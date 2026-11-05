What is SAFER in France and how can it affect buying property?

Found a farmhouse with fields or an old barn, then heard the word SAFER? For many expat buyers, that’s when a country home purchase starts to feel less straightforward.
If you’re looking into SAFER rules for a French property, the short answer is this: SAFER can affect some land-based purchases, but not every rural home. The key factors are the land, the parcels, and the notaire’s checks, rather than the buyer’s nationality.
This guide shows where SAFER is most likely to matter, what your notaire should check, and how to protect yourself before you sign or send money.
This guide uses French public and notarial sources checked in October 2026. It is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice.
Key takeaways
- What SAFER is: SAFER (Société d’aménagement foncier et d’établissement rural) is a French rural land body that can pre-empt certain sales, which means it can sometimes buy instead of the original purchaser.
- What triggers interest: The biggest risk is usually not the headline plot size alone, but the land’s use, zoning, parcel setup, and local pre-emption framework.
- How long it takes: The notaire normally gives SAFER a two-month window before completion, but requests for more information or a visit under current rules can affect timing.
- Whether foreigners are targeted: No. SAFER rules are tied to land and transaction type, not to whether the buyer is British or from elsewhere.
- What to do before paying a deposit: Ask for parcel numbers, land classification, current use, any tenant farmer status, and contract wording on refunds and conditions before you transfer funds.
Wise for planning euro payments around a SAFER review
- Hold euros ahead of time: Be ready if the review changes your timetable
- Compare the full cost: Check conversion costs, not just the transfer fee
- Track your transfer: Follow your payment ahead of the notaire's deadline
What SAFER is and why it matters to expat buyers
SAFER stands for Société d’aménagement foncier et d’établissement rural. In plain English, it is a rural land agency with public-interest objectives. Under the French rural code, it can hold a droit de préemption, or right of pre-emption, over certain land and rural property sales, which means it may step in and buy instead of the original buyer in situations defined by law. Notaires de France gives a practical summary of that role.
SAFER is part of France’s land-management system, not an anti-foreigner rule. Its legal aims include protecting agricultural use, supporting viable farms, and limiting land speculation. For expats, the main issue is whether the home includes land or buildings that still carry an agricultural function or agricultural vocation. The notaire also has to decide what needs to be notified from the property file, which is why parcel detail matters so much.
- Your purchase may be delayed while the file is reviewed.
- You may lose part of the land or, in some cases, the whole purchase.
- Better due diligence before the offer stage can save money and stress later.
When SAFER can affect a property purchase in France
A common question is whether the famous one-hectare rule decides everything. It does not. The official framework in Légifrance turns on the legal nature and use of the land, the planning classification, the parcel mix, and the regional decree that allows local SAFER bodies to pre-empt in particular zones and, in some cases, above or below certain minimum parcel sizes.
Houses can raise SAFER questions even when buyers think they’re only buying a lifestyle home. Land in agricultural zones, natural or forest zones, plots still used for farming, and some buildings with recent agricultural use can all change the analysis.
The legal question is different from the everyday question of whether the land “looks like a garden.” A parcel can feel residential on the ground but still sit in an agricultural or natural zone on the planning map. As of 18 October 2026, the Code rural also covers certain buildings in relevant zones that were used for agriculture within the previous 10 years.
Property types and land situations most at risk
The higher-risk profiles are farmhouses, houses sold with fields, vineyard plots, orchards, paddocks, grazing land, and homes with agricultural outbuildings or separate parcels around them. In practice, if you’re viewing a rural property this week, ask for the parcel numbers before you fall in love with the land, because the house and the land may not present the same SAFER risk.
How the SAFER process works from offer to completion
If you already understand the wider French buying timeline, Expatica’s guide to buying property in France gives the broader context. Where SAFER is concerned, the usual sequence looks like this:
Offer accepted and preliminary contract prepared: The sale may move toward a compromis de vente or promesse de vente, the two main preliminary contract formats in France.
The notaire reviews the land file: This includes the parcel references, cadastral information, the price, the conditions of sale, and the parties’ details.
Notification to SAFER: The notaire normally handles the formal notification. Notaires de France says this is generally done at least two months before the final deed.
