Monaco bank account: how to open one as a foreigner

Opening a Monaco bank account is possible for some foreigners, but the process is usually more selective, slower, and more expensive than many guides suggest. If you need everyday euro (EUR) banking quickly, a Monaco account may not be your first or best move. Monaco is often mentioned alongside offshore bank accounts, but the practical question is simpler: will a bank accept your profile and paperwork? This guide is for readers applying from abroad or comparing Monaco with nearby options. It explains what is realistic, what documents banks may ask for, and when another route may work better.
This article is for general information only, and requirements vary by nationality, residence status, bank policy, and source of funds.
Key takeaways
- Monaco banking is usually most realistic for residents, incoming residents, higher-net-worth applicants, and business owners with a clear reason to bank there.
- Some foreigners and non-residents can apply, but these cases are often reviewed more strictly.
- Common Monaco bank account requirements include proof of identity, proof of address, and evidence showing where your money comes from.
- Remote contact may be possible, but many applicants should expect at least one in-person step or deeper verification.
- If you need day-to-day euro banking before relocation, a nearby French account or another cross-border setup may be more practical.
- Wise can help with related international money management, but it is not a Monaco bank account and does not replace Monaco-specific banking or residency requirements.
Wise for everyday EUR banking while you apply for Monaco
- Hold and convert EUR (and other currencies) while you wait for approval.
- Send money to Europe or Monaco with transparent fees and exchange rates.
- Spend in euros day to day with the Wise card (where available).
No commitment required
Can foreigners really open a Monaco bank account?
Yes, sometimes, but approval depends heavily on your profile, your funds, and the bank you approach. Official eligibility, private bank discretion, and real-world selectivity are separate issues. If you only need a practical cross-border money tool first, a simpler setup may be easier than pursuing Monaco private banking straight away.
Residents and non-residents
Residents, incoming residents, and non-residents do not face the same process in practice. The Monaco government’s right-to-account route applies only to certain groups, while private banks still decide whether a relationship fits their client profile.
For non-residents, the main issue is rarely a formal ban. It is usually more paperwork, stricter due diligence, a higher chance of in-person review, and a greater risk that the bank decides the relationship is too small or too complex.
What the official right to an account does and does not mean
- Monaco’s official right-to-account framework is narrower than many readers assume. It applies to Monegasque nationals, Monaco residents, people moving to Monaco with the appropriate receipt, and certain professional or company cases under Act No. 1.492.
- For an eligible application under Monaco’s right-to-account framework, the bank must open the deposit account within 15 working days of receiving all required documents, subject to the conditions set out in Act No. 1.492.
- If a bank refuses, an eligible applicant can ask the Department of Budget and Treasury to designate a bank for basic deposit and payment services.
- That legal route does not guarantee private-bank or wealth-management acceptance.
Which Monaco banks are worth shortlisting first?
Among the major local banks and international brands in Monaco, you will often see CFM Indosuez, CMB Monaco, Société Générale Private Banking Monaco, BNP Paribas Monaco, and Barclays Private Bank Monaco. Focus on fit, not on the most prestigious name.
As of October 2026, public bank pages show very different positioning. Some lead with private banking and wealth management, while others show broader services or a local branch network. That matters if you are trying to work out the best banks in Monaco for expats rather than contacting prestige brands at random.
|Bank
|Apparent focus
|Likely fit
|English info
|What to verify next
|CFM Indosuez
|Wealth management plus business and professional clients
|Incoming residents, entrepreneurs, established clients
|Yes
|Whether your case fits private, business, or broader banking
|CMB Monaco
|Private banking, wealth management, corporate and institutional services
|Higher-net-worth applicants and relocating clients
|Yes
|Minimum relationship size and onboarding route
|Société Générale Private Banking Monaco
|Private banking with financing expertise
|Wealthy clients and entrepreneurs
|Yes
|Current minimum investment and fee schedule
|Barclays Private Bank Monaco
|Private banking and multi-jurisdiction wealth management
|Very high-net-worth applicants
|Yes
|Minimum portfolio, meeting process, and guarantee scope
|BNP Paribas Monaco
|Monaco branch network and general banking presence
|Readers seeking branch access, not only private-bank branding
|Limited on Monaco-specific English pages
|Whether a Monaco route or nearby French route is more realistic
What Monaco banks usually require
Monaco banks usually combine standard identity checks with deeper questions about your finances, reputation, and source of funds. Treat these as preparation points, because each bank sets its own list.
