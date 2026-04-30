How to get Australian citizenship: eligibility, costs, test & application steps (2026)

Australian citizenship at a glance (overview) Here’s how to get Australian citizenship through common routes, including requirements and steps needed. Route Who it’s for Key requirements Typical steps Citizenship by conferral Most permanent residents / eligible NZ SCV PR/SCV + residence requirement + character + test/interview + ceremony Apply → test/interview → decision → ceremony/pledge Citizenship by descent Born overseas to an Australian parent Parent was Australian citizen at birth + identity + (18+) character Apply online → decision → certificate *Correct at time of research – 2nd April 2026. Additional requirements and steps may apply. Here are a few important pointers that applicants may miss: Many applicants don’t become citizens until the ceremony pledge (conferral).

(conferral). Absences can affect eligibility (use the official Residence Calculator to ensure your application is eligible).

can affect eligibility (use the official Residence Calculator to ensure your application is eligible). The test, where required, is in English and based on Our Common Bondyou can get an online practice test to revise in advance. We’ll cover all this and more in this guide to your Australian citizenship application by conferral, descent or other less common routes.

How to get Australian citizenship by conferral (permanent residents) Permanent residents (PR) of Australia, and some New Zealand citizens, may apply for Australian citizenship by conferral. Let’s explore how the process works for permanent resident applicants first. Eligibility checklist To be able to apply for Australian citizenship by conferral, you’ll need to make sure you meet the following eligibility requirements: You must be a PR or eligible New Zealand SCV (subclass 444) visa holder at time of application and when decision is made.

when decision is made. You must meet the general residence requirement :

: 4 years on a valid visa immediately before applying

PR/SCV for the last 12 months immediately before applying

Absences: no more than 12 months total in the past 4 years, including no more than 90 days in the last 12 months

in the past 4 years, including in the last 12 months You must demonstrate you are of “Good character” – which may take into account any police or domestic violence record and your associations with others

You must intend to live in Australia or maintain a lasting link

You must meet the English language requirement and pass the citizenship test with a score of 75% or more, including answering all 5 questions on Australian values correctly 💡Pro tip: Your residence history, and any absences from Australia count towards your application’s eligibility. Use the official Residence Calculator before you apply to make sure you meet all requirements. Residence requirement explained You’ll need to prove you meet the residence requirement to support your application for Australian citizenship. You can use the official Residence Calculator to help with this, but it’s important to remember that frequent travel away from Australia may impact your eligibility to apply. For example – John has lived in Australia for 5 years, including the past 12 months as a PR. During that time, he has traveled extensively for work, as well as spending vacations visiting his family in Europe. To check his eligibility he will need to ensure he meets the two residence tests – no more than 12 months abroad in the past 4 years, and no more than 90 of these days can be in the past 12 months. Let’s say that in the past 12 months John has had a total of 4 weeks of business travel, plus a two week visit to family at Christmas, 2 weeks with family in the summer, and a couple of weeks of holiday in Bali. With a total of 10 weeks he would be dangerously close to failing the 90 day test, having been away for around 70 days already. Being called away on an unexpected business trip, or for a family emergency overseas could mean he needs to wait longer to apply for his Australian citizenship. Keeping an eye on your days and planning travel accordingly is essential before submitting your application for Australian citizenship. New Zealand citizens (SCV) — what’s different? New Zealand SCV holders are considered PR for citizenship purposes. To apply using this route you and everyone on the application must be permanent residents or hold an SCV, as well as meeting all of the other requirements for Australian citizenship by conferral.

How to get Australian citizenship by descent (born overseas) The other common route is to apply for Australian citizenship by descent. Here the Australian citizenship requirements are different to conferral. Let’s take a look. Who is eligible? To be eligible for this route: You must have been born outside Australia.

At least one of your parents must have been an Australian citizen at the time of your birth.

