Temporary graduate visa (subclass 485) in Australia

After finishing an eligible course in Australia, many international graduates use the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) to stay on and enter the workforce. Because the visa has different streams, factors such as your qualification, age, course completion date, and where you studied can change what you can apply for, what evidence you must provide, and how long you can remain. This guide covers streams, eligibility, documents, fees, the application steps, and what happens after you apply. This guide is for general information only, not legal or migration advice, and is based on official Australian government sources. Because the Department of Home Affairs can change rules, fees, and processing settings, check the live official pages before you act; below, we cover streams, eligibility, documents, costs, application steps, and what usually happens after lodgement.

Key takeaways The current first-application streams are the Post-Higher Education Work stream and Post-Vocational Education Work stream.

The Second Post-Higher Education Work stream is a later regional follow-on option, not the usual first 485 application.

Most applicants must be 35 or under on the day they apply, although some exceptions apply.

You normally need to have held a Student visa (subclass 500) in the last 6 months and apply within 6 months of course completion.

You must show adequate health insurance for all applicants, and many graduates need to plan the move from student cover to a post-study arrangement.

The 485 is a temporary visa, not permanent residence, and it cannot simply be extended at the end.

Fees and 485 visa processing time can change, so verify live details with the Home Affairs pricing and processing tools before you pay. Wise for your post-study move to Australia While you prepare your subclass 485 application and start working, you may need to pay fees, cover rent and move money between Australia and home. A Wise account lets eligible customers hold and convert AUD and other currencies, get local account details, and send international transfers with low, transparent fees—handy for life after graduation. Open a Wise account If you have just completed, or are about to complete, study in Australia, this guide explains how the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) works in practice; for the wider system picture, Expatica’s Visas and immigration in Australia guide shows where the 485 sits in the broader visa system. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026 Read more

What is the Temporary Graduate visa in Australia? The Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) hub is the official starting point if you want the current rules in one place. In plain English, the 485 is a temporary post-study visa that lets eligible graduates stay in Australia after study, but your stream depends on the qualification and study route you use to qualify. It is designed to give recent graduates time to work, settle, and plan the next step. One thing worth knowing is that stream choice is not just a label: it affects eligibility, documents, and how long you may be able to stay. What the subclass 485 visa lets you do A subclass 485 visa Australia grant can let you stay in Australia temporarily, work, study, and travel while the visa is valid. You may also be able to include family members, but everyone included still needs to meet the relevant health and character rules. A common misunderstanding is that “can work” means “job guaranteed.” It does not. The visa can give you work rights, but you still need to find your own employment, and the visa itself is temporary rather than permanent.

Which 485 visa stream fits your qualification? Home Affairs now uses current stream names that are more precise than many older guides. You may still see the former Post-Study Work stream and Graduate Work stream labels online, so always match your case to the current official stream page before applying. Stream Usually suits Usual stay pattern Main thing to verify Post-Higher Education Work stream Degree-level qualifications from Australian institutions Usually 2 to 3 years Qualification level, current stay rules, and any age exception Post-Vocational Education Work stream Eligible associate degree, diploma, or trade qualifications linked to occupations Australia needs Up to 18 months Occupation list fit and skills assessment timing Second Post-Higher Education Work stream Graduates who already hold an eligible first 485 and meet regional rules 1 to 2 extra years Study location, 2 years of regional residence, and regional category rules Stream names, eligibility details, and stay periods can change. Recheck the relevant Department of Home Affairs stream page before you apply. Post-Higher Education Work stream This is the main route for many university graduates. It usually applies to eligible bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral qualifications from an Australian institution, and Home Affairs says stay length depends on the qualification used and current rules. Older pages may still call this the Post-Study Work stream. Verify the current Post-Higher Education Work stream page before you lodge, especially if your degree level or age exception is not straightforward. Post-Vocational Education Work stream This stream is usually for eligible vocational study, such as an associate degree, diploma, or trade qualification that is closely related to an occupation Australia needs. It is different from the degree-level stream, and many applicants also need a skills assessment, or proof they applied for one, before or at lodgement. That is why not every Australian qualification leads to the same 485 route. Check the Post-Vocational Education Work stream page and the skilled occupation list together. Second Post-Higher Education Work stream This is not the standard first 485 application. It is a later regional pathway for some graduates who already hold an eligible first Temporary Graduate visa and who studied, and then lived, in designated regional Australia for the required period. The practical question is whether your study location and later residence both line up with the rule. Home Affairs looks closely at the campus that led to your first 485 and whether you lived in a designated regional area for at least 2 years before applying for the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream.

Who can apply for a Temporary Graduate visa? Think of the 485 visa requirements Australia uses as a self-check, not a promise of approval. The fastest way to avoid wasted time is to separate the broad structure of the rules from the live detail you must verify on Home Affairs. Age, recent study, and eligible visa rules Age: Most applicants must be 35 or under on the day they apply. Some exceptions apply, including some higher research degrees and some passport-based cases.

Most applicants must be 35 or under on the day they apply. Some exceptions apply, including some higher research degrees and some passport-based cases. Recent completion: You normally need to apply within 6 months of your course completion date, which is when you first met the academic requirements, not the date of your graduation ceremony.

