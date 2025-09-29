This guide will cover Australia’s mobile banking ecosystem, including the available features, security measures, and how to get started.

Specialist providers like Wise may suit expats looking for convenient in app services – plus you can open a Wise account before you move to Australia to hold, send, spend and receive AUD.

Mobile Banking in Australia

Mobile banking – whether that’s services available from digital only banks, or the mobile features offered by banks with a branch network – are booming in Australia. In fact, the Australian Banking Association reports that over 99% of all customer interactions with banks take place using digital channels, and over 4 billion digital transactions are made annually.

Some of the available mobile banking options for Australian customers include:

National Banks: If you have an account with one of the ‘big 4 banks’, using Westpac mobile banking, ANZ mobile banking or NAB mobile banking may speed up transactions and allow you to manage your money on the move.

Online-Only Banks: Digital only banks in Australia, like ING offer fully digital services, and may also allow you to access in person services like cash deposits through the post office.

Alternative Banking Solutions: Some providers like Wise and Revolut are not banks, but do also offer safe financial services through mobile apps and desktop sites.

International Banks: Global banks like HSBC offer international options with expat-focused services and English-language support, delivered through digital channels, for Australian customers.

Multinational Payment Services: Australian customers can also access services from Apple, Google, and PayPal for mobile payments and digital wallets. Add a card to your Apple or Google wallet to pay on the move, or use PayPal for online shopping and to send payments to others.

Advantages of mobile banking over in person banking

Some banks which have a branch network may not offer all of their services through digital channels. This might mean you still need to visit a branch to complete certain tasks like opening an account or securing a mortgage for example. This is usually to allow the bank to verify your identity and run legally or practically required checks to make sure the services they’re offering you are suitable.

Digital only banks and specialist providers like Wise only have services which can be accessed through apps and online applications. This offers convenience as you can access your mobile banking service 24/7 rather than needing to get to a physical branch in banking hours.

It’s worth noting that some digital and mobile services – like Wise – don’t offer the full suite of services you might get from a bank. Wise doesn’t offer credit cards or loans for example – but it is an expert at helping expats and travellers send and receive foreign payments and convert currencies with low costs.

This might mean you need to use several different digital services to access all the services you need, but you could also stand to make cost savings by making smart decisions about how you manage your money online and in apps. Wise for example can be a great way to save money on overseas payments, with no hidden currency exchange fees and fast delivery times.

Features of Mobile Banking in Australia

You can usually access mobile banking through your bank if you already have an account – or you can choose a digital provider like ING to open a new account and manage your money online and in app. It’s straightforward to download your banking app and you can usually get logged in and set up in just a few simple steps.

Bank mobile apps do vary. However, some features are common across Australian banking apps – here’s a quick rundown of the core features from the Commbank app as an example:

Money Transfer: Transfer money between your own accounts or send payments to others

Financial Management Tools: View your accounts, update your personal details, get offers tailored to your needs, and access other services like investment tools

Notification System: Set up payment notifications and search for transactions from your dashboard

International Features: Make international payments and view overseas card spending when you travel

Customization: Design your own interface so you can easily see the services and features you need

Of course, mobile banking isn’t perfect. For one thing it relies on a steady and reliable internet connection, which may be an issue if you travel or are in a rural area where coverage isn’t perfect. However, mobile banking solutions are usually quite comprehensive and can be a smart way to carry out many common transactions in Australia.

How to open a mobile bank account in Australia

If you’re opening a new account with a bank or digital provider, you can often do so online or through the provider’s app as long as you’re an Australian long term resident. It’s helpful to note that you can’t usually open an account with a bank in Australia prior to moving there – even if you can start your application in advance of your relocation you are asked to go to a bank branch to show your ID on arrival.

When you open a new account with a digital provider in Australia you’ll be asked for your personal and contact information, and you’ll need to upload some ID documents for verification. This is known as the ‘Know Your Customer’ process and is required by law to prevent fraudulent or illegal account use.

Normally you will need to provide the following to open an account in Australia:

Proof of ID like a driving license or passport – a primary and secondary may be needed

Your Tax Identification Number (TIN) for each country of foreign tax residency

Your ID documents may need to be certified, but you can then upload an image of the document to your banking app rather than needing to visit a branch in person to get your account set up.

Mobile bank fees in Australia

Where providers have created digital only banks in Australia you’ll often find their fees are very low. To give an example, ING Orange Everyday Account fees are pretty much zero for all common services. From October 2025 there’s also no fee for overseas ATM use, although the ATM operator might still charge you when you get money abroad.

The downside to these accounts may be that you find feature limitations. For example, you can’t move money overseas directly with ING. This could be a big issue if you’re an expat and need to send money frequently to and from your home country.

In this case, using a service like Wise can be a good way to access the low costs of a digital bank like ING, while still being able to transact internationally. Wise lets you send money overseas to 140+ countries, with low fees and the mid-market rate.