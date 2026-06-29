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Health insurance for working holiday visa in Australia

Working holiday makers in Australia are often responsible for their own medical bills, which can become expensive quickly. This guide covers Medicare and RHCA access, OVHC benefits and exclusions, and the steps to compare and use health cover before and after arriving in Australia.

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Updated 29-6-2026

Key takeaways

Here are the fastest answers before you compare policies in detail.

QuestionShort answerWhat to check next
Do 417 and 462 holders need cover?Health insurance is strongly recommended for both visa types, but your own visa conditions still matter.Check your grant notice, the official 417 visa page, or the official 462 visa page.
Can RHCA or Medicare help?Some nationalities may get limited Medicare access through a reciprocal healthcare agreement.Confirm exactly what your nationality covers through Services Australia.
What is OVHC?Overseas Visitor Health Cover is health insurance for temporary visitors who are not fully covered by Medicare.Compare hospital, GP, ambulance, medicine, and waiting period rules on PrivateHealth.gov.au.
Is travel insurance enough?Sometimes for a short trip, but it may miss day to day healthcare needs during a longer stay.Read the policy wording for GP visits, ongoing treatment, and claim rules.
What matters most before buying?Fit matters more than the cheapest premium.Check visa fit, ambulance, medicines, exclusions, excess, and waiting periods.

Summary information was compiled from Australian government guidance and the policy-checking criteria explained in this article.

Do you need health insurance for a working holiday visa in Australia?

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs says visitors are financially responsible for their healthcare debts, and that most do not have access to Medicare. That is why health insurance is usually a practical decision for working holiday makers, even when it is not described as a universal visa requirement.

The key question is not just “do people buy it?” but “what happens if I need treatment without it?” If you are treated as a private patient in a public or private hospital, or need ambulance transport, out of pocket costs can be much higher than many new arrivals expect.

Before you rely on a generic answer, verify your own position:

  • your visa subclass, 417 or 462
  • your visa grant notice and any health insurance condition
  • whether your nationality qualifies for limited reciprocal healthcare

Is it a visa requirement for 417 and 462 holders?

For both subclass 417 and subclass 462, the official visa pages say health insurance is strongly recommended and that you are personally liable for healthcare costs in Australia. They do not say that every holder automatically has the same insurance condition, which is why broad claims can be misleading.

Use Expatica’s Australia work visa guide for broader context, then confirm the final position on your own official visa route and grant notice.

Check these points before you book cover:

  • confirm whether you hold subclass 417 or subclass 462
  • read your visa grant notice, not just a provider FAQ
  • check the official visa page for your subclass
  • look for any health insurance condition linked to your grant
  • keep a copy of your visa decision with your policy documents
#

Visas & Immigration

Work visa in Australia: types, eligibility, costs & how to apply (2026 guide)

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What if your country has a reciprocal healthcare agreement?

Some visitors can use Medicare in a limited way through Australia’s reciprocal healthcare agreements, or RHCA. That can help with medically necessary care, but it does not usually mean full cover for everything you may need during a year abroad.

A common question is whether RHCA means you can skip OVHC. In practice, that can be risky, because private hospital treatment, ambulance, and some everyday care can still leave gaps depending on your nationality and treatment type.

image of insider

Editor

Roy Pallas

Insider Tip

Even if you can enrol in Medicare through an RHCA, that may still leave gaps for ambulance, private hospital treatment, or non-covered everyday care, so check those first before assuming you can skip OVHC.

What to verify:

  • whether your country is listed by Services Australia
  • whether you get GP or out of hospital care, not just public hospital treatment
  • whether PBS medicines are included, and only in limited cases
  • whether ambulance is covered
  • how long your reciprocal access lasts

What does OVHC cover and what can still cost extra?

Overseas Visitor Health Cover, or OVHC, is health insurance designed for visitors who are not fully covered by Medicare. The Australian Government’s private health information site says most policies cover medically required hospital care and part of doctors’ fees, but benefits differ from one policy to another.

Hospital, GP, ambulance, medicines, and extras

For a working holiday maker, the practical question is whether your policy helps with the care you are most likely to use. That usually means hospital admissions, GP visits, specialists, ambulance, and prescription medicines, not just emergencies.