You must be of good character. It’s helpful to know that the parent you’re applying through must have spent at least 2 years lawfully in Australia before you apply if they became an Australian citizen by descent, or by adoption. Documents you’ll likely need (high level) You’ll need to provide paperwork to show your birth name, date of birth and gender, and your current residential address, which must also include a valid photograph and your signature. The documents you can provide vary depending on what you have, but can include: Proof of identity including a photo and signature – such as a passport, driving license, or a signed declaration from someone who knows you confirming your identity

– such as a passport, driving license, or a signed declaration from someone who knows you confirming your identity Proof of address – like a utility bill or rental agreement

– like a utility bill or rental agreement Full birth certificate showing details of your parents

showing details of your parents Evidence of your parent’s Australian citizenship like their Australian birth or citizenship certificate

like their Australian birth or citizenship certificate Name change documents (if any) Other documents can also be required depending on your specific situation. If documents are not in English in the original you must provide translations into English (using a NAATI approved translator in Australia; otherwise a qualified translator from overseas). Relocation Moving to Australia – the ultimate checklist Read more

Step-by-step: Australian citizenship application process (2026) The Australian citizenship application process is explained in detail on the Home Affairs website, with specific guidelines for different application routes and special cases. Here’s what you can expect: Step 1 — Check your pathway & eligibility Identify the appropriate route to citizenship through the Become a citizenpages on the Home Affairs website. Double check you’re eligible – in particular, use the Residence Calculator to ensure you meet the residence requirement for Australian citizenship. Step 2 — Create/Use ImmiAccount and prepare documents Create a profile on ImmiAccount and follow the prompts on screen to prepare your application. Bear in mind that missing information or documents can slow processing or result in your application being rejected. Use the checklists and information on the Home Affairs website to get all the details ready – including translations to English if your documents are not in English in the original. Step 3 — Apply and pay the fee Complete your application and pay the fee. You can get the full fee details for different application types using Form 1298i. Fees are in AUD and can change – they’re reassessed annually on 1 July and may increase in line with consumer prices. On top of the government fee for the form you need to submit there may be a processing fee if you pay using a debit or credit card, or with PayPal – and foreign transaction fees if you pay using a foreign currency. More on that later. Step 4 — Biometrics / appointment / interview (if requested) Once you’ve submitted your application you’ll need to keep an eye out for further messages relating to your case. You might be asked to attend a health screening or upload health related documents, or go for a biometric appointment for fingerprinting, face recognition and retina screening for example. Step 5 — Citizenship test (most applicants 18–59) The next step is to complete the citizenship test. This is required for most adult applicants under the age of 60. This test shows you understand what being an Australian means, and also covers the English language requirements. The test consists of 20 multiple-choice questions, which you answer within 45 minutes. There’s no extra cost to sit the test (this is included in your original application fee). To pass you must get 75% overall and all 5 values questions correct. If you fail, you’re automatically booked onto a resit – but if you fail three times your citizenship application may be refused. Step 6 — Decision You’ll be informed of the outcome of your application online. It’s important to note that if you plan to travel outside of Australia while your citizenship application is being considered you’ll need to inform the immigration authorities. This can be done using ImmiAccount. Step 7 — Citizenship ceremony & pledge (conferral) Attending a citizenship ceremony and pledge is a legal requirement for most applicants. You only become a citizen after you make the pledge. You’ll generally get an invitation about 4 weeks before you’re expected to attend. You can also get details of the citizenship ceremony wait times based on your location online. Step 8 — After you become a citizen (passport + travel) Wait at least 10 days after taking the pledge before applying online for your Australian passport. Once you have your passport you’ll need to remember to use your Australian passport to enter and leave Australia if you’re a dual citizen.

