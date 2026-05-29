National Innovation visa Australia: eligibility and requirements (2026)

Table of contents
- What is Australia’s National Innovation Visa (subclass 858)?
- Who can apply for the National Innovation Visa? (Eligibility)
- National Innovation Visa priorities (how invitations are decided)
- National Innovation Visa requirements (documents + evidence)
- What the National Innovation Visa allows you to do
- How to apply for the National Innovation Visa (step-by-step, 2026)
- Costs, processing times, and budgeting
- After you arrive in Australia (first-month checklist)
- FAQ
- Useful resources
What is Australia’s National Innovation Visa (subclass 858)?
The National Innovation Visa (Australia) is an invitation-only permanent visa for exceptional international talent in a profession, sport, the arts, academia or research. You must submit an Expression of Interest (EOI), and apply with an eligible nominator who will complete Form 1000 to support your application.
As a permanent resident you can live, work, or study in Australia indefinitely, with access to Medicare and possible citizenship later.
Who can apply for the National Innovation Visa? (Eligibility)
The rules for applying to the National Innovation Visa 858 are demanding. There are stringent eligibility restrictions you’ll need to consider in advance. It’s also important to note that the EOI can’t be updated after submission, and invitations follow a published priority order and sector focus. Let’s take a look.
Core eligibility requirements
To apply for the subclass 858 National Innovation Visa you must generally:
- Be invited to apply after submitting an EOI
- Apply within 60 days of invitation
- Have an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement in:
- a profession, academia/research, the arts, or sport
- Remain prominent in your field, evidenced by recent achievements
- Be an asset to the Australian community
- Show ability to establish yourself in Australia in your field
- Have a nominator and include Form 1000 with your visa application
- Meet health and character requirements
- Have functional English (or pay second fee instalment if applicable)
Age rules
There’s no specific National Innovation Visa age limit. However, if you are under 18 or over 55 at the time of application: you must show exceptional benefit to Australia.
This must be achieved shortly after arrival, and be ongoing. For example, you may create a large number of jobs for Australian residents by bringing your business to the country, or through a major investment. Or you may advance Australian interests in a research field that’s of particular national importance.
Who can nominate you? (Form 1000)
As part of your application you must have someone complete Form 1000, nomination for National Innovation Visa. Your nominator must have a national reputation in your field and be:
- an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, eligible NZ citizen, or
- an Australian organisation
What counts as “exceptional and outstanding achievement”
National Innovation Visas are awarded on a priority basis based on your achievement and the type of field you’re in. Priority is given to certain world class talents, and National Innovation Visa priority sectors such as critical technologies, health industries, and renewables. We’ll look at the priority order in a moment – first, let’s look at how exceptional candidates are defined.
Some examples from Home Affairs examples include:
- Recipients of international ‘top of field’ level awards such as the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, or Pulitzer Prize, or an Olympic gold medal
- Holders of national-level research grants awarded in Australia or overseas
- Holders of high-impact PhDs from a top global university with thought and research influence – measured by appearing in top journals, or having a high h-index for career stage for example
- Keynote speakers from major international conferences
- Holders of international patents and evidence of promising entrepreneurial activities
- Individuals with a track record supporting successful innovative ventures
- People with high earnings or an Australian employment offer at/above the Fair Work High Income Threshold (in your field)
National Innovation Visa priorities (how invitations are decided)
Priority order
Home Affairs indicates invitations are issued in this priority order:
|Priority
|Who is prioritised?
|1
|Global experts in any sector with international “top of field” awards
|2
|Candidates nominated (Form 1000) by an expert Australian Commonwealth/State/Territory government agency
|3
|Exceptional achievements in Tier One sectors (Critical Technologies; Health Industries; Renewables & low emission technologies)
|4
|Exceptional achievements in Tier Two sectors (Agri-food & AgTech; Defence & Space; Education; FinTech; Infrastructure & Transport; Resources)
Priority sectors
- Tier One: Critical technologies such as AI, robotics, or cybersecurity, health industries, renewables and low emission tech
- Tier Two: AgTech, defence capabilities and space, education (senior academics and leaders), FinTech, infrastructure and transport, resources and critical minerals
Invitation rounds
National Innovation Visa invitation rounds happen monthly and the Australian Home Affairs department publishes invitation stats you can check easily. It’s crucial to note that the volume of interest is extremely high compared to the number of invitations made.
To put this in context, from January – March 2026, 1815 applications were received, and 146 invitations made. The majority of these were for people working in critical technologies, through the Priority Three route.
National Innovation Visa requirements (documents + evidence)
EOI submission — what you must attach
When submitting the EOI, Home Affairs asks for (in English):
- Passport biodata page
- Resume/CV
- Evidence of highest qualification
- If nominated by a government agency: supporting statement + completed Form 1000
Other key EOI rules:
- You can’t add documents after submitting
- Don’t submit another EOI unless your claims have significantly changed
- Files must be uploaded (no cloud links)
Visa application documents checklist
If you’re invited to apply for a visa through ImmiAccount, expect to provide:
- Identity documents (passport, ID card if any, evidence of any name change)
- Relationship status documents if dependents are included in your application
- Record of achievement evidence and proof you’re still prominent
- Form 1000 nomination and evidence nominator’s national reputation and eligibility
- Evidence you can establish yourself in Australia, such as a statement of your understanding of opportunities in your field
- Functional English evidence (or intention to pay second instalment where relevant)
- Police certificates and character forms (as required)
- Health examinations (when requested)
- Certified translations where documents aren’t in English
If you need to have documents translated, use NAATI-accredited translators in Australia, or if you’re overseas you’ll need to give the translator’s name, contact information and qualifications in English.
