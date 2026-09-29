Temporary graduate visa (subclass 485) in Australia

Visas & Immigration
The Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) is Australia’s primary post-study work visa for international graduates, and this guide explains the available streams, how eligibility and required documents vary by your circumstances, the costs and application steps, and what happens after you apply.
After finishing an eligible course in Australia, many international graduates use the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) to stay on and enter the workforce. Because the visa has different streams, factors such as your qualification, age, course completion date, and where you studied can change what you can apply for, what evidence you must provide, and how long you can remain. This guide covers streams, eligibility, documents, fees, the application steps, and what happens after you apply.
This guide is for general information only, not legal or migration advice, and is based on official Australian government sources. Because the Department of Home Affairs can change rules, fees, and processing settings, check the live official pages before you act; below, we cover streams, eligibility, documents, costs, application steps, and what usually happens after lodgement.
While you prepare your subclass 485 application and start working, you may need to pay fees, cover rent and move money between Australia and home. A Wise account lets eligible customers hold and convert AUD and other currencies, get local account details, and send international transfers with low, transparent fees—handy for life after graduation.
If you have just completed, or are about to complete, study in Australia, this guide explains how the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) works in practice; for the wider system picture, Expatica’s Visas and immigration in Australia guide shows where the 485 sits in the broader visa system.
The Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) hub is the official starting point if you want the current rules in one place. In plain English, the 485 is a temporary post-study visa that lets eligible graduates stay in Australia after study, but your stream depends on the qualification and study route you use to qualify.
It is designed to give recent graduates time to work, settle, and plan the next step. One thing worth knowing is that stream choice is not just a label: it affects eligibility, documents, and how long you may be able to stay.
A subclass 485 visa Australia grant can let you stay in Australia temporarily, work, study, and travel while the visa is valid. You may also be able to include family members, but everyone included still needs to meet the relevant health and character rules.
A common misunderstanding is that “can work” means “job guaranteed.” It does not. The visa can give you work rights, but you still need to find your own employment, and the visa itself is temporary rather than permanent.
Home Affairs now uses current stream names that are more precise than many older guides. You may still see the former Post-Study Work stream and Graduate Work stream labels online, so always match your case to the current official stream page before applying.
|Stream
|Usually suits
|Usual stay pattern
|Main thing to verify
|Post-Higher Education Work stream
|Degree-level qualifications from Australian institutions
|Usually 2 to 3 years
|Qualification level, current stay rules, and any age exception
|Post-Vocational Education Work stream
|Eligible associate degree, diploma, or trade qualifications linked to occupations Australia needs
|Up to 18 months
|Occupation list fit and skills assessment timing
|Second Post-Higher Education Work stream
|Graduates who already hold an eligible first 485 and meet regional rules
|1 to 2 extra years
|Study location, 2 years of regional residence, and regional category rules
Stream names, eligibility details, and stay periods can change. Recheck the relevant Department of Home Affairs stream page before you apply.
This is the main route for many university graduates. It usually applies to eligible bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral qualifications from an Australian institution, and Home Affairs says stay length depends on the qualification used and current rules.
Older pages may still call this the Post-Study Work stream. Verify the current Post-Higher Education Work stream page before you lodge, especially if your degree level or age exception is not straightforward.
This stream is usually for eligible vocational study, such as an associate degree, diploma, or trade qualification that is closely related to an occupation Australia needs. It is different from the degree-level stream, and many applicants also need a skills assessment, or proof they applied for one, before or at lodgement.
That is why not every Australian qualification leads to the same 485 route. Check the Post-Vocational Education Work stream page and the skilled occupation list together.
This is not the standard first 485 application. It is a later regional pathway for some graduates who already hold an eligible first Temporary Graduate visa and who studied, and then lived, in designated regional Australia for the required period.
The practical question is whether your study location and later residence both line up with the rule. Home Affairs looks closely at the campus that led to your first 485 and whether you lived in a designated regional area for at least 2 years before applying for the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream.
Think of the 485 visa requirements Australia uses as a self-check, not a promise of approval. The fastest way to avoid wasted time is to separate the broad structure of the rules from the live detail you must verify on Home Affairs.
One thing worth knowing is that timing mistakes often happen when students confuse course completion with conferral. If your dates are close, do not rely on blog summaries; check the stream page and study requirement page together.
Once you are broadly eligible, start gathering evidence before you open ImmiAccount, the Home Affairs online application portal. Some documents are quick, but others, especially police, insurance, and translation items, often take longer than students expect.
If you are using more than one course to meet the Australian study requirement, make sure your evidence shows how the pieces fit together. A simple rule is one document set, one clear file name, because that makes later uploads and follow-up requests easier.
Common problems include using a graduation date instead of the course completion date, leaving the AFP step until the day of lodgement, assuming old Student visa papers are still enough, and uploading files with missing pages. Before you submit, compare your checklist against the “Evidence to attach” guidance on Home Affairs, because a complete-looking file can still miss a required detail.
The 485 process is online, but the order still matters. A common question is whether you can fix a wrong stream choice later, and Home Affairs says you cannot change streams after you apply.
Confirm the exact stream you want, using the current Home Affairs page rather than an older blog label.
Check your timing against course completion, Student visa history, and the Australian study requirement.
