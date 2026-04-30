Work visa in Australia: types, eligibility, costs & how to apply (2026 guide)

Work visas in Australia at a glance To help you decide which Australia work visa is right for you, check out this summary of the core Australian work visa requirements, routes and steps to apply : Route Who it’s for Typical visas High-level requirements Typical steps Employer-sponsored (temporary) You have an Australian employer willing to sponsor SID (subclass 482) Nomination by approved sponsor, skills + English (stream-specific) Employer nomination → visa application → decision Employer-sponsored (permanent) You want permanent residence via an employer ENS (subclass 186) Nomination + eligible occupation/stream + health/character Nomination → visa application → PR Skilled migration (points-tested) No employer sponsor (or you prefer independence) 189 / 190 / 491 Occupation list + skills assessment + invitation + points test EOI in SkillSelect → invitation → apply Working Holiday Young adults who want to travel + work 417 / 462 Age + eligible passport + funds + health/character Apply online → enter Australia → work under conditions *Correct at time of research – 2nd April 2026. Additional requirements and steps may apply. Here are a few important pointers that applicants may miss: The term used in Australia for a work permit is work visa – searching for the correct visa class by name can make it easier to check what’s required.

– searching for the correct visa class by name can make it easier to check what’s required. Many skilled visas require a skills assessment and often competent English . Assessments will come at an additional cost on top of application fees.

and often . Assessments will come at an additional cost on top of application fees. Points-tested visas require an invitation via SkillSelect (An EOI is not a visa application).

via SkillSelect (An EOI is not a visa application). Employer sponsorship has extra employer fees/levies that (by rule) can’t usually be passed to the visa applicant.

that (by rule) can’t usually be passed to the visa applicant. Working Holiday visas usually have conditions like a 6‑month limit with any one employer. We’ll cover all this and more in this guide to your Australian work visa application by the most commonly used routes.

Do you need a work visa to work in Australia? Yes. Non-citizens generally need a visa that grants work rights to work legally in Australia. Working illegally without a visa may result in you running into legal problems, or being deported. Once you have an appropriate work visa for Australia, your visa conditions define what work you can do. Conditions may cover things like the hours you work, which employer you can work for and what type of work you’re allowed to do. Check out the government Visa Finder to look for the right visa options based on your unique situation.

Which Australian work visa is right for you? Not sure if you’re not sure whether you want a skilled work visa for Australia, an employer sponsored visa or a working holiday visa in Australia? Here’s which section to of this guide to read based on your pathway to getting a work permit for Australia: Have an Australian job offer + sponsor? → read our employer-sponsored section (482/186)

→ read our employer-sponsored section (482/186) No job offer, but skilled occupation + points? → check out the details of skilled migration visas (189/190/491)

→ check out the details of skilled migration visas (189/190/491) Aged 18–30/35 and want travel + temporary work? → learn about your options for a working holiday (417/462)

→ learn about your options for a working holiday (417/462) Short specialist work / training / graduate options? → this guide doesn’t cover the full detail of other specialist options but you may like a short term training, research or graduate visa – use the Visa Finder tool to check your options based on your specific plans Here’s all the detail you need, across different application routes.

Let’s start with some options for an employer sponsored visa in Australia for people who have already found a job. The Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) is a temporary visa enabling an employer to sponsor a skilled worker when they can’t find a suitably skilled Australian worker. You may be eligible for this across one of the main streams (Core Skills, Specialist Skills, Labour Agreement) if you have an offer in hand, and any of the following apply: Your occupation is on the Core Skills Occupation List.

Your occupation is eligible under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) and your salary reaches the required level

You’re offered a job by an employer with a labour agreement with the Australian government Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) quick facts: Stay: up to 4 years (HK passport holders may stay up to 5 years)

Cost: from AUD 3,210

Basic eligibility: nominated by approved sponsor, in an eligible occupation, meet English requirements

Processing time varies – use the processing-time tool to check The Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) offers permanent residence for skilled workers nominated by an Australian employer. You may be eligible under the core streams (Direct Entry / Labour Agreement / Temporary Residence Transition) if you’ve been made a job offer and any of the following apply: You work in an eligible skilled occupation and you’ve been nominated by an Australian employer

You’re offered a job by an employer with a labour agreement with the Australian government Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) quick facts: Stay: permanent residency

Cost: from AUD 4,910

Basic eligibility: employer nomination and relevant skills, meet health/character qualifications Employer sponsorship costs include paying to become an approved sponsor business and nominating costs, as well as the Skilling Australians Fund (SAF) levy. Employers generally can’t transfer these costs to the visa holder or their family members. The Skilling Australians Fund (SAF) levy cost depends on the size of the business and the specific visa. Here are the base costs: Business size SID visa ENS visas Small (annual turnover less than $10 million) $1200 per year or part thereof $3000 one-off Other business (annual turnover of $10 million or more) $1800 per year or part thereof $5000 one-off *Correct at time of research – 2nd April 2026. Some costs can also vary depending on the length of visa issued. It’s not usually possible to change employers on a sponsored visa. Sponsored visas are typically tied to an employer and so changing your employer once you’re in Australia may require you to follow a whole new nomination process and apply for a new work visa. Before you consider changing jobs make sure you check your existing visa conditions and Home Affairs guidance. Finding a Job Find a job in Australia Read more

