Best credit cards in Australia: complete guide 2025

What makes a credit card "best" for expats? The best card for an expat in Australia is one that makes life easy at home and when you're overseas. A good card can cut unnecessary costs and even reward you for the way you spend. Here are some features worth keeping in mind when comparing your options: No foreign transaction fees:

Competitive exchange rates:

Global acceptance:

Travel benefits and protections:

Reward programs that fit an international lifestyle:

Easy account management and support:

Understanding credit card fees for international spending If you plan to use your Australian credit card abroad, it’s worth getting familiar with the different fees that can sneak in. Even small percentages can build up quickly when you’re travelling or shopping online from overseas. Foreign transaction fees: Many Australian credit cards add a charge of around 2-3% when you make a purchase in another currency. For example, a 1,000 AUD hotel bill overseas could end up costing 1,020 AUD or more once the fee is added. ATM withdrawal fees abroad: Taking out cash with a credit card usually comes with an extra fee, which is charged on top of any foreign transaction costs. In many cases, interest starts to accrue right away, so withdrawing cash this way is one of the most expensive options. Hidden costs in exchange rate markups: On top of visible fees, some banks and providers use exchange rates that include their own margin. Instead of the fair mid-market rate, you may end up paying several dollars more for every transaction. Dynamic currency conversion traps: You might be offered the choice to pay in Australian dollars instead of the local currency when paying abroad. It feels convenient, but usually results in a poor exchange rate and extra charges. Choosing the local currency almost always works out cheaper. Annual fees vs. benefits: Some credit cards charge an annual fee in exchange for perks like travel insurance, purchase protection, or rewards. For expats and frequent travellers, the benefits can be worth it, but if you rarely use them you may be better off with a low- or no-fee card.

Top 7 best credit cards for expats in Australia A credit card can make everyday spending and international travel much easier. The cards below are among the best options available for expats in Australia this year. Each offers a different balance of rewards, fees and travel benefits, so you can find one that suits your lifestyle. We’ll take a more in-depth look at the details of each provider after this quick comparison. Card name Foreign transaction fees Annual fee Key benefits Best for American Express Platinum Card 3% foreign transaction fee 1,450 AUD per year Comes with a 450 AUD annual travel credit, up to 400 AUD global dining credit, access to more than 1,400 airport lounges, transfer points to hotel partners like the Hilton and Marriott, and premium travel insurance Luxury travellers who value VIP perks and travel often Qantas American Express Ultimate Card 3% foreign transaction fee 450 AUD per year 450 AUD Qantas travel credit, two Qantas Club lounge invitations each year, access to Amex Centurion lounges in Sydney and Melbourne, complimentary travel insurance, and Qantas Wine Premium membership Frequent Qantas flyers who want to maximise points and lounge access CommBank Smart Awards Card No foreign transaction fees No annual fee if you spend 2,000 AUD or more each month, otherwise 19 AUD per month Choose between earning CommBank Awards points or Qantas Frequent Flyer points. Includes international travel insurance, Mastercard Travel Pass access and no foreign transaction fees Anyone who wants flexible rewards and no foreign transaction fees Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard No foreign transaction fees 59 AUD per year Low ongoing purchase rate (currently 12.99% p.a.), up to 55 days interest-free on purchases, 0% p.a. for 24 months on balance transfers, complimentary overseas travel insurance for eligible trips Cost-conscious expats who prefer low fees and interest over points Westpac Altitude Black Credit Card 3% foreign transaction fee (Westpac is currently running promos that waive this in year one for some variants; always check the latest offer) 295 AUD per year Choose between Altitude Rewards, Qantas or Velocity; two lounge passes annually, includes comprehensive travel insurance and concierge service Frequent flyers looking for premium travel rewards ANZ Rewards Platinum Credit Card 3% foreign transaction fee 149 AUD per year Earn ANZ Rewards points, which can be converted to airline miles or redeemed for travel and shopping. International travel insurance for trips for up to six months Everyday expats who want straightforward rewards with a moderate fee Citi Rewards Card 3.4% foreign transaction fee 199 AUD per year Earn Citi reward points, transfer to airline partners, complimentary travel insurance and plenty of travel perks Expats who value flexible redemptions and broad Mastercard acceptance *Information checked on 15th September 2025

