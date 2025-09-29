Removals to Australia: Your complete guide in 2025

Key takeaways Moving to Australia will be more or less challenging depending on how much you intend to ship, and whether you choose a DIY relocation or a supported move

Plan well ahead if you’re shipping household goods by sea – from Europe you may find your container takes 12 weeks to arrive

Air freight is a very quick way to move your goods – but also extremely expensive

Australia has very strict biocontrol measures so you must be familiar with which items can be taken into the country and which are not allowed

Understanding international removals to Australia Every relocation is different and so to build a picture of the services you need, the time your move will take and what it’s likely to cost, you’ll need to think carefully about what you want to take with you. Possible relocation methods can vary depending on what you’re bringing. Taking a handful of personal items and sentimental furniture will work quite differently to shipping your vehicles and your entire household’s worth of personal effects. The good news is that you have plenty of options for your move, and you can also access good support from specialist services along the way. This guide walks through some important things to think about so you can decide on your best relocation method, to set a timeline and budget.

Step-by-step removal to Australia: Process timeline The timeline for shipping your goods to Australia will depend on several factors, including where in the world you are based, the volume of goods you’re taking with you, the shipment method selected and the providers you use to support your move. You’ll need to start the initial research process as early as possible to give yourself adequate time. Getting a visa may take a significant period depending on the visa type you choose, and once your goods are on their way you may still have a wait of several weeks or even months. Here are a few pointers to help you plan: 12 months+ before: Research, choose and apply for your visa or residency in Australia

Research, choose and apply for your visa or residency in Australia 6-8 months before: Plan which goods to take and the budget needed for relocation, source company comparisons and specific quotes

Plan which goods to take and the budget needed for relocation, source company comparisons and specific quotes 4-6 months before: Book your removal company, start customs documentation preparation via an agent where possible

Book your removal company, start customs documentation preparation via an agent where possible 2-3 months before: Finalizing inventory, arranging insurance, confirming delivery details including any required storage

Finalizing inventory, arranging insurance, confirming delivery details including any required storage Packing week: Final preparations, packing, confirming of all documentation for customs clearance

Final preparations, packing, confirming of all documentation for customs clearance Shipping week: Final checks, handover, options for tracking shipment made available

Final checks, handover, options for tracking shipment made available Upon arrival: Customs clearance, delivery, unpacking, settling into your new home Pro tip: Arranging the shipment of your goods to Australia is complex and subject to legal requirements including customs and biosecurity processes and possible tax liabilities. If you’re shipping more than a few personal items, having a professional shipping agency help you with the paperwork and required process can save time, hassle and stress – and keep you on the right side of the law. Keep reading as we cover the different freight types usually suggested for removals to Australia, below. Different originating countries and freight services can have different timelines, including packing times which can not be estimated without an individual quote – take that into consideration when preparing to move from your home country to Australia.

Air freight removals to Australia Air freight removals will fly your goods to Australia in a relatively quick time. However, they’re very expensive and so not usually recommended for sending more than a handful of urgent items. While sea shipments will take weeks for your items to arrive in Australia, air freight may take only a few days. Costs can be 5x or more the price of shipping items by sea. If you’re considering using air freight you’ll need to research the specific costs and options for your location. The ultimate price of air freight removals to Australia depends on the volume and weight of the items you ship, your location, and the end location in Australia.

Sea freight removals to Australia Sea freight is usually the recommended option for shipping larger volumes of goods to Australia. If you’re moving an entire household, or shipping a vehicle this is likely to be the best choice. Sea freight removals to Australia may take 3 – 5 weeks from a closer country like Singapore – or 12 weeks or more from Europe. This makes it essential to budget extra time and ship non-essentials weeks before your own departure. There are different ways you can arrange sea freight removals depending on how much you need to take with you. Shipping containers are usually 10, 20, or 40 feet long, with standard width and height. You’ll have the option of filling a container yourself (known as FCL – full container load), or sending a less than container load (LCL), or using groupage, which is another shared container method. Your shipping agent will help guide you through this process if you use one, including estimating the size of container required.

