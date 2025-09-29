This guide will cover Australia’s mobile banking ecosystem, including the available features, security measures, and how to get started.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways: banking in Australia for expats
- Mobile Banking in Australia
- Mobile Payments in Australia
- Mobile Banking Security in Australia
- Opening a Bank Account in Australia
- Useful resources
- Conclusion
- FAQs: Mobile banking in Australia
Key takeaways: banking in Australia for expats
- All Australian banks have a mobile banking app – and there are also digital only banks like ING and specialist providers (which aren’t banks) like Wise, which offer in app services
- You can use your mobile or smart device to transact and check your account – make mobile payments with a wallet like Apple Pay, and view your account balance and transactions conveniently
- Customers must take steps to keep their mobile banking services secure – such as using 2 factor authentication and keeping passwords secret
Specialist providers like Wise may suit expats looking for convenient in app services – plus you can open a Wise account before you move to Australia to hold, send, spend and receive AUD.
Mobile Banking in Australia
Mobile banking – whether that’s services available from digital only banks, or the mobile features offered by banks with a branch network – are booming in Australia. In fact, the Australian Banking Association reports that over 99% of all customer interactions with banks take place using digital channels, and over 4 billion digital transactions are made annually.
Some of the available mobile banking options for Australian customers include:
National Banks: If you have an account with one of the ‘big 4 banks’, using Westpac mobile banking, ANZ mobile banking or NAB mobile banking may speed up transactions and allow you to manage your money on the move.
Online-Only Banks: Digital only banks in Australia, like ING offer fully digital services, and may also allow you to access in person services like cash deposits through the post office.
Alternative Banking Solutions: Some providers like Wise and Revolut are not banks, but do also offer safe financial services through mobile apps and desktop sites.
International Banks: Global banks like HSBC offer international options with expat-focused services and English-language support, delivered through digital channels, for Australian customers.
Multinational Payment Services: Australian customers can also access services from Apple, Google, and PayPal for mobile payments and digital wallets. Add a card to your Apple or Google wallet to pay on the move, or use PayPal for online shopping and to send payments to others.
Advantages of mobile banking over in person banking
Some banks which have a branch network may not offer all of their services through digital channels. This might mean you still need to visit a branch to complete certain tasks like opening an account or securing a mortgage for example. This is usually to allow the bank to verify your identity and run legally or practically required checks to make sure the services they’re offering you are suitable.
Digital only banks and specialist providers like Wise only have services which can be accessed through apps and online applications. This offers convenience as you can access your mobile banking service 24/7 rather than needing to get to a physical branch in banking hours.
It’s worth noting that some digital and mobile services – like Wise – don’t offer the full suite of services you might get from a bank. Wise doesn’t offer credit cards or loans for example – but it is an expert at helping expats and travellers send and receive foreign payments and convert currencies with low costs.
This might mean you need to use several different digital services to access all the services you need, but you could also stand to make cost savings by making smart decisions about how you manage your money online and in apps. Wise for example can be a great way to save money on overseas payments, with no hidden currency exchange fees and fast delivery times.
Features of Mobile Banking in Australia
You can usually access mobile banking through your bank if you already have an account – or you can choose a digital provider like ING to open a new account and manage your money online and in app. It’s straightforward to download your banking app and you can usually get logged in and set up in just a few simple steps.
Bank mobile apps do vary. However, some features are common across Australian banking apps – here’s a quick rundown of the core features from the Commbank app as an example:
Money Transfer: Transfer money between your own accounts or send payments to others
Financial Management Tools: View your accounts, update your personal details, get offers tailored to your needs, and access other services like investment tools
Notification System: Set up payment notifications and search for transactions from your dashboard
International Features: Make international payments and view overseas card spending when you travel
Customization: Design your own interface so you can easily see the services and features you need
Of course, mobile banking isn’t perfect. For one thing it relies on a steady and reliable internet connection, which may be an issue if you travel or are in a rural area where coverage isn’t perfect. However, mobile banking solutions are usually quite comprehensive and can be a smart way to carry out many common transactions in Australia.
How to open a mobile bank account in Australia
If you’re opening a new account with a bank or digital provider, you can often do so online or through the provider’s app as long as you’re an Australian long term resident. It’s helpful to note that you can’t usually open an account with a bank in Australia prior to moving there – even if you can start your application in advance of your relocation you are asked to go to a bank branch to show your ID on arrival.
When you open a new account with a digital provider in Australia you’ll be asked for your personal and contact information, and you’ll need to upload some ID documents for verification. This is known as the ‘Know Your Customer’ process and is required by law to prevent fraudulent or illegal account use.