1. American Express Platinum Card Key Features Details Annual fees 1,450 AUD Foreign transaction fees 3% of the transaction amount on purchases made in foreign currencies or processed outside of Australia Perks Access to over 1,400 airport lounges, travel insurance, an extensive rewards program and AMEX offers, 450 AUD annual travel credit, up to 400 AUD Global Dining Credit Best for Frequent travellers who value luxury perks and premium travel support Pros of American Express Platinum Card Cons of American Express Platinum Card – Generous points earning with flexible redemption options, including airline and hotel partners

– Premium travel perks such as 450 AUD annual travel credit, 400 AUD global dining credits, Accor Plus membership, and comprehensive travel insurance

– Access to over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide through the Global Lounge Collection – Very high annual fee

– 3% foreign transaction fee

– Amex cards may not be as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard, espeically with smaller merchants

– Benefits may be excessive if you are not a frequent traveller

2. Qantas American Express Ultimate Card Key Features Details Annual fees 450 AUD Foreign transaction fees Foreign transactions incur a 3% charge Perks High Qantas Points earn rate, 450 AUD annual Qantas Travel Credit, airport lounge passes, complimentary travel insurance, Qantas Wine Premium membership Best for Expats and frequent flyers loyal to Qantas who want to maximise Qantas Points and travel perks Pros of Quantas American Express Ultimate Card Cons of Quantas American Express Ultimate Card – Strong Qantas Points earning potential, especially on Qantas flights and services

– 450 AUD Qantas Travel Credit offsets the annual fee if you book flights regularly

– Complimentary travel insurance and purchase protection add peace of mind

– Lounge access benefits, including Centurion Lounges in Sydney and Melbourne, plus Qantas Club passes – 3% foreign transaction fee makes it less suitable for everyday overseas spending

– Amex isn’t always accepted everywhere

– Rewards are tightly tied to Qantas, so less flexible compared to general rewards cards

– Annual fee is still high compared to other mid-tier travel rewards cards

3. CommBank Smart Awards Card Key Features Details Annual fees 19 AUD per month, waived if you spend 2,000+ AUD each statement period Foreign transaction fees 0% fee on international purchases and cash advances Perks Earn up to 1.5 Awards points per 1 AUD or up to 0.6 Qantas Points, CommBank Yello Cashback Offers, access to complimentary international travel insurance, Mastercard Travel Pass anf over 1,300 airport lounges Best for Expats looking for a widely accepted card with no foreign transaction fees and flexible rewards Pros of CommBank Smart Awards Card Cons of CommBank Smart Awards Card – No international transaction fees, making it excellent for use abroad or with overseas online retailers

– Flexible rewards program with the option to earn either CommBank Awards Points or Qantas Points

– Complimentary travel insurance when criteria are met

– Cashback offers and extras via the CommBank app add ongoing value

– Easy online account management through Australia’s largest bank, with good customer support – Monthly fee structure can add up unless you consistently spend 2,000+ AUD per period

– Points earn rate drops after 5,000 AUD spend in a statement period

– Lounge access is not complimentary and a fee applies per entry through the Mastercard Travel Pass

– Rewards and perks are less generous than those offered on higher-tier premium cards

4. Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard Key Features Details Annual fees 59 AUD per year Foreign transaction fees No fee on international purchases Perks Low ongoing purchase rate (currently 12.99% p.a.), up to 55 days interest-free on purchases, 0% p.a. for 24 months on balance transfers, and complimentary insurance Best for Expats who want a low-cost, no-FX-fee card for everyday spending and occasional travel, without chasing points. Pros of Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard Cons of Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard – No foreign transaction fees