Road and rail freight to Australia While you can’t ship your items to Australia by road or rail, these methods may be needed to get your goods where they need to be on arrival in Australia. If you’ve chosen a door to door service, your shipping company can arrange the delivery of your items from the port to your home. Or if you’ve selected a port destination as the final drop off, you’ll need to find a removal company to support the onward move of your items. If you’ve only shipped a couple of boxes you may also consider a self-hire option to get your own van and make the final leg of your journey alone.

International relocation companies International relocation companies can offer a full-service option from packing to unpacking and setup in your new home. This means you don’t have to worry about choosing the shipment type or size, or completing customs paperwork, packing or drop off in your new home in Australia. You’ll pay extra to use an international relocation company – but this can still be worthwhile to help you manage all the elements of your move as efficiently as possible. To get a feel for your options you’ll need to get some individual quotes from removals companies based on your shipment needs. Do this well in advance as the shipping time can be long, and companies may have limited availability for things like packing services if you need them. Here are a couple of ideas of costs and shipping timelines to give you an idea: Removals to Australia from Full-service option cost range Shipping timeline Singapore 6,500 SGD – 9,000 SGD for a family home, plus insurance Shipping time is likely to be 3 – 5 weeks The USA 9,000 USD – 14,000 USD for a family home, plus insurance Shipping time is likely to be 6 weeks or more The UK 6,000 GBP – 8,000 GBP for a family home, plus insurance Shipping time is likely to be 12 weeks or more *Different countries and freight services can have different timelines, including packing times which can not be estimated without an individual quote – take that into consideration when preparing to move from your home country to Australia

How to find an international relocation company If you want to find an international relocation company your starting point should be getting quotes and service information from several providers to allow you to build a picture of the market in your location. Things you’ll need to check when comparing companies can include: What is the overall cost for the shipping service – and what exactly is included for this fee?

Can the service meet your required timelines both for the packing stage, shipping and for unloading in Australia?

What support is offered outside of the physical movement of goods – pack/unpack service or help with clearing customs for example?

Are your goods insured during the shipment, and if so to what value?

Who do you talk to if you have questions or concerns?

What’s your recourse if items are damaged or lost in transit, or during packing and unpacking?

DIY vs. Professional relocation services Managing your packing and shipment on your own leaves you in complete control and can save money on some fees. However, you're also then personally in charge of navigating the shipment and customs process, which can involve plenty of paperwork and a lot of legal responsibility. There's not one right option here – if you only have a small amount to move, or if you're very confident about managing the process yourself a DIY move is completely possible. However, using a professional can offer a few handy benefits including a safe and expert pack up and unload, advice on required insurance, support with customs handling, and local language assistance where needed.

Customs and import regulations for Australia Customs and import regulations for Australia are overseen by the Australian Border Force, while the Agriculture Department covers biosecurity when moving to Australia. Research the rules for shipping unaccompanied personal effects to Australia before you start to pack. Some items can not be brought into the country, and some may require you to make declarations or pay VAT on arrival. Very importantly, there are strictly biosecurity measures in place which means imported items have to be checked and in some cases may be subject to quarantine. If you try to bring in goods which are not permitted they may be destroyed at your cost and you may be liable to legal action. It’s also vital to learn about any applicable tax or VAT on your imports. There are details on Australia’s customs authority website ‘moving to Australia page’. If you are permanently relocating to Australia, some goods may not be subject to tax or duties, but vehicles are normally taxes. Get professional advice so you know what to expect here.

Conclusion Moving countries is daunting. But while international removals can seem complex, with proper knowledge, planning, and tools, it can be a manageable and stress-free process. Before you get too far in planning your relocation to Australia you'll need to understand Australia's customs and biosecurity rules, research and choose the right removal method, and put in place a realistic budget to cover all your costs.