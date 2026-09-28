Australia student visa : How to apply, requirements, and costs

Visas & Immigration
This guide explains how Australia’s student visa works, including eligibility, required documents, costs, application timelines, and how to plan your finances before moving to Australia to study.
If you want to study in Australia, getting the right student visa is one of the first steps to prepare for your move. The process can seem complicated at first, especially when it comes to documents, costs, eligibility requirements, and application timelines. This guide explains how the Australia student visa works, what you may need to apply, how much it can cost, and how to prepare financially before you leave.
Applying for an Australian student visa often means proving funds and paying costs like tuition deposits, OSHC, flights, and a rental bond in AUD. If you’re bringing money from home, Wise lets you hold and convert currencies and send AUD with fees shown upfront, helping you budget before and after you arrive.
Visa rules can change, so check the Department of Home Affairs for current requirements and get personal advice from a registered migration professional if needed.
In most cases, you need this visa if you are not an Australian citizen or permanent resident and you want to study full time in a course registered on CRICOS, the official register for overseas student courses. That includes many university degrees, vocational courses, English language programs, and some school studies. A common question is whether a short course needs the same visa. The answer depends on the course type and length, so check your provider and the Department of Home Affairs before you apply. For broader context, see Expatica’s guide to visas and immigration in Australia.
A student visa lets you study in Australia, stay for the length of your course, and travel in and out while it remains valid. Home Affairs says most holders can work up to 48 hours per fortnight when their course is in session, although some research students have different conditions. Because rules can change, check your grant letter and VEVO before you start work.
A Confirmation of Enrolment, or CoE, is one of the key documents in a student visa application. Your education provider issues it after you accept your place and meet its enrolment steps. One thing worth knowing is that Home Affairs says your application can be invalid if you do not provide the right CoE at lodgement. Your course also needs to be full time and CRICOS registered. If you are packaging courses, include each CoE so the visa can be assessed against your full study plan.
Some applicants need to prove English ability through an approved test or exemption, depending on their passport country, provider, and course. You also need Overseas Student Health Cover, or OSHC, for your stay unless a limited exemption applies. The OSHC guide explains the basic cover and limits. If you arrive before classes begin, your health cover generally needs to start from your arrival date, not your course start date.
Australia also checks whether you meet health, character, and genuine student requirements. In simple terms, Home Affairs wants to see that you are coming mainly to study, that your documents are truthful, and that you meet any medical or police certificate checks that apply. This is where incomplete answers can create problems. If your situation is unusual, or you are unsure how to explain past visas, gaps in study, or sponsorship, get case-specific advice before you submit anything.
Gather your documents. Your core papers usually include your passport, CoE, OSHC details, and any English, financial, health, or character evidence required for your case. If you are under 18, welfare and consent documents may also be needed. One thing worth knowing is that the exact checklist is not the same for every applicant. Use Home Affairs’ official checklist tool close to the day you apply, because document settings can vary by provider and passport country.
Create an ImmiAccount and submit your application. When your file is ready, create an ImmiAccount and complete the online form carefully. If you are already in Australia, check that your current visa allows an onshore student visa application. Answer the genuine student questions clearly and upload a complete set of documents. The Department may decide the case based on your first submission, so a rushed application can slow you down rather than speed things up.
Pay the visa fee and provide biometrics if needed. After you submit, you pay the visa application charge and any related costs that apply to you. At the time of writing, the main student visa charge starts from AUD 2,500, but extra costs can include health exams, police certificates, and biometrics. Not every applicant needs biometrics, but if you are asked, the request will normally appear in your ImmiAccount after lodgement. Act quickly, because missing that step or delaying an appointment can hold up an otherwise complete application.
Wait for a decision and respond to any requests. After you apply, watch your ImmiAccount closely. Home Affairs may ask for more information, a new CoE, or clarification on your documents, and it is better to respond quickly than wait until the deadline. Processing times vary and can stretch during busy intake periods. That is why many students wait to book flights or other non-refundable plans until the visa is finalised.
At the time of writing, the official Student visa page says the visa costs from AUD 2,500 for the main applicant. You may also need to pay for medical checks, police certificates, or biometrics, and there are extra charges if family members apply with you. The visa fee is only one part of the total cost, so also budget for tuition deposits, OSHC, travel, and document expenses.
There is no single processing time that fits every student visa case. Home Affairs publishes a visa processing time guide, but it is only an indication, not a promise. Complete applications usually move more smoothly than files with missing documents or extra verification needs, so apply well before your course starts and leave time for follow-up checks.
Home Affairs may ask for evidence that you can cover tuition, travel, and living costs for yourself and any family members. That evidence can include money in a financial institution, a qualifying loan, or a scholarship. At the time of writing, the official guide lists 12-month living costs of AUD 29,710 for the student, plus extra amounts for partners and children. Because these figures can change, confirm the latest numbers before you rely on them.
