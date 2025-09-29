Moving to Australia – the ultimate checklist

Australia visa requirements and immigration process Immigration into Australia is managed by the Home Affairs department – which oversees applications and either grants or denies visas. You can find the most common immigration visa options on Home Affairs Department immigration home page, which allows you to search for different visa types based on your situation

Types of visas available Common Australian immigration visa categories include: Work visas and permits – for skilled and sponsored applicants, and for working holidays Student visas – to study or accompany a young student Family reunification visas – to join family members who are Australian or New Zealand citizens, or Australian visa holders and residents Investment/business visas – covering entrepreneurial or business investment activities

Required documents checklist The documents needed to apply for an Australian immigrant visa can be varied depending on your situation. Common documents needed include: Completed application forms – several forms which need to be completed and filed, depending on the visa you apply to

Passport and photos – you'll need to submit images of your passport, and extra recent passport type photos

Evidence of applicant finances – such as proof of income and proof of assets

Birth certificate for all applicants – original birth certificates are often needed

Any relevant marriage certificates – if you have ever been married you need the certificate, plus divorce or death certificates if the marriage has ended

Police certificate showing no criminal record – different rules may apply here depending on your age and how long you've lived in your current country

Educational and employment certificates and record for employment visas

Processing times and costs You can start to apply for your Australian visa online by creating an ImmiAccount. This is the government portal to submit and manage your visa application, and all applications are guided through this system. You’ll also need to pay the charges which are set out on the Australian Visa Fee sheet. Visa fees can be very high so be sure to check this out before you start your application.

It’s important to note that the application processing time for some visa types can be quite long. To give an example, if you’re applying for a visa to enter Australia to marry a partner there, your visa might take 18 – 24 months to be prepared. Visa application times do vary a lot, but you can use the Australian government visa processing time tool to get an estimate for the time it’ll take to process your specific visa type so you’re prepared.

Cost of living in Australia: budget planning guide The cost of living in Australia varies enormously based on where you are and what type of lifestyle you prefer. You’ll need to build out a realistic budget based on your destination, which is likely to cover items like: Rent and utilities

Groceries and food

Travel and vehicle maintenance

Medical care and insurance

Schooling and family costs

Clothing and other necessities

Entertainment and discretionary spending Some of these factors might be quite tricky to predict, and can be very different to your home country. Here, using a resource like Numbeo to get live data for costs of goods and services can be a really helpful way to put together a draft budget to get a feel for your costs.

Housing costs breakdown The costs of renting a home in Australia vary a lot depending on where you need to be. As you may expect, major cities cost a lot more than small towns and more rural areas – but the availability of accommodation may be better too. You might need to arrange some temporary accommodation for when you first arrive in Australia before taking on a property of your own.

Data from a service like Numbeo offers prices based on bedroom number and city location, which you can use to build an idea of the costs for the size property you’d like. You can also browse real estate websites to see what the going rates are in the city or town you want to live in. Here are some ideas of rental costs for major Australian cities to give you an idea: City 1 bedroom – city center 3 bedroom – city center Sydney 3,315.60 AUD 6,834.09 AUD Melbourne 2,380.44 AUD 4,633.32 AUD Perth 2,393.18 AUD 4,130.50 AUD *Details correct at time of research – 22nd September 2025 Remember to also budget for utility costs. Numbeo lists the likely costs of basic services (Electricity, Heating, Cooling, Water, Garbage) for an 85m2 apartment at 220 AUD – 300 AUD a month.

Banking and financial services Once you have legal residence in Australia, you can open a checking account from many different Australian banks, such as Commbank or Westpac. Some banks also offer specific services for people moving to Australia which can be helpful as they allow you to start your application up to 14 days prior to moving. Bear in mind you’ll need to visit a bank branch in person to get verified before you can use your account – which may not be practical as a new arrival. If you’d rather an account you can set up remotely, specialist providers like Wise may be a good solution. Services like these are not banks – but they do offer ways to hold, send, spend and receive money in multiple currencies, which can give you the tools you need to keep on top of your finances in Australia. Opening a bank account On arrival you can open a bank account with a local Australian bank. The usual steps to take include: Step 1: Choose the right bank and account for your needs Day to day management accounts in Australia are usually called transaction accounts and come with debit cards and ways to manage payments in a branch and digitally Compare a few accounts to get a feel for the fees and features, as they may be unfamiliar. Step 2: Gather the required documents To apply for your account you’ll almost always need to provide: Proof of your ID – like a passport

Proof of address – like a utility bill

Your Australian tax information and any relevant tax ID from other countries of tax residence

Proof of legal residency in Australia – your visa or other relevant paperwork Do check with the bank what they’ll need for the specific account you prefer before you apply. Step 3: Visit the branch to apply – or upload your application online Many banks require new customers to visit in person to open an account, although some offer online applications if you have a full set of local documents. If you’re going to a branch, make an appointment in advance to make sure you don’t have to wait around unnecessarily. Step 4: Get verified, fund your account, and transact Your documents will be checked and once your account is approved you can add money, order a debit card and start to transact. Managing international finances As a new arrival in Australia the chances are that you’ll still need to manage your finances across multiple currencies. You can often get good value, simple international services from specialist providers – like international money transfers and account services with Wise. Receive AUD payments to your Wise account, spend with the Wise card, send money overseas with the mid-market rate and low fees, and keep on top of everything with just your phone. On arrival in Australia you can also start to think about building a local credit history with careful use of a basic credit card, so you can access more complex credit services once you’ve been in the country for a while. Save the paperwork with alternative solutions like Wise Banks in Australia usually need a local proof of address to allow you to open an account. If you’re a new arrival in Australia, the chances of having a proof of address like a utility bill is low. In fact, before you can get a utility bill, you probably need a bank account. That can be frustrating and an extra hassle when you’re in the middle of a major move. Wise is a specialist in international accounts and offers straightforward ways to securely open an account – including accepting proof of ID and address from many countries, not just Australia. The whole process is done online or in app, and you can then get AUD account information to hold, receive, spend and send AUD payments easily. Plus if you need to send money home, Wise offers international remittance service to 140+ countries with low, transparent fees and the mid-market rate without any mark-up.

