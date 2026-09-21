Does Australia Allow Dual Citizenship? Rules for Expats

Australia allows dual and multiple citizenship, which means you may be able to become an Australian citizen without giving up another nationality. However, whether you can keep your existing citizenship depends on the laws of the other country involved, and those rules can include their own passport, travel, or nationality requirements. Before applying for citizenship or relying on dual status when travelling, it is important to check the current rules that apply to both countries. This guide explains the main Australian citizenship pathways, what to verify with your other country, which passport to use, key travel and consular considerations, and the practical next steps for expats. This guide is for general information only, not legal, migration, tax, or consular advice. Citizenship and travel rules can change, so check the current official guidance before applying or travelling.

Key takeaways Australia: Australia allows dual and multiple citizenship.

Australia allows dual and multiple citizenship. Your other nationality: Your other country may limit dual nationality, require renunciation, or treat you only as its own citizen in some situations.

Your other country may limit dual nationality, require renunciation, or treat you only as its own citizen in some situations. Citizenship pathway: There is no separate Australian dual citizenship application. Dual status can arise when you qualify for Australian citizenship while retaining another nationality.

There is no separate Australian dual citizenship application. Dual status can arise when you qualify for Australian citizenship while retaining another nationality. Passports: Australian citizens should use an Australian passport to enter and leave Australia.

Australian citizens should use an Australian passport to enter and leave Australia. Before you act: Check the current rules with the Department of Home Affairs and the embassy, consulate, or nationality authority of your other country. Wise for managing citizenship and passport admin costs Citizenship and dual-nationality admin can involve fees and document costs paid in AUD, plus passport renewals or translations paid overseas. If you need to move money between currencies, a Wise account can help you hold AUD alongside other supported currencies and convert funds with clearer pricing before you pay. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Does Australia allow dual citizenship? Yes, Australia allows dual citizenship. In practice, this means you can hold Australian citizenship alongside another nationality and, in some situations, more than two nationalities under Australia’s citizenship framework. The key question is not only what Australia allows. You also need to check whether your other country lets you retain its citizenship after becoming Australian and whether it imposes its own registration, passport, or renunciation requirements. Australia permits dual or multiple citizenship.

Australia does not decide whether another country allows you to retain that country’s citizenship.

Check the nationality and travel rules of your other country before applying or travelling.

Who can become a dual citizen in Australia? There is no special visa, permit, or separate form called a dual citizenship application in Australia. Most people become dual citizens because they qualify for a standard Australian citizenship pathway while they already hold, or are entitled to hold, another nationality. Permanent residence and citizenship are not the same. A permanent resident can live in Australia indefinitely under a permanent visa, while citizenship changes your legal status, passport access, and civic rights. If you are still working out your route to residence, start with Expatica’s Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026. You may become an Australian citizen by conferral after meeting the relevant residence and other requirements.

You may already qualify, or later qualify, for Australian citizenship through birth or descent.

A child may hold, or be entitled to hold, more than one citizenship depending on the parents’ citizenship and the laws involved. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026 Read more Citizenship by conferral This is the route most expats are likely to consider. It generally applies to permanent residents and eligible New Zealand Special Category visa holders who meet the applicable residence, character, and other citizenship requirements. Depending on your circumstances, the process can also include a citizenship test or interview and, for most conferral applicants, a citizenship ceremony and pledge. There is no separate dual-nationality process within this pathway. If you want the full eligibility criteria, application stages, costs, and test information, see Expatica’s guide to getting Australian citizenship. Citizenship by birth or descent Some people already hold, or can claim, more than one citizenship because of where they were born or because one of their parents was an Australian citizen when they were born. This can apply both to adults checking their own status and to parents checking whether a child may qualify for Australian citizenship by descent. Eligibility is not automatic in every case. Australian requirements matter, and so do the nationality laws of the other country, especially for children born overseas or families claiming citizenship through a parent. Visas & Immigration How to get Australian citizenship: eligibility, costs, test & application steps (2026) Read more

What should you check with your other country? If you are asking whether you can have dual citizenship in Australia, the main complication can sit outside Australia. Your other country may not recognise dual nationality, may require a formal renunciation process, or may treat you only as its own national while you are there. A common question is whether you will lose your original citizenship after becoming Australian. There is no single answer for every nationality, so do not rely on a general country list. Check the official website of your other country’s embassy, consulate, or nationality authority and seek country-specific advice where necessary. Does the other country allow dual or multiple nationality?

