Guide to sponsorship in Australia: How to get sponsored

Eligibility Requirements Your application must meet four core requirements for you to be eligible for sponsorship: Eligible Occupation You need to make sure your job is on one of Australia’s skilled occupation lists. Updated regularly, these lists reflect genuine labour shortages. As of November 2025, there are almost 700 occupations on the list. Some of the most common are IT jobs, engineering, healthcare, electricians, plumbers and mechanics. Skills Assessment In most cases, you’ll need to obtain a positive skills assessment from the relevant Australian assessing authority (e.g. Engineers Australia, VETASSESS). This will show that your qualifications and employment history are equivalent to Australian standards for your nominated occupation. This process can take a while and cost a lot, so start early and be prepared. Competent English British citizens are generally exempt from taking an English test (like IELTS or PTE) for some visas. But you need to show a minimum level of English competency. With a points-based visa (subclass 189/190), a superior English score is a significant boost. For employer-sponsored visas, this is less relevant. However, your employer will still need to be confident you’ll be able to communicate effectively so you can do your job. The Employer Any employer who wants to become a sponsor needs to meet strict requirements: They must be a legally operating business in Australia and a Standard Business Sponsor.

They need to nominate you for the position.

They must prove they can’t hire an Australian citizen or permanent resident for the same role. This involves a process called labour market testing .

. They must pay at least the temporary skilled migration income threshold (TSMIT) . This is AUD $76,515 as of 1 July 2025. It is indexed annually.

. This is AUD $76,515 as of 1 July 2025. It is indexed annually. The role must be genuine and full-time.

You need to be employed under a written contract of employment. Sort Your Finances While Securing Your Sponsorship Once your Australian employer sponsorship is approved, getting your relocation money ready is the next step. The Wise account works like a bank account that allows you to send or receive payment transfers seamlessly between your home country and Australia. You can easily convert your savings to Australian Dollars and use the Wise card to spend locally Go to website

Application Strategies Getting a visa can depend on your skills and qualifications. But it is also reliant on an employer being willing to hire you. There are different strategies you can take to maximize your chances: If you’re 18-30 (35 for some countries, including the UK), you’re able to go to Australia on a working holiday visa . Once you’re there, assuming you like living in Australia, you could look for employers that would be interested in sponsoring you . An employer might like this approach as they would be able to get to know you and judge your ability to do a role.

. Once you’re there, assuming you like living in Australia, you could look for . An employer might like this approach as they would be able to get to know you and judge your ability to do a role. Many Australian companies are already approved Standard Business Sponsors . This means they understand the process and have sponsored others as well. They’re more likely to be open to the idea of hiring from overseas.

. This means they understand the process and have sponsored others as well. They’re more likely to be open to the idea of hiring from overseas. Use keywords when you’re searching for jobs . These could include terms like “visa sponsorship”, “482 visa”, “core skills” and “permanent residency pathway”.

. These could include terms like “visa sponsorship”, “482 visa”, “core skills” and “permanent residency pathway”. See if your current employer would let you transfer to Australia . They would need to have a presence in Australia for you to do so, but many large companies do. This can be the simplest way to get sponsored.

. They would need to have a presence in Australia for you to do so, but many large companies do. This can be the simplest way to get sponsored. You might want to live in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, but don’t discount regional areas. There are skills shortages outside the big cities and less competition. With the subclass 494 visa designed to plug those gaps, this could be an easier way for you to find your perfect role. Australian visas require you to meet the health requirement and character requirement. These can be demonstrated with a health test and police background checks, respectively. The Australian government strongly recommends you have private health insurance as well. There’s a range of options for you to get sponsored to live and work in Australia. It’s important that you research what is required and start your application process early. Australia has a good quality of life and work culture, not just in the biggest cities. Be open about where you want to live to maximise your chances of getting a visa.