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Money Management

How to transfer funds from the UK to buy property in France

This guide explains how to plan and send a large cross-border transfer for a French property purchase, including when to move funds, what documents and payment details to prepare, how to compare FX and fees, and how to ensure the deposit and final balance reach the notaire on time.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Moving a large house payment across borders can feel complicated, especially when you need to convert pounds into euros and make sure the funds arrive on time. French property purchases follow a different timeline from UK conveyancing, and the notaire may require cleared funds before the final signing. Large transfers can also involve identity and source-of-funds checks, so preparing early can help avoid delays. This guide explains when to transfer your money, what details and documents to prepare, how to compare transfer costs, and how to send the deposit and final balance for a property purchase in France.

This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, financial, or conveyancing advice. Requirements vary by notaire, lender, buyer profile, property type, and source of funds, and no provider can guarantee speed, rates, savings, or acceptance by every recipient bank.

Key takeaways

  • Confirm the payment calendar: ask your notaire when the deposit is due and how many working days before the acte de vente the funds must be cleared.
  • Verify the recipient: confirm where the euros need to go before sending, whether that is directly to the notaire or via your own French account.
  • Collect the bank details early: get the account holder name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, RIB, and exact payment reference.
  • Prepare your paperwork: keep ID, proof of address, and source-of-funds documents ready before the transfer deadline approaches.
  • Compare the total cost: look at the full GBP cost and the EUR amount received rather than focusing only on the visible transfer fee.

Wise for UK-to-France property transfers

If you’re buying in France with UK funds, timing and paperwork matter as much as the exchange rate. A Wise account can help you convert GBP to EUR and send a large transfer to a verified recipient, with fees shown upfront. Set up and verify your account early, and keep ID and source‑of‑funds documents ready for notaire or provider checks.

No commitment required

For broader context, see Expatica’s guide to buying property in France, while this guide focuses specifically on moving the money between the UK and France.

Step 1: map the French property payment timeline

After your offer is accepted, you usually sign a compromis de vente or promesse de vente, pass through the 10-day cooling-off period for many residential buyers, and later sign the acte de vente, the final deed, before the notaire.

This guide covers the money movement between those milestones. Service Public says the seller’s dossier de diagnostic technique (DDT), the bundle of required property diagnostics, must be attached to the preliminary paperwork or the sale deed. If you need borrowing, Expatica’s guide to Mortgages in France explains that side of the purchase.

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The cleared-funds deadline matters more than the date you initiate the transfer. GOV.UK advises buyers to arrange transfers to the notaire’s client account in advance so the money is cleared for completion.

What the notaire usually needs from you

Your notaire may ask for passport or ID documents, proof of address, source-of-funds evidence, and a clear explanation of what the payment is for. Ask early how many working days before signature the money must be fully cleared, because that deadline often matters more than the transfer start date.

Step 2: decide where the euros need to go

The correct recipient depends on the stage of the purchase and the notaire’s instructions. Many buyers send euros straight to the notaire’s client account. Others first move money to their own French account and pay from there.

If you are not sure which route applies, ask who has been instructed to receive the property money at that stage. Mortgage structure, lender conditions, and the notaire’s file setup can all change the answer. Depending on the transaction and the notaire’s instructions, you may be able to send the purchase funds directly to the notaire rather than via a French account.

Paying the notaire directly vs using a French bank account

RouteBest forKey checksWatchouts
Direct to the notaireDeposit or completion funds that the notaire has asked to receiveMatch the account holder, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, and file reference exactlyDo not rely on emailed bank-detail changes without offline verification
Via your own French accountBuyers who want to stage payments or prepare for ongoing French costsCheck local receiving limits, transfer timing, and the outgoing payment processAdds an extra payment step, which may require more time
Split routeMortgage plus personal funds, or a purchase with separate cost linesConfirm exactly which amount goes whereIncorrect split instructions can delay the transaction

These routes are general examples. Confirm the correct recipient, account details, and deadlines with your notaire and payment provider before sending funds.

A French account can also help later with taxes, utilities, and copropriété charges.

Bank card with French flag

Step 3: gather the documents and bank details early

Paperwork is a common cause of delay on a UK-to-France property transfer. Before you send money, collect the recipient’s account holder name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, payment reference, property address or file number, and any proof the notaire wants about where your funds came from.

You may also see a RIB, short for relevé d’identité bancaire. This French bank identity statement shows the recipient account details. If the IBAN in an email does not match the RIB or account holder name, stop and verify the details before sending.

Practical checklist:

  • Passport or photo ID
  • Proof of address
  • Bank statement showing where the funds sit now
  • Proof of source of funds, such as savings history, salary, property sale proceeds, inheritance papers, or investment statements
  • Recipient account holder name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, and RIB
  • Exact payment reference requested by the notaire

Example of details to verify before transfer:

  • Account holder: SCP [redacted] Notaires, compte client
  • IBAN: FR76 XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX XXX
  • BIC/SWIFT: XXXXXXXX
  • RIB: must match the account holder and IBAN
  • Reference: Dossier 24-1187, 12 Rue [redacted]
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Step 4: set up and verify your Wise account before you need it

If you plan to use Wise for a GBP-to-EUR property payment, do not wait until completion week to start. Open the account early, complete the required identity checks, and review the available sending options before the first deadline is close. Larger transfers may involve additional review, and you may be asked for more information about where your money comes from.

Starting early reduces the risk of a late verification request affecting your schedule. You can review the Wise account before the property payment deadline approaches.

Details to double-check before adding a recipient

Check the recipient name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, and property or file reference exactly as given by the notaire or law firm. If bank details change by email, confirm the change through a trusted phone number or known contact, rather than replying to the same email thread.

