Best Health Insurance for Singles in Australia

Table of contents
If you are Medicare-eligible and mainly want private treatment choice, tax relevance, or help with day to day claims, start with local hospital and extras policies. If you are not settled in Australia, may move again soon, or need multi-country cover, an international plan can make more sense. This is general information only, not personal financial, insurance, medical, tax, or legal advice.
Key takeaways
Many readers search for the best health insurance for singles when the real question is narrower: what type of cover fits your residency, budget, and likely claims. Start there before you compare brands.
|Option type
|Best for
|Main upside
|Main watchout
|Hospital only
|Medicare-eligible singles focused on private treatment choice or MLS
|Can count as appropriate hospital cover for MLS purposes
|Exclusions, excess, and restricted categories still matter
|Hospital and extras
|Singles who want hospital cover and regular dental, physio, or optical claims
|Simpler to manage in one policy
|Bundles are not always the cheapest route
|Extras only
|Singles with predictable routine claims and low hospital concern
|Lower premium and support for day to day services
|Does not avoid the Medicare Levy Surcharge
|International cover
|Expats and mobile singles who may relocate or need wider geography
|Portability across countries and optional outpatient or dental
|It is not like for like with local Australian private cover
|Allianz health care
|Globally mobile singles who need international health insurance, not a local Medicare top-up
|Flexible area of cover and optional outpatient or dental
|Compare it against international plans, not basic local hospital cover
Shortlist method, checked 3 July 2026: we assessed cover type, waiting periods, excess or co-payments, exclusions, ambulance handling, extras value, tax relevance, and expat fit. We also checked whether readers can verify policy details through the Australian Government compare tool.
1. Allianz health care
Allianz health care belongs in this list only for a specific kind of reader. It is international health insurance, not standard Australian local private health insurance, so it fits best when you need cover that can move with you rather than a local policy designed around Medicare and Australian hospital tiers. If you are comparing expat health insurance Australia options, that difference matters.
This can be useful if you are an expat, remote worker, or digital nomad who expects to leave Australia again, wants broader geographic protection, or needs outpatient cover that follows you across countries.
Best for
Internationally mobile singles who may not stay in Australia long term, or who want one policy that can work across more than one country.
Cover snapshot
Allianz describes these as Care international health insurance plans for people who spend long periods overseas, with core inpatient cover and optional outpatient and dental plans.
- Core plans focus on inpatient and day-care treatment
- Optional outpatient cover can add GP visits, tests, and health checks
- Optional dental cover can add routine dental and more complex treatment
- Area of cover can be Worldwide, Worldwide excluding USA, Africa, or Europe
- Medical underwriting affects how pre-existing conditions are handled
- Plans are built around international use, not Australian hospital tiers
In practice, this behaves more like expat health insurance than local Australian hospital and extras cover.
What to check before choosing
Check the benefit guide, insurance certificate, underwriting basis, and cooling-off rules before you request a quote. Allianz says pre-existing conditions can be handled differently under full medical underwriting, moratorium terms, or non-underwritten policies, and moratorium cover may only start after a continuous 24-month symptom-free period.
Also check whether the area of cover matches where you actually live and travel. If you compare this against a local hospital-only policy without noticing the different purpose, you may overpay for global benefits you do not need, or miss local tax and Medicare considerations that matter more in Australia.
2. HCF Hospital Standard Silver Plus
This local policy works better as a hospital-first benchmark than as a universal winner. It suits singles who want more than entry-level hospital cover, care about included clinical categories, and may be thinking about Medicare Levy Surcharge or Lifetime Health Cover timing.
A common question is whether hospital-only cover is too narrow. For many singles, it is not. If you do not claim much on dental or physio, a solid hospital policy can be a cleaner starting point than paying for extras you rarely use.
Best for
Higher-earning singles, hospital-only shoppers, and readers who want a mid-tier local policy with stronger hospital scope than Basic or Bronze.
Cover snapshot
HCF positions this as Silver Plus hospital cover with a choice of excess and a broad range of included treatments.