Visa minimums are not a full student budget. Rent, food, transport, study materials, phone bills, and setup costs can vary a lot between Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and smaller cities. Build a first-three-month budget in AUD before you travel, then compare it with the Study Australia cost of living calculator. Expatica’s guide to saving money in Australia can also help you plan everyday costs. Add a buffer for bond, groceries, and emergency costs, because the first weeks often cost more than students expect.
International students often need to manage money before arrival as well as after classes begin. A Wise account is one option to compare if you want to hold multiple currencies, receive some account details, convert funds, and spend in AUD from one place. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. That can help if family support comes from abroad or if you need to move money for rent and everyday costs soon after landing. The simplest test is whether it matches how you will receive, convert, and spend money during your studies.
If that sounds relevant to your move, you can compare Wise features and fees before you travel and decide whether it fits your study plans.
At the time of writing, most student visa holders can work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session. Some research students may have different rights, which is why it is important to check your own grant conditions rather than rely on a general rule. Scheduled course breaks can also change what is allowed. Before you accept or increase paid work, check your grant letter and VEVO.
Before you take a job, check the conditions attached to your own visa, not just advice from friends or social media posts. Make sure you understand when your course is considered in session, how work limits are counted, and whether your employer expects documents such as your visa grant details or tax file number. The risk here is simple: a small misunderstanding about hours or timing can create a bigger immigration problem later. If you are unsure, go back to official guidance before you sign a contract or roster.
A missing file, an invalid CoE, or inconsistent information across forms can cause delays or refusal. This is especially important if your passport details, course dates, or funding documents do not match each other. Home Affairs can also ask for clarification if a document is unclear or incomplete. The simplest way to avoid this is to review every upload before you submit, name files clearly, and keep copies of what you sent. If something changes after lodgement, update your application promptly instead of hoping it will not matter.
Visa rules can change between the moment you start researching and the day you apply. Fees can rise, evidence settings can shift, and work conditions can be updated. One common misconception is that a blog or video from last year is close enough. It may not be. Use current government pages right before you submit, and recheck anything important such as costs, health cover, financial capacity, and document rules. That quick refresh can save weeks of delay or a more serious problem.
Some students focus so much on the visa fee that they miss the bigger cost of moving. Tuition deposits, rent bond, groceries, transport cards, study materials, and emergency cash can add up quickly, especially in larger cities. This matters because money stress can affect both your studies and your visa compliance if you start depending on work too early. Build your arrival budget in AUD around your actual city and housing plan, not a rough national average.
Before you fly, make sure you have your visa grant details, passport, CoE, OSHC information, and any university emails you may need after arrival. Keep digital and offline copies in case you lose internet access. Also double-check your visa conditions and expiry date before departure, especially if your course details changed after you applied. If you used an agent, confirm that you can still access your own records and ImmiAccount messages directly.
Set up how you will move money, pay rent, and cover your first month before you travel. If you will manage more than one currency, compare your options early. You may also find Expatica’s guide on How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 useful once you know your arrival steps. Compare fees before you fly so you know how you will receive, convert, and spend AUD.
Try to arrange at least temporary accommodation, confirm when your health cover starts, and plan the route from the airport to your first address. These details matter because arrival costs rise quickly when housing or transport is unclear. If you are still planning the wider move, Expatica’s moving to Australia checklist can help you think through the first weeks.
Applying for an Australian student visa is easier to manage when you treat it as a sequence: confirm your course and CoE, prepare the evidence required for your case, lodge carefully, and monitor requests after submission. Budget beyond the visa fee for health cover, tuition, travel, housing, and your first weeks in Australia. Check your own visa conditions before working, and recheck Home Affairs guidance shortly before you apply or travel because rules and fees can change. Keeping your visa records, health cover details, and money plan organised can make your arrival more straightforward.
Visa rules, fees, processing times, and work rights can change. Always confirm the latest details with the Australian Department of Home Affairs or a registered migration professional for advice on your individual situation.
FAQ
Choose a CRICOS-registered full-time course, accept your offer, and get your CoE. Then prepare your documents, complete the online form in ImmiAccount, pay the fee, and respond quickly if Home Affairs asks for more information.
The amount depends on your course fees, travel costs, and whether you have family members. At the time of writing, Home Affairs lists minimum 12-month living costs of AUD 29,710 for the student, but you should confirm the latest figures before applying.
Australia student visa processing time varies by application type, evidence quality, and seasonal demand. Use the official processing time guide as a reference, but do not treat it as a guarantee, and avoid booking non-refundable travel until your visa is approved.
Most student visa holders can currently work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session, and different rules can apply in some research cases. Always check your grant conditions and VEVO before starting work, because visa settings can change.
You usually need a valid passport, CoE, OSHC details, and any English, financial, health, or character documents required for your case. Use current government guidance for your own checklist, because document requirements can vary by passport country and education provider.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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