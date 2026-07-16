Skilled worker visa Australia: 2026 guide

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What “skilled worker visa Australia” usually means
- Which skilled visa route fits you best?
- Check if you meet the core eligibility rules
- How to apply step by step
- What it costs and how long it can take
- How state nomination and invitation rounds affect your chances
- Plan your move after approval
Key takeaways
|Route
|Job offer needed?
|Nomination or sponsorship needed?
|Permanent or provisional?
|Most useful next step
|Subclass 189
|No
|No
|Permanent
|Check your occupation, skills assessment, and recent invitation patterns
|Subclass 190
|No
|Yes, state or territory nomination
|Permanent
|Review the criteria of the state or territory you want to target
|Subclass 491
|No
|Yes, state nomination or eligible relative sponsorship
|Provisional, five years
|Check whether you are comfortable living and working in a designated regional area
|Employer-sponsored work visa
|Usually
|Yes, employer sponsorship
|Usually temporary or employer-linked
|Read Expatica’s work visa guide if you have, or expect to need, a sponsoring employer
|All points-tested routes
|No automatic invitation
|You still need an invitation through the process
|Depends on the subclass
|Treat 65 points as the minimum entry point, not a likely outcome on its own
This summary reflects the official visa descriptions cited below. Check live Home Affairs and nomination pages before acting, as eligibility and programme settings can change.
What “skilled worker visa Australia” usually means
In practice, this phrase usually refers to points-tested skilled migration pathways, most often subclasses 189, 190, and 491. These routes sit within Australia’s broader work visa system, which is why search results often mix them with employer-sponsored visas.
This guide focuses on points-tested routes because that is what many expats mean when they search for a skilled worker visa. If you already have an employer lined up, or your plan depends on sponsorship, read Expatica’s Australia sponsorship guide as well.
- This guide covers subclasses 189, 190, and 491.
- It explains SkillSelect, points, occupation lists, and skills assessments.
- It keeps employer-sponsored visas separate from points-tested routes.
- You do not generally need an employer sponsor for the points-tested routes covered here. However, some state or territory nomination programs may apply additional employment-related criteria, so check the live rules for your chosen jurisdiction.
Which skilled visa route fits you best?
The key question is whether you want the most independence, a state-backed route, or a regional pathway that may suit your profile better. Keep the route names straight first, then compare the trade-off between flexibility, nomination, and location.
|Visa
|What it suits
|Nomination needed
|Status
|Main trade-off
|189
|Applicants who want the most flexibility
|No
|Permanent
|Often the most competitive points-tested route
|190
|Applicants open to a specific state or territory
|Yes
|Permanent
|State criteria can change and may add extra expectations
|491
|Applicants open to designated regional Australia
|Yes, or eligible relative sponsorship
|Provisional, five years
|You must live and work in a designated regional area
The table summarises the routes at a high level. Visa eligibility, nomination criteria, and invitation settings should be checked on the relevant official pages.
Subclass 189: skilled independent visa
The Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189) suits applicants who want permanent residence without state nomination. Its main appeal is flexibility, but that can also make it a difficult route to rely on when invitation scores are competitive.
- No state or territory nomination is required.
- It is a permanent visa.
- Recent SkillSelect data can help you see how invitation scores vary by occupation.
Subclass 190: skilled nominated visa
The Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) suits people who are open to a state- or territory-backed pathway and want permanent residence. Nomination may strengthen your route, but each jurisdiction sets its own criteria and those rules can change quickly.
- State or territory nomination is required.
- It is a permanent visa.
- Check the live nomination page for your chosen jurisdiction before acting.
Subclass 491: skilled work regional visa
The Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) is a five-year provisional visa with a possible pathway to permanent residence if you later meet the relevant rules. Regional Australia does not only mean remote areas; it includes many substantial cities and centres outside the largest metropolitan areas.
- State nomination or eligible relative sponsorship is required.
- It is provisional rather than immediate permanent residence.
- You must be comfortable living and working in a designated regional area.
Check if you meet the core eligibility rules
Before you book tests or pay assessment fees, use the common rules as a quick filter. These are broad requirements across points-tested visas, not a substitute for the exact subclass page.
- You must usually be under 45 when invited.
- Your occupation must be eligible for the route you want.
- You need a suitable skills assessment where the visa requires one.
- You need at least competent English at the time of invitation.
- You need to submit an expression of interest (EOI) and receive an invitation.
- You need at least 65 points to enter the process.
Occupation list and skills assessment
Start with the Australian skilled occupation list, then check the correct assessing authority for your occupation. The official list also shows whether an occupation is available for subclass 189, 190, 491, or only other visa types, so the job title alone is not enough.
