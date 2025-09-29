How to open a bank account in Australia in 2025

Key takeaways: banking in Australia for expats Australian banks offer accounts to new arrivals including international students and expats. Some banks let you start to open your account up to 14 days in advance of moving to the country.

Banking in Australia Australia has a sophisticated financial service market, which is stable, secure and reliable. Options include national, international, and regional banks – as well as specialist services like Wise which are not banks, but which offer safe money management options to customers based in Australia. Banking in Australia is highly regulated to help keep customers and their money safe. The Reserve Bank of Australia highlights 4 separate bodies which form the regulatory framework in Australia: The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) – the body which oversees the stability and competitiveness of the financial system

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) – the corporate, markets, financial services and consumer credit regulator

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) – the central bank in Australia

The Australian Treasury – the government’s lead economic adviser

Do you need a bank account in Australia? Having a local bank account in Australia is not legally required – but it may be practically necessary for daily life, including getting salary payments, bill management, and access to local services like a cell phone. You’ll usually need a way to pay and get paid in AUD if you are employed in Australia or if you have to receive government benefit payments for example. An AUD account is also helpful to pay rent, utilities and other day to day necessities. If you’re moving long term to Australia, using a local bank probably makes sense as you can also build a credit history and get loans, mortgages and other products. Usually you can only open an account with a bank in Australia if you’re a resident there – non-resident services aren’t often supported by banks, but are available through specialist providers like Wise. If you’re a short term expat, digital nomad, or international student, you might find a multi-currency account from a provider like Wise or Revolut is enough to manage your money in AUD with the added flexibility of a multi-currency account.

Before you open a bank account in Australia If you’re planning a move to Australia you may find you struggle to open a full feature account with a local bank before you physically relocate. Some options, like Commbank migrant banking services allow you to open a transaction account up to 14 days before you move to Australia. However you can’t use your account until you arrive in Australia in person and visit a branch. On arrival you can then activate your day to day account, and add in a Commonwealth bank savings account if you choose to. You can’t apply with visitor visas under subclass 600, 601 or 651. You could also use ANZ migrant banking if you’d prefer an ANZ private bank account, although you can only open your account in advance of arriving if you’re from New Zealand. This may mean you need alternative options to open before travelling or for when you first arrive. You could choose to manage your money from your home country account at first – but this may mean paying high foreign transaction fees and losing out on currency conversion costs. Instead, a provider like Wise can be an excellent solution for managing money across different currencies during the transition period, with ways to receive, hold, send and spend AUD conveniently and cheaply. Hold AUD and 40+ other currencies in one place If you’re a new arrival in Australia, or planning a move there and looking to get ahead of the game, Wise can help with multi-currency accounts which support AUD and 40+ other currencies in one place.



Open your account with no monthly fee, order a Wise card for simple spending, send payments all over the world, and receive payments in 20+ currencies such as AUD, USD, GBP with account details. Wise currency exchange uses the mid-market rate without any markup, and low fees from 0.63%. You can even get discounts on large transfers so your money goes further when you’re in the process of moving and settling into your new life. Go to website

Requirements and documents needed Usually to open an account with a bank in Australia you need an Australian address, your tax information and some paperwork. The documents and details typically needed, to open an account with an Australian bank include: Proof of ID like a driving license or passport – a primary and secondary may be needed

Your Tax Identification Number (TIN) for each country of foreign tax residency

For migrant banking services – city you will enter Australia in, and your visa information You will need a local Australian address as part of your application – you might be asked for proof of this address like a recent utility bill or a paycheck, depending on the provider. If you don’t have a proof of address document yet, you might find it easier to open an account with a provider like Wise, which can accept proof of address documents from many countries, to open an account with AUD information even before you move.

Types of bank accounts in Australia The most commonly available account types in Australia include: Transaction account: Standard everyday banking account for transactions, salary, bills, debit card access and potential overdraft facilities. Savings account: Interest-bearing accounts for savings with various access levels, notice periods, and fixed deposit options. Joint account: Shared accounts for couples, families, or business partners with joint access and responsibilities. Student account: Specialized accounts for students with favorable terms and reduced fees. Accounts from Australian banks are usually intended to hold and manage AUD only. If you need to hold and exchange a selection of currencies you may like the Wise Account, for multi-currency holding and linked debit card spending, with the mid-market rate low conversion fees.