Normally you will need to provide the following to open an account in Australia:
- Proof of ID like a driving license or passport – a primary and secondary may be needed
- Your Tax Identification Number (TIN) for each country of foreign tax residency
Your ID documents may need to be certified, but you can then upload an image of the document to your banking app rather than needing to visit a branch in person to get your account set up.
Mobile bank fees in Australia
Where providers have created digital only banks in Australia you’ll often find their fees are very low. To give an example, ING Orange Everyday Account fees are pretty much zero for all common services. From October 2025 there’s also no fee for overseas ATM use, although the ATM operator might still charge you when you get money abroad.
The downside to these accounts may be that you find feature limitations. For example, you can’t move money overseas directly with ING. This could be a big issue if you’re an expat and need to send money frequently to and from your home country.
In this case, using a service like Wise can be a good way to access the low costs of a digital bank like ING, while still being able to transact internationally. Wise lets you send money overseas to 140+ countries, with low fees and the mid-market rate.
Mobile Payments in Australia
Australians have been quite early adopters of mobile and digital payment trends, with billions of dollars of payments made annually with mobile wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay.
If you have a mobile banking service you’ll normally find you can access a virtual card which you can link to a wallet like Google Pay or Apple Pay to make mobile payments. All you need to do is hold your phone or smart device to the payment terminal – much like you would when making a contactless payment with a physical card. The phone uses the same technology as your card would, to process the payment.
The key advantage with using mobile payments through wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay is that you don’t need to carry your physical cards with you.
PayID mobile payment option
PayID is another local payment option in Australia, allowing you to send money to others using just the recipient’s name or contact information. This saves you looking up their banking information and means payments can be processed without needing to share sensitive financial details.
PayID is built into the mobile and online banking services of most Australian banks and is used for AUD – AUD payments made in real time.
Mobile Banking Security in Australia
Australian banks are well regulated and providers and banks have very strong security protocols to keep customers safe. However there are a few things you can do to help.
To keep your personal data safe when mobile banking in Australia:
- Use your phone’s biometric ID protection (fingerprint, voice, face recognition)
- Set up password protection and high-strength passwords
- Avoiding public WiFi networks for banking
- Immediately complete logout procedures after use
Other common sense precautions include regularly checking your transactions to look for suspicious activity and freezing your card if you are concerned it has been lost or stolen – this can be done in your provider’s app.
Opening a Bank Account in Australia
If you’re already an Australian legal resident with a local address you might be able to open your new bank account online or through the provider’s app. However, if you’re trying to open an account with an Australian bank in advance of moving to the country, you’re likely to be out of luck. Usually you have to visit the bank in person on arrival to show your ID and complete the application process.
You might find it more straightforward to open an account with a provider like Wise which does not require you to be an Australian resident to hold and manage AUD. Instead you can open your Wise account with your proof of ID and address from wherever you call home. Your account supports 40+ currencies with ways to receive payments in major currencies like AUD, and international payment services covering 140+ countries.
Useful resources
- Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) – oversees the financial system
- Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) – the corporate, markets, financial services and consumer credit regulator
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) – the central bank in Australia
- Australian Treasury – the government’s lead economic adviser
- Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) – for complaints about banks and similar services
- Finder – comparison site for Australian banks
- Canstar – comparison site for Australian banks
Conclusion
Mobile banking – through a digital only provider, or using the mobile banking app offered by your Australian bank – can be a convenient way to manage common transactions. Australian banks all offer apps which allow you to complete many activities such as making payments or checking your balance. Or you could choose an account from a digital only bank like ING, or a specialist like Wise for a fully online and in app experience.
Before you open an account to manage your money in Australia check the eligibility requirements and the costs. Non-residents can not usually open an account with an Australian bank, so you will have to wait until you move to get a local account. Instead you can open an account with a provider like Wise from many different countries globally, to hold, receive, send and spend AUD conveniently and with low fees.
FAQs: Mobile banking in Australia
- Can I open an Australian bank account online?
If you are an Australian resident with a local proof of address and a valid long term visa you may be able to open your account online with an Australian bank. However, new arrivals are often asked to go to a branch in person instead.
- Can I use Wise instead of a bank account?
Wise is not a bank and a Wise account is not a bank account. You can use your Wise account for managing many everyday transactions and payments, across 40+ currencies including AUD – but you can’t get all the services you can from a bank, such as a loan or credit card.
- Which bank is best for mobile banking in Australia?
All Australian banks have mobile banking services – Commbank states that their Commbank app is the most popular in the country. Ultimately, which bank app suits you will depend a lot on your personal preferences. Look at online reviews to see what existing customers say about different apps before you sign up.
- What is the difference between mobile and internet banking?
Mobile banking is usually optimised for access using your phone or smart device, while internet banking services are intended for use on a laptop. Often both offer similar features, but twitch a slightly different user experience to match the device you’re using to access your account.
<block>