Skilled migration (points-tested work visas) — no employer required You don’t always need to have a job in advance – here’s how points-tested work visas operate, and who they may be suited to. The key idea: SkillSelect, EOI, invitation SkillSelect is the government online system for skilled workers to express interest in getting a work visa for Australia. This route requires you to submit an EOI – and expression of interest. After submitting your EOI you may then be invited to apply for a visa. The EOI is not a visa application in itself. Submitting an EOI doesn’t require document uploads (but you’ll need to be able to demonstrate your skills and abilities later if invited to apply for a visa). Main skilled visa options Skilled Independent (subclass 189) — permanent Stay: permanent

Benefits: work anywhere in Australia

Cost: from AUD 4,910

Basic eligibility: work in a job on the skilled occupation list, have a suitable skills assessment, be invited to apply and satisfy the points test Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) — permanent (state/territory nominated) Stay: permanent

Benefits: work anywhere in Australia

Cost: from AUD 4,910

Basic eligibility: work in a job on the skilled occupation list, be invited to apply and satisfy the points test Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) (subclass 491) — regional pathway Stay: 5 years

Benefits: work in designated regional area

Cost: from AUD 4,910

Basic eligibility: state/territory nomination or eligible relative sponsorship, work in a job on the skilled occupation list, have a suitable skills assessment, be invited to apply and satisfy the points test Pro tip: The Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) (subclass 491) allows applying for permanent residence after 3 years Occupation lists + skills assessment (what people misunderstand) If you’re considering applying through this visa stream it’s essential to get familiar with the Skilled Occupation List. You must work in one of the listed occupations to apply for a number of different visa pathways. Occupations on the list change from time to time to cover the demand for the type of work. It’s also important to note that there are caveats for some occupations and some visa classes. You can view the details by looking at the Skilled Occupation List and searching for your occupation type. If it’s listed any caveats are clearly shown. Points test (minimum threshold vs realistic invites) Some visa types require you to meet a points requirement, which examines your skills and experience as part of your application. Home Affairs offers a points calculator to help you assess your likely score – many visas require at least 65 points, but invitations can be higher depending on competition.

Working Holiday visas (417 vs 462) — travel + short-term work Young people under the age of 30 (or 35 for some nationalities) can apply for a working holiday visa to combine travel in Australia with some work to fund the time there. This visa is intended for short term work only, and also covers some study. Working Holiday visa (subclass 417) — first visa Age requirement: 18–30 (or 35 for some countries)

Stay: 12 months

Cost: AUD 670

Activities covered: short-term work and study up to 4 months With this visa type you can only usually work for the same employer for 6 months. Once you’ve had this visa you may be eligible for a second Working Holiday visa depending on the type of work you’ve done while you were in Australia. Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462) Age requirement: 18–30 (inclusive)

Stay: 12 months

Cost: AUD 670

Additional rules: some passport holders may need a pre-application/ballot process (officially noted for China/India/Vietnam) Health insurance and proof of funds (set expectations) You must have adequate health insurance for your stay on a working holiday visa – while in Australia you’ll be liable for healthcare costs, and failure to meet the insurance requirement may mean your visa is invalidated. You may also need to provide proof-of-funds to show you can cover your costs in Australia – what’s required depends on your plans during your trip.

Step-by-step: how to apply for an Australian work visa (2026) Here’s how to apply for an Australian work visa step by step: Step 1 — Choose the right pathway Use the Home Affairs Visa Finder to assess which visa may suit your needs. If you’re directed towards points-tested skills based visas it’s helpful to understand SkillSelect and the process to submit an expression of interest well in advance of your plan to relocate to Australia. Step 2 — Check your occupation and eligibility If you’re considering skilled visas check if your work is covered by the Skilled Occupation List. This would give you a good idea of your suitability for a selection of skills based visas. For sponsored visas you’ll also need to confirm any employer who makes you a job offer is an approved sponsor and able to support your application. Step 3 — Prepare documents Different application routes may have their own document requirements, but all need you to upload a set of supporting paperwork which can include: Passport + identity documents

Evidence of skills/qualifications/work experience (as required)

English test results (where required)

Health exams (if requested or recommended)

Police certificates / character documents (if required)

Certified translations into English where needed (use an NAATI approved translator for translations done in Australia) Step 4 — Create an ImmiAccount and apply online Create a profile on ImmiAccount and follow the prompts on screen to prepare your application. Bear in mind that missing information or documents can slow processing or result in your application being rejected. Step 5 — Pay the visa fee Visa fees are in AUD and reassessed at least annually. Check the current Australian work visa fee listings online before you pay. Step 6 — Biometrics / health checks (if requested) After application you might be asked to attend a health screening, or go for a biometric appointment for fingerprinting, face recognition and retina screening for example. You’ll see a message in your ImmiAccount if you’re required to take action. Step 7 — Wait for a decision + respond to requests You’ll need to wait for a decision on your application – but do keep an eye on your ImmiAccount for messages or notifications. If you’re required to provide any extra documents or information you’ll be notified there – slow responses delay processing. Step 8 — After your visa is granted Once you have your visa you’ll need to carefully check the visa conditions and work rights to ensure you stay on the right side of the law. You’re advised to arrange your travel to Australia only after your visa has been approved.

