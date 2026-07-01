Bridging visa B in Australia: eligibility and travel rules

Key takeaways Key point What it means in practice Who it is for A Bridging visa B, or BVB, is for some people who already hold a BVA or BVB and need to leave and return to Australia while a substantive visa application is still being decided. Current official cost As checked on 17 June 2026, the visa application charge is AUD 190. Check the latest fee before you lodge. Where you must be You must be in Australia to apply for a BVB and also be in Australia when it is granted. When to apply The Department recommends applying no more than 3 months and no less than 2 weeks before you want to travel. Processing times The Department of Home Affairs does not publish processing times for this visa. Biggest travel risk You must return before the travel period on your BVB ends. If it ends while you are overseas, you cannot use that BVB to re-enter Australia. Key points are based on Department of Home Affairs guidance checked on 17 June 2026 and summarised for practical reading. Always check your own visa grant notice and VEVO (Visa Entitlement Verification Online) record before travelling.

What is a Bridging visa B? A Bridging visa B, officially called the Bridging visa B (Subclass 020), is a temporary visa that can let you leave Australia and return during a set travel period while a substantive visa application is still being processed. In plain English, it is the bridging visa designed for travel. It usually matters when you are already in Australia, your current immigration status is being covered by a bridging visa, and you need to go overseas before your main visa is decided. A common question is whether it works like a general travel permit. It does not. It only works within the travel period written on your grant notice. A BVB can: let you leave and return to Australia within a defined travel period

keep you lawful in Australia while your substantive visa matter continues

carry work conditions, if your BVB permits work A BVB does not: guarantee a travel period of any particular length

let you apply from outside Australia

protect you if you leave before the BVB is granted How is a BVB different from a BVA or BVC? One thing worth knowing is that the letter matters. The biggest practical difference in the bridging visa A vs bridging visa B question is travel. Visa type Travel rights Who typically holds it Why the difference matters BVA Usually no re-entry rights if you leave Australia People waiting on an onshore substantive visa decision Leaving can stop you returning on that bridging visa BVB Can leave and return during the granted travel period People who need temporary travel while waiting for a visa decision This is the bridging visa that covers re-entry BVC Travel rights are not the standard route described for most BVB cases People in a different bridging visa situation, often after applying without holding a substantive visa You should not assume a BVC holder can use the same travel rules as a BVA or BVB holder Visa comparisons are based on Department of Home Affairs bridging visa guidance and are simplified for general information. Your own travel and work rights depend on the conditions shown in your visa grant notice and VEVO record.

Who can apply for a Bridging visa B? A BVB visa Australia application is only open in specific cases. The safest approach is to match your situation against the official eligibility rules before you make any travel plans. You will generally need to show that you: are in Australia

hold a Bridging visa A or another Bridging visa B

have applied in Australia for a substantive visa that can be granted while you are in Australia, or are in certain judicial review circumstances

have substantial reasons for needing to travel

will still be in Australia when the BVB is granted If you are waiting on an employer sponsored, skilled, partner, or other onshore visa, it can help to understand the underlying pathway first. Expatica’s guides to a work visa in Australia, sponsorship in Australia, and the National Innovation visa Australia explain the wider visa context. Visas & Immigration Guide to sponsorship in Australia: How to get sponsored Read more What counts as a substantial reason to travel? The Department of Home Affairs expects a genuine reason, backed by evidence. There is no published fixed checklist that guarantees success, so the key question is not just why you want to travel, but how clearly you can prove it. Examples that may be relevant include: a family emergency

urgent medical reasons

a funeral

an important work obligation

another important personal reason with supporting evidence Editor Roy Pallas Insider Tip A short explanation alone is often weaker than a clear timeline plus supporting evidence such as a medical letter, employer letter, or funeral notice. When might you need personalised advice first? Some BVB applications are straightforward, but some are not. If you are not sure whether your case is simple, the risk here is travelling on assumptions and finding out too late that your situation needed extra review. Get official or professional guidance first if you have: a judicial review matter

a previous refusal or complicated immigration history

urgent travel very close to departure

uncertainty about your current conditions or status in VEVO

questions about whether your family members should be included If you pay for help, use a registered migration agent, legal practitioner, or exempt person.

