Au pair in Australia: visas, pay & legal rules in 2026

Au pair in Australia at a glance Topic Quick answer Typical visa routes Working Holiday (subclass 417) or Work and Holiday (subclass 462) Stay length Usually 12 months per visa Can you stay with one host family for more than 6 months? There is a 6‑month “one employer” limit (condition 8547), but exemptions exist and include childcare such as nanny/au pair roles Are au pairs employees? Often yes, but it depends on the specific situation Minimum wage benchmark National Minimum Wage applies to employees not covered by an award; $26.44/hour (as of 1 July 2026) Must-do after arrival Arrange required state-based working with children check for au pair before providing childcare (state rules vary) Whether you’re an “employee” can change your pay and entitlements

can change your pay and entitlements The Working Holiday “6-month with one employer” rule has exemptions that may allow au pairs to work for longer with one family

that may allow au pairs to work for longer with one family A written agreement (even a simple one) helps avoid disputes about hours, duties, and time off.

(even a simple one) helps avoid disputes about hours, duties, and time off. You’ll likely need a local phone number, bank access, and an easy way to manage money in AUD/your home currency.

What is an au pair (and how it differs from a nanny) in Australia? An au pair is a young person – often aged from 18 to 30 years old – living with a host family overseas, and receiving accommodation, meals, and pocket money in exchange for light childcare and household duties. For an au pair experience, the primary purpose is cultural immersion, not formal employment. A nanny on the other hand is a more formal employment role with clearer workplace expectations. Are au pairs considered employees in Australia? According to the Australian Fair Work Ombudsman, whether an au pair is an employee depends on the individual relationship between the au pair and the host family. In broad terms, if the family controls the au pair’s day-to-day work, schedule, and duties, it’s more likely an employment relationship.

Visa options for au pairs in Australia (417 vs 462) Working Holiday visa (subclass 417 or subclass 462) Visa names: (Subclass 417) Working Holiday visa or (Subclass 462) Work and Holiday visa

(Subclass 417) Working Holiday visa or (Subclass 462) Work and Holiday visa Who it’s for: eligible passport holders, generally aged 18–30 (or 35 for some countries )

eligible passport holders, generally aged (or ) Validity: 12 months

12 months Cost: AUD 670

AUD 670 What it allows: work while in Australia subject to conditions The 6-month “one employer” rule (condition 8547) — what au pairs should know People on the au pair visa Australia (working holiday 417 / work and holiday 462) are generally limited to 6 months with one employer, but there are exemptions which include work in critical sectors including childcare, explicitly listing nanny/au pair positions. This means that under the 6 month work limitation (8547), au pairs are exempt and can work for one family for 6 months or longer without special permissions. Labor Law Employment law in Australia Read more

Typical duties, working hours, and time off What au pair duties are (and aren’t) An au pair in Australia may be asked to help with things like: Childcare: school runs, meal prep for kids, activities, bedtime routines.

school runs, meal prep for kids, activities, bedtime routines. Light housework: supporting childcare duties – tidying toys, kids’ laundry Generally under an au pair contract in Australia you would not be asked to do deep cleaning, heavy gardening, or full-time housekeeping. These types of tasks are likely to fall under live-in nanny Australia rules and may change the employment nature of the role. How many hours do au pairs work in Australia? Your working hours as an Au pair in Australia must be agreed in writing. Au Pair World gives some useful information on common norms and suggests no more than 38 hours a week, in line with the full-time hours benchmark in Australia. Time off, holidays, and public holidays It’s important to discuss and agree on time off, holidays and the treatment of public holidays in advance and in writing. Au Pair World’s tip is that au pairs in Australia should get at least one day off per week, which should be a Sunday once per month. You can check the government guidelines on public holidays online, to factor into the agreement.

Au pair pay in Australia (pocket money vs wages) Pocket money vs employment wages — why it matters If you’re considered an employee, your au pair salary in Australia may be linked to the National Minimum Wage. If you’re not in an employee relationship, au pair pay in Australia is considered to be pocket money. Minimum wage reference point The National Minimum Wage (for employees not under an award/agreement) was $24.95/hour or $948/week as of 1 July 2025, moving to $1004.90 per week, or $26.44 per hour from 1 July 2026. Room and board: what’s usually included Access to a private room, meals, and utilities is usually included in your au pair contract. However, some costs for this may be deducted if you’re considered an employee and paid at or above the minimum wage. Before starting work, agree on details like use of a car, costs of fuel, a local phone plan, costs of public transport, and extra babysitting rates.

Legal and safety essentials Working With Children Check (state-based) Anyone working or volunteering with children in Australia should first get a working with children check, which can vary by state/territory. Au pairs providing childcare usually need this check. Your host family should help confirm the local process, and the Australian Crime Intelligence Commission publishes links to each state body for these checks so you can learn what’s needed. Contracts and written agreements Australia doesn’t have one official au pair contract. Before starting work you’re advised to get a written agreement covering: Working hours and schedule

Specific duties

Your pay/pocket money and what’s included

Your time off and notice periods

Any house rules (such as having guests, a curfew, car use)

What happens if either side ends the arrangement There’s also a helpful au pair contract template in English on Au Pair World which may guide your agreement. Where to get help if something goes wrong You may talk to your agency if you have used one, or contact the Fair Work Ombudsman for concerns if you have an employment relationship with your host family. Australia’s Home Affairs website has plenty of information and contact details if you have visa issues or questions.

Step-by-step: how to become an au pair in Australia (2026) Check your eligibility and choose the right visa (417 or 462) Apply via ImmiAccount and plan arrival dates Find host families using digital platforms and agencies Interview, agree on duties, hours and pay Put it in writing with a formal contact or agreement After arrival: arrange Working With Children Check according to your state rules, set up a local phone and banking, agree on daily routine and boundaries Keep records such as host family messages, agreed schedule, and payments in case of disputes

Cost of becoming an au pair in Australia Visa application fee – 670 AUD for working holiday visas subclass 417/462

– for working holiday visas subclass 417/462 Available funds for visa – around 5,000 AUD plus onward airfare costs to show you can pay for yourself on arrival

– around plus onward airfare costs to show you can pay for yourself on arrival Flights and internal travel – variable costs depending on your home and host location

– variable costs depending on your home and host location Insurance and health cover – recommended to avoid high costs in the case of an emergency

– recommended to avoid high costs in the case of an emergency English course – optional depending on your needs and preference

– optional depending on your needs and preference Police checks and translation of documents – costs can change depending on what’s needed New au pair in Australia? Make your money setup easy.A Wise account lets you hold and manage AUD alongside your home currency, convert using the mid-market exchange rate, and see transparent fees upfront. It’s handy for your first weeks in Australia—paying for a local SIM, transport, and everyday expenses—and for sending money back home (or moving savings over) without the hidden exchange-rate markups many banks add. Go to website