You normally need to apply within 6 months of your course completion date, which is when you first met the academic requirements, not the date of your graduation ceremony. Eligible visa: You usually need to be in Australia and hold an eligible visa, or have held a Student visa in the last 6 months and now hold a substantive visa or relevant bridging visa.

You usually need to be in Australia and hold an eligible visa, or have held a Student visa in the last 6 months and now hold a substantive visa or relevant bridging visa. Study requirement: Your course must meet the Temporary Graduate visa study requirement, including eligible study in Australia through a CRICOS-registered course. One thing worth knowing is that timing mistakes often happen when students confuse course completion with conferral. If your dates are close, do not rely on blog summaries; check the stream page and study requirement page together. English, health insurance, and character checks English: The 485 has specific English rules, and accepted tests changed on 7 August 2025. Use the English language visa requirements page and your exact stream page to confirm the current tests, score level, and validity window.

The 485 has specific English rules, and accepted tests changed on 7 August 2025. Use the English language visa requirements page and your exact stream page to confirm the current tests, score level, and validity window. Health insurance: You must show adequate health insurance when you apply and keep it during your stay. Many graduates move from Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) to Overseas Visitor Health Cover (OVHC) or another acceptable arrangement, so line up the handover before you cancel anything.

You must show adequate health insurance when you apply and keep it during your stay. Many graduates move from Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) to Overseas Visitor Health Cover (OVHC) or another acceptable arrangement, so line up the handover before you cancel anything. Character: Home Affairs asks for evidence that you applied for an Australian Federal Police check within the required window. On the main first 485 streams, applying for the AFP check on the same day as the visa application can cause problems.

Home Affairs asks for evidence that you applied for an Australian Federal Police check within the required window. On the main first 485 streams, applying for the AFP check on the same day as the visa application can cause problems. Medicare or RHCA: Some nationalities may have limited support through a reciprocal healthcare agreement, but that is not the same as full cover. Check Services Australia before assuming public cover replaces private insurance. Healthcare Basics Best health insurance for 485 visa in Australia Read more

What documents do you need for a 485 visa application? Once you are broadly eligible, start gathering evidence before you open ImmiAccount, the Home Affairs online application portal. Some documents are quick, but others, especially police, insurance, and translation items, often take longer than students expect. Your essential document checklist Passport biodata page, plus any name-change documents

Course completion letter and transcript, showing dates, campus location, study mode, and language of instruction

English evidence, unless you qualify for a passport-based exemption

Health insurance evidence, or Medicare proof if that is the arrangement you will rely on

Australian Federal Police check evidence and any other character documents requested

Relationship and identity documents for family members you include

English translations for non-English documents, plus clear colour scans ready for upload If you are using more than one course to meet the Australian study requirement, make sure your evidence shows how the pieces fit together. A simple rule is one document set, one clear file name, because that makes later uploads and follow-up requests easier. Common document mistakes to avoid Common problems include using a graduation date instead of the course completion date, leaving the AFP step until the day of lodgement, assuming old Student visa papers are still enough, and uploading files with missing pages. Before you submit, compare your checklist against the “Evidence to attach” guidance on Home Affairs, because a complete-looking file can still miss a required detail.

How to apply for the 485 visa step by step The 485 process is online, but the order still matters. A common question is whether you can fix a wrong stream choice later, and Home Affairs says you cannot change streams after you apply. Before you lodge your application 1 Confirm the exact stream you want, using the current Home Affairs page rather than an older blog label. 2 Check your timing against course completion, Student visa history, and the Australian study requirement. 3 Make sure key evidence is ready, especially English, health cover, and AFP proof. If any of those points are unclear, stop and verify before you pay. The expensive mistakes usually happen before lodgement, not after. Submitting through ImmiAccount Apply through ImmiAccount and attach your evidence as clearly as possible. Home Affairs receives applications in AEST or AEDT, and a valid application needs the right stream, the visa charge, and the key documents attached at submission. In practice, the flow is simple: sign in, complete the form, add family members if you are applying together, upload files, and pay. If your case is not straightforward, the official Home Affairs wording is to use only registered migration agents, legal practitioners, or exempt persons for individual help. What to do if your student visa is ending or you need to travel If your Student visa is close to expiring, the key issue is staying lawful in Australia, not just filing quickly. A valid onshore 485 application may trigger a bridging arrangement, but travel rights are separate, so check VEVO, Visa Entitlement Verification Online, and the live bridging guidance before you leave Australia. If you are not sure whether your bridging visa after a 485 application gives you the travel rights you need, do not guess from forums or social media. Verify your live conditions first, or get individual help.

How much does the 485 visa cost and how long does it take? Cost and timing are some of the biggest click drivers on this topic, but they are also the quickest details to date badly. The safest approach is to use date-stamped figures only as a starting point, then recheck the live official tool before you submit. How to budget for the full application cost As checked on Department of Home Affairs stream pages on 11 August 2026, the main application charge starts from AUD 5,750 for the first Post-Higher Education Work and Post-Vocational Education Work streams, while the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream starts from AUD 2,265. Use the Visa Pricing Estimator before you pay, because family-member charges, concessions, health checks, police certificates, biometrics, and translations can all change the full total. How to check live processing times safely Do not rely on a fixed commercial estimate for 485 visa processing time. The global visa processing times tool shows recently decided applications only, not a guarantee for your case, and Home Affairs says completeness, extra information requests, and verification checks can all change the timeline.