National Innovation visa Australia: eligibility and requirements (2026)

What is Australia’s National Innovation Visa (subclass 858)? The National Innovation Visa (Australia) is an invitation-only permanent visa for exceptional international talent in a profession, sport, the arts, academia or research. You must submit an Expression of Interest (EOI), and apply with an eligible nominator who will complete Form 1000 to support your application. As a permanent resident you can live, work, or study in Australia indefinitely, with access to Medicare and possible citizenship later.

Who can apply for the National Innovation Visa? (Eligibility) The rules for applying to the National Innovation Visa 858 are demanding. There are stringent eligibility restrictions you’ll need to consider in advance. It’s also important to note that the EOI can’t be updated after submission, and invitations follow a published priority order and sector focus. Let’s take a look. Core eligibility requirements To apply for the subclass 858 National Innovation Visa you must generally: Be invited to apply after submitting an EOI

to apply after submitting an Apply within 60 days of invitation

of invitation Have an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement in:

in: a profession, academia/research, the arts, or sport

Remain prominent in your field, evidenced by recent achievements

in your field, evidenced by recent achievements Be an asset to the Australian community

Show ability to establish yourself in Australia in your field

in your field Have a nominator and include Form 1000 with your visa application

and include with your visa application Meet health and character requirements

Have functional English (or pay second fee instalment if applicable) Age rules There’s no specific National Innovation Visa age limit. However, if you are under 18 or over 55 at the time of application: you must show exceptional benefit to Australia. This must be achieved shortly after arrival, and be ongoing. For example, you may create a large number of jobs for Australian residents by bringing your business to the country, or through a major investment. Or you may advance Australian interests in a research field that’s of particular national importance. Who can nominate you? (Form 1000) As part of your application you must have someone complete Form 1000, nomination for National Innovation Visa. Your nominator must have a national reputation in your field and be: an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, eligible NZ citizen, or

an Australian organisation What counts as “exceptional and outstanding achievement” National Innovation Visas are awarded on a priority basis based on your achievement and the type of field you’re in. Priority is given to certain world class talents, and National Innovation Visa priority sectors such as critical technologies, health industries, and renewables. We’ll look at the priority order in a moment – first, let’s look at how exceptional candidates are defined. Some examples from Home Affairs examples include: Recipients of international ‘top of field’ level awards such as the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, or Pulitzer Prize, or an Olympic gold medal

such as the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, or Pulitzer Prize, or an Olympic gold medal Holders of national-level research grants awarded in Australia or overseas

awarded in Australia or overseas Holders of high-impact PhDs from a top global university with thought and research influence – measured by appearing in top journals, or having a high h-index for career stage for example

from a top global university with thought and research influence – measured by appearing in top journals, or having a high h-index for career stage for example Keynote speakers from major international conferences

from major international conferences Holders of international patents and evidence of promising entrepreneurial activities

and evidence of promising entrepreneurial activities Individuals with a track record supporting successful innovative ventures

People with high earnings or an Australian employment offer at/above the Fair Work High Income Threshold (in your field)

National Innovation Visa priorities (how invitations are decided) Priority order Home Affairs indicates invitations are issued in this priority order: Priority Who is prioritised? 1 Global experts in any sector with international “top of field” awards 2 Candidates nominated (Form 1000) by an expert Australian Commonwealth/State/Territory government agency 3 Exceptional achievements in Tier One sectors (Critical Technologies; Health Industries; Renewables & low emission technologies) 4 Exceptional achievements in Tier Two sectors (Agri-food & AgTech; Defence & Space; Education; FinTech; Infrastructure & Transport; Resources) Priority sectors Tier One: Critical technologies such as AI, robotics, or cybersecurity, health industries, renewables and low emission tech

Critical technologies such as AI, robotics, or cybersecurity, health industries, renewables and low emission tech Tier Two: AgTech, defence capabilities and space, education (senior academics and leaders), FinTech, infrastructure and transport, resources and critical minerals Invitation rounds National Innovation Visa invitation rounds happen monthly and the Australian Home Affairs department publishes invitation stats you can check easily. It’s crucial to note that the volume of interest is extremely high compared to the number of invitations made. To put this in context, from January – March 2026, 1815 applications were received, and 146 invitations made. The majority of these were for people working in critical technologies, through the Priority Three route.