- Silver Plus hospital tier, with more included categories than Bronze
- Excess options include AUD 750, AUD 500, or AUD 250
- Includes heart and vascular system, back, neck and spine, and rehabilitation
- Emergency ambulance is included, but state schemes can change what is payable
- Cataracts, joint replacements, pregnancy and birth, and some other Gold categories are excluded
- Pre-existing condition waiting period is 12 months for most affected services
In practice, this is stronger for singles who want hospital access and category depth, but do not need the most expensive tier.
What to check before choosing
Use the Private Health Information Statement to confirm the included, restricted, and excluded categories, then check whether the excess still feels manageable during a real admission. A lower premium can look good until you picture paying the excess, plus any doctor gap, at the worst possible time.
You should also confirm that the policy counts as appropriate hospital cover for MLS purposes and that restricted services would still be acceptable to you. Do not choose it on premium alone.
3. Frank Bronze Plus Hospital and Classic Extras
This combined option is a practical middle ground for singles who want local hospital cover and expect to use extras often enough to justify the higher premium. It is not automatically better than buying hospital and extras separately, but it can work well if your claims are fairly predictable.
One thing worth knowing is that bundled cover only creates value when you actually use the extras side.
Best for
Singles who expect regular dental, physio, or optical use and still want local hospital cover in one policy.
Cover snapshot
Frank lists Bronze Plus Hospital and Classic Extras as a combined policy with local hospital and routine extras support.
- Bronze Plus hospital cover with emergency ambulance
- Includes categories such as back, neck and spine, and lung and chest
- Extras side supports common out of hospital services
- Standard waits include 2 months for many services, 6 months for optical, and 12 months for major dental
- Pre-existing condition waits can be 12 months on hospital benefits
- Combined cover is priced as one package for singles
In practice, this suits readers who can see themselves using extras during the year rather than just liking the idea of having them.
What to check before choosing
Look closely at annual limits, sub-limits, waiting periods, and how much you would get back from each claim. A reader who expects two dental check-ups, one pair of glasses, and several physio visits may get real value, but only if the annual limits and provider rules line up with actual spending.
Also check whether a preferred provider or no-gap condition affects your likely rebate. Extras often look generous in marketing, but the real value sits in the policy document.
4. HCF Vital Extras
Extras-only cover is often misunderstood. It can be useful, but it is not a replacement for hospital cover if your main concern is private hospital treatment, Medicare Levy Surcharge, or Lifetime Health Cover timing.
This is different from hospital cover because it is built around routine services Medicare does not usually cover well, such as dental, optical, and allied health.
Best for
Singles who regularly use day to day health services and are choosing cover for usage value, not for MLS reasons.
Cover snapshot
HCF Vital Extras is an extras-led policy with relatively broad routine cover and rising limits on some services over time.
- Optical annual limit of AUD 250
- General and major dental benefits, with service rules and annual limits
- Physio and exercise physiology annual limits that can rise after year one
- Orthodontic and hearing aid benefits on set limits
- Waiting periods usually run from 2 to 12 months depending on service
- Useful for pairing with separate hospital cover if needed
In practice, this is the kind of policy that can pay off for heavy dental, optical, or physio users, but not for someone who claims once or twice a year.
What to check before choosing
Compare the annual benefit limits with what you realistically use, not what you hope you might use. If you usually skip dental, do not wear prescription glasses, and only see a physio once a year, the extra premium may be poor value.
Also verify provider participation before you book treatment. Extras-only cover does not exempt you from Medicare Levy Surcharge rules, because MLS is about having appropriate hospital cover.
5. Medibank hospital cover with Young Adult Discount
This option stands out because it speaks directly to singles under 30 who are trying to balance cost now with flexibility later. The key point is that the discount applies to eligible hospital cover, not to extras, so a cheap-looking combined quote may still hide a fairly expensive extras component.
A common question is whether a youth discount makes a policy good value by itself. It does not.
Best for
Under-30 singles, first-time buyers, and readers who want hospital cover without paying the full undiscounted premium from day one.