The best banks in Australia for expats Let’s look at some ideas for the best banks in Australia for expats. We’ve looked at your options to open migrant banking services with Commbank, a Westpac bank account, or an account with ANZ. We’ve also touched on Wise as a more flexible option you can open before you arrive in Australia, or as a non-resident. Wise is not a bank but does offer AUD accounts which can be helpful for anyone living internationally.

Here’s a side by side review of some important factors, with more detail right after the table.

Wise Commbank Westpac ANZ Opening before arrival Yes No – apply 14 days in advance, activate on arrival No – in some cases you can start to apply before arriving and activate on arrival Only for New Zealand citizens Account types Multi-currency account for personal and business customers Transaction and saving accounts for Australian residents Transaction and saving accounts for Australian residents Transaction and saving accounts for Australian residents Multi-currency support 40+ supported currencies AUD AUD AUD English language support Available Available Available Available Service options In app, online and by phone In app, online, by phone and in branch In app, online, by phone and in branch In app, online, by phone and in branch Wise Wise accounts support 40+ currencies for holding and exchange, including AUD. Get a Wise card to spend and withdraw, and access local and SWIFT account information to receive incoming payments in AUD and 20+ other currencies. There are no ongoing fees for a Wise account. Currency exchange uses the mid-market rate and low fees which you can see in the app before you transact. How to open a Wise account You can open a Wise account online or in an app, using your normal ID document like your passport, and a proof of address from your home country. Here’s the process to open a Wise account: Download the wise app, or open the desktop site and tap Sign Up Enter your email address or sign in using your Google, Apple, or Facebook account Confirm if you want a personal or business account Enter the required information and contact details Upload an image of your ID document and proof of address Commbank Commbank recommends the Everyday Smart Access Account for new arrivals in the country. It’s an AUD denominated account which offers low or no fee local transactions, but has limited international features. This account has a 4 AUD fee monthly, but it’s waived if you deposit 2,000 AUD or more monthly, and may also be waived for new arrivals in Australia. You can get free ATM withdrawals from Commbank ATMs, and digital and mobile baking solutions. International ATM use costs 2 AUD, and there’s a 3.5% foreign transaction fee if you use your account to spend in a currency other than AUD. How to open a Commbank account To open a Commbank account you can start your application online up to 14 days before you move to Australia, You will then need to collect the required documents and visit a Commbank branch location in person on arrival, to activate your account.

Westpac You can open a Westpac transaction account with no monthly fee if you meet eligibility conditions – or with a fee of 5 AUD monthly if not. Accounts offer a lot of free local services, but there are costs for some international transactions which may matter to you if you’re a frequent traveller. Overseas ATM use may cost you 5 AUD for example, and there’s a 3% foreign transaction fee for card spending.

How to open a Westpac account To open a Westpac account you will usually need to collect the required documents and visit a Westpac branch location in person. In some cases you can start your application online in advance of coming to Australia, but you still need to activate your account in a branch. You can schedule your appointment in advance to make sure you limit waiting time on arrival.

ANZ ANZ offers everyday accounts which you can open once you arrive in Australia – or, if you’re from New Zealand you may be able to open your account before you move. ANZ can provide interpreters if you need help to open your account because English is difficult for you. Accounts hold AUD only, but you can use your ANZ card overseas with a 3% fee for spending, and a 5 AUD overseas ATM fee to pay. Local ATM use may be free, depending on the ATM terminal you pick. How to open an ANZ account To open an ANZ account you will need to collect the required documents and visit an ANZ branch location in person to submit your application.



How to choose a bank account in Australia Getting used to a new financial service sector can be a lot to take in. However, getting the right bank and account for your own needs can mean cutting down on unnecessary fees and frustration later. When selecting a bank take a look at factors like their fees, product range, accessibility, and reputation. As an expat you’ll also probably want to check your international service availability, and transfer fees, as well as card costs if you need to spend when you travel to your home country later. Ultimately, the best account will depend on your individual needs. Bear in mind that as well as finding features you likely you’ll also need to check eligibility criteria to make sure you’re in the target market for the specific account you like.

How to open a bank account in Australia as an expat Here’s a quick overview of the standard step-by-step process and application procedures, for opening an Australian bank account.