– Low ongoing annual fee compared to other platinum cards

– Complimentary insurance, including overseas travel and purchase protections

– Low interest rate on purchases

– Up to 55 days interest-free on purchases if you pay the statement in full by the due date – Fewer travel rewards or premium perks

– 59 AUD annual fee

– Balance transfer offer is promotional and for new customers only

– The minimum credit limit of 6,000 AUD may not suit everyone

5. Westpac Altitude Black Credit Card Key Features Details Annual fees 295 AUD Foreign transaction fees 3% fee on international transactions Perks High points earning potential, Complimentary insurance (including international travel, transit accident, purchase protection, and extended warranty). Two Priority Pass lounge passes annually. Access to concierge services and extras like Westpac bonus Cashback via ShopBack. Best for Expats who want premium rewards and added travel extras Pros of Westpac Altitude Black Credit Card Cons of Westpac Altitude Black Credit Card – Generous rewards program with airline partners

– Complimentary travel insurance included

– Lounge access with two complimentary Priority Pass visits each year

– Concierge service for booking restaurants, tickets, and lifestyle experiences – 3% foreign transaction fee makes overseas spending expensive

– Annual fee is high at 295 AUD (plus 75 AUD rewards fee for Qantas or Velocity options)

– Rewards structure can be complex, with different earn rates and caps depending on spend category.

6. ANZ Rewards Platinum Credit Card Key Features Details Annual fees 149 AUD Foreign transaction fees 3% fee on international transactions Perks Earn 1.5 ANZ Reward Points per $1 spent up to 2,000 AUD per statement period, then 0.5 points after that. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, cashback, or transferred to airline partners such as Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer or Asia Miles. Complimentary travel insurance when you pay for travel with your card, plus purchase protection and extended warranty insurance. Access to a 24/7 personal concierge service for booking restaurants, hotels and experiences. Best for Expats who want a balance between a moderate annual fee and a wide range of rewards without stepping up to a premium tier card Pros of ANZ Rewards Platinum Credit Card Cons of ANZ Rewards Platinum Credit Card – Rewards on everyday spending

– Complimentary insurance for travel, purchases, and extended warranties

– More affordable annual fee than premium cards

24/7 concierge service

– 3% foreign transaction fee makes it costly for regular overseas use

– Points earning caps apply once you hit 2,000 AUD per statement period

– Travel perks are limited compared to higher-tier cards

– High interest rate on purchases and cash advances compared to low-rate cards.

7. Citi Rewards Card Key Features Details Annual fees 199 AUD (primary cardholder), 90 AUD for additional cardholders Foreign transaction fees 3.4% on international transactions Perks Earn 1 Citi reward Point per 1 AUD on eligible domestic spend, capped at 10,000 AUD per statement period, and 1 point per 1 AUD on eligible international spend (uncapped). Shop with Points at Kogan, or transfer points to partners like Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Velocity and Flybuys. Complimentary purchase protection and extended warranty insurance, plus mobile phone Insurance when your monthly plan is paid with the card. Best for Those who value flexible rewards across multiple categories Pros of Citi Rewards Card Cons of Citi Rewards Card – Flexible points program with multiple redemption options, including transfers to airlines and other partners

– Everyday earn rate of 1 point per dollar on both domestic and international spend

– Useful built-in protections on eligible purchases

– Mastercard network for broad acceptance in Australia and abroad – Foreign transaction fee of 3.4% is higher than many competitors

– Annual fee is moderate but not as low as some entry-level cards

– Limited premium travel perks compared to luxury cards

– Domestic earn rate cap applies after 10,000 AUD in a statement period, which can limit high spenders



The smart alternative: consider Wise over traditional credit cards For many expats in Australia, a credit card feels like the simplest option for managing spending at home and abroad. But when you factor in foreign transaction fees, exchange rate markups and interest on overseas cash withdrawals, the real costs can be high. The Wise debit card offers a different approach. It isn’t a credit card, but for expats it can be a useful financial companion, giving you the freedom to spend and withdraw in multiple currencies without the hidden extras. Linked to your Wise multi-currency account, it uses the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, so you always know what you’re paying. Whether you’re settling into life in Australia or travelling further afield, Wise helps you stay in control of your money. Wise debit card benefits Mid-market exchange rates with no hidden markups, unlike most banks and credit cards. Low, transparent fees starting from 0.63%, compared to the 2–3% many Australian credit cards charge on international spending.

