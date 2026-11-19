Key takeaways: To live and work legally in China you usually need employer sponsorship, as well as a suitable visa and residence checks after you arrive.

Coming to China for business meetings may not require a full permit, while high-level talent, representative office staff, short-term assignments, or special government-approved cases may have different process options.

Permit applications can feel paperwork heavy, requiring personal documents, qualification evidence, and employer paperwork.

You’ll often need a China work permit, a Z visa and also a work-type residence permit, which all have their own application sequences and requirements.

Expatica’s working abroad hub can also be helpful with broader context covering other destinations if you’re still fighting out your top choices.

What is a China work permit? A China work permit is the official permission for a foreign national to work lawfully in mainland China. It is one part of a wider process that also includes employer sponsorship, an entry visa, and then a work-type residence permit after you arrive. People often use “work visa” as a catch-all term, but the formal process is more specific than that. National rules require foreigners working in China to hold both the proper work authorization and the matching residence status, so a visa on its own is not enough for long-term legal work.

Do you need a China work permit? In most cases, yes, if you will do paid work in China for a local employer or a China-based entity. That usually covers employees, teachers, managers, technical specialists, and intra-company transferees who will carry out ongoing work in the country. Situations that usually need one Short business travel, meetings, or training may or may not count as work. It depends on what you will actually do on the ground. If you are entering China to take up a real job, receive a salary there, or perform work for an employer in China, a business visa may not be enough, making a work permit and full visa the right route. The standard process normally starts with employer sponsorship before you travel. Your employer applies for the work permit notice or equivalent approval, and you then use that paperwork for the Z visa stage. Cases that may follow a different route Some categories, such as high-level talent, representative office staff, short-term assignments, or special government-approved cases, may not follow the exact same document path. Local pilot schemes and digital systems can also affect how proof of permission is issued or checked. Ask two questions early: which immigration route applies to your role, and which authority is handling it in your city. If your employer or agent cannot answer clearly, confirm locally before you resign, ship belongings, or book non-refundable travel.

Work permit, Z visa, and residence permit: what is the difference? These three terms are related, but they are not interchangeable. Understanding the difference helps you avoid one of the most common expat mistakes, which is assuming that entry permission also gives you the right to live and work long term. Document or status What it does When it usually applies China work permit Authorises you to work for the approved employer and role Before work starts, with post-arrival follow-up Z visa Lets you enter China for work-related immigration processing Before travel Work-type residence permit Lets you stay in China lawfully for work after arrival After entry, usually within 30 days The Z visa is an entry document, not the status you rely on for long-term residence. Z visa holders should apply for a residence permit after arrival, usually within 30 days, through the local exit-entry authorities. It used to be the case that physical permit cards and documents were the norm. However, local handling can now lean more on online records and system checks in some places, so ask your employer what form of proof is currently used in your city and keep digital and paper copies of every approval notice.

What documents are usually required? Most applications need the same core materials. Expect a mix of personal documents, qualification evidence, employer paperwork, and post-arrival compliance items. Documents you may need to provide Common employee-side documents include a valid passport, passport photos, degree or qualification evidence, work experience records, a criminal record certificate, and medical or health-related paperwork. Some items may also need translation, notarisation, legalisation, or consular authentication, depending on where they were issued and what the local office accepts. The official work permit guide also shows why preparation takes time. Authorities may want proof that your qualifications match the role, that your documents are recent, and that the identity details across your passport, certificates, and application all match. If you are still building your relocation file, a moving abroad checklist can help you keep passports, diplomas, and employment records together. Relocation The ultimate moving abroad checklist Read more Documents your employer usually handles Your employer normally prepares the sponsorship side of the file. That can include the work permit application, company registration materials, the job offer or employment contract, a letter confirming your role, and any industry-specific approvals if the position is regulated. In China, the employer is central to the process. If the sponsoring company is not properly set up to hire foreign staff, the application can stall before you even reach the visa stage.

How to apply for a China work permit The process follows the same basic order nationwide, although handling can vary by city. Think of it as four parts: pre-approval, entry visa, arrival, and conversion to longer-stay status. Step 1: Your employer applies for the work permit notice Before you travel, your employer usually starts the case in the foreign work permit system and submits the supporting file. If approved, the case produces the work permit notice or equivalent approval document that supports your visa application. Common delay points at this stage include missing education evidence, inconsistent job titles, unclear experience records, or outdated criminal record papers. If your employer wants you to enter China first and sort the work authorization later, verify that plan carefully, as you’re taking on a lot of personal risk in this scenario. Step 2: You apply for the Z visa Once the pre-approval is in place, you normally apply for a Z visa through the relevant Chinese embassy, consulate, or Chinese Visa Application Service Center. Official visa guidance lists the passport, photo, and supporting work-permit paperwork as the core items, while also warning that consular officers may ask for extra documents or an interview. Approval of the work notice does not guarantee a visa. The consular officer still decides whether to issue the visa, its validity, and the entry conditions based on the individual case. Step 3: You enter China and complete local work formalities Arrival starts the local compliance phase. National guidance still treats this as an active part of the work-permit route. You or your employer may need to present the visa, contract, health documents, and other originals so the local authorities can issue or activate the final work authorization record. Local implementation can differ quite a bit. Some offices move quickly, while others require stricter document checks or advance appointments. Build in time for this stage, especially if your job start date is tight. Step 4: You apply for the work-type residence permit For long-term work, the final immigration step is usually the work-type residence permit. The National Immigration Administration says foreigners whose visa requires residence formalities after entry should apply at the exit-entry departments in their place of residence within 30 days. For work-type residence permits, official guidance says Z visa holders should submit the relevant work permit and an employer certification letter. The permit you receive then becomes the status that lets you stay in China for work, rather than relying on the initial entry visa.

What to do after arrival in China Collecting the residence permit is not the end of the admin. A few local steps still matter for everyday compliance. Register your address If you stay in a hotel, the hotel usually handles your accommodation registration automatically. If you stay in a flat, a serviced apartment, or with friends or family, you or your host generally need to register the address with the authorities within 24 hours. The National Immigration Administration announced in September 2026 that online accommodation registration is available nationwide for foreigners staying in domiciles other than hotels. The online record has the same legal effect as an in-person registration, and this process can be more convenient than visiting an office in person to register. Keep the confirmation, because it can matter for later admin steps. Keep your work status aligned with your real situation Your permission is usually tied to your employer, role, and location details. If you change employers, change job type, move city, or stop working earlier than planned, your existing paperwork may need to be changed, cancelled, or replaced. The practical risk is treating employment changes as a simple HR matter. In many cases, they are also immigration matters. If anything important changes, ask your employer what needs to be updated before you continue working.

Salary, banking, and tax records to keep Once salary starts coming in, keep a clean document trail. This helps with tax filing and banking, but also with renewals, employer changes, audits, and later questions about the source of your funds. Which records matter most Keep copies of your employment contract, work permit paperwork, accommodation registration, payslips, tax payment records, bank statements, and residence permit details. If your employer issues annual tax summaries or income certificates, save those too. You may end up using a local salary account and separate cross-border international banking arrangements if you still need to manage money in more than one country. Banking Cross-border international banking for expats Read more If you open a local bank account to receive salary, make sure the name, passport number, and employer details match your immigration records. Small mismatches can create practical problems later, especially when you need to prove where your income came from or why funds are leaving China.