Step 1: Research the bank and account options available It’s worth investing time to research different bank options and the specific account process they offer to choose the right fit for your needs. Remember to look at account features and fees, as well as practical considerations like branch and ATM availability in the area you plan to live in. Step 2: Check your eligibility and gather your documents Accounts tend to have their own eligibility requirements so make sure you’re in the target group for the account you like. Before you move forward, gather the documents you need to apply – usually ID, tax information and your proof of an Australian address. If you’re using a migrant banking service to apply before you move you also need your visa information. Step 3: Make an appointment and visit the branch to apply Banks like Commbank and Westpac may allow you to start your application online 14 days before you move to Australia. However you can’t use your account until you activate your account after landing, in a local branch. You can usually arrange your appointment in advance so you don’t need to wait for too long on arrival. The team member will review your application and check your documents to activate your account and give you your linked debit card. Step 4: Fund your account and start to transact Once your account is approved and activated you can add money and start to transact.

How to open a bank account in Australia from abroad Australian banks normally only offer account opening services to overseas customers if they’re intending on moving to the country in the near future. If you have your long term Australian visa in hand already you may be able to apply for a bank account 14 days before you travel. However, you can’t actually use your account until you get to Australia and visit a branch with your ID to activate your account.

How to open a bank account in Australia for your children Banks like Commbank offer accounts for children. With Commbank as an example, if your child is aged under 14 you’ll need to open an account on their behalf, but children over 9 can get their own debit card to learn about responsible money management. You may be able to open an account in your bank’s app if you have a full range of local documents available to apply with.

How to open a bank account in Australia if you are self-employed Major Australian banks offer business accounts for sole proprietors and self employed people. Usually these accounts can be opened online with a personal ID and information about your registered business if you have one.

What to do if you are refused a bank account in Australia If you are refused a bank account in Australia the first thing to do is to ask your bank the reason for your rejection.

If you’re unable to resolve matters with the bank directly, the Australian Banking Association suggests you consider getting in touch with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) which may be able to help you resolve your issue through their dispute and mediation services.

Banking services in Australia Once you’re in Australia you’ll find you can also get many additional services from major banks including loans, mortgages, insurance, investments, pensions, and specialized products. Eligibility requirements often apply for these products. Australians use card payments including mobile payments regularly as well as services like PayID which allow instant AUD to AUD transfers through local banking agreements.

International money transfers in Australia If you’re an expat in Australia you probably need options for sending money abroad, which can include bank transfer services, and alternative money transfer providers like Wise. Here’s a quick overview of how they measure up on costs and other important features. Wise Commbank Westpac ANZ Transfer fees Low, transparent fees depending on currency No fee for online transfers No fee for online transfers 9 AUD to most countries, waived for payments over 10,000 AUD Exchange rate Mid-market rate Rate may include a markup Rate may include a markup Rate may include a markup Speed Can be fast or instant 3 days 1 – 3 days 2 business days Limits High limits set by currency – around 1 million GBP Limits may vary depending on account type Limits may vary depending on account type Limits may vary depending on account type Support In app, online and by phone Phone, online and in branch Phone, online and in branch Phone, online and in branch *Correct at time of research – 19th September 2025

Managing your bank account in Australia Account management options in Australia can include branch visits, online banking, mobile apps, and telephone banking.

Method Description Face-to-face Branches offer all services available, including higher value payments. Phone Phone support hours from banks in Australia varies, but can be longer than branch hours. Many banks offer more services by phone compared to online and mobile options. Online Online banking services are usually available 24/7 for lower value transactions and account management purposes. Mobile app Mobile banking services are usually available 24/7 for lower value transactions and account management purposes.

List of major national banks There are many Australian banks which offer services to a broad range of people. Some popular options include: Commonwealth bank – more commonly known as Commbank

ANZ – offering services in Australia and New Zealand primarily

Westpac – bank account services you can open before you travel to Australia

Mcquarie – get a Mcquarie bank savings account or transaction account

Bank of Melbourne – savings account and transaction account services

Conclusion Australia has a large financial service sector and many providers to allow you to open a transaction or saving account. However, opening an Australian bank account before you move there is often impossible. While major banks might let you apply online if you’re relocating to Australia for the long term in the next 14 days, you can’t actually use your account until you arrive and get your identity checked in a local branch. Instead – and to cover your international financial needs – take a look at alternatives to Australian banks such as Wise. Wise offers international accounts which can hold, send, spend and receive AUD alongside other currencies, to make transacting as an expat, international student or digital nomad that bit easier.