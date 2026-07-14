Best health insurance for 485 visa in Australia

Key takeaways
Use this shortlist as a quick first check, then double‑check the current policy details before you buy. We rank options based on whether they meet 485/8501 rules, how useful the extras are (like GP visits and ambulance), waiting periods, how easy claims are, whether they suit your family situation, and overall value for new grads.
|Provider
|Likely fit for 485 holders
|Outpatient usefulness
|Ambulance
|Key watchout
|Allianz Care Australia
|Good if you want clear 485-specific options and easy certificate delivery
|Rises across tiers, from limited to broader GP, specialist, and extras support
|Included on worker policies
|Cheapest tier may not suit frequent GP users
|Medibank
|Strong fit if you want a mainstream insurer and broad hospital categories
|Better on Standard, Advanced, and Premium tiers
|Unlimited emergency ambulance Australia-wide
|Compare excess and out-of-pocket gaps, not just the offer
|Bupa
|Good if you want a large provider network and app support
|Better than bare-minimum cover on working products with GP and diagnostics
|Unlimited emergency ambulance on its working cover
|Extras can raise cost if you will not use them
|nib
|Worth checking if you are price-conscious but still want condition 8501 cover
|Selected covers include GP benefits and telehealth access
|Unlimited emergency ambulance, subject to scheme exclusions
|Low-premium options can still leave more day-to-day costs
Verify live pricing, waiting periods, and policy wording before purchase. If you’re still working out your visa options, Expatica’s guide to Australian work visas gives you the bigger picture.
Allianz Care Australia
Allianz Care Australia has a dedicated 485 page and a clear worker cover ladder, which makes it easier for recent graduates to see the trade-off between basic hospital protection and broader GP, specialist, medicine, or extras benefits.
One thing worth knowing is that Allianz separates cover by how much everyday care you want, not just by visa type. That can help if you are moving from OSHC to OVHC and want a simple starting point rather than a large product menu. Line up your OVHC start date with your 485 application timing so you can get the certificate you need without creating a gap in cover.
What stands out for 485 visa holders
Allianz publicly positions its worker OVHC as suitable for 485 visa holders and says its worker policies, excluding Value Care, meet visa condition 8501. It also emails the certificate of insurance after online purchase, which can help if you are trying to lodge your application quickly after graduation in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, or Perth.
Its range also scales clearly. Lower tiers focus on hospital-only style protection, while higher tiers add local GP visits, broader out-of-hospital cover, prescription medicines, and extras such as dental or physiotherapy.
Watchouts, costs, and who it may suit
The main trade-off is that cheaper tiers can look compliant but feel thin once you start using routine care. Excess, exclusions, annual benefit limits, and waiting periods still matter, especially if you expect regular GP visits or want family cover on one policy.
May suit you if:
- you want a provider with a dedicated 485 page
- you need a certificate quickly
- you like moving from basic to broader cover in clear steps
Check this before buying:
- whether the tier includes the outpatient care you expect to use
- the excess and waiting periods on your chosen tier
- whether your family setup matches single, dual, or multi-family policy rules
Medibank Overseas Workers Health Cover
Medibank is a strong mainstream option for graduates who want a familiar Australian insurer and a broad menu of OVHC plans. Its graduate visa page is built around the 485 transition and makes a practical distinction between budget hospital cover and cover that also helps with GP visits, tests, and some everyday care.
A common question is whether a more expensive policy is really worth it in your first months after study. Sometimes it may be, because the cheaper option can meet the visa rule but still leave you paying more upfront when you need a GP, x-ray, or blood test.
If you expect a busy job search period, broader outpatient cover may be more useful than extras you are unlikely to claim.
What stands out for 485 visa holders
Medibank says its Overseas Workers Health Covers are compliant for condition 8501 and suitable for 485 holders. Its higher tiers include out-of-hospital medical services, and all worker covers include unlimited emergency ambulance Australia-wide.
It also recognises waiting periods already served if you switch within the required time window, which is relevant if you are moving from OSHC.
Watchouts, costs, and who it may suit
Look closely at the gap between Base, Standard, Advanced, and Premium. The mechanism matters: once a policy starts paying toward out-of-hospital MBS services, it can reduce day-to-day costs, but it may still not remove all gaps if providers charge above the schedule fee.
Best for:
- graduates who want a mainstream insurer
- readers who expect GP or diagnostic use
- families comparing broader hospital categories
Double-check:
- your excess choice
- whether the policy pays 100%, 125%, or 200% of the MBS fee
- the current brochure and member guide before applying
Bupa Overseas Visitors Cover
Bupa is on almost every 485 shortlist because it has a graduate-specific page, strong brand awareness, and a large provider network. Its graduate messaging focuses on helping recent graduates move from study to work, and that makes it one of the easier options to compare if you are switching out of OSHC.
Bupa may appeal if you want network access and app support, but that does not automatically make every tier the right fit.
Ask how continuity of cover works before cancelling OSHC, especially if your new visa is still being processed and both policies may overlap for a period.
What stands out for 485 visa holders
Bupa says its working visa covers meet the 485 health insurance requirement and can issue a visa verification letter. On working cover, it highlights GP, specialist, pathology, and radiology benefits up to the Medicare Benefits Schedule, plus unlimited emergency ambulance.
It also offers hospital-only and hospital-plus-extras style choices, which can help if you want more control over day-to-day benefits.
Watchouts, costs, and who it may suit
The key risk is paying for extras you will barely use, or assuming provider network access means every service will be fully billed direct. Direct billing and out-of-pocket costs can still vary by city and provider.