Step 5: plan the deposit transfer after the compromis de vente

After the preliminary contract is signed, many buyers focus on the deposit first. In France, that deposit is often linked to the compromis de vente and may be held in the notaire’s client account rather than sent directly to the seller. Service Public explains that the preliminary contract can include payment terms, deadlines, and the final date for signing the sale.

Before sending, confirm the recipient, the correct reference, the exact amount, and the date by which the notaire wants the funds cleared.

How the 10-day cooling-off period affects timing

For many residential buyers, the 10-day cooling-off period starts after the signed preliminary contract is formally notified. The payment timetable should therefore be checked against both the contract wording and the notaire’s instructions.

For example, waiting until the end of the cooling-off period to open an account or collect source-of-funds documents can leave less time to deal with any verification requests or incorrect payment details.

Step 6: send the final balance well before the acte de vente

The acte de vente is the final deed that transfers ownership. Before that appointment, the notaire usually wants the remaining purchase price, together with the frais de notaire, in the client account and cleared. This makes the final payment the most time-sensitive transfer in the process.

Do not plan this as a last-minute wire. Weekends, French public holidays, bank cut-off times, and extra review on large sums can affect when money is treated as received. If you are paying a notaire in France from the UK, work backwards from the cleared-funds deadline rather than the signing appointment.

Five to ten working days before signature, confirm:

  1. The exact euro amount due, including any updated frais de notaire
  2. The final recipient details and payment reference
  3. Whether extra source-of-funds documents are still needed
  4. Who at the notaire’s office will confirm receipt

If you are using Wise for the final transfer, send only after the recipient and reference have been verified through a trusted contact route.

How to reduce last-minute problems

  • Check the transfer cut-off time for the day you plan to send.
  • Confirm the recipient details offline with the notaire’s office.
  • Keep proof of funds and proof of source of funds ready to share.
  • Ask the notaire to confirm when the money is fully received, not just sent.

Step 7: check exchange-rate risk, fees, and fraud safeguards

When you send money from the UK to France for property, the useful comparison is the total GBP cost and the EUR amount that reaches the intended recipient. That means looking at the transfer fee, the exchange rate applied to your pounds, the payout route, and any recipient requirements.

If you are considering Wise, check the current quote and Wise pricing before committing to the payment. You still need to confirm the total amount, recipient instructions, and document requirements for your specific transfer.

Wise app showing GBP and EUR balances for managing relocation costs between the UK and France.
A Wise account can hold GBP and EUR in the same account, which can be useful when managing early relocation expenses between the UK and France.

A “no transfer fee” label does not necessarily show the full currency-conversion cost, so compare the final amount you pay with the euro amount the recipient is expected to receive.

Provider or routeWhat to compareCommon issueHow to verify
BankTransfer fee, exchange rate, and receiving routeThe visible transfer fee does not show the complete currency-conversion costAsk for or calculate the final EUR amount from the quote
Money transfer providerTotal GBP cost, payout method, and document requestsAdditional verification can affect the timing of a large paymentRead the transfer summary and prepare source-of-funds documents early
Recipient accountWhether the account can receive the required EUR amount and referenceMismatched references or manual reviewConfirm the exact reference format with the notaire
Email instructionsWhether a bank-detail change is genuinePayment diversion or invoice fraudVerify changes by phone using a trusted number

This comparison summarizes practical checks rather than ranking individual providers. Fees, exchange rates, transfer routes, and verification requirements depend on the provider and transaction.

Verify every large property payment through a trusted contact route. Do not send funds based only on changed bank details received by email, particularly when the message is unexpected or urgent.

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Step 8: keep proof of funds and prepare for completion day

Once the transfer is on its way, keep a clear record of everything. Save the transfer receipt, provider confirmation, relevant bank statements, the ID documents already used for checks, and any written note from the notaire confirming receipt.

Notaires de France notes that notaires “must verify the origin of funds to prevent money laundering operations” [translated from French]. This is why source-of-funds checks can form part of a purchase, particularly for non-resident buyers.

On completion day, you sign the final deed and collect the keys. After that, a French account can help with ongoing costs such as property taxes in France, home insurance in France, and setting up French utility companies.

Conclusion

For a UK-to-France property payment, the key is to work backwards from the date when the notaire needs cleared euros rather than from the signing date itself. Confirm the recipient and reference independently, prepare your source-of-funds paperwork early, and compare the complete GBP-to-EUR cost before committing to a transfer. Keeping the payment trail and receipt afterwards will also make it easier to answer any final questions before completion.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a French bank account to buy property in France?

Depending on the transaction and the notaire’s instructions, you may be able to send the purchase funds directly to the notaire instead of first using a French account. A French account can still be useful for taxes, utilities, and ongoing costs.

Can I use a Wise account to pay a French property deposit?

Wise may be an option for converting GBP to EUR and sending money to a verified French recipient, subject to the transfer instructions and any applicable checks. Verify the recipient, reference, fees, and current requirements before sending.

How long should I leave before sending the final balance to the notaire?

Ask the notaire when the money must be cleared and work backwards from that deadline. Working days, bank cut-off times, holidays, and verification checks are reasons not to leave the payment until the last moment.

What source-of-funds checks might happen when buying property in France?

The notaire or payment provider may ask where the money came from, such as savings, salary, a property sale, inheritance, or investment proceeds. Keeping the relevant records ready can help you respond if additional evidence is requested.

Sources

  • GOV.UK: guidance for people buying property in France.
  • Service Public: information on the promesse de vente and compromis de vente.
  • Service Public: information on the property diagnostics required for a sale.
  • Service Public: information on the état des risques.
  • Notaires de France: guidance on property purchases in France by non-residents.
  • Géorisques: official French information on property and environmental risks.
  • Wise: Wise account product information.
  • Wise: pricing information.
  • Wise: information on large-amount transfers.
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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