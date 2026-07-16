Skilled worker visa Australia: 2026 guide

Key takeaways Route Job offer needed? Nomination or sponsorship needed? Permanent or provisional? Most useful next step Subclass 189 No No Permanent Check your occupation, skills assessment, and recent invitation patterns Subclass 190 No Yes, state or territory nomination Permanent Review the criteria of the state or territory you want to target Subclass 491 No Yes, state nomination or eligible relative sponsorship Provisional, five years Check whether you are comfortable living and working in a designated regional area Employer-sponsored work visa Usually Yes, employer sponsorship Usually temporary or employer-linked Read Expatica’s work visa guide if you have, or expect to need, a sponsoring employer All points-tested routes No automatic invitation You still need an invitation through the process Depends on the subclass Treat 65 points as the minimum entry point, not a likely outcome on its own This summary reflects the official visa descriptions cited below. Check live Home Affairs and nomination pages before acting, as eligibility and programme settings can change.

What “skilled worker visa Australia” usually means In practice, this phrase usually refers to points-tested skilled migration pathways, most often subclasses 189, 190, and 491. These routes sit within Australia’s broader work visa system, which is why search results often mix them with employer-sponsored visas. This guide focuses on points-tested routes because that is what many expats mean when they search for a skilled worker visa. If you already have an employer lined up, or your plan depends on sponsorship, read Expatica’s Australia sponsorship guide as well. This guide covers subclasses 189, 190, and 491.

It explains SkillSelect, points, occupation lists, and skills assessments.

It keeps employer-sponsored visas separate from points-tested routes.

You do not generally need an employer sponsor for the points-tested routes covered here. However, some state or territory nomination programs may apply additional employment-related criteria, so check the live rules for your chosen jurisdiction. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia Read more

Which skilled visa route fits you best? The key question is whether you want the most independence, a state-backed route, or a regional pathway that may suit your profile better. Keep the route names straight first, then compare the trade-off between flexibility, nomination, and location. Visa What it suits Nomination needed Status Main trade-off 189 Applicants who want the most flexibility No Permanent Often the most competitive points-tested route 190 Applicants open to a specific state or territory Yes Permanent State criteria can change and may add extra expectations 491 Applicants open to designated regional Australia Yes, or eligible relative sponsorship Provisional, five years You must live and work in a designated regional area The table summarises the routes at a high level. Visa eligibility, nomination criteria, and invitation settings should be checked on the relevant official pages. Subclass 189: skilled independent visa The Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189) suits applicants who want permanent residence without state nomination. Its main appeal is flexibility, but that can also make it a difficult route to rely on when invitation scores are competitive. No state or territory nomination is required.

It is a permanent visa.

Recent SkillSelect data can help you see how invitation scores vary by occupation. Subclass 190: skilled nominated visa The Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) suits people who are open to a state- or territory-backed pathway and want permanent residence. Nomination may strengthen your route, but each jurisdiction sets its own criteria and those rules can change quickly. State or territory nomination is required.

It is a permanent visa.

Check the live nomination page for your chosen jurisdiction before acting. Subclass 491: skilled work regional visa The Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) is a five-year provisional visa with a possible pathway to permanent residence if you later meet the relevant rules. Regional Australia does not only mean remote areas; it includes many substantial cities and centres outside the largest metropolitan areas. State nomination or eligible relative sponsorship is required.

It is provisional rather than immediate permanent residence.

You must be comfortable living and working in a designated regional area. Visas & Immigration Work visas in Australia Read more

Check if you meet the core eligibility rules Before you book tests or pay assessment fees, use the common rules as a quick filter. These are broad requirements across points-tested visas, not a substitute for the exact subclass page. You must usually be under 45 when invited.

Your occupation must be eligible for the route you want.

You need a suitable skills assessment where the visa requires one.

You need at least competent English at the time of invitation.

You need to submit an expression of interest (EOI) and receive an invitation.

You need at least 65 points to enter the process. Occupation list and skills assessment Start with the Australian skilled occupation list, then check the correct assessing authority for your occupation. The official list also shows whether an occupation is available for subclass 189, 190, 491, or only other visa types, so the job title alone is not enough. A common mistake is to match only on title. Your title may say project lead, but the assessment may depend on your actual duties, your ANZSCO classification, and whether the occupation appears on the right list for the visa you want. Check the occupation against the relevant visa route, not only the combined list.

