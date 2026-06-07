Working Holiday visa in Australia for UK citizens

Visa Explained (Subclass 417 for UK Nationals)

UK citizens are eligible to apply for the Working Holiday visa (subclass 417). It’s open to applicants from 19 different countries (Australia also has a similar subclass 462 visa available to people from a wider range of countries). In most cases, you have to be between 18 and 30, but British citizens are able to apply up until 35.

It is an individual application, so you can’t include any family members, including dependent children. If you want to go with somebody else then you both need to apply separately.

The visa is valid for one year, but you’re able to apply for a new visa twice, so you can spend up to three years in Australia in total.

You need enough money to support yourself while you are in Australia and be able to afford to leave Australia at the end of your stay. In practice that means when you apply you need the equivalent of around AUD $5,000 (just under £2,500 as of November 2025).

You need a ticket out of Australia or enough money to pay for one. This doesn’t have to be all the way back to the UK though. It could be somewhere else closer to Australia, such as New Zealand or Asia.

You also need to meet the health requirement and character requirement. To meet the health requirement, you might be asked to do a health test when you apply. To meet the character requirement, you may need to provide a police or military certificate (if you’ve served in the military). For both of these, you’ll be given instructions during the application process if it’s needed.

You must apply online and pay the visa fee, which as of November 2025 is AUD $670. You’re able to apply online directly through the Australian ImmiAccount website or pay an agency to do it for you. This visa is a relatively straightforward application and Australia’s government websites are easy to use.

Summary of application process

It’s a simple visa to apply for. To start with, you’ll need to log in to or create an ImmiAccount.

When you apply, you’ll need to have the right documents ready. This could include your passport, birth certificate and marriage certificate if you’re married. You’ll also have to show proof of your funds at this point and can generally do so with a bank statement. If you need to provide character or health documents then this is when you’ll be asked to do so.

If any documents aren’t in English then you’ll need to get them translated. Once your documents are ready you can scan them and upload them to the application portal.

Once you’ve done that, you need to pay the application fee. This is crucial because the application won’t be processed until you pay the fee.

It’s also important to make a note of the transaction reference number as you might need it in future.

The New Freedom: Work and Travel

Applicants are able to do any kind of work on this visa. It’s designed for people to work and travel, rather than move to Australia permanently with a long-term job. So there are some conditions attached to it.

As of 1 July 2024, British citizens are no longer required to do three months of regional/farm work if they want to apply for a second year (or six months for a third year). If you’re happy and settled in a city you could stay there, but you’re still likely to need to change jobs.

In general you can only work with the same employer for six months. However, there are some exemptions to this rule, as of 1 January 2024, but this might change in future. It’s also possible to have the six-month requirement waived if you apply for a different visa, such as a partner visa.

Some of the most popular sectors to find work are tourism, hospitality, construction, administration and temp work. It’s worth noting that some jobs will require certification that you wouldn’t need in the UK.

For example, if you want to work in a role where you’re serving alcohol, you’ll need a responsible service of alcohol (RSA) certificate. Some roles might even require you to have food hygiene qualifications as well. If you want to work in construction, you’ll need to have a white card certificate.

Manage Your Money Down Under with Wise For your working holiday down under, the Wise account works like a bank account that allows you to send or receive payment transfers seamlessly between the UK and Australia. Convert Pounds to Australian Dollars easily and spend like a local using the Wise card. Go to website

Before You Go: UK Checklist

Travel insurance is not a requirement for this visa, but the Australian government strongly recommends it. You can take out a long-term travel insurance policy before you travel or get Overseas Visitor Health Cover (OVHC) in Australia, which is offered by private health insurers. Some Australian states and territories charge high fees (up to $2,000) if you need an ambulance, so many policies include ambulance cover.

Some banks in Australia allow you to open an account before you arrive. You’ll probably need to go into a branch once you’re there to verify your identity. Using a provider like Wise could work well until you get your bank account activated and to transfer money between the UK and Australia.

You need to apply for a Tax File Number (TFN) upon arrival. It’s the equivalent of a National Insurance number in the UK and used by your employer to pay taxes and superannuation (Australia’s pension scheme). You can apply online once you arrive in the country.

The UK and Australia have a reciprocal health care agreement. This means British citizens can get some subsidised care. However, it’s largely only for treatment that is considered medically necessary. You might find that you’re paying for things in Australia that you wouldn’t have to pay for with the NHS, such as seeing a GP. It’s worth getting your free UK GHIC before you leave.

If you already have skills and experience in a specific industry, check if you need any qualifications to do the same job in Australia. Some industries will require it before you can work. This could include first aid training, RSA certificates in hospitality or a white card certificate for working in construction.

Lifestyle and Cost Comparison (London vs Sydney/Melbourne)

Australia has a fairly high cost of living. If you’re going there thinking that you’ll be able to save money compared to the UK, you might be disappointed. Wages are generally higher in Australia on average. If you’re good with budgeting you might be able to make your money go further there.

It’s hard to compare rental prices because they’re calculated differently. Australia tends to view rent as a weekly cost whereas in the UK it is viewed monthly. Australia calculations usually measure the median rent. In the UK the average is used.

That said, rental prices in Sydney and Melbourne have climbed a lot in recent years. Sydney’s median weekly rent is up to AUD $807, while Melbourne is AUD $615, as of October 2025. By comparison, average monthly rent in London is £2,736, as of October 2025. If we took the median Sydney price, it works out at around AUD $3,500 a month or £1,750. Prices are much higher if you want to live by the beach in Sydney, for example.

In terms of work/life balance, Australia stacks up pretty well. Work culture is good, with statutory leave and public holidays giving you plenty of time to travel. If you decide to live in Sydney or Melbourne, there’s plenty to do in both cities. It’s also easy to travel to other parts of the country (or overseas). That means you’ll be able to take full advantage of the holiday part of the visa.