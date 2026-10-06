Taxes in Monaco: rules for expats and new residents

Taxes
This guide explains that while most Monaco residents don’t pay personal income tax, you still need to consider tax residency rules, residency paperwork, VAT and social charges, and any home‑country obligations before moving for work, retirement, or a long stay.
Most Monaco residents pay no personal income tax, but residency paperwork, VAT, social charges, and home-country rules still matter. That is why Monaco’s low-tax reputation can be accurate and still incomplete. If you are considering Monaco for work, retirement, or a longer stay, this guide explains how Monaco tax residency works, what Monaco still taxes, and what to check before acting.
This guide is for general information only, not tax, legal, immigration, or financial advice.
Moving to Monaco can involve rent or purchase deposits, setup costs, and ongoing euro spending—often while you are still banking in another country. Where available, Wise can help you convert to EUR and send international transfers between your existing accounts, with upfront pricing.
Monaco’s reputation comes from what it does not usually tax at the personal level. For most residents, there is no general Monaco income tax, no wealth tax, and no annual property or council tax equivalent.
Day-to-day life is not untaxed. Monaco still applies VAT under a regime aligned with France, charges leasehold duty on registered tenancies, taxes Monaco-situs inheritances and gifts, and levies business taxes in some cases. Monaco’s rules also do not override the tax rules of the country you leave.
|Tax type
|Usually applies?
|Key note
|Personal income tax
|Usually no for most residents
|French nationals are a key exception, and other countries may still tax you
|Wealth tax
|No general levy
|Monaco does not levy a general wealth tax
|Annual property or council tax
|No general annual levy
|Buying or renting can still trigger transaction costs or duties
|Inheritance and gifts
|Yes, in some cases
|Applies to Monaco-situs assets, with rates based on family relationship
|VAT, leasehold duty, business profit tax
|Often yes
|VAT follows France, leasehold duty applies to tenancies, and some businesses pay profit tax
For most expats, the practical starting point is residency, not tax planning. Anyone aged 16 or over who wants to live in Monaco for more than three months a year, or set up home there, generally needs a Monaco residence permit.
Nationality matters because the visa path is not the same for everyone. EEA nationals do not follow the same pre-arrival visa process as non-EEA nationals, while British nationals are treated as third-country nationals under Monaco’s current guidance.
Apply for the residence permit if you plan to live in Monaco for more than three months or settle there.
Use the permit to show you are authorised to live in Monaco, but do not treat it as automatic proof of tax residence.
Apply separately for a tax residence certificate if a bank, foreign tax authority, or counterparty needs formal proof.
The tax certificate is generally available to foreign residents with a valid residence permit who meet Monaco’s applicable residence criteria. These may be based on having your principal or habitual place of stay in Monaco, your home there where applicable, or the main centre of your activities there. Principal or habitual stay means at least 183 days a year in Monaco, or fewer than 183 days if you spend more time in Monaco than in any other country. The current fixed issuance fee is €600, and the certificate is valid for one year.
In practice, the second document is often the one that matters when you are proving where you are mainly resident for tax purposes.
For most people, the main attraction is simple: Monaco income tax does not generally apply to residents who are genuinely established in the Principality. That can matter to salaried movers, retirees, business owners, and people living off investments, but it is only one part of the picture.
In practice, the zero-income-tax rule answers only the local Monaco question. It does not remove transaction costs, indirect taxes, or tax ties elsewhere. French nationals are a major exception under the France-Monaco convention and should not assume the same result as most other residents.
Example: a British employee who becomes genuinely resident in Monaco may find that Monaco does not charge local income tax on salary, but they still need to test whether they have broken UK tax residence and whether any UK-source income, gains, or reporting duties continue.
