Taxes in Monaco: rules for expats and new residents

Most Monaco residents pay no personal income tax, but residency paperwork, VAT, social charges, and home-country rules still matter. That is why Monaco’s low-tax reputation can be accurate and still incomplete. If you are considering Monaco for work, retirement, or a longer stay, this guide explains how Monaco tax residency works, what Monaco still taxes, and what to check before acting. This guide is for general information only, not tax, legal, immigration, or financial advice.

Key takeaways Most residents do not pay Monaco personal income tax, but French nationals are a key exception under the France-Monaco convention.

Monaco does not generally levy a wealth tax, annual property tax, or council tax.

Monaco still applies VAT, leasehold duty on registered rentals, and inheritance or gift tax on Monaco-situs assets (meaning assets located in Monaco, such as property there).

Living in Monaco for immigration purposes and proving Monaco tax residency are separate steps.

Moving to Monaco does not automatically end tax filing or reporting duties elsewhere. Wise for managing money when moving to Monaco Moving to Monaco can involve rent or purchase deposits, setup costs, and ongoing euro spending—often while you are still banking in another country. Where available, Wise can help you convert to EUR and send international transfers between your existing accounts, with upfront pricing. Open a Wise account

How Monaco’s tax system works at a glance Monaco’s reputation comes from what it does not usually tax at the personal level. For most residents, there is no general Monaco income tax, no wealth tax, and no annual property or council tax equivalent. Day-to-day life is not untaxed. Monaco still applies VAT under a regime aligned with France, charges leasehold duty on registered tenancies, taxes Monaco-situs inheritances and gifts, and levies business taxes in some cases. Monaco’s rules also do not override the tax rules of the country you leave. Tax type Usually applies? Key note Personal income tax Usually no for most residents French nationals are a key exception, and other countries may still tax you Wealth tax No general levy Monaco does not levy a general wealth tax Annual property or council tax No general annual levy Buying or renting can still trigger transaction costs or duties Inheritance and gifts Yes, in some cases Applies to Monaco-situs assets, with rates based on family relationship VAT, leasehold duty, business profit tax Often yes VAT follows France, leasehold duty applies to tenancies, and some businesses pay profit tax

Who can become a tax resident in Monaco? For most expats, the practical starting point is residency, not tax planning. Anyone aged 16 or over who wants to live in Monaco for more than three months a year, or set up home there, generally needs a Monaco residence permit. Nationality matters because the visa path is not the same for everyone. EEA nationals do not follow the same pre-arrival visa process as non-EEA nationals, while British nationals are treated as third-country nationals under Monaco’s current guidance. Secure accommodation in Monaco, as an owner, tenant, through a company structure that owns the home, or with qualifying hosted accommodation.

Show financial resources, such as salary, pension, business income, support from a relative or partner, or a Monaco bank reference. Official guidance says the level judged sufficient can depend on the Monaco bank providing that reference.

Prepare criminal record evidence from the countries where you lived in the previous five years.

If you are from outside the EEA, sort out the long-stay visa route first, usually through the French consular network, before applying for the permit. Residence permit and tax residence certificate 1 Apply for the residence permit if you plan to live in Monaco for more than three months or settle there. 2 Use the permit to show you are authorised to live in Monaco, but do not treat it as automatic proof of tax residence. 3 Apply separately for a tax residence certificate if a bank, foreign tax authority, or counterparty needs formal proof. 4 The tax certificate is generally available to foreign residents with a valid residence permit who meet Monaco’s applicable residence criteria. These may be based on having your principal or habitual place of stay in Monaco, your home there where applicable, or the main centre of your activities there. Principal or habitual stay means at least 183 days a year in Monaco, or fewer than 183 days if you spend more time in Monaco than in any other country. The current fixed issuance fee is €600, and the certificate is valid for one year. In practice, the second document is often the one that matters when you are proving where you are mainly resident for tax purposes.

Taxes individuals need to understand For most people, the main attraction is simple: Monaco income tax does not generally apply to residents who are genuinely established in the Principality. That can matter to salaried movers, retirees, business owners, and people living off investments, but it is only one part of the picture. In practice, the zero-income-tax rule answers only the local Monaco question. It does not remove transaction costs, indirect taxes, or tax ties elsewhere. French nationals are a major exception under the France-Monaco convention and should not assume the same result as most other residents. VAT on many purchases and services

Leasehold duty and lease registration if you rent

Registration duties, notary fees, and financing costs if you buy

Inheritance planning for Monaco-situs assets

Home-country tax and reporting obligations Example: a British employee who becomes genuinely resident in Monaco may find that Monaco does not charge local income tax on salary, but they still need to test whether they have broken UK tax residence and whether any UK-source income, gains, or reporting duties continue. Inheritance tax, VAT, and leasehold duty Monaco inheritance and gift tax is about situs, meaning the location of the asset. Official guidance says Monaco-situs assets can fall within the tax regardless of the deceased person’s domicile, residence, or nationality.

Rates depend on the relationship. On the official Monaco page, transfers between parents and children or spouses are at 0%, while transfers between unrelated people can reach 16%.

Monaco VAT follows the same basis and rates as France, so consumption taxes still form part of everyday life and some property transactions.

Tenancy agreements are subject to 1% leasehold duty on the rent and related costs for the relevant occupation period, and the lease should be registered within three months of signing.

For longer leases, Monaco allows three-year instalment treatment in some cases.

Business taxes and social contributions in Monaco If you plan to work, hire staff, or run a company, the business side matters as much as your personal tax position. Topic Who it affects What to verify Business profit tax Companies carrying out industrial or commercial activity with more than 25% of turnover outside Monaco Check current scope, filing duties, and whether your revenue mix trips the threshold VAT Businesses making taxable supplies, including some property transactions Monaco follows French VAT rules and procedures Employer social contributions Employers and salaried workers Verify current categories, salary ceilings, and employer versus employee costs before budgeting Self-employed social cover Independent workers authorised in Monaco Official schemes are compulsory and contribution methods differ from employee schemes Payroll still carries social contributions. Monaco’s official health and social insurance pages show that employee and self-employed cover is funded through contributions, but current rates and thresholds should be checked at publication because they vary by scheme and status.

Why home-country taxes can still matter after you move Monaco’s local rules only cover half of the picture. Your old country may still care about where you are resident, whether you have fully left, what income still arises there, and what accounts or assets you must keep reporting. The answer depends on your own system. A US citizen can still face US filing duties after moving because US rules are citizenship-based. A UK mover may need to prove non-residence under HMRC tests, while a Canadian departure can raise residence and departure-tax questions. For country-specific examples, Expatica’s guides on filing US taxes abroad, filing UK taxes abroad, and filing Canadian taxes abroad show how different the follow-up rules can be. Taxes How to file your 2026 US taxes when you are an expat living abroad Read more Tax residence and departure rules

Pensions, dividends, rental income, or capital gains still sourced in the old country

Overseas account reporting, asset disclosures, or beneficial ownership filings

Inheritance and estate rules that still attach to nationality, domicile, or asset location A Monaco tax residence certificate can help evidence your new position, but it does not replace home-country tests.