A common mistake is to match only on title. Your title may say project lead, but the assessment may depend on your actual duties, your ANZSCO classification, and whether the occupation appears on the right list for the visa you want.
- Check the occupation against the relevant visa route, not only the combined list.
- Confirm the listed assessing authority before you pay.
- Read the duties and classification, not only the job name.
- Do not assume that a temporary graduate assessment works for a points-tested visa.
Points, age, and English
Australia’s points test uses 65 points as the minimum threshold for many points-tested skilled routes. Reaching that threshold allows you to enter the process, but it does not secure an invitation, and invited scores can be much higher in some occupations.
If you are close to the minimum, consider which evidenced factors could change your profile. Stronger English results, additional skilled work experience, partner points, or state nomination may matter more than simply waiting.
|Factor
|What to remember
|Age
|Points are strongest in younger age bands, but you must still usually be under 45 at invitation
|English
|Higher accepted test scores can add points and change competitiveness
|65 points
|This is a minimum entry threshold, not a promise of invitation
|State nomination
|It may make subclass 190 or 491 more realistic than waiting for subclass 189 alone
Points claims must be supported by evidence and assessed under the rules in force when you are invited. Use the official points calculator and subclass guidance before relying on an estimate.
How to apply step by step
Follow the process in order, because each stage depends on the one before it.
- Check your occupation: confirm that it is eligible for the route you want.
- Identify the assessing authority: confirm the correct authority and begin your skills assessment.
- Take an accepted English test: do this where needed and keep the evidence.
- Estimate your points: count only points you can support with documents.
- Submit an EOI: enter your information in SkillSelect.
- Seek nomination if relevant: apply for state or territory nomination for subclass 190 or 491 where required.
- Wait for an invitation: an EOI is not a visa application or a guarantee.
- Lodge the visa application: apply through ImmiAccount within the time allowed by your invitation.
Documents to prepare before your EOI
You do not upload a complete visa file with the EOI, but every claim you make may need proof later. Preparing weak or incomplete evidence can create problems once you receive an invitation and costs are higher.
- Passport and identity documents.
- Qualification certificates and transcripts.
- Employment references and other work evidence.
- English test results.
- Skills assessment documents.
- Relationship documents where family members are involved.
- Evidence supporting partner points or any other additional points claimed.
SkillSelect, invitation, and visa lodgement
SkillSelect is the system used to submit an EOI for many points-tested routes. An EOI is not a visa application, does not give you a bridging visa, and does not mean that a grant is close.
Once invited, you usually have 60 calendar days to lodge the visa application. If you claimed points that you cannot prove, the application can fail at the stage where your financial and administrative commitment is greatest.
- Submit the EOI carefully and keep it accurate.
- Wait for nomination or invitation where your route requires it.
- Lodge through ImmiAccount within the invitation window.
What it costs and how long it can take
Costs usually come in layers rather than one payment. You may need to budget for the government visa charge, a skills assessment, an English test, health checks, police certificates, translations, and optional professional support. Fees and policy references were last checked on 6 July 2026, and visa application charges changed on 1 July 2026, so do not rely on older figures.
When checked, the Home Affairs subclass 189 page showed a cost from AUD 6,135, while the subclass 491 page showed a cost from AUD 6,140. Recheck the exact subclass page and live fees information before lodging, then use the official processing-time tools rather than old averages.
If you are paying from another currency, plan how you will convert funds into AUD and follow any official payment instructions. A Wise account may be useful for holding and converting currencies for visa-related or relocation costs, but it does not affect eligibility, invitations, or government processing.
|Cost area
|What it usually includes
|Who sets it
|How to verify
|Government visa charge
|Main application fee and family member charges
|Department of Home Affairs
|Check the live subclass page and pricing estimator
|Skills assessment
|Assessment of qualifications and experience
|Assessing authority
|Check the authority named for your occupation
|English test
|IELTS, PTE, or another accepted test
|Test provider
|Check the provider you plan to use
|Health and police checks
|Medical examinations, certificates, and biometrics where required
|Approved providers and relevant authorities
|Follow the instructions issued for your case
|Optional advice
|Migration agent or legal support
|Private provider
|Compare the scope and credentials carefully before paying
Fee examples were checked on 6 July 2026 and can change. Confirm the current government charge, additional applicant fees, and third-party costs before publication and before lodging.
Wise for managing relocation costs
A Wise account lets you hold and convert money in AUD — and you can also hold funds in other currencies — to help you manage visa-related costs and early relocation expenses.