Cover snapshot
Medibank says eligible hospital covers can include a Young Adult Discount for members aged 18 to 29.
- Eligible ages 18 to 29
- Discount ranges from 10% at ages 18 to 25 down to 2% at age 29
- Discount stays in place while you keep eligible hospital cover until age 41
- From age 41, the discount reduces by 2% each year until it reaches zero
- The discount only applies to the hospital component, not extras
- Transfer rules can preserve the discount if you switch within the allowed gap
In practice, this can lower the cost barrier for singles health insurance Australia shoppers who want hospital cover early.
What to check before choosing
Check how long the discount lasts, whether the cover remains suitable after the headline discount fades, and whether switching later will protect your discount. A lower entry premium is helpful, but it should still buy a hospital policy with categories you may actually need.
If you move into a couple later, remember that two singles policies may still make more sense if your needs differ. Couples cover is not automatically the smarter next step.
Ready to shortlist?
Start by deciding whether you need local private cover or international cover. Then compare two local hospital options, one combined option, and one extras-only option against your own likely claims.
If you are an expat with Medicare questions, Expatica’s insurance guide for Australia gives broader context, while working holiday cover guidance helps temporary residents check the right product category. If you are self-employed, this guide for freelancers and sole traders covers edge cases, and Expatica’s social security explainer helps clarify the public system.
If you end up paying premiums or receiving reimbursements across currencies, a Wise account can support cross-border money management, but it is not insurance and should only sit after your policy decision, not before.
Wise account for insurance payments
Paying Australian health insurance premiums or receiving reimbursements across currencies? With Wise, you can hold and convert money, and organise international payments in one account. Wise is not insurance and won’t replace policy advice, but it can help with cross-border money management after you’ve chosen your cover.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about best health insurance for singles
Is singles health insurance cheaper than couples cover?
Not necessarily. Couples cover often combines administration, but it does not mean the actual cover is cheaper for each person. Two singles policies can make more sense if your hospital tier, extras use, or discount position is different.
Do singles need hospital cover, extras cover, or both?
It depends on what problem you are solving. Hospital cover matters if you want private hospital treatment or need appropriate cover for MLS purposes, while extras cover helps with routine claims like dental, optical, or physio. Combined cover only makes sense if you expect to use both sides enough to justify the premium.
Is private health insurance worth it for singles under 30?
It can be, but only when the cover fits your likely use and budget. Under-30 discounts can lower the cost of eligible hospital cover, and taking cover earlier can also matter for future Lifetime Health Cover timing, but a discounted policy is still poor value if the benefits are too weak.
Does extras-only cover avoid the Medicare Levy Surcharge?
No. Extras-only cover does not avoid the Medicare Levy Surcharge, because the ATO looks for appropriate hospital cover, not extras-only cover. Thresholds and rates can change, so check current ATO guidance before buying for tax reasons.
Can expats and temporary residents buy the same health insurance in Australia?
Not always. Eligibility depends on visa status, residency, Medicare access, and the type of cover you need. Some readers should compare local private health insurance, while others need overseas visitor cover or international health insurance instead.
Sources
- Compare health insurance policies | Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing
- Product tiers
- Medicare levy surcharge income, thresholds and rates | Australian Taxation Office
- Income thresholds and rates for the private health insurance rebate | Australian Taxation Office
- Enrolling in Medicare – Medicare – Services Australia
- International Health Insurance for Individuals | Allianz
- International Health Insurance Plans | Allianz Care
- Singles Health Insurance | Get a Quote Today | HCF
- Find Cheap Singles Health Cover | Frank Health Insurance
- Basic Plus Hospital | Frank Health Insurance
- Age-based discount health insurance | Frank
- Age-based discount for young adults | Medibank
- Insurance in Australia: A guide for expats – Expatica Australia
- Health insurance for working holiday visa in Australia – Expatica Australia
- Health insurance for self-employed in Australia – Expatica Australia
- Social security in Australia: Complete guide for expats – Expatica Australia
- Compare Health Insurance | Helping Aussies Save for 25 years