Identity, address, and residency evidence
Most applicants should expect to show a passport and recent proof of address. Some banks go further and ask for tenancy papers, accommodation evidence, or residence-related documents.
If you are also applying for Monaco residency, keep your banking and residency paperwork consistent. A bank reference, accommodation documents, and identity records may be checked by different parties, but mismatches can still create delays.
Source of funds, source of wealth, and background checks
Source of funds means proving where the money entering the account comes from. Source of wealth looks at how you built the assets behind the relationship.
A bank may ask for:
- salary records or employment contracts
- tax returns
- company ownership or sale documents
- existing bank statements or bank references
- inheritance or gift documents
- investment statements or other evidence of asset history
Vague or inconsistent paperwork can slow an application or end it. A clear, consistent explanation of your finances often matters as much as the paperwork itself.
Extra checks for business owners and complex profiles
Entrepreneurs, cross-border families, politically exposed persons, and applicants using several companies or jurisdictions often face longer reviews. The bank may ask for more detail on ownership, control, tax residence, or the purpose of the account.
For example, a founder paid through multiple entities may need both personal and corporate records. Ask the bank early for its onboarding list and whether any documents must be notarised or translated.
How to open a Monaco bank account step by step
Opening a Monaco account is usually a staged process, not a same-day task. Even after a positive first conversation, timelines can stretch if the bank asks follow-up compliance questions.
Shortlist banks and check fit.
Prepare your documents properly.
Attend the bank meeting and compliance review.
Fund the account and set up access.
Step 1: shortlist banks and check fit
Start by comparing each bank’s positioning, likely minimum relationship size, language support, and whether it looks focused on private banking or broader client types. That first filter can save time.
If your case is strongly linked to Monaco, contact the bank directly. If you mainly need a workable euro account before relocation, a nearby French or international option may be the smarter first step.
Step 2: prepare your documents properly
Good preparation means your name, address, and financial details match across every document you submit. Banks are far less patient with partial or contradictory files than many applicants expect.
Do not send a half-complete pack just to start the conversation. Confirm first whether the bank wants translations, certified copies, or bank-reference letters.
Step 3: attend the bank meeting and compliance review
During a meeting or call, expect questions about why you want Monaco banking, how you will use the account, where your money comes from, and whether the relationship is linked to a residency plan. That conversation helps the bank decide whether to proceed.
Some banks may allow remote pre-screening, but full digital onboarding should not be assumed. If your account is linked to a residency plan, ask early whether the bank can issue the exact reference or attestation format the Residency Section expects.
Step 4: fund the account and set up access
Approval is not the same as a fully usable account. You still need to complete funding, final checks, and access setup for online banking, cards, or account conditions.
Before you send money, compare transfer fees, exchange costs, and timing for international money transfers. Also confirm any ongoing minimums, card access, and day-to-day features.
Costs, minimum deposits, and timelines to expect
This is where weaker guides often overstate certainty. Public minimums are rare and often sit inside private-banking marketing. Use any figure as a bank example, not a Monaco-wide rule.
Based on bank pages checked in October 2026, Société Générale Private Banking says its Monaco private banking services are available to clients with a minimum investment of €1,000,000. Barclays Private Bank Monaco says it serves clients who can establish an investment portfolio of at least £5 million with the bank. Those are provider-specific examples, not universal Monaco bank account minimums.
|Cost or timing area
|What is common
|What to verify
|Opening relationship size
|Some banks may require large opening balances or minimum assets under management
|Ask for the current threshold for your client type
|Fees
|Charges can include account, custody, advisory, card, transfer, or platform fees
|Read the latest tariff brochure and terms
|Exchange and transfer costs
|Large incoming transfers can cost more than the headline fee if exchange margins apply
|Compare the full funding cost before moving money
|Timelines
|The official right-to-account route has a 15 working day response window once documents are complete, but private-bank onboarding can take longer
|Ask when the bank starts counting your file as complete
|Deposit protection
|Some Monaco branches publish French guarantee-scheme information
|Check the current scheme, limits, and product scope
Published minimums, fees, eligibility criteria, and banking terms can change. Confirm the latest figures and conditions directly with the bank before applying or moving funds.
