Best health insurance for 485 visa in Australia

Key takeaways Use this shortlist as a quick first check, then double‑check the current policy details before you buy. We rank options based on whether they meet 485/8501 rules, how useful the extras are (like GP visits and ambulance), waiting periods, how easy claims are, whether they suit your family situation, and overall value for new grads. Provider Likely fit for 485 holders Outpatient usefulness Ambulance Key watchout Allianz Care Australia Good if you want clear 485-specific options and easy certificate delivery Rises across tiers, from limited to broader GP, specialist, and extras support Included on worker policies Cheapest tier may not suit frequent GP users Medibank Strong fit if you want a mainstream insurer and broad hospital categories Better on Standard, Advanced, and Premium tiers Unlimited emergency ambulance Australia-wide Compare excess and out-of-pocket gaps, not just the offer Bupa Good if you want a large provider network and app support Better than bare-minimum cover on working products with GP and diagnostics Unlimited emergency ambulance on its working cover Extras can raise cost if you will not use them nib Worth checking if you are price-conscious but still want condition 8501 cover Selected covers include GP benefits and telehealth access Unlimited emergency ambulance, subject to scheme exclusions Low-premium options can still leave more day-to-day costs Verify live pricing, waiting periods, and policy wording before purchase. If you’re still working out your visa options, Expatica’s guide to Australian work visas gives you the bigger picture. Visas & Immigration Work visa in Australia: types, eligibility, costs & how to apply Read more

Allianz Care Australia Allianz Care Australia has a dedicated 485 page and a clear worker cover ladder, which makes it easier for recent graduates to see the trade-off between basic hospital protection and broader GP, specialist, medicine, or extras benefits. One thing worth knowing is that Allianz separates cover by how much everyday care you want, not just by visa type. That can help if you are moving from OSHC to OVHC and want a simple starting point rather than a large product menu. Line up your OVHC start date with your 485 application timing so you can get the certificate you need without creating a gap in cover. What stands out for 485 visa holders Allianz publicly positions its worker OVHC as suitable for 485 visa holders and says its worker policies, excluding Value Care, meet visa condition 8501. It also emails the certificate of insurance after online purchase, which can help if you are trying to lodge your application quickly after graduation in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, or Perth. Its range also scales clearly. Lower tiers focus on hospital-only style protection, while higher tiers add local GP visits, broader out-of-hospital cover, prescription medicines, and extras such as dental or physiotherapy. Watchouts, costs, and who it may suit The main trade-off is that cheaper tiers can look compliant but feel thin once you start using routine care. Excess, exclusions, annual benefit limits, and waiting periods still matter, especially if you expect regular GP visits or want family cover on one policy. May suit you if: you want a provider with a dedicated 485 page

you need a certificate quickly

you like moving from basic to broader cover in clear steps Check this before buying: whether the tier includes the outpatient care you expect to use

the excess and waiting periods on your chosen tier

whether your family setup matches single, dual, or multi-family policy rules Insurance Insurance in Australia: A guide for expats Read more

Medibank Overseas Workers Health Cover Medibank is a strong mainstream option for graduates who want a familiar Australian insurer and a broad menu of OVHC plans. Its graduate visa page is built around the 485 transition and makes a practical distinction between budget hospital cover and cover that also helps with GP visits, tests, and some everyday care. A common question is whether a more expensive policy is really worth it in your first months after study. Sometimes it may be, because the cheaper option can meet the visa rule but still leave you paying more upfront when you need a GP, x-ray, or blood test. If you expect a busy job search period, broader outpatient cover may be more useful than extras you are unlikely to claim. What stands out for 485 visa holders Medibank says its Overseas Workers Health Covers are compliant for condition 8501 and suitable for 485 holders. Its higher tiers include out-of-hospital medical services, and all worker covers include unlimited emergency ambulance Australia-wide. It also recognises waiting periods already served if you switch within the required time window, which is relevant if you are moving from OSHC. Watchouts, costs, and who it may suit Look closely at the gap between Base, Standard, Advanced, and Premium. The mechanism matters: once a policy starts paying toward out-of-hospital MBS services, it can reduce day-to-day costs, but it may still not remove all gaps if providers charge above the schedule fee. Best for: graduates who want a mainstream insurer

readers who expect GP or diagnostic use

families comparing broader hospital categories Double-check: your excess choice

whether the policy pays 100%, 125%, or 200% of the MBS fee

the current brochure and member guide before applying

Bupa Overseas Visitors Cover Bupa is on almost every 485 shortlist because it has a graduate-specific page, strong brand awareness, and a large provider network. Its graduate messaging focuses on helping recent graduates move from study to work, and that makes it one of the easier options to compare if you are switching out of OSHC. Bupa may appeal if you want network access and app support, but that does not automatically make every tier the right fit. Ask how continuity of cover works before cancelling OSHC, especially if your new visa is still being processed and both policies may overlap for a period. What stands out for 485 visa holders Bupa says its working visa covers meet the 485 health insurance requirement and can issue a visa verification letter. On working cover, it highlights GP, specialist, pathology, and radiology benefits up to the Medicare Benefits Schedule, plus unlimited emergency ambulance. It also offers hospital-only and hospital-plus-extras style choices, which can help if you want more control over day-to-day benefits. Watchouts, costs, and who it may suit The key risk is paying for extras you will barely use, or assuming provider network access means every service will be fully billed direct. Direct billing and out-of-pocket costs can still vary by city and provider. Best for: readers who want a large provider network

graduates who value app-based claims support

people who may use Bupa-recognised providers Double-check: whether the start date matches your 485 timing

whether extras are worth the extra premium

whether your local GP or clinic actually bills within your benefit level Healthcare Basics Medical Insurance in Australia for International Students Read more