Work visa costs in Australia (fees + other expenses) It’s important to plan ahead for the likely Australian work visa costs which will include a government fee and may also mean paying extra for things like document translations. Here’s an overview: Common visa fees (government charges) You can get the current Australian work visa fee listings online. Here’s a summary of the most common options: Visa Type Base fee (indicative) SID (subclass 482) Employer-sponsored (temporary) From AUD 3,210 ENS (subclass 186) Employer-sponsored (permanent) From AUD 4,910 Skilled Independent (189) Skilled (permanent) From AUD 4,910 Skilled Nominated (190) Skilled (permanent) From AUD 4,910 Skilled Work Regional (491) Skilled (provisional) From AUD 4,910 Working Holiday (417) Work & travel AUD 670 Work and Holiday (462) Work & travel AUD 670 *Correct at time of research – 2nd April 2026. Extra costs to budget for Depending on your situation you may also need to plan for a few extra costs, which can include: Skills assessment fees – fees are set by the assessing authority and can be anything from around $300 to $1,500 or more

English test fees (if required) – costs depend on the examining body, commonly around $300 – $500

Health checks – costs vary depending on what’s needed, including doctor fees and tests

Police certificates – fees depend on your local police authority wherever you live

Translations into English – if you’re using an Australian approved NAATI translator expect to pay around $60 – $90/page

Migration agent/lawyer fees (optional) – costs here depend on the level of support and the specific visa and can be anything from about $500 – $2,500+ There are also employer sponsorship costs which are covered by your employer, and which generally can’t be passed on to the employee. These include: Becoming an approved sponsor business: $420

Nominating a visa applicant for a visa: $330 or $540 depending on visa

Skilling Australians Fund levy: Costs depend on the business turnover and visa length Labor Law Minimum wage and average salaries in Australia Read more

How long does an Australian work visa take? (processing times) Visa timelines vary greatly. The easiest way to check the likely wait time for your visa is using the Home Affairs processing-time tool. To make sure your visa is processed as quickly as possible: Lodge your application online using ImmiAccount

Attach complete documents, using the checklists to make sure you include everything needed

Respond quickly to requests which are sent in ImmiAccount

Common reasons work visa applications get delayed or refused Been turned down? Here are some common reasons work visa applications get delayed or refused: You selected the wrong visa or the wrong stream based on your skills and requirements

You provided incomplete evidence for work experience and qualifications

Your skills assessment was not suitable or expired (for skilled pathways)

You didn’t meet the visa English language requirement (where applicable)

The assessors found inconsistencies between EOI claims and documents (SkillSelect pathway)

You didn’t meet health or character requirements

You don’t reply quickly to requests for more information – this can slow processing significantly

Pathways from a work visa to permanent residency (PR) If your dream is to become a permanent resident of Australia there are a few different routes depending on your situation. You may choose to take professional advice to decide what’s the best option for your needs. Some skilled migration visas (189/190) already offer permanent residency – while some employer-sponsored routes can lead from temporary sponsored work to permanent residency depending on your eligibility and the specific stream you apply under. It’s also helpful to know that regional provisional visas (491) can be a pathway to permanent residence after 3 years.

FAQ What is the easiest work visa to get for Australia? The best visa for you depends on your age, occupation, sponsor, and eligibility. Use the Home Affairs Visa Finder to assess which visa may suit your needs. Can I get a work visa for Australia without a job offer? Yes, some skilled visas are points-tested (189/190/491) and don’t require a specific employer, but you generally need an occupation on the Skilled Occupation List, a skills assessment, and an invitation via SkillSelect. How long does it take to get an Australian work visa? Visa timelines vary greatly depending on the visa and your circumstances. The easiest way to check the likely wait time for your visa is using the Home Affairs processing-time tool. Home Affairs publishes regularly updated processing-time guidance and explains factors that affect timelines. What is SkillSelect and how does an EOI work? SkillSelect is the government online system for skilled workers to express interest in getting a work visa for Australia. This route requires you to submit an EOI – an expression of interest. After submitting your EOI you may then be invited to apply for a visa. What are 189 vs 190 vs 491 visas? All of these visas are points-tested and require an invitation. 189 is independent (no state nomination), 190 is state/territory nominated, and 491 is a regional provisional pathway. You must fulfil strict eligibility criteria to apply. What is the 482 visa and is it temporary? The SID (482) is a temporary employer-sponsored visa with different streams. It requires nomination by an approved sponsor, and you must also meet specific skills and English language requirements. Can I bring my partner and children on a work visa? Many skilled and sponsored visas allow family members, but rules differ by visa and applicant. Always check the specific visa page.