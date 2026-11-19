Your first move: Get the foundations in place The first step is understanding how you access healthcare in your new country and then planning ahead to make sure you’re covered from the day you land. A gap of even a few days can leave you paying for care yourself. If you’re working abroad, ask your employer what cover they provide and from when – employer plans have their own start dates and exclusions. Before you fly, gather your medical records and ask your doctor for a prescription summary. Medicines can carry different names or approval rules abroad, so confirm your regular treatment is available where you’re going. Translated records save time if your new doctor speaks another language. Pick coverage for your current needs. You can’t predict if your 5-month contract will last 5 years, so just work with your present situation.

Settling in: Think beyond emergencies Emergency coverage gets the attention, but routine care is often what you’ll use most. That includes appointments, prescriptions, specialist visits, mental health support and preventive care like check-ups and vaccinations. After a few months, compare your policy with what you actually used. If you’re paying for outpatient visits or prescriptions out of pocket, check whether your plan treats outpatient care as an add-on. On Cigna healthcare’s international health plans, outpatient coverage is an optional module, subject to plan terms and waiting periods. These optional cover modules mean your healthcare can adapt and change as you do. Cigna also offers access to over 2.2 million hospitals and healthcare professionals globally, multilingual support available 24/7, flexible payment options and digital health tools. Benefits and levels of cover vary by plan and selected options, and are subject to applicable policy terms, limits and exclusions.

Changing jobs: Check what happens to your cover If your employer provides your health insurance, leaving the job can end your coverage. Ask HR exactly when it stops. If your spouse or children rely on it as dependents, ask what happens to their coverage too. Self-employment and career breaks raise the same question: who pays now? You may need an individual policy, and some countries require residents to hold one for their visa or residency permit. Arrange replacement coverage before your existing policy ends. Expect questions when you apply. A new insurer may review your medical history and may apply different terms, exclusions or waiting periods from your previous plan. Life event: New job

Consider: When does my current coverage end? Can my family stay on it? Will a new policy reassess my medical history?

Growing your family: Plan ahead for new needs Maternity coverage often comes with a waiting period, and plans may not cover an existing pregnancy. With Cigna, routine maternity coverage comes with Gold and Platinum plans. Waiting periods, benefit limits, exclusions and policy terms apply, so read Cigna’s guide to maternity coverage abroad before you decide. Ask how and when you can add a newborn or another dependent. Some insurers set deadlines, so check before the due date. Children’s needs differ from yours. They’ll need pediatric appointments, vaccination schedules and sometimes specialist care. Review each family member separately, because a plan that suits two adults may not suit a toddler or a teenager. Life event: New baby

Consider: Is there a maternity waiting period? How and when do I add my newborn? Get 10% off your Cigna health plan

Moving again: Find out whether your cover can follow you Ask your insurer whether your policy continues in the new country. Some plans cover a set region, while others offer worldwide coverage. Cigna’s plans let you choose worldwide coverage with or without the US, so check your plan documents for regional limits. A move can change your premium, benefits and provider access, so ask about each one. Then check the destination’s rules, because some countries require residents or visa applicants to hold health insurance. Ask your current doctors to send records ahead, and plan the handover of any ongoing treatment so you don’t pause care mid-course. Life event: Relocation

Consider: Does my policy continue in the new country? How will premiums, benefits and provider access change?

Planning for later life: Review affordability and ongoing care Retirement can change both your healthcare priorities and your budget. Age can affect premiums, and an ongoing condition can change how a policy treats your claims. Check the renewal terms, any age-related conditions and how the policy handles pre-existing conditions. Some plans cap benefits for them. Cigna has no upper age limit to its international health plans and welcomes applications regardless of age, although eligibility and premiums will depend on individual circumstances. If you plan to return home, your eligibility for public healthcare or home-country insurance may depend on how long you’ve been away. Check the rules before you leave, not after you land. Compare terms before you change or cancel a policy, because switching in a rush can leave a gap or trigger a fresh medical assessment. Life event: Retirement

Consider: What are the renewal terms at my age? How does the policy treat ongoing conditions? Can I keep it if I return home?