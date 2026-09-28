Australia student visa : How to apply, requirements, and costs

If you want to study in Australia, getting the right student visa is one of the first steps to prepare for your move. The process can seem complicated at first, especially when it comes to documents, costs, eligibility requirements, and application timelines. This guide explains how the Australia student visa works, what you may need to apply, how much it can cost, and how to prepare financially before you leave.

Key takeaways Most international students need a Student visa (subclass 500) to study full-time in a CRICOS-registered course in Australia.

A valid Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) is essential, and the application can be invalid if you lodge without the correct CoE.

You’ll typically need Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for your full stay, starting from your arrival date if you enter early.

Home Affairs may assess health, character, and “genuine student” requirements, so consistency and completeness in your documents matter.

Applications are submitted online via ImmiAccount, and some applicants may need biometrics, health exams, or police checks.

The visa application charge starts from AUD 2,500 (plus possible additional costs), and processing times vary widely by case and season.

You may need to show proof you can fund tuition, travel, and living costs; guidance cites AUD 29,710 for 12 months’ living costs (plus more for dependants).

Most student visa holders can work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session—always confirm your personal conditions in VEVO/grant notice.

Plan finances beyond the visa: tuition deposits, OSHC, flights, and an upfront rental bond can make the first weeks more expensive than expected. Wise for student visa money planning in Australia Applying for an Australian student visa often means proving funds and paying costs like tuition deposits, OSHC, flights, and a rental bond in AUD. If you’re bringing money from home, Wise lets you hold and convert currencies and send AUD with fees shown upfront, helping you budget before and after you arrive. Open a Wise account Visa rules can change, so check the Department of Home Affairs for current requirements and get personal advice from a registered migration professional if needed.

What Is an Australia Student Visa? Who needs a student visa in Australia? In most cases, you need this visa if you are not an Australian citizen or permanent resident and you want to study full time in a course registered on CRICOS, the official register for overseas student courses. That includes many university degrees, vocational courses, English language programs, and some school studies. A common question is whether a short course needs the same visa. The answer depends on the course type and length, so check your provider and the Department of Home Affairs before you apply. For broader context, see Expatica’s guide to visas and immigration in Australia. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026 Read more What can you do on a student visa? A student visa lets you study in Australia, stay for the length of your course, and travel in and out while it remains valid. Home Affairs says most holders can work up to 48 hours per fortnight when their course is in session, although some research students have different conditions. Because rules can change, check your grant letter and VEVO before you start work.

Australia Student Visa Requirements Confirmation of Enrolment and course requirements A Confirmation of Enrolment, or CoE, is one of the key documents in a student visa application. Your education provider issues it after you accept your place and meet its enrolment steps. One thing worth knowing is that Home Affairs says your application can be invalid if you do not provide the right CoE at lodgement. Your course also needs to be full time and CRICOS registered. If you are packaging courses, include each CoE so the visa can be assessed against your full study plan. English language and health cover requirements Some applicants need to prove English ability through an approved test or exemption, depending on their passport country, provider, and course. You also need Overseas Student Health Cover, or OSHC, for your stay unless a limited exemption applies. The OSHC guide explains the basic cover and limits. If you arrive before classes begin, your health cover generally needs to start from your arrival date, not your course start date. Healthcare Basics Medical Insurance in Australia for International Students Read more Character, health, and genuine student requirements Australia also checks whether you meet health, character, and genuine student requirements. In simple terms, Home Affairs wants to see that you are coming mainly to study, that your documents are truthful, and that you meet any medical or police certificate checks that apply. This is where incomplete answers can create problems. If your situation is unusual, or you are unsure how to explain past visas, gaps in study, or sponsorship, get case-specific advice before you submit anything.

