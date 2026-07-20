Australia Vaccination Schedule for Expats

Key takeaways Topic What it means for expats What to do next Cost watch-out National schedule Australia has one national baseline for routine vaccines across life stages. Check the National Immunisation Program schedule for your age group. A funded vaccine does not always mean a free appointment. State and territory extras Your location can affect extra funded vaccines or local delivery rules. Confirm your state or territory program when booking. Extra programs may differ by age, risk group, or postcode. AIR records The Australian Immunisation Register stores recorded doses and supports school, childcare, and catch-up planning. Access your record through Services Australia or ask your provider for help. Missing records can delay administration, but they do not mean you must guess. Catch-up rules Catch-up plans usually continue a valid series rather than restart it. Ask a provider to review your history against the Australian Immunisation Handbook. Some plans may need several appointments. Where to get vaccinated Vaccines are commonly given by GPs, pharmacies, hospitals, councils, and school programs. Ask about stock, eligibility, fees, and AIR upload when booking. Consultation or administration fees may still apply. Medicare or private cover Medicare status can affect what you pay, but it does not remove every possible cost. Compare public eligibility with PrivateHealth.gov.au and any private options you need. Private cover does not replace Medicare or change the official schedule. This table summarises the guidance discussed below. Eligibility, local programs, and provider fees can change, so confirm the current position before booking.

How Australia’s vaccination schedule works Australia’s vaccination schedule is built around the National Immunisation Program, or NIP, which sets the national baseline for routine vaccines from infancy through older age. This is the main framework to check when you want to understand the Australian immunisation schedule. In Australian healthcare, you will usually see the word “immunisation” rather than “vaccination”, but both refer to the same schedule and record system. The national program provides the foundation, while your state or territory can still affect what is funded or how vaccines are delivered in practice. National schedule vs state and territory extras There is one national schedule, but states and territories can add local programs, school delivery arrangements, or extra funded vaccines for specific groups. The national page therefore gives you the baseline rather than every local detail. Check your local schedule if you live in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory, or the Northern Territory.

Ask whether your state or territory funds any additional vaccines for your age, health risks, or circumstances.

Confirm whether school or council clinics deliver some vaccines locally.

Recheck the program before each booking, as details can change. Medicare, AIR, and funded vaccine eligibility Many NIP vaccines are funded for eligible people. Eligibility can depend on age, pregnancy, medical risk factors, and whether you have or are eligible for a Medicare card, while separate rules apply to some groups, including refugees and humanitarian entrants. The Australian Immunisation Register, or AIR, records vaccines reported in Australia and can support school, childcare, and catch-up planning. This article is for general information only and is not medical, insurance, visa, or legal advice. Confirm the latest immunisation schedule, eligibility, and personal recommendations with a GP, pharmacist, immunisation clinic, or relevant Australian authority.

Schedule at a glance by life stage The easiest way to read Australia’s vaccination schedule for children and adults is by life stage, because timing, delivery setting, and funding rules differ. This high-level table is a guide only and does not replace a personal schedule review. Life stage Key routine touchpoints Usual delivery settings Babies and young children Birth; 2, 4, 6, 12, and 18 months; and 4 years Hospital, GP, or child health clinic Adolescents School program years and any missed doses School program, GP, or pharmacy where eligible Adults Boosters, annual influenza vaccination, and missed or risk-based vaccines GP, pharmacy, travel clinic, or immunisation clinic Pregnancy and higher-risk groups Pregnancy guidance, influenza vaccination, and risk-based doses GP, midwife service, maternity care team, or pharmacy where appropriate Use the current National Immunisation Program schedule for the exact vaccines and timing that apply to you or your child. Babies and children For families, Australia’s childhood immunisation schedule is most visible in the early years, with key visits from birth to age four. You do not need to memorise every vaccine, but you should recognise the timing pattern and make sure each dose is recorded correctly. At a high level, parents should expect routine checkpoints at: birth

2 months

4 months

6 months

12 months

18 months

4 years

annual influenza vaccination for eligible children This is a summary only, so use the national schedule for the exact vaccines due at each age. AIR records matter because childcare enrolment, school administration, and catch-up planning may rely on having the child’s immunisation history available. Teens, adults, and pregnancy The schedule does not stop after preschool. Adolescents commonly receive some vaccines through school immunisation programs, while adults may need boosters, missed doses, annual influenza vaccination, or risk-based vaccines depending on age and medical history. Pregnancy is an important vaccination window. Current Australian guidance includes vaccines such as influenza, pertussis, and RSV at specific times, so confirm the timing with your GP, pharmacist, midwife, or immunisation clinic rather than relying on an older schedule printout. Extra vaccines for risk groups and travel Some people need more than the routine schedule. Ask your provider which vaccines are routine, which are risk-based, and which may need to be paid for privately. Medical conditions can change what is recommended.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander eligibility rules can affect some funded vaccines.

Some jobs carry occupational vaccination requirements.

Travel plans can add non-routine vaccines.

Refugee or humanitarian entrants may need broader catch-up support.

What expats should do if they are behind or vaccinated overseas Catch-up vaccination is normal in Australia and is designed to close gaps safely. Overseas doses can still count when a provider can match them to the Australian schedule with enough confidence. The goal is to verify what you have already received rather than guess or wait indefinitely for perfect paperwork. If records are missing, late, or partly unclear, a provider can still help you build a practical plan. How to check AIR and find your records Start with the record you already have in Australia, as this gives you the clearest base for deciding what to do next. Sign in: sign in to myGov and open your linked Medicare account. Open your vaccination records: select Proof of vaccinations. Select the person: choose whose immunisation history you want to view, read the declaration, and select Accept. Download the complete record: select View Complete immunisation history statement (PDF). Follow up on missing entries: ask your vaccination provider if a recent or historical dose does not appear. For adults aged 20 or over, historical vaccinations received before September 2016 may not have been reported to AIR. Ask the relevant provider or state or territory authority whether another record is available. Catch-up doses and missing documents Providers usually build on valid past doses instead of restarting the whole vaccine series. This can reduce unnecessary appointments and make the catch-up plan easier to follow. When you arrive with partial records, the provider may check your age, the interval between doses, and whether the overseas product matches the Australian schedule closely enough to count. They can then use catch-up guidance to plan the next dose rather than automatically starting again. Do not restart a vaccine series without professional advice.

Bring every record you have, even if it looks incomplete.

Ask the provider to check age and interval rules, not only vaccine names.

Use provider guidance and the catch-up calculator when relevant.

Leave with a written plan for the next appointments.

Make sure new doses are uploaded to AIR. For example, a child who received some vaccines overseas may only need the next due dose and a follow-up date. An adult who is unsure about an MMR or tetanus booster may need a record review and a simpler catch-up course than expected. If records are missing or not in English Written evidence is preferred, but incomplete paperwork does not end the process. Providers can review overseas vaccination cards, clinic letters, or discharge papers and determine what is usable when the dates and products are clear enough. If a vaccination cannot be confirmed, the provider may treat the missing dose as not received and build a catch-up plan around that. A family arriving with a non-English child vaccination card and one missing booster date should bring the original record and ask a GP to compare it with the Australian schedule. The provider can then prepare a written catch-up plan if a dose cannot be confirmed safely.