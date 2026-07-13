Best health insurance for optical in Australia

Key takeaways
|Provider or product
|Best for
|Optical benefit snapshot
|Waiting period
|Main watch-out
|HCF Starter Extras with Optical
|Low-cost basics
|100% back up to A$100 per person, A$200 per policy for frames, lenses, and contacts
|2 months
|Low annual limit for higher-priced glasses
|Bupa Starter Extras
|Network users
|Optical included, A$150 per person up to A$300 per policy, depending on policy type and location
|2 months
|Value can depend on provider network and claiming rules
|Medibank My Choice Extras Core 60
|Flexible everyday extras
|100% back on eligible optical items up to a A$150 combined limit
|6 months
|Optical shares its limit with eye therapy
|ahm value extras
|Stronger value seekers
|100% back on optical up to A$180 per person, A$360 per family
|None in current guide
|Check that current guide still shows no wait when you buy
|Frank Extras Cover
|Simple extras shoppers
|Entry-level Frank optical cover, usually fixed benefits with a 6 month wait
|6 months
|Check which current Frank extras product best matches your optical needs
|Allianz Care Australia Premium Care Workers
|Temporary workers and some expats
|OVHC option with extras including optical
|Varies by policy wording
|Not the right route for most Medicare-eligible domestic shoppers
Comparison details are based on provider product summaries, PHIS documents, and public policy information available at the time of writing. Limits, waiting periods, and benefits can change, so check the latest product guide before applying.
Verify the latest PHIS, which means Private Health Information Statement, or the current product guide before you buy, because limits, waiting periods, and join offers can change.
Best in this guide means most useful for optical needs, waiting periods, annual limits, claiming style, and residency fit, not simply the cheapest premium. Medicare eligibility, policy suitability, and out-of-pocket costs vary by personal circumstances.
Before buying or claiming, check when your optical annual limit resets and whether unused benefits carry over, as these rules can vary by fund and policy.
1. HCF Starter Extras with Optical
HCF Starter Extras with Optical makes the shortlist because it is one of the clearest entry-level products for readers who want basic optical extras cover Australia without paying for a long list of add-ons they may never use. Its current product summary shows optical cover for spectacle frames, spectacle lenses, and contact lenses, with 100% of the fee paid up to an annual limit of A$100 per person and A$200 per policy after a 2 month waiting period.
In practice, that makes HCF more useful for occasional glasses buyers than for anyone expecting premium frames, multifocals, or frequent contact lens purchases. One thing worth knowing is that a low premium can look good until you compare the real optical annual limit against what your optometrist actually charges.
- Best for readers who want a recognisable fund with simple entry-level optical cover
- Most useful if you need one basic prescription purchase rather than a high-end optical budget
- Check whether your optometrist is recognised before you book
- Verify the current product summary and Fund Rules on publication day
2. Bupa Starter Extras
Bupa Starter Extras is worth shortlisting if affordability matters, but you still want cover for glasses or contact lenses from a major national brand. The current PHIS for some Bupa Starter Extras policies shows optical with a 2 month waiting period and a limit of A$150 per person up to A$300 per policy, depending on the policy type and location.
The trade-off is that Bupa’s value can depend on where you claim. A common question is whether the same policy pays the same way everywhere, but Bupa draws a distinction between Members First providers and other recognised providers, so the network can change your out-of-pocket costs even when the annual limit looks competitive.
- Best for readers who are happy to use Bupa’s recognised or Members First provider setup
- Optical cover can help with prescription glasses, lenses, and contacts, but the limit is still modest
- Check whether your preferred optometrist gives better value through Bupa’s network
- Read the current PHIS or cover summary before relying on any quoted benefit
3. Medibank My Choice Extras Core 60
Medibank My Choice Extras Core 60 suits readers who want stronger everyday extras logic than the cheapest possible plan, but still want to control cost. Medibank’s current page shows 100% back on eligible optical items at recognised providers, up to an A$150 combined annual limit for optical and eye therapy, with a 6 month waiting period.
That combined-limit structure matters in practice because it can make the headline look better than the spendable optical amount really is. This is different from a policy where optical sits in its own bucket, so regular glasses users should ask whether the combined limit is enough for the kind of prescription they buy, especially if they are also likely to use eye therapy.
- Best for readers who want a practical extras base with clear optical inclusion
- More suitable for regular, moderate use than for expensive optical spending
- Check whether you will use only optical, or optical plus eye therapy from the same limit
- Use the PrivateHealth.gov.au comparison tool and the current Medibank summary before buying
4. ahm value extras
ahm value extras stands out because the current guide is generous for optical relative to many entry and mid-tier extras policies. ahm’s current value extras guide shows 100% back on frames, prescription lenses, and contact lenses, with an annual limit of A$180 per person and A$360 per family, and no waiting period listed for optical in the current product guide.
That makes ahm a strong option for readers who care more about practical payback than brand prestige. The key question is whether you are comparing long-term fit or being pulled in by a join offer, because the smarter test is still annual limit, provider recognition, and likely out-of-pocket cost once promotions end.