How to Apply for an Australia Student Visa 1 Gather your documents. Your core papers usually include your passport, CoE, OSHC details, and any English, financial, health, or character evidence required for your case. If you are under 18, welfare and consent documents may also be needed. One thing worth knowing is that the exact checklist is not the same for every applicant. Use Home Affairs’ official checklist tool close to the day you apply, because document settings can vary by provider and passport country. 2 Create an ImmiAccount and submit your application. When your file is ready, create an ImmiAccount and complete the online form carefully. If you are already in Australia, check that your current visa allows an onshore student visa application. Answer the genuine student questions clearly and upload a complete set of documents. The Department may decide the case based on your first submission, so a rushed application can slow you down rather than speed things up. 3 Pay the visa fee and provide biometrics if needed. After you submit, you pay the visa application charge and any related costs that apply to you. At the time of writing, the main student visa charge starts from AUD 2,500, but extra costs can include health exams, police certificates, and biometrics. Not every applicant needs biometrics, but if you are asked, the request will normally appear in your ImmiAccount after lodgement. Act quickly, because missing that step or delaying an appointment can hold up an otherwise complete application. 4 Wait for a decision and respond to any requests. After you apply, watch your ImmiAccount closely. Home Affairs may ask for more information, a new CoE, or clarification on your documents, and it is better to respond quickly than wait until the deadline. Processing times vary and can stretch during busy intake periods. That is why many students wait to book flights or other non-refundable plans until the visa is finalised.

Australia Student Visa Cost and Processing Time How much does the visa cost? At the time of writing, the official Student visa page says the visa costs from AUD 2,500 for the main applicant. You may also need to pay for medical checks, police certificates, or biometrics, and there are extra charges if family members apply with you. The visa fee is only one part of the total cost, so also budget for tuition deposits, OSHC, travel, and document expenses. How long does the visa take to process? There is no single processing time that fits every student visa case. Home Affairs publishes a visa processing time guide, but it is only an indication, not a promise. Complete applications usually move more smoothly than files with missing documents or extra verification needs, so apply well before your course starts and leave time for follow-up checks.

Proof of Funds and Money Planning for International Students What proof of funds may be required? Home Affairs may ask for evidence that you can cover tuition, travel, and living costs for yourself and any family members. That evidence can include money in a financial institution, a qualifying loan, or a scholarship. At the time of writing, the official guide lists 12-month living costs of AUD 29,710 for the student, plus extra amounts for partners and children. Because these figures can change, confirm the latest numbers before you rely on them. How to budget for tuition, rent, and daily costs in AUD Visa minimums are not a full student budget. Rent, food, transport, study materials, phone bills, and setup costs can vary a lot between Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and smaller cities. Build a first-three-month budget in AUD before you travel, then compare it with the Study Australia cost of living calculator. Expatica’s guide to saving money in Australia can also help you plan everyday costs. Add a buffer for bond, groceries, and emergency costs, because the first weeks often cost more than students expect. Why a Wise account can help before and after you arrive International students often need to manage money before arrival as well as after classes begin. A Wise account is one option to compare if you want to hold multiple currencies, receive some account details, convert funds, and spend in AUD from one place. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. That can help if family support comes from abroad or if you need to move money for rent and everyday costs soon after landing. The simplest test is whether it matches how you will receive, convert, and spend money during your studies. If that sounds relevant to your move, you can compare Wise features and fees before you travel and decide whether it fits your study plans.

Can You Work While Studying in Australia? Typical work conditions for students At the time of writing, most student visa holders can work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session. Some research students may have different rights, which is why it is important to check your own grant conditions rather than rely on a general rule. Scheduled course breaks can also change what is allowed. Before you accept or increase paid work, check your grant letter and VEVO. What to check before starting work Before you take a job, check the conditions attached to your own visa, not just advice from friends or social media posts. Make sure you understand when your course is considered in session, how work limits are counted, and whether your employer expects documents such as your visa grant details or tax file number. The risk here is simple: a small misunderstanding about hours or timing can create a bigger immigration problem later. If you are unsure, go back to official guidance before you sign a contract or roster.