When should you apply and what evidence do you need? The Department generally recommends applying no more than 3 months and ideally at least 2 weeks before you plan to travel. However, this is guidance rather than a strict rule, and urgent compassionate travel (such as a funeral) may mean applying at shorter notice. The key point is that a BVB must be granted while you are still in Australia—so apply as soon as possible and don’t leave until you have the grant notice, as processing times can vary and the Department may also consider the status and timing of your substantive visa application. Before you start, prepare: your planned departure and return dates

evidence showing why you need to travel

your current passport details

your current visa details and grant information

any documents for included family members

translations for non-English documents Documents to prepare before you start Your bridging visa B documents will vary by case, but these are common starting points: colour copies of your current passport pages showing photo, personal details, and issue and expiry dates

evidence supporting your reason for travel

your proposed travel dates

any identity or name change documents, if relevant

documents for any child or family member included in the application

translations for non-English documents

any extra documents requested in ImmiAccount or the webform instructions What if your documents are not in English? Non-English documents must be translated into English. If the translation is done in Australia, the translator must be accredited by NAATI. In practice, this means translation can become the slow part of a BVB application if you leave it too late. Build in extra time before your travel deadline, especially if family documents or medical records need translating. check whether every supporting document is already in English

arrange translation before you start the application if possible

make sure scans are clear and complete

follow the current upload instructions in ImmiAccount or the webform

How to apply for a Bridging visa B How to apply for Bridging visa B depends on how your substantive visa application was lodged. One thing worth knowing is that the application channel is linked to the underlying visa matter, not just your travel plans. Check your current visa details and conditions in VEVO (Visa Entitlement Verification Online), and confirm your passport is valid. Work out whether your BVB application should be made through ImmiAccount or the Department’s online bridging visa webform route. Gather your passport copy, travel reason evidence, dates, and any family documents. Lodge the application in the correct channel and pay the visa application charge. Wait for the BVB to be granted before leaving Australia. Applying through ImmiAccount ImmiAccount is generally the right route if your substantive visa application was lodged online through that system and no decision has yet been made. You will log in, open the relevant matter, upload documents, and pay the visa charge there. Check carefully that the bridging visa application is linked to the correct underlying visa matter. A common problem is rushing through the screens and assuming the system will fix missing context for you. Applying by webform Some applicants, including people who originally applied by paper or who are in review-related situations, may need to use the Department’s online bridging visa webform instead. Follow the current Department instructions closely, because the form, attachments, and payment steps need to line up properly. If the webform path applies to you, make sure all supporting documents are ready before you submit. Where required, keep your payment receipt details and include them exactly as instructed.

Travel rules, work rights and what happens if plans change A BVB is granted with a travel period. That travel period is the window during which you can leave Australia and return on that visa, and it is one of the most important details on your grant notice. This is different from assuming your bridge lasts for as long as your main application does. For example, if Priya has a partner visa application still in progress, her BVB may keep her lawful in Australia while the case continues, but her ability to leave and re-enter still depends on the separate travel period in the BVB grant notice and the practical guidance on travel on a bridging visa. Work rights: your BVB may permit work, but only if your visa conditions allow it.

your BVB may permit work, but only if your visa conditions allow it. Return timing: you need to return before the travel period ends.

you need to return before the travel period ends. If your substantive visa is still valid: you may hold a substantive visa and a BVB at the same time, but once the substantive visa ceases, the BVB conditions become the ones that matter. Can you work on a Bridging visa B? Work rights on a Bridging visa B depend on the conditions attached to your visa. A BVB does not automatically give you work rights just because it gives you travel rights. Check your visa grant notice and your VEVO record before you rely on what someone else says online. The safest path is to confirm the exact condition numbers and wording that apply to you. What happens if your travel period ends or your main visa is decided? If the travel period ends while you are in Australia: you stay in Australia under the BVB until it ceases in line with your visa matter, but you cannot use that expired travel facility for a later trip.

you stay in Australia under the BVB until it ceases in line with your visa matter, but you cannot use that expired travel facility for a later trip. If the travel period ends while you are overseas: the BVB ceases and you cannot use it to return to Australia.

the BVB ceases and you cannot use it to return to Australia. If your substantive visa is granted while you are away: your return rights may then depend on that new visa instead, so read the grant notice carefully. Plan your return conservatively. Do not aim to land back in Australia at the very last possible moment. Can you include family members? Family members can be included in some cases if they are members of the family unit and also meet the BVB requirements in their own right. This matters most where a family applied together for the substantive visa in Australia. Only family members who also have substantial reasons to travel should usually be included. If some do not need to travel, they may be better staying in Australia on their current bridging visas. Checklist for family inclusion: confirm they are members of the family unit

make sure each person meets BVB requirements in their own right

include only those who also have substantial reasons to travel

prepare any child consent or identity documents where relevant