Finding employment in Australia To move to Australia for work specifically, you’ll already need to have a job lined up. However, if you’ve moved for another reason, such as to be with your family, you may still want to look for a new position on arrival. It’s a good idea to start your job search online to get a feel for in demand jobs in your area – popular sites to look on include: Seek

Indeed

Monster Once you’re starting to search for employment more seriously you can also use word of mouth, professional networking options like LinkedIn, and employment agencies to boost your chances.

Housing and accommodation guide If you’ve only booked temporary accommodation for your arrival, you’ll need to decide where to live longer term once you’re in Australia. The right place for you may depend on your personal situation – for example, if you’re with your family you may look at good school districts, while couples or singles might want to find an expat-friendly neighborhood with a great social scene. Your options will be dictated by where in the country you are living, but in most cases there are a good selection of choices including budget-friendly options if you don’t mind taking a slightly smaller property, or living a little further outside of the centre of town. Rental process step-by-step Here’s an outline of the steps you’ll need to consider when looking to rent a property in Australia: Step 1: Set your budget and decide on a location Take some time to look at agent listings to get an idea of the area which may suit your needs and budget. Be realistic about what you can afford, so you’re only viewing properties which you’ll be able to offer on. Step 2: Gather your documents You’ll need your passport, proof of visa and proof of your income, employment and assets in most cases. References may also help if you don’t have a local credit score to rely on. Step 3: View properties and make a rental application View properties by appointment or on open days. Once you’ve found one you like you can make an application, often managed through the rental agency website. If you’re new to the country with limited local credit history, you might offer to pay several months rent upfront to show you’re a reliable tenant. Step 4: Sign your lease Once you’ve agreed on a deal you’ll need to sign the lease and formalise your arrangements. Step 5: Move in On move in day don’t forget to take an inventory and get photos of the condition of the property to enable a smooth handover at the end of the lease.

Healthcare system in Australia Once you’re a resident in Australia you’ll be able to sign up for Medicare which offers some reimbursements on health costs. You’ll also usually need to pay a Medicare levy. You may need to pay for health care costs at the point of access, or you might be able to bulk bill doctors and medical centers in which case you don’t have to pay anything up front when you get treatment. While Medicare covers costs or offers subsidies on many health care fees, it doesn’t cover everything so many Australian residents also get private health cover to pay for things like dental and eye care.

Transportation and getting around Whether you need to want a vehicle, or prefer to use public transport will depend a lot on where you live. While city life may be easy enough with public transport options, more rural and remote towns are often only really navigable with a vehicle. Public transportation system If you’re heading to one of the larger Australian cities, you’ll find that public transport is generally pretty good. Sydney as an example has metro, trains, ferries, light rail, and buses, which you can tap on and off with a contactless card. Melbourne has trams, trains, and buses – you need a card called a Myki card to pay on these routes. There are discount cards which you can use to limit the costs of transport – Sydney offers Opal card discounts and off peak savings while Melbourne’s Myki card has cost caps and free tram use in the CBD. Driving in Australia Driving may be necessary if you’re living in a more rural area or if you intend to travel around the country. This will mean ensuring your driving license can be used in Australia, and getting a vehicle. Driving licenses in Australia are managed on a state level, so you’ll need to check the rules where you’re going to live to see if you can use your foreign license on arrival. In many cases you also need an International Driving Permit (IDP) – and you have to change to an Australian permit within a certain time. Most roads are toll free, but some tolls do apply – particularly in New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland.

Cultural integration and social life Depending on where you’re coming from, life in Australia may cause more or less of a culture shock. Living in a new country will throw surprises at anyone – so being prepared is key. Even if you expect life to be pretty similar to your home country, the small differences are what make life interesting. Do what you can to learn about Australian culture, in particular in the area you choose to live in, and reach out to create your own social network to allow you to explore and enjoy your new life.

Practical moving tips and timeline In the final stages of planning, use this month-by-month checklist to keep on top of everything that needs to be arranged: 12 months or more before: Visa research and applications as needed – consider locations you want to target for accommodation and employment.

Visa research and applications as needed – consider locations you want to target for accommodation and employment. 6 months before: Once your visas are being approved, you can move onto your job search if needed, and practical planning for your move. Build a budget for your move, and for day to day life in your new location. Investigate moving protocols for your pets, and if you’re traveling with family, look at schooling and childcare options and application requirements.

Once your visas are being approved, you can move onto your job search if needed, and practical planning for your move. Build a budget for your move, and for day to day life in your new location. Investigate moving protocols for your pets, and if you’re traveling with family, look at schooling and childcare options and application requirements. 3 months before: Finalise your housing, at least on a temporary basis on arrival, and look into your preferred banking options. Review healthcare and insurance services to get an idea of the costs and cover available. Sense check your budget planning to date. 1 month before: Pack and prepare to ship your items, choose providers for utilities, cell phones, internet and healthcare, so you can set these up quickly on arrival. Double check you have all the documents needed to pass immigration smoothly.

Resources and useful links Government resources Home Affairs – Australia’s immigration department landing page

ImmiAccount – government portal to submit and manage your visa application

ATO – Australia’s tax authority

Medicare – information about healthcare registration Essential services Wise – low cost international money transfers

Numbeo – cost of living information by city