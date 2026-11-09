How to get international student health insurance

Key takeaways Insurance may be mandatory because of your destination country’s visa rules, your university’s enrollment rules, or gaps in the local public health system.

The main routes are a university plan, a public or statutory student scheme, a local private plan, or an international policy.

Travel insurance usually doesn’t replace student or study abroad health insurance for routine care, prescriptions, long stays, or waiver approval.

Compare the full cost, not just the premium. Deductibles, copays, exclusions, waiting periods, and area-of-coverage rules all change what you actually pay.

Verify every policy against your visa rules, university waiver form, and policy wording before you buy or decline a campus plan.

Wise can help with cross-border payments for premiums and living costs, but it doesn’t provide insurance or decide whether a policy is compliant. Wise for paying student insurance and costs from abroad Plan premium payments: Convert money ahead of an insurance or tuition deadline

Let family send support: Receive money from parents in supported currencies

See the cost first: Check the rate and fees before you confirm a transfer Learn more about the Wise Account

What international student health insurance is In simple terms, international student health insurance is longer-stay medical coverage for students living outside their home country. It sits beside international health insurance for expats and country-specific student schemes, but it isn’t the same as short-trip travel coverage. The right option depends on your destination country, student visa, course length, and university rules, not just your budget. When students usually need coverage in their destination country Your student visa asks for proof of medical coverage. Your university automatically enrolls students or requires a waiver. You’re not yet eligible for the local public or statutory system. Your stay is long enough that emergency-only coverage isn’t practical. You’ll study, travel, or intern in more than one country. Start with 3 places: the official immigration page, the university health or international office, and the local public health system. Why travel insurance isn’t enough for most students Travel insurance usually focuses on emergencies, cancellations, and short trips. It rarely covers the routine care, long validity, or campus paperwork many students need. If you arrive with only travel coverage, you may still have to buy another policy before you can enroll or use local care normally. For short European stays, EHIC or GHIC rules may help with medically necessary public care, but they aren’t a universal student solution. EHIC means European Health Insurance Card, while GHIC means Global Health Insurance Card.

Your main ways to get coverage as an international student Most students get coverage through one of 4 routes: a university plan, a public or statutory student scheme, a local private plan, or an international policy. The best fit depends on whether you’re taking a short course, a full degree, an exchange program, or a route that involves moving between countries. How university, local, and international plans differ The following table compares the 4 main student health insurance routes, including who they suit, their potential advantages, common trade-offs, and the requirements to verify. Route Who it suits Likely strengths Common trade-offs What to verify University plan Students seeking simple campus compliance Easy enrollment; often designed around university rules Potentially costly; limited networks outside campus areas Start date, waiver option, nearby providers Public or statutory scheme Students eligible in one country Local compliance; routine care Registration requirements; limited international coverage Eligibility, waiting time, student status rules Local private plan Students mainly staying in one country Local networks and claims support Limited travel coverage; possible waiver restrictions Visa acceptance, annual limits, claims process International policy Students needing cross-border flexibility Portable coverage; wider geographical range and provider choice Often more expensive; not accepted everywhere Area of coverage, deductible, university acceptance What students with dependents or multi-country travel should check Whether student health insurance for dependents is included or costs extra

Maternity, newborn, and family waiting periods

Emergency evacuation and repatriation terms

The exact geographical area of coverage, including trips home

Whether internships, exchanges, or term breaks are covered

Whether treatment is available in more than one country Some university plans cover only the student unless you add family members separately, so don’t assume a spouse or child is included.

How to compare policies without missing key limits This section matters because the monthly premium is only part of the cost. A low-premium plan with a high deductible or narrow reimbursement rules can still be the expensive choice if you need prescriptions, follow-up visits, or mental health care. The policy terms students need to understand before buying The following table explains common policy terms and why they matter when you’re comparing student health insurance. Term Why it matters for a student Premium The regular amount you pay to keep the policy active. Deductible What you pay first before the insurer starts paying. Copay A fixed amount you pay for a visit, prescription, or service. Coinsurance Your percentage share of a bill after the deductible. Waiting period The time before some benefits, such as maternity, start. Annual maximum The most the policy pays in 1 year. Exclusions Treatments or conditions the plan doesn’t cover. Direct billing The insurer pays the provider directly, when available. Reimbursement You pay upfront and claim the money back later. Geographical area of coverage The countries or regions where the plan works. Questions to ask before you pay or waive a university plan What is the waiver deadline, and what documents are required?