- Best for value-focused readers who want a stronger optical annual limit
- Current documents suggest no optical waiting period, but confirm this when applying
- ahm says it pays the same benefits at recognised extras providers, which can simplify comparisons
- Review the live product guide on publication day because offers and rules can change
5. Frank extras cover
Frank is on the shortlist because readers often want straightforward extras cover with fewer moving parts. Frank’s current extras range uses Lite, Classic, and Max Extras, while some older materials may still mention Easy Extras, so anyone comparing Frank should check the current product name, optical limit, and waiting period before buying.
Frank’s current extras pages say optical has a 6 month waiting period and that members are not locked into one provider, provided the optometrist is a registered private practice recognised by Frank. That flexibility can be useful, but you still need to check the current annual optical limit and whether the policy pays a fixed amount or percentage back for the purchase you have in mind.
- Best for readers who want simple extras language and broad provider choice
- Optical usually includes common prescription items, not a blank cheque for any eyewear purchase
- Check whether the current Frank product name matches the older Easy Extras wording
- Confirm exclusions, non-prescription rules, and annual optical limits in the latest fact sheet
6. Allianz Care Australia Premium Care Workers
This section is for a different reader group. Allianz Care Australia Premium Care Workers is relevant to temporary workers, some visitors, and some expats who are not comparing standard domestic extras cover at all, but need visa-appropriate cover first.
Allianz Care Australia’s OVHC comparison page says Premium Care Workers includes extras such as general dental, optical, and physiotherapy, while its OVHC pages also make clear that this cover is designed for workers and visitors on eligible temporary visas. Standard OSHC does not usually include optical, so students should compare that separately, including Expatica’s guide to student medical insurance in Australia, while working holiday readers should check Expatica’s guide to health insurance for a working holiday visa in Australia.
If you are on a temporary visa, check your visa conditions and Medicare eligibility before comparing domestic extras policies, because the wrong cover type can leave you with the wrong benefits even if the premium looks good.
- Best for temporary residents, overseas workers, and some visa holders who need OVHC
- Not usually the right route for Medicare-eligible residents shopping for standard extras only
- Confirm whether you need OVHC, OSHC plus extras, or domestic private extras first
- Read the current benefits flyer, policy wording, excess, and visa compliance rules before applying
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Conclusion
Optical health insurance in Australia is less about finding one universal best policy and more about matching cover to your residency status, budget, and eyewear needs. Medicare may help eligible people with eye tests, but routine glasses and contact lenses usually require extras cover. Temporary residents, workers, and students may need to compare OVHC or OSHC-led options before looking at domestic extras. Before buying, check the current PHIS or product guide, annual optical limit, waiting period, provider rules, and exclusions.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about optical health insurance in Australia
Does Medicare cover glasses and contact lenses in Australia?
Medicare generally helps eligible people with eye tests, but not routine glasses or contact lenses. Check the current Medicare rules on Health.gov.au, and if you may have reciprocal rights as a temporary resident, review the relevant guidance on Services Australia.
Is optical cover included in extras or hospital insurance?
Routine eyewear usually sits under extras cover, not hospital cover. Hospital insurance is more relevant if you are admitted for treatment, so do not assume glasses and eye surgery are covered by the same policy type.
What is the waiting period for optical cover in Australia?
Optical waiting periods are common and vary by fund, with many policies using 2 or 6 months. If you are switching on the same or lower level of cover, some waiting periods may be recognised, but you must verify how your new fund applies continuity rules before claiming.
Can I claim optical benefits at any optometrist?
Many funds let you claim at recognised providers, but preferred-provider or no-gap arrangements can make a big difference to final cost. Before you buy, check whether your usual optometrist, an online retailer, or a chain store is recognised by the fund.
Which optical cover works best for temporary residents and expats in Australia?
The best route depends first on Medicare eligibility and visa type, not just optical needs. Medicare-eligible residents may be better served by standard domestic extras, while temporary workers, visitors, and students may need OVHC, OSHC plus extras, or another international option depending on their status and policy rules.
Sources
- HCF: Starter Extras with optical, optical annual limits, frames, lenses, and contact lenses, checked on 9 July 2026.
- Bupa: Starter Extras product page and extras cover information, checked on 9 July 2026.
- Medibank: My Choice Extras Core product page and supporting product documents, checked on 9 July 2026.
- ahm: value extras optical benefits, annual limits, and waiting period information, checked on 9 July 2026.
- Frank Health Insurance: Current extras cover range, product naming, and waiting period information, checked on 9 July 2026.
- Frank Health Insurance: Optical health insurance information and optical waiting period, checked on 9 July 2026.
- Allianz Care Australia: Overseas Visitor Health Cover and Premium Care Workers extras information, checked on 9 July 2026.
- Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing: Medicare coverage for eye tests, glasses, and contact lenses, checked on 9 July 2026.
- Services Australia: Reciprocal Health Care Agreements for eligible visitors to Australia, checked on 9 July 2026.
- PrivateHealth.gov.au: Official Australian private health insurance comparison tool and PHIS access, checked on 9 July 2026.
- PrivateHealth.gov.au: Private Health Information Statement guidance, checked on 9 July 2026.
- PrivateHealth.gov.au: Medicare and private health insurance coverage overview, checked on 9 July 2026.