Best for:
- readers who want a large provider network
- graduates who value app-based claims support
- people who may use Bupa-recognised providers
Double-check:
- whether the start date matches your 485 timing
- whether extras are worth the extra premium
- whether your local GP or clinic actually bills within your benefit level
nib Overseas Working Visitors Health Cover
nib is relevant for 485 readers because it markets directly to Temporary Graduate visa holders and offers several worker covers that meet condition 8501. It may appeal to comparison-minded graduates who want a big-name insurer but are still watching monthly costs closely.
One thing worth knowing is that lower monthly cost can shift spending elsewhere. A policy with narrower outpatient benefits can still be fine if you rarely see a doctor, but it can feel more expensive later if you rely on GP visits, scans, or medicines early in your first job.
What stands out for 485 visa holders
nib says its OVHC range meets condition 8501 for 485 visa holders, includes unlimited emergency ambulance, and can email a visa certificate once approved. Selected covers also include GP benefits and access to nib telehealth GPs.
It also says it will recognise waiting periods already served on an equivalent cover, which may help during an OSHC to OVHC switch.
Watchouts, costs, and who it may suit
nib can make a good first shortlist for cost-conscious readers, but you still need to compare the real benefit mix. Pharmacy limits, exclusions, excess, and the claims process matter more than the headline premium.
Best for:
- budget-conscious graduates
- readers who like telehealth access
- people who want a direct 485 comparison page
Double-check:
- which covers include GP benefits
- pharmacy limits and excluded treatments
- whether the cheapest tier leaves too much out-of-pocket exposure
Wise account for paying 485 visa health cover in Australia
Paying for OVHC in Australia from overseas, or getting a refund after you leave? Wise lets you hold and spend AUD, convert currencies at low cost, and make international transfers from one account—handy for paying premiums, medical bills, or receiving refunds.
Conclusion
The best 485 visa health insurance is the one that meets your visa rules and fits your likely healthcare needs—not just the cheapest plan. First, check whether you need OVHC or have eligible Medicare access, then compare key details like ambulance and outpatient cover, excess, waiting periods, pharmacy limits, proof of cover, and family rules. If you’re switching from OSHC, don’t cancel too early, and always check the latest policy wording and pricing before you apply.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about 485 visa health insurance
Do 485 visa holders need health insurance in Australia?
Yes, 485 applicants must provide evidence of adequate health insurance for all applicants when they apply, and holders must maintain adequate health insurance for the duration of their stay. In practice, that means most people arrange 485 visa health insurance through OVHC unless they can prove a different acceptable arrangement, such as eligible Medicare access. Home Affairs also warns that you are financially responsible for healthcare debts in Australia, so going without cover can create both visa and cost risk.
Can you use Medicare on a 485 visa?
Some 485 holders may be able to use Medicare through a Reciprocal Health Care Agreement, depending on nationality and eligibility, but many will not have full access. Check Services Australia directly, because RHCA cover can be limited to medically necessary treatment and may not cover private hospital care, ambulance, or every out-of-hospital service. Expatica’s Social security in Australia: Complete guide for expats explains the wider public system.
Can you stay on OSHC while waiting for your 485 visa?
Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) is for student visa holders, so once you move to a 485 pathway you usually need to switch OSHC to OVHC 485 visa cover. Some insurers say you may need both policies active for a short period while the new visa is being processed, so do not cancel student cover too early. Expatica’s Medical Insurance in Australia for International Students guide can help if you are still working through the handover.
What counts as adequate health insurance under condition 8501?
In simple terms, adequate health insurance 485 visa cover should broadly protect you against big medical and hospital costs, not just give you a certificate. Home Affairs gives a guide to benefit levels that includes hospital treatment and admitted care, medical services linked to the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS), medically necessary ambulance, annual benefits of at least AUD 1,000,000 per person, waiting periods within Australian limits, and some PBS-linked medicines. For background on Australian insurance terms, see Insurance in Australia: A guide for expats.
How should you compare 485 visa health insurance costs?
Do not compare premiums alone. Check the excess, waiting periods, outpatient benefits, prescription limits, ambulance cover, claims process, and your likely GP or specialist use. For many graduates, the best fit is the policy that meets visa rules while keeping likely out-of-pocket costs manageable.
What is the easiest way to pay premiums or receive refunds from overseas?
Cross-border payments can be awkward if you are funding your policy from another country or receiving a refund after leaving Australia. A Wise account can help you hold funds, convert to AUD, and send or receive international payments with transparent fees, but it is not health insurance and does not replace migration or insurance advice.
Sources
- Department of Home Affairs: Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485), Post-Higher Education Work stream, checked on 10 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: adequate health insurance for visa holders, checked on 10 July 2026.
- Department of Home Affairs: visas subject to condition 8501 PDF, checked on 10 July 2026.
- PrivateHealth.gov.au: Overseas Visitors Health Cover (OVHC), checked on 10 July 2026.
- Services Australia: Reciprocal Health Care Agreements, checked on 10 July 2026.
- Allianz Care Australia: 485 visa health cover information, checked on 10 July 2026.
- Allianz Care Australia: Overseas Visitor Health Cover information, checked on 10 July 2026.
- Medibank: graduate health cover for 485 visa, checked on 10 July 2026.
- Bupa: graduates visa cover, checked on 10 July 2026.
- nib: 485 visa Temporary Graduate health insurance, checked on 10 July 2026.