How state nomination and invitation rounds affect your chances
Federal invitation rounds and state nomination are related, but they are not the same mechanism. Home Affairs runs SkillSelect invitations for certain routes, while states and territories set their own nomination priorities for subclasses 190 and 491. This means that two applicants with the same points score can face different outcomes.
Applicants often focus on subclass 189 because it appears to offer the most flexibility. In practice, subclass 190 or 491 may be a more realistic route to investigate when your occupation aligns with a state or regional priority, particularly where recent federal rounds show higher invited scores in your field.
- Subclass 189 depends on federal invitation settings and competition within an occupation.
- Subclass 190 depends on state or territory nomination as well as an invitation.
- Subclass 491 may suit applicants willing to live in designated regional Australia.
- States and territories assess applicants against criteria specific to their jurisdiction, so check the live nomination page before applying.
- Previous SkillSelect rounds show that invited scores can vary substantially by occupation.
Plan your move after approval
Once you receive a grant, your focus shifts from visa research to relocation planning. Check your first-entry date, arrange accommodation, confirm healthcare access, prepare for tax and work administration, and plan how you will cover day-one expenses.
- Check the date by which you must first enter Australia.
- Arrange short-term accommodation if you do not have housing yet.
- Confirm whether and when you can enrol in Medicare.
- Apply for a tax file number (TFN) if you will work.
- Review your visa conditions and workplace rights.
- Plan how you will access money in AUD when you arrive.
Health cover, banking, and your first-month admin
Medicare access depends on your visa and circumstances. Permanent skilled visa holders can generally enrol, while provisional visa holders should check their position carefully and consider whether private or interim cover is appropriate while they settle. If you are comparing policies, Allianz health care is one option to review alongside other providers, but it is not a universal visa requirement and does not replace the official rules for your case.
Banking is another early practical task. Opening an account with a local provider can require identity checks and, depending on the provider and your circumstances, proof of address or in-person verification. See Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Australia for the usual setup process.
If you start work soon after arrival, read Expatica’s guide to employment law in Australia so you understand basic workplace rights from day one.
Conclusion
Australia’s points-tested skilled migration system includes several routes rather than one universal skilled worker visa. Compare subclasses 189, 190, and 491 according to flexibility, nomination requirements, regional conditions, and your eligible occupation. Treat 65 points as a minimum threshold rather than an invitation guarantee, and prepare evidence before submitting an EOI. Before paying fees or lodging an application, check the current Home Affairs and state or territory guidance for your route.
FAQ
Skilled worker visas in Australia
Is 65 points enough for a skilled visa in Australia?
For many points-tested routes, 65 points is the minimum threshold for consideration. It does not guarantee an invitation, and competitive scores can be higher depending on the occupation, visa route, and nomination settings.
Do you need a job offer for a skilled worker visa in Australia?
You do not generally need an employer sponsor for the points-tested subclass 189, 190, and 491 routes covered in this guide. However, some state or territory nomination programs may apply additional employment-related criteria. Employer-sponsored visas are a separate pathway and normally require a sponsoring employer.
What is the difference between 189, 190, and 491 visas?
Subclass 189 is an independent permanent visa without state nomination. Subclass 190 is permanent and requires state or territory nomination. Subclass 491 is a five-year provisional regional visa requiring nomination or eligible relative sponsorship, with a possible later permanent pathway if you meet the relevant rules.
How long does a skilled worker visa take in Australia?
Timing includes the wait for a nomination or invitation and the processing period after you lodge the visa application. Both can change, so check the current Home Affairs processing tools and recent invitation information rather than relying on old averages.
Can you bring your family on a skilled visa to Australia?
Many skilled visas allow eligible family members to be included. Additional health, character, English-language, evidence, and fee requirements may apply, so check the rules for your chosen subclass and circumstances.
Visa rules, nomination criteria, invitation rounds, fees, and processing times can change, so confirm the details on official pages before spending money on tests or assessments.
Sources
- Department of Home Affairs: Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189), points-tested stream, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190), checked on 6 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491), checked on 6 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Skilled occupation list and visa-specific occupation availability, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Skills assessment guidance, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Previous SkillSelect invitation rounds, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Visa fees and charges, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Services Australia: General Medicare enrolment guidance, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Services Australia: Medicare enrolment for Australian permanent residents, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Fair Work Ombudsman: Workplace information for visa holders and migrants, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: SkillSelect expression of interest process, including the 65-point threshold, invitation warning, and 60-day application window, checked on 13 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: State and territory nomination allocations and jurisdiction-specific criteria, checked on 13 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Regional migration categories and designated cities and regional centres, checked on 13 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) visa subclass 191 pathway, checked on 13 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: Official visa processing time guide and limitations, checked on 13 July 2026.