Review period: SAFER examines the file. Under the rules introduced in August 2026, SAFER can request a property visit. The request can suspend the pre-emption period until the visit takes place or the owner refuses it. If less than one month remains when the period resumes, SAFER has one month to decide.
Outcome and completion: If SAFER does not act, the sale can continue to the acte de vente, the final deed signed before the notaire. If it intervenes, the buyer and seller need to assess the next step quickly.
In many files, the buyer first hears about SAFER after the offer has been accepted. That’s late. The better time to raise it is before the preliminary contract is signed, while clauses, financing deadlines, and deposit arrangements are still being negotiated.
Keep asking where the file stands and whether any land-specific issue has been raised. In a rural sale, silence from one party does not always mean the file is moving cleanly in the background.
What the two-month window means in practice
The two-month window is a legal review period. Use it to keep financing moving, review your clauses suspensives, gather land documents, and ask whether any tenant farmer or other priority right exists. Loan timing can interact with that window, so it’s worth reviewing Expatica’s guide to mortgages in France early.
What happens if SAFER steps in
Buyers should understand the possible consequences of SAFER pre-emption before they commit. If SAFER intervenes, it isn’t a private rival buyer simply outbidding you. It is acting under a specific legal power tied to rural land policy. For many lifestyle buyers, the practical problem is obvious: if you wanted the paddock or the privacy around the house, losing that land can change the whole project.
The following table compares the main SAFER outcomes and what each may mean for the buyer and seller.
|Outcome
|What it means for the buyer
|What it means for the seller
|What to check next
|No pre-emption
|Sale continues normally
|Sale continues on the agreed route
|Completion timetable
|Full pre-emption at the agreed price
|Loss of the whole purchase
|Sale to SAFER instead
|Deposit release and housing plans
|Partial pre-emption
|Possible loss of some parcels
|Decision to accept or challenge
|Whether the remaining property meets your needs
|Price challenge
|Uncertain completion timetable
|Option to accept, withdraw, or seek a court-set price
|Revised completion date and next steps
One detail buyers often miss is that the seller’s interests and the buyer’s interests can split at this stage. A seller may be willing to continue on revised terms even when the buyer no longer wants the reduced property.
Full, partial, and price-revision outcomes
Full pre-emption means SAFER takes the place of the buyer for the whole eligible sale. Partial pre-emption can apply when a mixed sale includes both land that falls within SAFER’s reach and property that does not, which is why parcel-level analysis matters so much. If SAFER challenges the price, the seller may accept the lower figure, withdraw from the sale, or ask the court to set the price, so ask the notaire how much time you have to respond and what happens to the existing file in the meantime.
What to check before you make an offer
This is the stage where expat buyers can avoid the biggest surprises. A Dordogne farmhouse with a garden, a paddock, and an old stone barn may look like one country home, but the notaire will see parcel numbers, zoning, current use, and transaction structure.
Before you sign anything, check the following:
- Parcel references: Ask for the cadastral parcel numbers and compare them on cadastre.gouv.fr so you know exactly which plots are included.
- Planning classification: Ask the mairie or planning service whether the plots fall in agricultural, natural, or forest zones, and check the mapping context on cartes.gouv.fr.
- Current land use: Confirm whether anyone is farming, grazing, harvesting, or otherwise using the land now.
- Tenant status: Ask whether there is a preneur en place, meaning an existing tenant farmer, because another priority right may exist before SAFER.
- Former farm buildings: Ask whether barns, sheds, or attached buildings had recent agricultural use.
- Split parcels: Ask whether woods, access strips, wells, or meadows sit on separate parcels from the house.
- Diagnostics and sale papers: Service-Public says the dossier de diagnostic technique, or DDT (technical diagnostic file), should be attached to the promesse de vente or the sale deed.
- Expected notification: Ask the notaire directly whether they expect a SAFER notification and why.
British readers may also want the wider ownership context in Expatica’s guide to Can UK citizens buy property in France in 2026?, because SAFER is only one part of the decision.
Questions and clauses to protect yourself
Ask the estate agent and notaire: Which parcels are being sold, how are they zoned, is any land farmed or rented, does the notaire expect a SAFER notification, and what happens to the deposit if the sale does not proceed?