Global reach with one card that works in 150+ countries, without foreign transaction fees.

Multi-currency support that lets you hold and manage 40+ currencies at once.

Real-time control, with instant spending notifications, the ability to freeze or unfreeze your card, and budgeting tools in the Wise app.

Cost comparison: Wise vs. credit cards When you’re spending overseas, the way your card handles fees and exchange rates can make a big difference. Let’s look at a simple example of spending overseas with a typical Australian credit card versus using the Wise debit card. Example: Spending 1,500 AUD while on holiday in Bali Spend abroad Wise debit card Typical Australian credit card* Transaction value 1,500 AUD equivalent in IDR 1,500 AUD equivalent in IDR Exchange rate Mid-market rate with no markup Visa/Mastercard rate with added margin Foreign transaction fee None Around 3% = 45 AUD Total cost 1,500 AUD + small Wise conversion fee (often under 1%) About 1,545 AUD including fees and markup *Figures based on average credit card fees in Australia. Exact costs vary depending on the provider. With Wise, you pay close to the real exchange rate and only a small, upfront conversion fee. With many Australian credit cards, foreign transaction fees and exchange rate markups can eat into your finances, meaning the same holiday purchase could cost you 45 AUD or more.

When Wise makes more sense than credit cards Credit cards still have their place, but in many everyday situations the Wise debit card can be the smarter choice: For regular international money transfers : Credit cards aren’t designed for sending money abroad, and doing so often triggers cash advance fees. Wise lets you transfer to 140+ countries directly at the mid-market rate.

: Credit cards aren’t designed for sending money abroad, and doing so often triggers cash advance fees. Wise lets you transfer to 140+ countries directly at the mid-market rate. When you want to avoid debt : A debit card means you can only spend what you already have, helping you stay on budget and avoid interest charges.

: A debit card means you can only spend what you already have, helping you stay on budget and avoid interest charges. For better exchange rates : Credit cards often build hidden margins into the rate. Wise converts at the mid-market rate, so you get more value for your money.

: Credit cards often build hidden margins into the rate. Wise converts at the mid-market rate, so you get more value for your money. For transparent pricing: Wise shows you all fees upfront in the app before you confirm the payment. With credit cards, fees are often bundled into interest or less favourable exchange rates.

How to choose the right credit card as an expat Assess your spending patterns: Think about where most of your money goes. If you travel frequently, a card with no foreign transaction fees and travel perks may save the most. If you shop locally, a rewards program that matches your day-to-day spending might be better value. Calculate potential fees and savings: Add up the likely costs, including annual fees, foreign transaction charges and ATM fees. Balance these against the benefits, such as cashback or points, to see if the card really pays for itself. Consider your credit history status: If you’re new to Australia, you probably don’t have a local credit history yet. Some premium cards may be harder to qualify for until you’ve built up your record, so check eligibility before applying. Evaluate additional benefits needed: Extras like travel insurance, purchase protection, or airport lounge access can be very useful, but only if you’ll actually use them. Make sure the perks align with your lifestyle. Check eligibility requirements: Many providers have income thresholds or residency rules. Confirm what’s required so you don’t waste time applying for a card you’re unlikely to be approved for.

Questions to ask before applying What are the total costs of international spending, including fees and exchange rates?

Do I qualify for this card based on my current income and credit history?

What additional benefits will I realistically use, and which are just “nice to have”?

How does this card compare to alternatives like Wise, which let you manage multiple currencies without the risk of building up credit card debt?

