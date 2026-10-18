Monaco golden visa: How residency works

“Monaco golden visa” is a common search term, but Monaco does not run an official golden visa program. Instead, foreign nationals can apply for a residence permit, or carte de séjour, if they meet requirements around accommodation, financial resources, and background checks. The process can vary by nationality, particularly for applicants who need a French long-stay visa (type D) before applying in Monaco. This guide explains eligibility, required documents, costs, and how Monaco residency differs from formal golden visa routes.

Key takeaways Monaco does not have a formal golden visa program. The official route is a Monaco residence permit, or carte de séjour.

Non-EEA and non-Swiss applicants usually need a French long-stay visa before they can complete the Monaco residency process.

Accommodation, proof of funds, and good-character checks sit at the centre of most applications.

Official permit fees exist, but the bigger costs are usually housing, banking, translations, insurance, and relocation support.

Citizenship is a separate, restrictive path and should not be confused with residence. Wise: manage the money side of your Monaco move Convert funds into euros for housing, translations, and other setup costs

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What the Monaco golden visa really is When adviser sites talk about a Monaco golden visa, they usually mean Monaco residency for financially self-sufficient applicants, employees, business owners, or supported family members. The phrase survives because many applicants rely on substantial wealth or a Monaco bank reference, yet that still does not turn the route into an official investment program. Monaco’s official language is residence permit, or carte de séjour, handled by the Residents’ Section. There is no law setting a qualifying investment that automatically unlocks approval, and the route is not the same as programs in Portugal or Greece, which are marketed as formal golden visas. Monaco is also outside the EU, so Monegasque residence is not the same as EU citizenship or an EU passport path. Search term What readers usually mean Official Monaco term Monaco golden visa Residency for someone who can show accommodation, resources, and a clean record Monaco residence permit, or carte de séjour Monaco residency by investment A move funded by wealth, savings, or business activity Residency based on accepted proof of means, not a statutory investment program

Who can apply for Monaco residency At a high level, Monaco residency is for foreign nationals aged 16 or over who want to live in Monaco for more than three months in a year and can satisfy the residence-permit rules. Be at least 16 years old

Plan to settle in Monaco or stay there for more than three months in a year

Show suitable accommodation in Monaco

Show sufficient financial resources

Provide criminal-record or equivalent good-character evidence

Check the route for your nationality, because visa rules can change the process

Prepare separate supporting documents for a spouse, partner, or eligible dependants where relevant Nationality rules and who needs a French long-stay visa EEA and Swiss applicants can generally apply directly to Monaco’s Residents’ Section. Many non-EEA applicants must first obtain a French long-stay visa for Monaco, which is why nationality has such a big effect on timing. If you already hold a French residence permit or fall into a transfer route from France, the process may differ. Check the current France-Visas Monaco page and Monaco’s Residents’ Section before you commit to housing or banking appointments.

Documents, accommodation, and proof you need Most applications are built around three questions: where will you live, how will you support yourself, and do your background documents satisfy Monaco’s checks. In practice, readers should prepare both the official file and the practical evidence that makes that file easy to review. Accommodation documents

Proof of funds or support

Criminal-record and civil-status documents

Passport and, where relevant, French visa or French residence permit

Translations, registration evidence, and supporting declarations where required Proof of accommodation in Monaco Monaco does not just ask for an address. It asks for accommodation that is suitable for the household, backed by formal paperwork. Owner occupiers usually need a property deed or equivalent proof of ownership.

Tenants generally need a lease that has been formally registered with Monaco’s tax services.

If a company owns the home, extra corporate papers may be needed to show your link to the property.

If you are staying with a close relative, spouse, or partner, free-accommodation paperwork usually has to be completed in the official format.

The same address can look acceptable on paper yet still raise questions if the home is too small for the household. Proof of funds and the Monaco bank reference Official Monaco guidance talks about sufficient financial resources, not one statutory buy-in amount. Depending on your situation, that proof can come from salary, pension, business activity, support from another person, or savings backed by a bank reference in an approved format from a Monaco bank. A common question is whether Monaco requires exactly €500,000. Many adviser pages cite that figure, but Monaco’s official residence framework does not set it as a fixed statutory threshold. Monegasque banks can have their own account-opening and documentation requirements, so check directly with the bank you plan to use. A Wise account can help with cross-border money management for relocation planning, but where your residence file relies on savings, it does not replace the Monegasque bank evidence required for that route. Salary or pension documents

Business evidence, such as an RCI extract or business-startup receipt where relevant

A Monaco bank reference in the approved format, where your route depends on savings

A support letter plus supporting financial evidence, if someone else is sponsoring you

How the Monaco residency application works Because banking, housing, visa formalities, and the residence-permit file depend on each other, they usually need to move in parallel rather than one after another. Step-by-step: from planning to receiving the residence card 1 Start by confirming whether you can apply directly in Monaco or need a French long-stay visa (type D) first. This split shapes almost every later step. 2 Arrange the proof-of-means route early. If you will rely on savings, speak to a Monaco bank about the reference letter format. If you will rely on work, pension, business activity, or support, gather the evidence that fits that route. 3 Secure housing in Monaco. A lease, title deed, or formal accommodation certificate is one of the pillars of the file, not a detail to sort out later. 4 Prepare civil-status and background documents. That usually means your passport, birth certificate, criminal-record extracts from relevant countries of residence over the previous five years, and family-status documents where relevant. Documents not in French, English, or Italian may need sworn translation under Monaco’s official application guidance. 5 Submit the application and attend the interview. Monaco allows online or offline filing for a first card. If the file is admissible, you are invited to an individual interview and must bring the originals. 6 Collect the card if the application is accepted. The first card is often a temporary permit valid for one year, and the issue fee is paid when the card is produced. Timing problems usually come from incomplete files, late translations, or reliance on adviser blogs instead of official instructions.

Costs, timelines, and ongoing residence obligations The official government fees are only one part of the total bill. Based on Monaco’s published residence-permit factsheet, the first temporary permit is €80, the first ordinary permit is €100, and the first privilege permit is €160. The bigger spending usually sits elsewhere, especially rent or property costs, translations, professional support, private cover, and banking setup. If you are budgeting the move broadly, it also helps to factor in wider expat health insurance planning and relocation admin before you focus on the permit fee alone. Healthcare Basics Expat health insurance in 2026: costs, coverage, and how to choose a plan Read more Cost item Official or market-driven Example When it usually appears What to verify First temporary permit Official €80 On issue of first card Current fee on Monaco’s residence-permit page First ordinary permit Official €100 Later permit stage Whether you have reached the qualifying residence period First privilege permit Official €160 Long-term stage Current fee and eligibility rules Accommodation Market-driven Rent, deposit, or purchase costs Before filing Whether the home and paperwork are acceptable for the household Translations and legal support Market-driven Sworn translations and adviser fees Before filing and during review Which documents must be translated or certified Insurance and banking setup Market-driven Private cover and account-opening costs Before or during the move What is required for your own relocation plan Monaco’s official sources do not set a universal processing time for first residence-card applications. Allow additional time for housing, banking, translations, and any required French long-stay visa, and check current instructions before making fixed relocation commitments. Renew your card on time, because permit type and validity change over the years.

Treat genuine residence as an ongoing obligation, not just an entry hurdle.

Report major changes, such as address or civil status, when official rules require it.

Verify current rules before relying on online claims about physical-presence thresholds.