Could acquiring another nationality affect your existing citizenship?

Do you need to renounce citizenship or complete a formal declaration?

Are there country-specific obligations involving tax filing, military service, or exit permits?

Does that country expect its citizens to use its passport to enter or leave?

Passport, travel, and consular rules for dual citizens Travel is where dual citizenship rules can have an immediate practical effect. Australian citizens should use an Australian passport when entering or leaving Australia, while another country may apply its own passport rules to its citizens. Dual nationality can also affect the Australian Government’s ability to provide consular help while you are in your other country of nationality. Issue Australia’s position What to check elsewhere Why it matters Entering and leaving Australia Use your Australian passport Whether your airline or itinerary requires additional documents Document problems can arise before you reach the border Entering your other country of nationality Australia does not set that country’s entry rules Whether that country expects you to use its passport Local authorities may treat you only as one of their nationals Travel before completing citizenship by conferral Your current immigration status and travel rights continue to matter until you become a citizen Whether your passport and Australian visa or travel facility remain valid for your return Citizenship approval and ceremony requirements can affect your timing Consular help overseas Australian help may be available, but not in every situation Whether your other country recognises Australian consular involvement for its own nationals Consular support should not be assumed to be available in all circumstances Passport, entry, exit, and consular rules can change and vary by country. Check Home Affairs, Smartraveller, and the official guidance for your other country before travelling. Which passport should you use? For Australia, Australian citizens should enter and leave on an Australian passport. Your other country may apply a different rule. For example, a person who is both Australian and Italian should use their Australian passport for the Australian side of the journey, then check current Italian official guidance to determine which passport should be used when entering or leaving Italy. The correct approach depends on the rules of both countries. What rights and obligations can still follow you? Dual citizenship is not only about holding two passports. Once you become Australian, Australian laws and civic obligations apply to you, including electoral enrolment requirements where applicable. Your other country may also attach obligations to its citizenship, such as passport requirements, tax filing, military service, or rules affecting children travelling internationally. This is a question of legal status rather than travel convenience. Check both countries’ official rules before relying on assumptions about which obligations apply to you.

Common myths and mistakes about dual citizenship in Australia Much of the confusion around dual citizenship comes from mixing up permanent residence, citizenship, and travel rules. Myth: Permanent residence is the same as citizenship. Fact: it is not. Permanent residence and Australian citizenship are different legal statuses with different rights and travel arrangements.

Fact: it is not. Permanent residence and Australian citizenship are different legal statuses with different rights and travel arrangements. Myth: Marrying an Australian gives you citizenship automatically. Fact: marriage does not create automatic Australian citizenship. Check the citizenship pathway that applies to your circumstances.

Fact: marriage does not create automatic Australian citizenship. Check the citizenship pathway that applies to your circumstances. Myth: Australia decides whether I keep my original citizenship. Fact: Australia decides your Australian citizenship status, while your other country’s law determines what happens to its nationality.

Fact: Australia decides your Australian citizenship status, while your other country’s law determines what happens to its nationality. Myth: I can travel on either passport without checking the rules. Fact: passport-use requirements can affect boarding, entry, exit, and access to consular help.

Costs, paperwork, and next steps for expats Once you know that Australia allows dual citizenship, match your next steps to your current stage. If you are still researching, verify the rules of both countries. If you are close to applying, check your residence history, documents, and planned travel before submitting an application. If your citizenship questions are part of a wider move or settlement plan, Expatica’s Moving to Australia: the ultimate checklist can help you organise the broader relocation process. Confirm whether your other country allows dual or multiple nationality.

Check your likely Australian citizenship pathway and the current residence requirements.

Review passport validity, planned travel, and any upcoming application or ceremony dates.

Collect identity documents, translations, and other records required for your application. Relocation Moving to Australia – the ultimate checklist Read more