Make sure key evidence is ready, especially English, health cover, and AFP proof.
If any of those points are unclear, stop and verify before you pay. The expensive mistakes usually happen before lodgement, not after.
Apply through ImmiAccount and attach your evidence as clearly as possible. Home Affairs receives applications in AEST or AEDT, and a valid application needs the right stream, the visa charge, and the key documents attached at submission.
In practice, the flow is simple: sign in, complete the form, add family members if you are applying together, upload files, and pay. If your case is not straightforward, the official Home Affairs wording is to use only registered migration agents, legal practitioners, or exempt persons for individual help.
If your Student visa is close to expiring, the key issue is staying lawful in Australia, not just filing quickly. A valid onshore 485 application may trigger a bridging arrangement, but travel rights are separate, so check VEVO, Visa Entitlement Verification Online, and the live bridging guidance before you leave Australia.
If you are not sure whether your bridging visa after a 485 application gives you the travel rights you need, do not guess from forums or social media. Verify your live conditions first, or get individual help.
Cost and timing are some of the biggest click drivers on this topic, but they are also the quickest details to date badly. The safest approach is to use date-stamped figures only as a starting point, then recheck the live official tool before you submit.
As checked on Department of Home Affairs stream pages on 11 August 2026, the main application charge starts from AUD 5,750 for the first Post-Higher Education Work and Post-Vocational Education Work streams, while the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream starts from AUD 2,265. Use the Visa Pricing Estimator before you pay, because family-member charges, concessions, health checks, police certificates, biometrics, and translations can all change the full total.
Do not rely on a fixed commercial estimate for 485 visa processing time. The global visa processing times tool shows recently decided applications only, not a guarantee for your case, and Home Affairs says completeness, extra information requests, and verification checks can all change the timeline.
This is often the point where stress rises, because there may be a long gap between lodgement and decision. In most cases, the right next step is not to panic; it is to keep your records organised and check the right systems.
Silence after lodgement does not automatically mean something is wrong. If your current visa ends before a decision, a bridging visa may let you stay lawfully in Australia, but your work rights and travel rights depend on the conditions attached to your own case, so confirm them in VEVO rather than assuming they match someone else’s.
One thing worth knowing is that lawful stay and re-entry are different questions. That is why checking live conditions matters more than relying on someone else’s experience.
Processing can take longer when evidence is incomplete or Home Affairs needs additional information, so respond in ImmiAccount by the deadline and keep copies of everything you upload.
Students also sometimes cancel their health cover too early. If you are switching from student cover to a new arrangement, line up the handover before you end anything, so you do not create a gap while proving adequate health insurance.
The 485 is not only an application exercise; it is also the start of a new stage of life in Australia. Once the visa plan is moving, think about healthcare, work rights, relocation admin, and everyday money setup together, not as separate problems.
If you want to stay longer, common next steps include employer-sponsored and points-tested routes covered in Expatica’s Work visa in Australia: types, eligibility, costs & how to apply (2026 guide) and Skilled worker visa Australia: 2026 guide.
Visas & Immigration
Work visa in Australia: types, eligibility, costs & how to apply (2026 guide)Read more
Once you have lodged, review how you will cover healthcare and your first months of spending. Expatica’s Best health insurance for 485 visa in Australia and Medical Insurance in Australia for International Students can help if you are moving from student cover to a post-study setup.
For day-to-day banking, compare what major local banks such as Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and ANZ ask for, and plan for early living costs while your paperwork catches up. Expatica’s Moving to Australia, the ultimate checklist and How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 are useful starting points. If you still need to receive money from home or hold AUD before opening a local account, a Wise account can be helpful for cross-border money management, but it is not part of the visa process and may not replace every local banking need.
International graduates often need to juggle rent, family transfers, and spending in more than one currency at the same time. Eligible customers can use a Wise account to receive money from abroad and hold AUD alongside other supported currencies while managing costs after graduation.
Use it as a practical money tool, not as a visa solution. Check current features, pricing, and availability for Australia before you decide whether it fits alongside, or instead of, a local account for your short-term needs.
The Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) can give eligible graduates time to live, work, study, and plan their next step in Australia, but the correct stream and timing depend on your qualification and circumstances. Check the current Home Affairs stream page before you lodge, especially for age, recent-study, health insurance, English, character, and document requirements. Build your application around course completion dates, complete evidence, and live visa conditions rather than old summaries or forum advice. After lodgement, keep your ImmiAccount, VEVO conditions, health cover, and next-step planning up to date while you wait for a decision.
FAQ
For most first-time 485 applications, applicants generally need to be in Australia when they apply. Check the current stream page for where you must be at lodgement and at decision, and read that together with your current visa status.
Travel and lawful stay are not the same issue. You may be able to leave and re-enter in some cases, but verify your live conditions in VEVO and any bridging visa travel rules before you book a trip.
Family members can often be included, and later some may be able to join as subsequent entrants. They still need the relevant identity, health, character, and relationship evidence, and family inclusion can change both cost and document preparation.
The 485 itself is temporary and does not turn into permanent residency automatically. It can give you time to gain work experience or move into another visa pathway later, but the next step depends on your occupation, sponsorship options, points, and future eligibility.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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