Application tips for expats Applying for a credit card as a newcomer in Australia can feel daunting, but understanding what lenders look for will help you prepare and boost your chances of approval. Building Australian credit history: If you’ve just arrived, your overseas credit record usually won’t transfer to Australia. Start small by opening a basic credit card or using other forms of credit responsibly, such as a mobile phone contract or utility account, to begin building your local history. Required documentation: Expect to provide valid ID such as a passport, visa, or driver’s licence. Most banks also require proof of address in Australia, which can be a utility bill or a rental agreement.

Expect to provide valid ID such as a passport, visa, or driver’s licence. Most banks also require proof of address in Australia, which can be a utility bill or a rental agreement. Income verification for expats: Lenders often need evidence of steady income, which may include recent payslips, an employment contract, or bank statements. Some banks are more flexible for newcomers, but being able to show stable earnings helps significantly.

Lenders often need evidence of steady income, which may include recent payslips, an employment contract, or bank statements. Some banks are more flexible for newcomers, but being able to show stable earnings helps significantly. Address history requirements: Many applications ask for your residential history for the past two or three years. If you’ve lived abroad, be prepared to provide those details too. Common rejection reasons Insufficient Australian credit history: Without a track record of borrowing and repayment in Australia, some applications may be declined. Starting with a more accessible product can help.

Without a track record of borrowing and repayment in Australia, some applications may be declined. Starting with a more accessible product can help. Income verification issues: If your documents don’t clearly show reliable earnings, the bank may hesitate to approve your application.

If your documents don’t clearly show reliable earnings, the bank may hesitate to approve your application. Address verification problems: Missing or incomplete proof of address is a common hurdle. Double-check your paperwork before applying.

Missing or incomplete proof of address is a common hurdle. Double-check your paperwork before applying. Too many recent applications: Submitting multiple credit card applications in a short time can hurt your chances, as it signals financial instability to lenders.

Building credit history as an expat When you move to Australia, one of the first financial hurdles you may face is building a local credit history. Your record from overseas typically won’t follow you, which means you start fresh in the eyes of Australian lenders. This may feel frustrating at first (especially if you have an excellent credit rating back at home), but with a few simple steps, you can build a reliable profile that supports future applications for loans, credit cards, or mortgages. One of the simplest ways to begin is with a credit card. By using it for everyday purchases and paying the balance in full and on time each month, you demonstrate that you can borrow responsibly. Over time, these good habits help to strengthen your credit score and improve your access to more competitive financial products. If you’re not quite ready for a credit card, there are still plenty of other ways to lay the groundwork. Putting utility bills or internet contracts in your name, keeping up with mobile phone payments, or even taking out a small personal loan can all contribute to your financial record. However, building up a credit history doesn’t just happen overnight. In most cases, you’ll need at least six months of consistent, positive activity before your score starts to take shape. But with steady payments and careful management, many expats find they can establish a strong credit profile within a year or two, opening doors to bigger financial opportunities in Australia.

Managing your credit card abroad Having a credit card can make life much easier when you’re travelling, but it’s also important to know how to use it wisely. A few small habits can save you money and prevent unwanted surprises while you’re away. Best practices for international spending Pay in the local currency: Choosing to be charged in the currency of the country you’re in usually gives you the fairest exchange rate and avoids hidden conversion costs.

Choosing to be charged in the currency of the country you’re in usually gives you the fairest exchange rate and avoids hidden conversion costs. Tell your bank before you travel: A quick note to your card provider about your trip can help stop your card from being declined due to suspected fraud.

A quick note to your card provider about your trip can help stop your card from being declined due to suspected fraud. Check your spending often: Use your bank’s app or online banking to keep an eye on your transactions and quickly flag anything unusual.

Use your bank’s app or online banking to keep an eye on your transactions and quickly flag anything unusual. Keep emergency contact numbers handy: Store your bank’s emergency contact details somewhere safe so you can act quickly if your card goes missing. Avoiding common pitfalls Dynamic currency conversion traps: Merchants or ATMs may ask if you’d like to be charged in Australian dollars, but this usually comes with a poor rate. Always choose the local currency instead.