National Innovation Visa requirements (documents + evidence) EOI submission — what you must attach When submitting the EOI, Home Affairs asks for (in English): Passport biodata page

Resume/CV

Evidence of highest qualification

If nominated by a government agency: supporting statement + completed Form 1000 Other key EOI rules: You can’t add documents after submitting

documents after submitting Don’t submit another EOI unless your claims have significantly changed

Files must be uploaded (no cloud links) Visa application documents checklist If you’re invited to apply for a visa through ImmiAccount, expect to provide: Identity documents (passport, ID card if any, evidence of any name change)

Relationship status documents if dependents are included in your application

Record of achievement evidence and proof you’re still prominent

Form 1000 nomination and evidence nominator’s national reputation and eligibility

Evidence you can establish yourself in Australia, such as a statement of your understanding of opportunities in your field

Functional English evidence (or intention to pay second instalment where relevant)

Police certificates and character forms (as required)

Health examinations (when requested)

Certified translations where documents aren’t in English If you need to have documents translated, use NAATI-accredited translators in Australia, or if you’re overseas you’ll need to give the translator’s name, contact information and qualifications in English. Character and police checks As part of your application you must provide police certificates from each country you lived in for a year or more in the last 10 years (or since you turned 16 if shorter). If you have lived in Australia during this time, you need a complete disclosure National Police Certificate issued by the Australian Federal Police. If you’re getting references from overseas and experience unavoidable delays, Home Affairs suggests uploading evidence you’ve applied for reports as part of your application.

What the National Innovation Visa allows you to do With the National Innovation Visa you can: Live in Australia permanently

Work and study

Enrol in Medicare

Sponsor eligible relatives (subject to separate visa rules)

Travel to/from Australia for 5 years (you would then need an RRV to re-enter as PR)

(you would then need an RRV to re-enter as PR) Apply for citizenship if eligible Practical note: benefits waiting periods Newly arrived residents may need to wait for certain government paymentsand benefits. Wait times depend on the specific benefit type – but all the details are available on the Australia government services website. Relocation Moving to Australia – the ultimate checklist Read more

How to apply for the National Innovation Visa (step-by-step, 2026) Step 0: Check your suitability To avoid wasted time, read the suitability guidance notes carefully. Make sure your achievement would be considered “top-of-field” and recent if you’re applying through this route. Or look for a strong nominator if you’re not in a priority sector already. Step 1: Submit an EOI online Prepare your EOI documents, such as your passport, CV, and qualification evidence, including translations if needed and submit your application using the Home Affairs EOI form. This is an expression of interest – not a visa application and cannot be updated after submission, so take time to double check your details before you submit. Step 2: Wait for an invitation You’ll now need to wait for your EOI to be assessed. Invitations are sent monthly, but wait times can be long. EOIs remain in the system for 2 years and there are no progress updates; invitation is discretionary and based on government immigration priorities. Step 3: If invited, apply within 60 days using ImmiAccount Lodge a subclass 858 application online through ImmiAccount and pay the NIV application charge. Follow the instructions to upload all supporting documents (including Form 1000). Step 4: Health, biometrics, and additional requests Complete your health exams when requested and provide biometrics if required. Keep an eye on ImmiAccount so you can respond quickly to any information requests. Step 5: Decision and moving plans Your visa decision will be issued in writing and if you’re successful, your visa is digitally linked to your passport – there’s no stamp required.

Costs, processing times, and budgeting National Innovation Visa Australia cost Base cost: from AUD 4,985 (main applicant)

(main applicant) Additional charges apply for family members included

A second instalment may apply for applicants 18+ with less than functional English Learn more using the Visa Pricing Estimator and the live government fees and charges pages. Other common costs to budget for Bear in mind that the application fee may not be the only charge you need to bear for your NIV application. Other costs may include: Health examinations through a panel physician

Police certificates from Australia or other countries where you’ve lived in the past 10 years

Translations of documents not in English

Biometrics (if requested)

Professional fees (optional): migration agent or lawyer Money Management How to save money in Australia as an expat Read more National Innovation Visa processing time The Australian Home Affairs department provides a global processing timestool which you can use to get a feel for the likely processing time which may apply. Bear in mind these are the timelines from the point your application for a visa is received – not your EOI. At the time of research (April 2026), 50% of applications are processed in 3 months, and 90% are processed in 7 months. Ultimately many different factors can impact your National Innovation Visa processing time including: How complete your application was, including supporting documents

How long it takes you to respond to requests

Any required external checks – for example, health exams, character and police checks

Overall annual migration program places and alignment with NIV priorities

After you arrive in Australia (first-month checklist) If you’ve received your NIV and arrived in Australia you still have a few important tasks: Enrol in Medicare once you’re eligible

once you’re eligible Apply for a Tax File Number (TFN)

Set up banking – you’ll need an Australian account number and BSB to receive incoming payments

– you’ll need an Australian account number and BSB to receive incoming payments Understand the 5-year travel facility offered through your visa, and when you might need an RRV to leave and return

offered through your visa, and when you might need an to leave and return Find housing and setup utilities and other requirements

and setup utilities and other requirements If you’re moving as a family explore childcare and school enrolment International money transfers with Wise If you’re paying visa fees from overseas or moving savings to Australia for your first few months there, compare Wise for great exchange rates and low transfer fees. Wise uses the mid-market rate with transparent fees, and can help you receive, hold and convert AUD – and send money internationally with fast and secure transfers to 140+ countries. Go to website