Policies can also include extras such as dental, optical, or physio, but these are often optional, capped, or limited by waiting periods and annual benefit rules.

Common needOften includedSometimes limitedCheck policy
Hospital admissionUsually, for medically necessary treatmentExcess and co-payments may applyPublic or private hospital rules
GP and specialist visitsSometimesBenefit may only cover part of the billMBS based benefits and claim method
AmbulanceOften for emergenciesNon-emergency rules varyState limits and exclusions
Prescription medicinesSometimesOften cappedPBS linked rules and annual limits
Extras like dental or physioOptionalOften low annual limitsWhether extras are included at all

Coverage examples are based on general Australian Government guidance for OVHC. Benefits, limits, and exclusions vary by policy.

One thing worth knowing is that “covered” does not always mean “no bill.” A benefit may be tied to the MBS, the Medicare Benefits Schedule, which is the government fee list for many services. If your provider charges more than that benefit, you may still pay the gap.

Waiting periods, pre-existing conditions, and exclusions

Waiting periods are the time you must serve before you can claim for certain treatment. The Department of Home Affairs says Australian registered insurers can apply waiting periods of up to 12 months for pre-existing conditions and pregnancy related treatment, and two months in many other cases on hospital cover.

A low premium can look attractive until you notice a long waiting period, a substantial excess, or an exclusion for a condition you already have.

Red flags to watch for:

  • long waiting periods for care you may need soon
  • permanent or broad exclusions for pre-existing conditions
  • low medicine or outpatient benefit limits
  • unclear excess, co-payment, or annual cap wording
Girl with glasses getting examined by a nurse or doctor.

OVHC vs travel insurance: which one fits a working holiday stay?

Both products can help, but they are built for different situations. Travel insurance is often designed for shorter trips and travel disruption, while OVHC is built around living in Australia as a visitor and using medical care over a longer stay.

FeatureOVHCTravel insuranceWhat to check
Main purposeHealthcare while living in AustraliaEmergencies and trip risksPolicy wording and trip length assumptions
GP and routine careOften available on higher coverOften limited or excludedOutpatient wording
Hospital treatment in AustraliaCore featureUsually emergency focusedAdmission rules and excess
Lost baggage or cancellationUsually noUsually yesWhether you need travel benefits too

This comparison reflects common product structures. Actual healthcare and travel benefits depend on the individual policy wording.

A practical example is a 10 month working holiday where you may need a GP visit, a prescription, or follow up care after a sports injury. In that situation, OVHC may fit better than a travel policy built mainly for emergencies, but you should compare the wording rather than assume.

How to choose the right level of cover for your trip

If you’re not sure whether the cheapest policy is enough, start with your real risk, not the headline premium. Stay length, RHCA access, how often you usually see a GP, and whether you would worry about a big ambulance or hospital bill all matter more than a small monthly saving.

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Insurance

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For background on how insurance works more broadly, see Expatica’s guide to insurance in Australia. If you may have some Medicare access, Expatica’s social security guide also helps explain the wider public system.

SituationLower risk optionHigher protection optionBest for
Short stay, strong travel coverTravel insurance plus careful reviewOVHC if healthcare gaps worry youBrief visits
RHCA eligible, few health needsBasic OVHC or limited reliance on RHCAOVHC with stronger outpatient coverEligible nationalities
Long stay with regular GP useMid level OVHCHigher OVHC with outpatient benefitsMost working holiday makers
Need extras like dental or physioAdd only if you will use themComprehensive OVHC with extrasLonger stays and planned care

These examples illustrate factors to consider and are not personal insurance recommendations. Suitability depends on your visa, health needs, and policy terms.

image of insider

Editor

Roy Pallas

Insider Tip

Compare GP, medicine, and ambulance limits before choosing on price alone, especially for a longer stay.

What to compare before you buy

Your shortlist should be simple and practical. Compare visa fit first, then what you can actually claim day to day.