Character and police checks
As part of your application you must provide police certificates from each country you lived in for a year or more in the last 10 years (or since you turned 16 if shorter).
If you have lived in Australia during this time, you need a complete disclosure National Police Certificate issued by the Australian Federal Police.
If you’re getting references from overseas and experience unavoidable delays, Home Affairs suggests uploading evidence you’ve applied for reports as part of your application.
What the National Innovation Visa allows you to do
With the National Innovation Visa you can:
- Live in Australia permanently
- Work and study
- Enrol in Medicare
- Sponsor eligible relatives (subject to separate visa rules)
- Travel to/from Australia for 5 years (you would then need an RRV to re-enter as PR)
- Apply for citizenship if eligible
Practical note: benefits waiting periods
Newly arrived residents may need to wait for certain government paymentsand benefits. Wait times depend on the specific benefit type – but all the details are available on the Australia government services website.
How to apply for the National Innovation Visa (step-by-step, 2026)
Step 0: Check your suitability
To avoid wasted time, read the suitability guidance notes carefully. Make sure your achievement would be considered “top-of-field” and recent if you’re applying through this route. Or look for a strong nominator if you’re not in a priority sector already.
Step 1: Submit an EOI online
Prepare your EOI documents, such as your passport, CV, and qualification evidence, including translations if needed and submit your application using the Home Affairs EOI form. This is an expression of interest – not a visa application and cannot be updated after submission, so take time to double check your details before you submit.
Step 2: Wait for an invitation
You’ll now need to wait for your EOI to be assessed. Invitations are sent monthly, but wait times can be long. EOIs remain in the system for 2 years and there are no progress updates; invitation is discretionary and based on government immigration priorities.
Step 3: If invited, apply within 60 days using ImmiAccount
Lodge a subclass 858 application online through ImmiAccount and pay the NIV application charge. Follow the instructions to upload all supporting documents (including Form 1000).
Step 4: Health, biometrics, and additional requests
Complete your health exams when requested and provide biometrics if required. Keep an eye on ImmiAccount so you can respond quickly to any information requests.
Step 5: Decision and moving plans
Your visa decision will be issued in writing and if you’re successful, your visa is digitally linked to your passport – there’s no stamp required.
Costs, processing times, and budgeting
National Innovation Visa Australia cost
- Base cost: from AUD 4,985 (main applicant)
- Additional charges apply for family members included
- A second instalment may apply for applicants 18+ with less than functional English
Learn more using the Visa Pricing Estimator and the live government fees and charges pages.
Other common costs to budget for
Bear in mind that the application fee may not be the only charge you need to bear for your NIV application. Other costs may include:
- Health examinations through a panel physician
- Police certificates from Australia or other countries where you’ve lived in the past 10 years
- Translations of documents not in English
- Biometrics (if requested)
- Professional fees (optional): migration agent or lawyer
National Innovation Visa processing time
The Australian Home Affairs department provides a global processing timestool which you can use to get a feel for the likely processing time which may apply. Bear in mind these are the timelines from the point your application for a visa is received – not your EOI.
At the time of research (April 2026), 50% of applications are processed in 3 months, and 90% are processed in 7 months.
Ultimately many different factors can impact your National Innovation Visa processing time including:
- How complete your application was, including supporting documents
- How long it takes you to respond to requests
- Any required external checks – for example, health exams, character and police checks
- Overall annual migration program places and alignment with NIV priorities
After you arrive in Australia (first-month checklist)
If you’ve received your NIV and arrived in Australia you still have a few important tasks:
- Enrol in Medicare once you’re eligible
- Apply for a Tax File Number (TFN)
- Set up banking – you’ll need an Australian account number and BSB to receive incoming payments
- Understand the 5-year travel facility offered through your visa, and when you might need an RRV to leave and return
- Find housing and setup utilities and other requirements
- If you’re moving as a family explore childcare and school enrolment
International money transfers with Wise
If you’re paying visa fees from overseas or moving savings to Australia for your first few months there, compare Wise for great exchange rates and low transfer fees. Wise uses the mid-market rate with transparent fees, and can help you receive, hold and convert AUD – and send money internationally with fast and secure transfers to 140+ countries.
FAQ
How do I apply for the National Innovation Visa (EOI vs visa application)?
To apply for the National Innovation Visa you must first submit an expression of interest (EOI) and await an invitation. If you are invited you can then apply through the official channels.
How long does it take to get invited after submitting an EOI?
Timelines vary widely. The Australian Home Affairs department publishes invitation stats which show the number of EOI applications received and the invitation details by quarter.
What counts as “exceptional and outstanding achievement” for NIV?
Exceptional and outstanding achievement may mean winning a ‘top of field’ award like a Nobel Prize, having high impact academic qualifications, a track record in investment and innovation or working in a priority field. There are more details in these Home Affairs examples to help illustrate.
Who can nominate me, and what is Form 1000?
NIV Form 1000 is needed if you are invited to apply for a NIV visa. Your nominator must have a national reputation in your field and be an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, eligible NZ citizen, or an Australian organisation.
Does submitting an EOI give me a bridging visa?
No, submitting an EOI does not give you a bridging visa automatically. You’ll need to get advice about what visa to apply for if you are already in Australia and need a bridging visa to cover a period when you do not have a valid visa.
Useful resources
- Australian government: Visa overview (subclass 858)
- Australian government: National Innovation Visa (NIV) program hub
- Australian government: NIV priorities & sectors
- Australian government: EOI submission guidance
- Australian government: What to expect after EOI submission
- Australian government: NIV current invitation round stats
- Australian government: EOI form
- Australian government: Form 1000 (PDF)
- Australian government: Visa pricing estimator