French rural sales are technical, and a simple clause saying the deal is subject to SAFER not intervening may not solve the problem on its own. Get the contract wording reviewed carefully, include financing and planning-related clauses suspensives where relevant, and confirm with the notaire, or with an independent avocat if the land setup is complex, how the deposit is held and when it is refundable.
Paying deposits and managing euro costs as an expat
SAFER questions can change the payment calendar. If review or negotiation adds delay, you don’t want to be moving a large sum into euros at the last minute without checking recipient details, deadlines, and total cost first.
Before sending money, confirm the notaire’s recipient account details through a trusted contact route, ask when cleared funds are needed, and keep proof of funds and source-of-funds documents ready.
Also compare the full cost of converting into euros, not just the visible transfer fee. Exchange rates, conversion charges, and other transfer fees can vary between providers and affect the final amount received.
Ongoing ownership costs matter too. Budget for property taxes in France and home insurance in France, especially if you’re buying an older rural home that may also need property renovations in France after completion.
If you expect to move money from sterling, Expatica’s guide to transferring funds from the UK to buy property in France can help you map the payment timeline before completion week.
Using a Wise Account for euro spending and property payments
A Wise Account can be one option to compare if you want to hold euros, manage smaller property-related expenses, or organize funds before the notaire’s deadline. It does not affect any SAFER outcome, and you should still compare it with major local bank routes and confirm the notaire’s payment instructions before sending a large transfer.
If you’re likely to move money from abroad, compare routes before the notaire’s funds deadline, not after it.
Next steps before buying rural property in France
SAFER doesn’t affect every rural property purchase, but land classification, current use, agricultural history, and individual parcels can make a significant difference. Ask your notaire to review the property file and explain any notification requirements before you commit to a preliminary contract. Confirm the conditions for recovering your deposit and allow for potential delays before arranging completion funds. If you’re transferring money from abroad, a Wise Account is one option to compare for holding euros and managing eligible property-related payments.
FAQ
SAFER in France
Does SAFER apply to every house with land in France?
No. SAFER’s scope depends on the land’s classification, actual use, parcel setup, and the legal structure of the sale. A simple size shortcut doesn’t tell you enough.
How long does SAFER have to respond?
The usual review period is two months from a complete notification, handled by the notaire. Timing can change if more information is needed, another priority right has to be cleared first, or a visit request pauses the clock. Confirm your exact timetable with the notaire.
Can SAFER take only part of a property?
Yes, partial pre-emption can be possible in some mixed sales. If fields, paddocks, vineyard rows, or privacy land are central to your plans, review each parcel and get advice from the notaire on the structure of the sale.
Are British or other foreign buyers more likely to be affected?
No, not in legal principle. SAFER looks at land use and transaction type, not nationality. Foreign buyers can still encounter it when they choose rural properties with fields or former farm buildings.
Can you get your deposit back if SAFER intervenes?
Sometimes, but it depends on the contract wording and why the sale fails. Ask the notaire how the deposit is held, which conditions apply, and when a refund would be due under your compromis de vente or promesse de vente.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- SAFER pre-emption rights, the notification process, review periods, and price-revision procedures, Notaires de France – Vente de biens à usage agricole : le droit de préemption immobilier de la Safer
- Legal framework for SAFER pre-emption, objectives, exceptions, and partial pre-emption, Légifrance – Code rural, Articles L143-1 to L143-16
- Scope of eligible rural property and certain former agricultural buildings, Légifrance – Code rural, Article L143-1
- Procedural rules governing notification, property visits, and decision periods, Légifrance – Code rural, Articles R143-1 to R143-23
- Preliminary property contracts, conditions, and deposit arrangements, Service-Public.fr – Promesse de vente d'un logement existant
- Required property diagnostics and technical documents for residential sales, Service-Public.fr – Quels sont les diagnostics immobiliers à fournir en cas de vente d'un logement ?
- Official cadastral parcel maps and property references, Cadastre.gouv.fr
- Geographic map layers and territorial context in France, Géoportail – Explorer les cartes
- Wise Account features for holding euros and managing eligible currency payments, Wise – Multi-currency account