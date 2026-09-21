Does Australia Allow Dual Citizenship? Rules for Expats

Visas & Immigration
This guide explains how dual or multiple citizenship can work in Australia by outlining Australian citizenship pathways, what to check under your other country’s nationality rules, which passport to use, and the key travel, consular, and practical steps for expats before applying or travelling.
Australia allows dual and multiple citizenship, which means you may be able to become an Australian citizen without giving up another nationality. However, whether you can keep your existing citizenship depends on the laws of the other country involved, and those rules can include their own passport, travel, or nationality requirements. Before applying for citizenship or relying on dual status when travelling, it is important to check the current rules that apply to both countries. This guide explains the main Australian citizenship pathways, what to verify with your other country, which passport to use, key travel and consular considerations, and the practical next steps for expats.
This guide is for general information only, not legal, migration, tax, or consular advice. Citizenship and travel rules can change, so check the current official guidance before applying or travelling.
Citizenship and dual-nationality admin can involve fees and document costs paid in AUD, plus passport renewals or translations paid overseas. If you need to move money between currencies, a Wise account can help you hold AUD alongside other supported currencies and convert funds with clearer pricing before you pay.
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Yes, Australia allows dual citizenship. In practice, this means you can hold Australian citizenship alongside another nationality and, in some situations, more than two nationalities under Australia’s citizenship framework.
The key question is not only what Australia allows. You also need to check whether your other country lets you retain its citizenship after becoming Australian and whether it imposes its own registration, passport, or renunciation requirements.
There is no special visa, permit, or separate form called a dual citizenship application in Australia. Most people become dual citizens because they qualify for a standard Australian citizenship pathway while they already hold, or are entitled to hold, another nationality.
Permanent residence and citizenship are not the same. A permanent resident can live in Australia indefinitely under a permanent visa, while citizenship changes your legal status, passport access, and civic rights. If you are still working out your route to residence, start with Expatica’s Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026.
This is the route most expats are likely to consider. It generally applies to permanent residents and eligible New Zealand Special Category visa holders who meet the applicable residence, character, and other citizenship requirements. Depending on your circumstances, the process can also include a citizenship test or interview and, for most conferral applicants, a citizenship ceremony and pledge.
There is no separate dual-nationality process within this pathway. If you want the full eligibility criteria, application stages, costs, and test information, see Expatica’s guide to getting Australian citizenship.
Some people already hold, or can claim, more than one citizenship because of where they were born or because one of their parents was an Australian citizen when they were born. This can apply both to adults checking their own status and to parents checking whether a child may qualify for Australian citizenship by descent.
Eligibility is not automatic in every case. Australian requirements matter, and so do the nationality laws of the other country, especially for children born overseas or families claiming citizenship through a parent.
If you are asking whether you can have dual citizenship in Australia, the main complication can sit outside Australia. Your other country may not recognise dual nationality, may require a formal renunciation process, or may treat you only as its own national while you are there.
A common question is whether you will lose your original citizenship after becoming Australian. There is no single answer for every nationality, so do not rely on a general country list. Check the official website of your other country’s embassy, consulate, or nationality authority and seek country-specific advice where necessary.
Travel is where dual citizenship rules can have an immediate practical effect. Australian citizens should use an Australian passport when entering or leaving Australia, while another country may apply its own passport rules to its citizens. Dual nationality can also affect the Australian Government’s ability to provide consular help while you are in your other country of nationality.
|Issue
|Australia’s position
|What to check elsewhere
|Why it matters
|Entering and leaving Australia
|Use your Australian passport
|Whether your airline or itinerary requires additional documents
|Document problems can arise before you reach the border
|Entering your other country of nationality
|Australia does not set that country’s entry rules
|Whether that country expects you to use its passport
|Local authorities may treat you only as one of their nationals
|Travel before completing citizenship by conferral
|Your current immigration status and travel rights continue to matter until you become a citizen
|Whether your passport and Australian visa or travel facility remain valid for your return
|Citizenship approval and ceremony requirements can affect your timing
|Consular help overseas
|Australian help may be available, but not in every situation
|Whether your other country recognises Australian consular involvement for its own nationals
|Consular support should not be assumed to be available in all circumstances
Passport, entry, exit, and consular rules can change and vary by country. Check Home Affairs, Smartraveller, and the official guidance for your other country before travelling.
For Australia, Australian citizens should enter and leave on an Australian passport.
Your other country may apply a different rule. For example, a person who is both Australian and Italian should use their Australian passport for the Australian side of the journey, then check current Italian official guidance to determine which passport should be used when entering or leaving Italy. The correct approach depends on the rules of both countries.
Dual citizenship is not only about holding two passports. Once you become Australian, Australian laws and civic obligations apply to you, including electoral enrolment requirements where applicable. Your other country may also attach obligations to its citizenship, such as passport requirements, tax filing, military service, or rules affecting children travelling internationally.
This is a question of legal status rather than travel convenience. Check both countries’ official rules before relying on assumptions about which obligations apply to you.
Much of the confusion around dual citizenship comes from mixing up permanent residence, citizenship, and travel rules.
Once you know that Australia allows dual citizenship, match your next steps to your current stage. If you are still researching, verify the rules of both countries. If you are close to applying, check your residence history, documents, and planned travel before submitting an application.
If your citizenship questions are part of a wider move or settlement plan, Expatica’s Moving to Australia: the ultimate checklist can help you organise the broader relocation process.
Keep your reference list short and use official sources for citizenship and travel decisions.
If you are managing money for Australian government fees or relocation expenses from overseas, you may need to convert funds into AUD or move money across borders. A Wise account can help eligible users hold AUD and convert supported currencies, but always follow the payment instructions for the fee or service you are paying. Wise does not affect citizenship eligibility, passport rules, or legal status.
Australia allows dual and multiple citizenship, but dual status depends on the laws of every country involved. Before applying or travelling, check how your other nationality treats naturalisation, passport use, renunciation, and any country-specific obligations. Use an Australian passport when entering or leaving Australia, and verify the rules for your other country separately. If you are still working through the citizenship pathway, confirm your eligibility and residence history on the current Home Affairs pages before taking action.
FAQ
Australia can allow a person to hold more than two nationalities. Whether you can retain all of them also depends on the citizenship laws of the other countries involved.
Some children can hold more than one citizenship depending on where they were born, their parents’ citizenship, and the laws of the countries involved. Check the Australian citizenship-by-descent rules and the other country’s requirements.
Australian citizens can generally apply for an Australian passport. Australian citizens aged 18 or over are generally required to enrol to vote, subject to the current Australian Electoral Commission enrolment rules. Check the current official rules if your circumstances are unusual.
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