Australian citizenship fees (and other costs to budget for) Here’s a summary of the most common fees you’re likely to need to pay when getting Australian citizenship. Bear in mind that as well as Australian citizenship fees you pay to the government, there may also be other incidental costs. Let’s start with the government fees: Government service fee type Cost Application for Australian citizenship – General eligibility (Form 1300t) $575 (concession $80) Application for Australian citizenship by descent (Form 118) $370 (subsequent sibling $150) Application for Australian citizenship – Other situations (Form 1290) $350 (concession $40) Payment method surcharge Pay by major network debit/credit card – 1.4%Pay using PayPal – 1.01%Pay with UnionPay – 1.9%

A foreign transaction fee may also apply if you use a foreign card – this is often around 3%. Check with your card issuer to learn more. Details correct at time of research – 2nd April 2026. Fees can change over time – check the latest official information using Form 1298i before you complete your application. Aside from these costs you’ll also need to budget for any relevant non-government costs which can include: Document translation – price varies for NAATI translations, often from around $60 – $90/page

– price varies for NAATI translations, often from around $60 – $90/page Police checks – full checks including fingerprints cost over $200

– full checks including fingerprints cost over $200 Professional help (migration agent/lawyer) if needed – packages may cost around $2,000 per person

How long does it take to get Australian citizenship? Citizenship processing times vary and update monthly. There’s helpful information online which shows how processing works for most people. For example, at the time of research (April 2026): With Australian citizenship by conferral, 90% of applications are processed within 9 months

90% of approved Australian citizenship by conferral applicants attend a ceremony within 6 months of approval.

of approval. With Australian citizenship by descent, 90% of applications are processed within 7 months

Preparing for the Australian citizenship test (quick guide) It’s worth investing time to prepare for your Australian citizenship test. The food news is that there are several great tools to help: “Our Common Bond” booklet is available in 40+ languages, although the test will be in English only

You can take an official practice test to see what the live experience will be like

You can also look at AMEPOnline modules for English learners, to cover important material through a variety of interactive activities This should cover everything you need – while there are also agencies and apps which offer tuition on passing this test, the Home Affairs office does not endorse these, and you may find you have to pay fees for the service.

Dual citizenship (and what to check before you apply) If you’re not planning to give up your existing citizenship when you become an Australian citizen you’ll be considered a dual citizen of Australia and your birth country. This is fairly common – but not always an option. While Australia allows dual citizenship, your other country might not. You’ll need to check with your government resources online, or visit your local embassy or consulate to confirm if this is possible for your specific situation. ✈️Travel rule: Australian citizens should use their Australian passport to enter/leave Australia

Common mistakes that delay applications Miscalculating absences – not using the Residence Calculator can mean you fail to meet the residence rule

– not using the Residence Calculator can mean you fail to meet the residence rule Missing translations or documents – use the government provided checklists to ensure you submit all the documents needed

– use the government provided checklists to ensure you submit all the documents needed Missing ImmiAccount requests for documents or information – keep an eye on your account in case of further requests for details

– keep an eye on your account in case of further requests for details Travel that conflicts with your citizenship test or ceremony scheduling – be prepared to delay travel plans if possible to get the soonest available appointments

– be prepared to delay travel plans if possible to get the soonest available appointments Assuming marriage = automatic citizenship – there’s not a special route for citizenship by marriage in Australia

FAQ section How long do you have to live in Australia to become a citizen? You must have lived for 4 years on a valid visa in Australia immediately before applying, including being PR/SCV for the last 12 months immediately before applying. Do you need permanent residency to apply? You must be a permanent resident to apply by conferral, unless you’re a New Zealand SVC holder who is considered permanent resident for the purposes of immigration. How much does Australian citizenship cost? Costs depend on the pathway you follow – $575 for most conferral applicants, plus payment method surcharges and incidental costs. How long does the process take (including ceremony)? Most applicants for citizenship by conferral are approved in 9 months and then attend a ceremony within around 6 months after that. What’s in the citizenship test and what’s the pass mark? The citizenship test is 20 questions with a pass mark of 75%, which must include correct answers in the values questions. Can I get citizenship by marriage? No – there’s not a special route for citizenship by marriage in Australia. Does Australia allow dual citizenship? Yes. Australia allows dual citizenship.