Monaco residency permit: requirements and steps

Monaco residency looks straightforward until you reach the paperwork. This guide breaks down the official Monaco residency permit process in plain English and separates fixed rules from points that vary by case. If you are planning a move to Monaco, nationality affects the route as much as your long-term plans because EEA and non-EEA applicants do not follow the same pre-arrival steps. Below, you’ll find the key documents, the order of the application, official fees, renewals, and the line between residency and tax residency. This guide is for general information only, so confirm current rules with Monaco authorities and, where needed, a qualified immigration or tax adviser.

Key takeaways You generally need a Monaco residency permit if you are 16 or over and want to live in Monaco for more than three months.

EEA applicants, and some equivalent-status nationals such as Swiss citizens, usually do not follow the same pre-arrival visa route as most non-EEA applicants.

The core evidence is accommodation in Monaco, proof of sufficient financial resources, and background or civil-status documents.

Many non-EEA applicants need a French long-stay visa type D, which is the long-stay national visa used before the Monaco residence permit application can move ahead.

The first permit is usually the temporary card, valid for one year, with an official first-issue fee of €80.

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Who needs a Monaco residency permit? This process applies to foreign nationals aged 16 or over who want to stay in Monaco for more than three months or set up home there. It is about legal residence, not short visits, tourism, or regular commuting from nearby France. Nationality does not decide this question on its own. The starting point is the length and purpose of your stay, then nationality determines which application route you follow. EEA vs non-EEA applicants If you are an EEA national, or an equivalent-status national such as a Swiss citizen, you normally do not take the same visa-first route as a US, UK, or Indian applicant. Many non-EEA nationals need a French long-stay visa type D for Monaco before they can complete the permit process. How to verify: check the official Monaco residence permit procedure and France-Visas before you book appointments, because nationality rules and exceptions can change.

Monaco residency permit requirements Monaco’s Residents’ Section, called the Section des résidents, sits within the Direction de la Sûreté Publique, or Police Department. When it reviews a first application, it is usually looking at three pillars: accommodation, financial resources, and background documents. In practice, accommodation means a real home in Monaco that fits your household, not just a mailing address. Financial proof can come from salary, business income, pension, savings, or support from another person, depending on your profile. Good character evidence usually means recent criminal record extracts, or their local equivalent, covering the relevant places where you lived before arrival. Official pages may also use the term residence permit, even though many readers search for residency permit. Proof of accommodation and sufficient funds Accepted accommodation routes broadly include owning a home, renting a home, or staying with a close relative, spouse, or partner under the right supporting paperwork. The home also needs to be large enough for the people who will live there. Monaco does not publish one universal government minimum bank balance for every applicant. Official guidance talks more broadly about sufficient financial resources, and in some cases asks for a Monaco bank reference in an approved format. Market sources often cite high private-bank figures, but those reflect private-bank practice rather than government policy. Banks in Monaco, such as CFM Indosuez and Société Générale Private Banking Monaco, may have their own onboarding checks, so use them as examples only. Documents, translations and background checks Before you submit anything, turn the official list into a dated checklist. Valid passport, plus your visa or French residence permit if relevant

Recent birth certificate, and marriage or divorce records if they apply

Criminal record extracts from the countries where you lived in the previous five years

The attestation sur l’honneur, a sworn declaration for a first application

Translations if a document is not in French, English, or Italian Check issue dates before you apply. Some documents must be less than three months old, and stale paperwork can stall a complete file.

How to apply for a Monaco residence permit Follow this sequence, because doing the visa step, banking step, or interview preparation too early can create avoidable delays. 1 Confirm your route by nationality. EEA applicants can usually move straight to the Monaco permit process, while many non-EEA applicants first need a French long-stay visa type D for Monaco. 2 Secure qualifying accommodation in Monaco. If you are renting, make sure the lease is properly registered and that the address evidence matches the file you plan to submit. 3 Prepare financial proof and civil documents. This usually means evidence of income, savings, pension, or support, plus identity records, civil-status documents, and criminal record extracts. 4 Obtain the visa if required. If you have already been in France for more than a year, official Monaco guidance points to a transfer of residency route via the French Embassy in Monaco rather than the standard consulate route. 5 Submit the application online or by paper file. Monaco allows both, but online applicants still need the attestation sur l’honneur, meaning a sworn declaration for the first application. 6 Attend the interview once the Residents’ Section decides your application is admissible. This is an individual appointment, and you are generally expected to bring the original documents. 7 Collect the card and pay the issue fee if the application is approved. If you are accepted, the Residency Section arranges a later appointment for registration and card issue. For applicants abroad, the visa step is often the real gatekeeper. For applicants already linked into the French administrative system, the route can be different, which is why copying another person’s timeline is risky. Application timeline and interview How long Monaco residency takes depends on nationality, visa needs, document readiness, and appointment availability. Online estimates from forums or adviser sites are best read as illustrations, not guarantees. Once an application is judged admissible, the interview stage can move forward, but you should expect to present originals and answer practical questions about your accommodation or situation. If anything in the file does not match, same-day progress can slow down. Bring originals, copies, translations, and address-linked documents in the same order as your checklist. Applicants who do this usually spend less time sorting papers at the counter.

Monaco permit fees, card types and renewals If you are approved, you usually start with the temporary card and then move through later categories only if your residence in Monaco is real and continuous enough to qualify. Approval once does not lock in future renewals or a later ten-year card. Permit type When available Validity First issue fee Renewal fee Temporary First-time residents 1 year €80 €40 Ordinary After more than 3 years in Monaco 3 years €100 €50 Privileged After at least 10 years in Monaco, subject to statutory exceptions 10 years €160 €80 Spouse of a Monegasque national After more than 1 year in Monaco 5 years €80 €40 Late renewals carry an additional €50 fee. Monaco also charges €80 for a duplicate card and €30 to update a permit after a change in civil status, family circumstances, or address. When budgeting for these fees alongside deposits, housing, and other relocation expenses, our guide to moving your finances abroad covers some of the broader financial preparation involved in an international move. Money Management A checklist for moving your finances abroad Read more Monaco carte de séjour types You will often see the French term carte de séjour, which simply means residence permit card. The main labels are temporaire for the first one-year card, ordinaire for the three-year stage, and privilégié for the ten-year stage. There is also a spouse of a Monegasque national category, but it only applies in that specific family situation. Knowing the French labels helps when you read official forms, renewal letters, and third-party guides.