Look for these details in the benefits summary, product flyer, policy wording, and claims guide:

  • visa fit and whether the policy is suitable for your visa route
  • hospital cover, ambulance, and GP or specialist benefits
  • prescription medicine limits and any extras options
  • waiting periods, exclusions, excess, and co-payments
  • digital claims, member support, cancellation, and switching rules

If you want a real product to benchmark after using this checklist, Allianz Care Australia is one option to compare with your shortlist. If it’s available in your market and the current policy terms match your visa requirements, make sure you still test it against the same criteria before you buy.

Common mistakes that lead to gaps or wasted spend

These are the mistakes that most often cost people money:

  • assuming Medicare or RHCA means full protection, when it may only cover limited medically necessary care
  • treating travel insurance and OVHC as interchangeable, when the claim triggers can be very different
  • choosing only on price, without checking GP, medicine, or ambulance benefits
  • ignoring waiting periods or pre-existing condition wording until after arrival
  • not checking how claims work, which can lead to surprise upfront costs
A therapist talking to her patient one on one during a session

How to buy cover and use it once you arrive

The buying process is usually straightforward, but the details matter. Start by confirming your visa position, then compare policies on fit, not just price, and make sure your cover start date matches your arrival and risk window.

Keep your policy certificate, membership details, and claims instructions easy to access on your phone. If treatment costs are unclear, ask for informed financial consent before non-urgent treatment so you understand what you may need to pay yourself.

What you may need before you apply

The exact application flow differs by provider, so check the insurer’s process and the official visa wording before you buy.

  1. Confirm your visa subclass and expected arrival date.
  2. Decide whether you need single, couple, or family style cover.
  3. Choose your policy start date carefully.
  4. Check whether you need proof of insurance for your visa or arrival records.
  5. Review waiting periods, exclusions, and excess before payment.

What to do if you get sick or injured in Australia

For routine care, start with a GP and check whether your policy pays benefits for out of hospital treatment. For urgent or hospital care, confirm whether you should contact your insurer first, whether direct billing is available, and what ambulance rules apply.

Keep invoices, receipts, referral letters, and claim forms. If a hospital or specialist cannot confirm the final cost in advance, ask for informed financial consent before treatment where possible.

Action checklist:

  • confirm whether the service is routine, urgent, or emergency care
  • check your policy rules before booking, if the situation allows
  • keep all invoices and supporting documents
  • contact member support if you are unsure about claims or provider rules

Allianz Care Australia OVHC for working holiday makers

How we assessed cover: we looked at visa fit, day to day medical access, ambulance, waiting periods, exclusions, claims support, and overall usefulness for a working holiday stay, not just headline price.

What we considered in this overview: visa suitability, day-to-day medical benefits, ambulance cover, waiting periods, exclusions, claims support, and usefulness during a working holiday stay.

Allianz Care Australia offers OVHC for eligible working visas, including subclass 417, with several levels of cover and online delivery of the insurance certificate. Check the insurer’s current eligible visa list and policy wording before buying, as suitability depends on your visa subclass and any conditions attached to it.

Fit pointWhat to checkWhy it matters
Working holiday relevanceOVHC or visitor cover for your visa subclassHelps you check visa fit early
Policy choiceBasic vs more comprehensive coverUseful if you want to balance price and protection
Australia wide useCover across states and territoriesHelpful for travel between cities and regions
Online certificateProof of insurance sent by emailMakes documents easier to store and share
Compliance pointCurrent policy wording and visa conditionsPrevents relying on outdated information

Product information was checked against Allianz Care Australia’s public OVHC pages on 17 June 2026 and may change.

If any of these providers looks close to what you need, compare the product documents against your checklist first, then review the current policy page before requesting a quote.

Manage your money on a Working Holiday in Australia

On a Working Holiday visa, you may need to pay for health insurance, rent, and setup costs soon after landing. Wise lets you hold and convert multiple currencies, send money from home, and spend in Australia with the Wise card. Compare features and fees to see if it fits your plans.

Reviewed by Expatica’s editorial team covering migration and insurance topics in Australia. This article is for general information only and is not visa, legal, medical, or personal insurance advice.

Sources

Author

Jonathan Rigottier

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after several years living in Japan, Jonathan Rigottier is a content specialist at Expatica. Having experienced relocation firsthand, he understands the practical concerns expats face — from day-to-day admin to settling into a new culture — and is proud to support the expat community by helping deliver clear, useful, and trustworthy articles.

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