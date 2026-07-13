Best health insurance for optical in Australia

Key takeaways Provider or product Best for Optical benefit snapshot Waiting period Main watch-out HCF Starter Extras with Optical Low-cost basics 100% back up to A$100 per person, A$200 per policy for frames, lenses, and contacts 2 months Low annual limit for higher-priced glasses Bupa Starter Extras Network users Optical included, A$150 per person up to A$300 per policy, depending on policy type and location 2 months Value can depend on provider network and claiming rules Medibank My Choice Extras Core 60 Flexible everyday extras 100% back on eligible optical items up to a A$150 combined limit 6 months Optical shares its limit with eye therapy ahm value extras Stronger value seekers 100% back on optical up to A$180 per person, A$360 per family None in current guide Check that current guide still shows no wait when you buy Frank Extras Cover Simple extras shoppers Entry-level Frank optical cover, usually fixed benefits with a 6 month wait 6 months Check which current Frank extras product best matches your optical needs Allianz Care Australia Premium Care Workers Temporary workers and some expats OVHC option with extras including optical Varies by policy wording Not the right route for most Medicare-eligible domestic shoppers Comparison details are based on provider product summaries, PHIS documents, and public policy information available at the time of writing. Limits, waiting periods, and benefits can change, so check the latest product guide before applying. Verify the latest PHIS, which means Private Health Information Statement, or the current product guide before you buy, because limits, waiting periods, and join offers can change. Best in this guide means most useful for optical needs, waiting periods, annual limits, claiming style, and residency fit, not simply the cheapest premium. Medicare eligibility, policy suitability, and out-of-pocket costs vary by personal circumstances. Before buying or claiming, check when your optical annual limit resets and whether unused benefits carry over, as these rules can vary by fund and policy. Insurance Insurance in Australia: A guide for expats Read more

1. HCF Starter Extras with Optical HCF Starter Extras with Optical makes the shortlist because it is one of the clearest entry-level products for readers who want basic optical extras cover Australia without paying for a long list of add-ons they may never use. Its current product summary shows optical cover for spectacle frames, spectacle lenses, and contact lenses, with 100% of the fee paid up to an annual limit of A$100 per person and A$200 per policy after a 2 month waiting period. In practice, that makes HCF more useful for occasional glasses buyers than for anyone expecting premium frames, multifocals, or frequent contact lens purchases. One thing worth knowing is that a low premium can look good until you compare the real optical annual limit against what your optometrist actually charges. Best for readers who want a recognisable fund with simple entry-level optical cover

Most useful if you need one basic prescription purchase rather than a high-end optical budget

Check whether your optometrist is recognised before you book

Verify the current product summary and Fund Rules on publication day

2. Bupa Starter Extras Bupa Starter Extras is worth shortlisting if affordability matters, but you still want cover for glasses or contact lenses from a major national brand. The current PHIS for some Bupa Starter Extras policies shows optical with a 2 month waiting period and a limit of A$150 per person up to A$300 per policy, depending on the policy type and location. The trade-off is that Bupa’s value can depend on where you claim. A common question is whether the same policy pays the same way everywhere, but Bupa draws a distinction between Members First providers and other recognised providers, so the network can change your out-of-pocket costs even when the annual limit looks competitive. Best for readers who are happy to use Bupa’s recognised or Members First provider setup

Optical cover can help with prescription glasses, lenses, and contacts, but the limit is still modest

Check whether your preferred optometrist gives better value through Bupa’s network

Read the current PHIS or cover summary before relying on any quoted benefit

3. Medibank My Choice Extras Core 60 Medibank My Choice Extras Core 60 suits readers who want stronger everyday extras logic than the cheapest possible plan, but still want to control cost. Medibank’s current page shows 100% back on eligible optical items at recognised providers, up to an A$150 combined annual limit for optical and eye therapy, with a 6 month waiting period. That combined-limit structure matters in practice because it can make the headline look better than the spendable optical amount really is. This is different from a policy where optical sits in its own bucket, so regular glasses users should ask whether the combined limit is enough for the kind of prescription they buy, especially if they are also likely to use eye therapy. Best for readers who want a practical extras base with clear optical inclusion

More suitable for regular, moderate use than for expensive optical spending

Check whether you will use only optical, or optical plus eye therapy from the same limit

Use the PrivateHealth.gov.au comparison tool and the current Medibank summary before buying

4. ahm value extras ahm value extras stands out because the current guide is generous for optical relative to many entry and mid-tier extras policies. ahm’s current value extras guide shows 100% back on frames, prescription lenses, and contact lenses, with an annual limit of A$180 per person and A$360 per family, and no waiting period listed for optical in the current product guide. That makes ahm a strong option for readers who care more about practical payback than brand prestige. The key question is whether you are comparing long-term fit or being pulled in by a join offer, because the smarter test is still annual limit, provider recognition, and likely out-of-pocket cost once promotions end. Best for value-focused readers who want a stronger optical annual limit

Current documents suggest no optical waiting period, but confirm this when applying

ahm says it pays the same benefits at recognised extras providers, which can simplify comparisons

Review the live product guide on publication day because offers and rules can change