The safest way to verify costs is to use current bank pages, fee schedules, and direct written answers from the bank before you move funds.
When a Monaco account may not be the best first option
If you need a salary account, rent payments, card spending, and simple euro transfers soon, Monaco private banking may be too heavy a first step. That is especially true if you are still preparing residency paperwork or do not yet know whether a Monaco bank will accept your profile.
For many readers, cross-border international banking or a nearby French euro account is the bridge solution. Many expats split the job by using one setup for residency or wealth planning and another for everyday euro spending and cross-border transfers.
|Option
|Best for
|Works well for
|Main limit
|Good first step?
|Monaco private bank
|Residency-linked banking, wealth planning, complex assets
|Private banking, financing, multi-jurisdiction relationships
|Higher thresholds and more scrutiny
|Best if Monaco is central to your plans
|Nearby French euro account
|Everyday life near Monaco
|Salary, rent, cards, SEPA payments
|May not solve Monaco-specific private banking needs
|Often yes
|Multi-currency account
|Mobile expats and frequent transfers
|Holding currencies, spending abroad, moving money between countries
|Not a Monaco bank relationship
|Often yes
If you are not sure whether Monaco is realistic yet, decide what matters most first: residency-linked banking, wealth planning, or daily usability.
How Wise can help with related international banking needs
Wise is not a Monaco bank account. It does not replace a Monaco bank relationship, a Monaco bank reference, or Monaco residency requirements.
Where it may still help is in the practical gaps around an international move. The Wise account can support holding and converting currencies, sending money internationally with transparent fees, and managing day-to-day cross-border spending or transfers, subject to availability in your region.
That can make it useful before relocation, while you are funding living costs from abroad, or alongside a Monaco banking plan built for a different purpose. If you are also planning the wider task of moving your finances abroad, it helps to separate local banking needs from international money management needs.
Conclusion
Opening a Monaco bank account can be realistic, but the right route depends on your residence status, financial profile, and reason for banking there. Start by checking whether a bank actually serves clients like you, then prepare a consistent set of identity, residence, and financial documents. Treat published private-banking minimums as provider-specific examples rather than general Monaco rules. If your immediate priority is everyday euro spending or cross-border transfers, a different setup may be more practical while you assess whether a Monaco banking relationship is necessary.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about Monaco bank accounts
Can non-residents open a Monaco bank account?
Yes, non-residents can sometimes open an account, but they are usually assessed more strictly than residents or incoming residents. They may face higher relationship thresholds, deeper due diligence, and fewer realistic bank options.
Can you open a Monaco bank account online?
Some banks may allow first contact or pre-screening remotely, but you should not assume fully online opening. Verify identity checks, original document rules, and whether the bank expects an in-person meeting before relying on a digital route.
How much money do you need to open a Monaco bank account?
It depends on the bank, the type of relationship, your residency status, and why you want the account. Public figures usually come from private-banking pages, so check the current threshold directly with the bank.
Do you need Monaco residency to open an account?
Not always, but residency can change what is realistic, what documents you need, and how a bank assesses the relationship. Opening an account for general banking is also different from opening one as part of a Monaco residency bank-reference process.
What documents do Monaco banks ask for?
Most banks ask for identity documents, proof of address, and proof of funds or wealth. Some may also request residency-related papers, business documents, bank references, or additional background information.
Is Wise a Monaco bank account alternative?
Wise can help with international money management, but it is not a Monaco bank account and does not replace a Monaco banking relationship or residency-related bank documentation.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Eligibility and procedure for Monaco’s right to an account, including the response process, Mon Service Public — How to open a bank account
- Procedure following a bank refusal and application to the Department of Budget and Treasury, Mon Service Public — Bank refusal procedure
- Residence permit application requirements, including accommodation and financial evidence, Mon Service Public — Residence permit application
- Overview of residence permits and residency in Monaco, Mon Service Public — The residence permit
- Primary legislation covering the right to an account and basic banking services, LegiMonaco — Act No. 1.492
- Private banking positioning, eligibility wording, and Monaco service information, Société Générale Private Banking Monaco
- Monaco private banking client positioning and relationship information, Barclays Private Bank Monaco
- Banking, wealth management, business, and professional client services in Monaco, CFM Indosuez Monaco
- Private banking, wealth management, corporate, and institutional services, CMB Monaco
- Monaco branch presence and local banking information, BNP Paribas Monaco