Does the policy start on your arrival date or the required policy start date?

Are mental health care, prescriptions, and routine visits covered?

Are sports, electives, or high-risk activities excluded?

How are pre-existing conditions handled?

Are nearby clinics and hospitals in network?

Will your university and visa route actually accept this policy? Use the policy wording, benefits summary, waiver form, and university guidance together. If the answers don’t line up across those documents, treat that as a warning sign.

How to apply step by step 1 Check your visa, university, and public health system rules. 2 Shortlist the route that fits your stay and status. 3 Compare plans, not just prices. 4 Confirm the effective date you need. 5 Prepare your documents and medical disclosures. 6 Buy the policy and save the certificate. 7 Submit any waiver or enrollment form on time. 8 Keep digital and paper proof for travel and arrival. Documents and details to prepare You’ll usually need: Passport

Your student visa details

Your arrival date

Your university offer or enrollment details

A local address if available

The required policy start date

Medical disclosures if asked

A payment method Wrong or missing details can delay activation or create a gap. Some students buy the right policy but set the start date too late, leaving the days after arrival uncovered. How to verify your policy meets your university or visa rules Match the wording: Compare the policy summary with the visa rule page and the university waiver or enrollment form.

Compare the policy summary with the visa rule page and the university waiver or enrollment form. Check dates: Make sure coverage starts when your visa or university requires, not only when classes begin.

Make sure coverage starts when your visa or university requires, not only when classes begin. Check benefit rules: Look at annual limits, mental health, prescriptions, emergency care, and any compulsory extras.

Look at annual limits, mental health, prescriptions, emergency care, and any compulsory extras. Check local acceptance: Confirm whether the university, insurer, or public authority recognizes the plan before relying on it.

Confirm whether the university, insurer, or public authority recognizes the plan before relying on it. Keep proof: Save the policy certificate, benefits summary, receipts, and any written confirmation of acceptance. Private coverage isn’t automatically acceptable just because it looks comprehensive. The question is whether the exact policy matches the rule you need to satisfy.

How Cigna international health care may fit some students Disclosure: Expatica may receive a fee from some partner links, but that doesn’t change this guide’s decision framework. Cigna international health care may suit students who want longer-term international coverage rather than a country-only plan. On its student page, Cigna points to Silver, Gold, and Platinum options, mental health support, emergency coverage, 24/7 multilingual customer service, and access to more than 1.5 million hospitals, doctors, and clinics. That may suit students planning a long stay or regular travel. It may be less useful if you only need a simple local policy to satisfy one university rule. Compare the area of coverage, exclusions, waiting periods, and university acceptance before you buy. Compare Cigna’s student options if you need longer-term international cover.

How a Wise account can help with student health insurance costs abroad Parents often discover the insurance bill is only one part of the money puzzle. Premiums, tuition, rent, deposits, and emergency support can all involve cross-border transfers and currency conversion. If family support will come from abroad, Expatica’s international money transfers guide explains the fee and exchange-rate issues to compare. A Wise Account can help you send or receive money in supported currencies and see the exchange rate and fees before you confirm a transfer. Money Management International money transfers decoded Read more

Common mistakes students make and how to avoid them Buying travel insurance only: This can leave gaps in routine care and enrollment proof. Match the policy to the real length and purpose of your stay.

This can leave gaps in routine care and enrollment proof. Match the policy to the real length and purpose of your stay. Choosing the cheapest plan first: Compare the deductible, annual maximum, mental health rules, and claims method before you decide.

Compare the deductible, annual maximum, mental health rules, and claims method before you decide. Missing a waiver deadline: Put the deadline in your calendar as soon as you accept the offer.

Put the deadline in your calendar as soon as you accept the offer. Assuming mental health, dental, or sports are included: These are common extras or exclusions.

These are common extras or exclusions. Ignoring area-of-coverage rules: Make sure the policy works where you’ll study, travel, and visit home.

Make sure the policy works where you’ll study, travel, and visit home. Setting the wrong start date: Line the policy up with arrival, visa, and enrollment requirements.

Line the policy up with arrival, visa, and enrollment requirements. Shopping for the best plan before checking the rules: Start with compliance, then compare price and features. A low-cost policy can still fail a waiver if the university wants local claims support or a higher annual maximum. If you still have 2 or 3 workable routes, compare them side by side before you commit.