Merchants or ATMs may ask if you’d like to be charged in Australian dollars, but this usually comes with a poor rate. Always choose the local currency instead. ATM fee accumulation: Frequent small withdrawals abroad can add up in fees from both your card provider and the local ATM operator.

Frequent small withdrawals abroad can add up in fees from both your card provider and the local ATM operator. Overspending due to currency confusion: It’s easy to overspend if you’re not familiar with exchange rates. Keeping a rough conversion in mind helps stay on budget.

It’s easy to overspend if you’re not familiar with exchange rates. Keeping a rough conversion in mind helps stay on budget. Missing payment due dates while travelling: Missing a due date can impact your credit score in Australia, so consider setting up an automatic payment for at least the minimum amount due. FAQ Eligibility, applications and managing spending Can I get an Australian credit card as a new expat? Yes, many banks in Australia welcome newcomers, though eligibility often depends on your visa type, income and whether you have a local address. Some providers also offer newcomer or migrant packages designed to make the process easier. What documents do I need to apply? Most applications require at least one piece of government-issued photo ID (such as a passport), proof of your right to live in Australia (like a visa or residency card), and a local address. Banks may also ask for income evidence, such as a work contract or payslip. How long does approval take? Approval can be instant for online applications if your documents are verified electronically, but in many cases it may take a few business days. If extra checks are needed, such as verifying overseas income, it might take a little longer. What if I'm rejected? If your application is declined, ask the bank for the reason and whether you can reapply later. Sometimes it’s simply a matter of not yet having enough Australian credit history, in which case starting with a low-limit card or exploring alternatives like Wise can help you manage your finances while you build a local record. Are there limits on international spending? Most credit cards come with daily or monthly limits, and your provider may also flag unusual overseas spending as suspicious. It’s a good idea to check your card’s terms in advance and let your bank know your travel plans. What happens if my card is stolen abroad? If your card is lost or stolen, contact your bank immediately using their emergency helpline. They can block the card to stop further charges and arrange a replacement, sometimes even sending one to you while you’re overseas. How do I dispute foreign transactions? You can raise a dispute directly with your bank through online banking, the app, or by calling customer service. They’ll investigate the transaction and, if it’s confirmed to be fraudulent, refund you under their purchase protection policies. Should I carry multiple cards when traveling? Yes, having a backup is a smart safety net. Keep one card with you and another in a secure place, so you’re not left stranded if your main card is lost or stolen. What exactly is a foreign transaction fee? A foreign transaction fee is an extra charge your bank adds when you make a purchase in another currency. In Australia, most credit cards add around 2-3% on top of the transaction value. How are exchange rates determined? Exchange rates are usually set by the card network (Visa or Mastercard), but banks often add a margin on top., so you rarely get the true mid-market rate you’d see on Google. What other fees should I watch out for? Aside from foreign transaction fees, common costs include annual fees, ATM withdrawal charges and interest on cash advances. Some cards also penalise late payments heavily, so it’s important to keep track of due dates. How can I minimise costs when spending abroad? Look for cards with no foreign transaction fees, always choose to pay in the local currency and avoid frequent ATM withdrawals with a credit card. A multi-currency account like Wise can also be handy for keeping conversion costs low.

Conclusion Choosing a credit card in Australia as an expat comes down to matching features and rewards with your own lifestyle and spending patterns. Some cards focus on travel perks, while others keep things simple with low fees and broad international acceptance. The best option is the one that helps you manage money confidently at home in Australia and when you head overseas. It’s important to look past the headline offers and check the real costs. Foreign transaction fees, annual charges and exchange rate markups can make a noticeable dent in your finances. Comparing cards side by side makes it easier to spot where you’ll save money and which benefits will actually suit your needs. Credit cards are useful tools, but they don’t cover every situation. Many expats use them alongside a Wise debit card, which offers spending in 40+ currencies, no foreign transaction fees, and transparent mid-market exchange rates. With Wise you can also track spending and control your card instantly in the app, making it a versatile addition to any credit card you choose.