Confirm the listed assessing authority before you pay.

Read the duties and classification, not only the job name.

Do not assume that a temporary graduate assessment works for a points-tested visa. Points, age, and English Australia’s points test uses 65 points as the minimum threshold for many points-tested skilled routes. Reaching that threshold allows you to enter the process, but it does not secure an invitation, and invited scores can be much higher in some occupations. If you are close to the minimum, consider which evidenced factors could change your profile. Stronger English results, additional skilled work experience, partner points, or state nomination may matter more than simply waiting. Factor What to remember Age Points are strongest in younger age bands, but you must still usually be under 45 at invitation English Higher accepted test scores can add points and change competitiveness 65 points This is a minimum entry threshold, not a promise of invitation State nomination It may make subclass 190 or 491 more realistic than waiting for subclass 189 alone Points claims must be supported by evidence and assessed under the rules in force when you are invited. Use the official points calculator and subclass guidance before relying on an estimate.

How to apply step by step Follow the process in order, because each stage depends on the one before it. Check your occupation: confirm that it is eligible for the route you want. Identify the assessing authority: confirm the correct authority and begin your skills assessment. Take an accepted English test: do this where needed and keep the evidence. Estimate your points: count only points you can support with documents. Submit an EOI: enter your information in SkillSelect. Seek nomination if relevant: apply for state or territory nomination for subclass 190 or 491 where required. Wait for an invitation: an EOI is not a visa application or a guarantee. Lodge the visa application: apply through ImmiAccount within the time allowed by your invitation. Documents to prepare before your EOI You do not upload a complete visa file with the EOI, but every claim you make may need proof later. Preparing weak or incomplete evidence can create problems once you receive an invitation and costs are higher. Passport and identity documents.

Qualification certificates and transcripts.

Employment references and other work evidence.

English test results.

Skills assessment documents.

Relationship documents where family members are involved.

Evidence supporting partner points or any other additional points claimed. SkillSelect, invitation, and visa lodgement SkillSelect is the system used to submit an EOI for many points-tested routes. An EOI is not a visa application, does not give you a bridging visa, and does not mean that a grant is close. Once invited, you usually have 60 calendar days to lodge the visa application. If you claimed points that you cannot prove, the application can fail at the stage where your financial and administrative commitment is greatest. Submit the EOI carefully and keep it accurate.

Wait for nomination or invitation where your route requires it.

Lodge through ImmiAccount within the invitation window.

What it costs and how long it can take Costs usually come in layers rather than one payment. You may need to budget for the government visa charge, a skills assessment, an English test, health checks, police certificates, translations, and optional professional support. Fees and policy references were last checked on 6 July 2026, and visa application charges changed on 1 July 2026, so do not rely on older figures. When checked, the Home Affairs subclass 189 page showed a cost from AUD 6,135, while the subclass 491 page showed a cost from AUD 6,140. Recheck the exact subclass page and live fees information before lodging, then use the official processing-time tools rather than old averages. If you are paying from another currency, plan how you will convert funds into AUD and follow any official payment instructions. A Wise account may be useful for holding and converting currencies for visa-related or relocation costs, but it does not affect eligibility, invitations, or government processing. Cost area What it usually includes Who sets it How to verify Government visa charge Main application fee and family member charges Department of Home Affairs Check the live subclass page and pricing estimator Skills assessment Assessment of qualifications and experience Assessing authority Check the authority named for your occupation English test IELTS, PTE, or another accepted test Test provider Check the provider you plan to use Health and police checks Medical examinations, certificates, and biometrics where required Approved providers and relevant authorities Follow the instructions issued for your case Optional advice Migration agent or legal support Private provider Compare the scope and credentials carefully before paying Fee examples were checked on 6 July 2026 and can change. Confirm the current government charge, additional applicant fees, and third-party costs before publication and before lodging. Wise for managing relocation costs A Wise account lets you hold and convert money in AUD — and you can also hold funds in other currencies — to help you manage visa-related costs and early relocation expenses. Go to website