition

Officials aren’t satisfied with your identity

Approval would not be in Australia’s interests

The form or evidence is incomplete

False or misleading information is provided Refusals aren’t only about public-interest questions. Weak identity evidence, missing certified copies, or mismatched documents can also derail an application.

Step 3: prepare Form 128 and the supporting documents The process is paper-based, so the file needs to be complete before you post it. Form 128 is the current checklist that matters most. Gather identity, citizenship, and name-change evidence Let the current Form 128 control your evidence pack. Old summaries often miss later wording changes or newer document instructions. A complete pack will usually include: Identity documents that together show your photo, signature, current address, birth name, date of birth, and sex or gender

Evidence of your Australian citizenship, such as an Australian citizenship certificate or birth certificate

Evidence that you already have, or will acquire, another citizenship

Official name-change documents, if your records don’t all match

Address evidence, such as a utility bill, rental contract, or bank statement

A passport-sized photo and identity declaration completed as instructed

Copies of everything for your own records Handle translations, certified copies, and photos correctly Translate all non-English documents into English. In Australia, translations should be done by a translator accredited by the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters (NAATI). Outside Australia, the translator doesn’t need NAATI accreditation, but the translation should include the translator’s full details and qualifications. Use certified copies unless Home Affairs later asks for originals. If you’re applying from outside Australia and don’t know an Australian citizen, current guidance allows a citizen of your country of residence in a listed profession to certify documents. Follow the photo rules closely. For paper applications, the photo must be passport-sized, recent, and taken against a neutral or light gray background. Complete the identity declaration exactly as the form instructs, including the endorsed photograph.

Step 4: lodge the application and manage the waiting period Pay first and post second. Your citizenship status stays the same until a written approval is issued. Pay the fee and send the paper application Don’t rely on the fee from an old article. Check Form 1298i for the current amount in Australian dollars (AUD), because citizenship fees usually change on 1 July. For a paper renunciation application, payment is prepaid through the My Payments section of ImmiAccount. You then send the completed Form 128, the certified copies, and the payment receipt as instructed on the form. Tracked post and a full copy of the file are sensible for recordkeeping. What happens while the application is pending? While the application is being assessed, you remain an Australian citizen. That means your status doesn’t change just because the form has been lodged. Published processing times aren’t available on the main renunciation page. Home Affairs may ask for more information, and if it intends to approve the application, it may ask you to send original documents such as your current Australian passport or citizenship certificate. Tell the department if your name, address, email, or other key details change.

Step 5: plan for what changes after approval or refusal The biggest planning mistake is working from the lodgment date instead of the approval date. Rights change only when approval is granted. What changes on the day approval is granted? The following table compares your citizenship, passport, and travel position before and after approval. Issue Before approval After approval Citizenship status You are still an Australian citizen. Your Australian citizenship ends on the approval day. Australian passport You can still use a valid Australian passport while you remain a citizen. You cannot apply for or renew an Australian passport. Travel to Australia You travel under your existing citizenship status. If you are outside Australia, you will need a visa that suits your circumstances to return. If you are in Australia on approval day Your status remains that of a citizen until approval. You automatically become the holder of an ex-citizen visa, which lets you stay in Australia but does not let you leave and reenter on that visa. Future children born overseas and consular help Your citizenship status may still matter for descent and consular support. You can no longer register future children born overseas as Australian citizens by descent through your own former citizenship, and you cannot rely on Australian consular help as a citizen. An ex-citizen visa is granted automatically if approval happens while you are in Australia. It lets you stay, but it doesn’t give you a travel facility for a future return. A Resident Return visa is a separate visa that can help some current or former permanent residents, including some former citizens, return to Australia as permanent residents. Whether it works for you depends on your immigration history and current position. Refusal, review rights, and whether citizenship can be resumed later If Home Affairs refuses the application, you should receive written reasons. You may be able to request a review by the Administrative Review Tribunal, subject to the legal exceptions. Under section 52 of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007, a refusal under section 33(5), relating to an application made during a war in which Australia is engaged, is excluded from this review pathway. Your refusal letter should explain the available review options and applicable deadlines. Resuming Australian citizenship requires a separate application, and approval isn’t guaranteed. In some cases, former citizens can apply to resume citizenship through Form 132, depending on why citizenship ended.