If you plan to work, hire staff, or run a company, the business side matters as much as your personal tax position.
|Topic
|Who it affects
|What to verify
|Business profit tax
|Companies carrying out industrial or commercial activity with more than 25% of turnover outside Monaco
|Check current scope, filing duties, and whether your revenue mix trips the threshold
|VAT
|Businesses making taxable supplies, including some property transactions
|Monaco follows French VAT rules and procedures
|Employer social contributions
|Employers and salaried workers
|Verify current categories, salary ceilings, and employer versus employee costs before budgeting
|Self-employed social cover
|Independent workers authorised in Monaco
|Official schemes are compulsory and contribution methods differ from employee schemes
Payroll still carries social contributions. Monaco’s official health and social insurance pages show that employee and self-employed cover is funded through contributions, but current rates and thresholds should be checked at publication because they vary by scheme and status.
Monaco’s local rules only cover half of the picture. Your old country may still care about where you are resident, whether you have fully left, what income still arises there, and what accounts or assets you must keep reporting.
The answer depends on your own system. A US citizen can still face US filing duties after moving because US rules are citizenship-based. A UK mover may need to prove non-residence under HMRC tests, while a Canadian departure can raise residence and departure-tax questions. For country-specific examples, Expatica’s guides on filing US taxes abroad, filing UK taxes abroad, and filing Canadian taxes abroad show how different the follow-up rules can be.
A Monaco tax residence certificate can help evidence your new position, but it does not replace home-country tests.
Low Monaco income tax does not turn Monaco into a cheap move. Before arrival, you usually need suitable accommodation, enough liquidity for rent or purchase costs, and clear evidence of funds for the residency process.
Banking preparation matters too. Monaco’s official residence-permit guidance allows a bank reference from a Monaco bank as one way to show sufficient funds, but it does not set one universal minimum, and practices can vary between providers such as Compagnie Monégasque de Banque and BNP Paribas Monaco. You probably do not need offshore bank accounts on day one. Reliable euro access, clean documentation, and a clear way to move money across borders matter more.
One practical use case is the gap between leaving your old bank setup and completing a Monaco one. If you need to send a euro deposit, pay first-month rent, or move living costs from a non-euro account, a Wise account can help you manage that transfer path. It is a money-management tool, not a tax, legal, or residency solution.
If that is your situation, check the current fee and exchange rate for your currency pair before sending a deposit.
Monaco can offer a very different personal tax environment from many other countries, but the move still involves residency rules, indirect taxes, transaction costs, and potential obligations elsewhere. Separate your Monaco residence paperwork from formal proof of tax residence, and review any continuing tax ties before changing your financial arrangements. Property, inheritance, business, and social contribution rules also deserve attention where relevant. For cross-border situations, professional advice can help you apply these general rules to your own circumstances.
FAQ
Usually not. Most residents do not pay general personal income tax in Monaco, but the French-national exception, home-country filing rules, and other charges such as VAT, inheritance tax on Monaco-situs assets, and leasehold duty can still matter.
Monaco tax residency usually starts with lawful residence, but formal proof is separate. You generally need a valid residence permit first. For a tax residence certificate, Monaco applies criteria relating to your principal or habitual place of stay, your home where applicable, or the main centre of your activities. Principal or habitual stay generally means at least 183 days a year in Monaco, or fewer than 183 days if you spend more time there than in any other country.
Monaco does not generally levy wealth tax or an annual property or council tax equivalent for residents. Buying, holding, renting, or passing on property can still involve duties, VAT-linked issues, or inheritance planning.
Tenants should factor in leasehold duty, currently 1% of rent and related costs when the tenancy is registered, usually within three months of signing. If you are buying property in Monaco, verify transfer, registration, notarial, and financing costs before you commit.
No. French nationals are treated differently under the France-Monaco convention, so they should not assume the same Monaco income-tax outcome as most other residents.
Yes, possibly. Ongoing home-country tax after moving to Monaco depends on your former country’s residence tests, citizenship-based rules in some systems, reporting duties, and whether you still receive income or hold taxable assets there.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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