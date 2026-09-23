How to transfer funds from the UK to buy property in France

Money Management
This guide explains how to plan and send a large cross-border transfer for a French property purchase, including when to move funds, what documents and payment details to prepare, how to compare FX and fees, and how to ensure the deposit and final balance reach the notaire on time.
Moving a large house payment across borders can feel complicated, especially when you need to convert pounds into euros and make sure the funds arrive on time. French property purchases follow a different timeline from UK conveyancing, and the notaire may require cleared funds before the final signing. Large transfers can also involve identity and source-of-funds checks, so preparing early can help avoid delays. This guide explains when to transfer your money, what details and documents to prepare, how to compare transfer costs, and how to send the deposit and final balance for a property purchase in France.
This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, financial, or conveyancing advice. Requirements vary by notaire, lender, buyer profile, property type, and source of funds, and no provider can guarantee speed, rates, savings, or acceptance by every recipient bank.
If you’re buying in France with UK funds, timing and paperwork matter as much as the exchange rate. A Wise account can help you convert GBP to EUR and send a large transfer to a verified recipient, with fees shown upfront. Set up and verify your account early, and keep ID and source‑of‑funds documents ready for notaire or provider checks.
No commitment required
For broader context, see Expatica’s guide to buying property in France, while this guide focuses specifically on moving the money between the UK and France.
After your offer is accepted, you usually sign a compromis de vente or promesse de vente, pass through the 10-day cooling-off period for many residential buyers, and later sign the acte de vente, the final deed, before the notaire.
This guide covers the money movement between those milestones. Service Public says the seller’s dossier de diagnostic technique (DDT), the bundle of required property diagnostics, must be attached to the preliminary paperwork or the sale deed. If you need borrowing, Expatica’s guide to Mortgages in France explains that side of the purchase.
The cleared-funds deadline matters more than the date you initiate the transfer. GOV.UK advises buyers to arrange transfers to the notaire’s client account in advance so the money is cleared for completion.
Your notaire may ask for passport or ID documents, proof of address, source-of-funds evidence, and a clear explanation of what the payment is for. Ask early how many working days before signature the money must be fully cleared, because that deadline often matters more than the transfer start date.
The correct recipient depends on the stage of the purchase and the notaire’s instructions. Many buyers send euros straight to the notaire’s client account. Others first move money to their own French account and pay from there.
If you are not sure which route applies, ask who has been instructed to receive the property money at that stage. Mortgage structure, lender conditions, and the notaire’s file setup can all change the answer. Depending on the transaction and the notaire’s instructions, you may be able to send the purchase funds directly to the notaire rather than via a French account.
|Route
|Best for
|Key checks
|Watchouts
|Direct to the notaire
|Deposit or completion funds that the notaire has asked to receive
|Match the account holder, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, and file reference exactly
|Do not rely on emailed bank-detail changes without offline verification
|Via your own French account
|Buyers who want to stage payments or prepare for ongoing French costs
|Check local receiving limits, transfer timing, and the outgoing payment process
|Adds an extra payment step, which may require more time
|Split route
|Mortgage plus personal funds, or a purchase with separate cost lines
|Confirm exactly which amount goes where
|Incorrect split instructions can delay the transaction
These routes are general examples. Confirm the correct recipient, account details, and deadlines with your notaire and payment provider before sending funds.
A French account can also help later with taxes, utilities, and copropriété charges.
Paperwork is a common cause of delay on a UK-to-France property transfer. Before you send money, collect the recipient’s account holder name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, payment reference, property address or file number, and any proof the notaire wants about where your funds came from.
You may also see a RIB, short for relevé d’identité bancaire. This French bank identity statement shows the recipient account details. If the IBAN in an email does not match the RIB or account holder name, stop and verify the details before sending.
Practical checklist:
Example of details to verify before transfer:
If you plan to use Wise for a GBP-to-EUR property payment, do not wait until completion week to start. Open the account early, complete the required identity checks, and review the available sending options before the first deadline is close. Larger transfers may involve additional review, and you may be asked for more information about where your money comes from.
Starting early reduces the risk of a late verification request affecting your schedule. You can review the Wise account before the property payment deadline approaches.
Check the recipient name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, and property or file reference exactly as given by the notaire or law firm. If bank details change by email, confirm the change through a trusted phone number or known contact, rather than replying to the same email thread.
After the preliminary contract is signed, many buyers focus on the deposit first. In France, that deposit is often linked to the compromis de vente and may be held in the notaire’s client account rather than sent directly to the seller. Service Public explains that the preliminary contract can include payment terms, deadlines, and the final date for signing the sale.
Before sending, confirm the recipient, the correct reference, the exact amount, and the date by which the notaire wants the funds cleared.
For many residential buyers, the 10-day cooling-off period starts after the signed preliminary contract is formally notified. The payment timetable should therefore be checked against both the contract wording and the notaire’s instructions.
For example, waiting until the end of the cooling-off period to open an account or collect source-of-funds documents can leave less time to deal with any verification requests or incorrect payment details.
The acte de vente is the final deed that transfers ownership. Before that appointment, the notaire usually wants the remaining purchase price, together with the frais de notaire, in the client account and cleared. This makes the final payment the most time-sensitive transfer in the process.
Do not plan this as a last-minute wire. Weekends, French public holidays, bank cut-off times, and extra review on large sums can affect when money is treated as received. If you are paying a notaire in France from the UK, work backwards from the cleared-funds deadline rather than the signing appointment.
Five to ten working days before signature, confirm:
If you are using Wise for the final transfer, send only after the recipient and reference have been verified through a trusted contact route.
When you send money from the UK to France for property, the useful comparison is the total GBP cost and the EUR amount that reaches the intended recipient. That means looking at the transfer fee, the exchange rate applied to your pounds, the payout route, and any recipient requirements.
If you are considering Wise, check the current quote and Wise pricing before committing to the payment. You still need to confirm the total amount, recipient instructions, and document requirements for your specific transfer.
A “no transfer fee” label does not necessarily show the full currency-conversion cost, so compare the final amount you pay with the euro amount the recipient is expected to receive.
|Provider or route
|What to compare
|Common issue
|How to verify
|Bank
|Transfer fee, exchange rate, and receiving route
|The visible transfer fee does not show the complete currency-conversion cost
|Ask for or calculate the final EUR amount from the quote
|Money transfer provider
|Total GBP cost, payout method, and document requests
|Additional verification can affect the timing of a large payment
|Read the transfer summary and prepare source-of-funds documents early
|Recipient account
|Whether the account can receive the required EUR amount and reference
|Mismatched references or manual review
|Confirm the exact reference format with the notaire
|Email instructions
|Whether a bank-detail change is genuine
|Payment diversion or invoice fraud
|Verify changes by phone using a trusted number
This comparison summarizes practical checks rather than ranking individual providers. Fees, exchange rates, transfer routes, and verification requirements depend on the provider and transaction.
Verify every large property payment through a trusted contact route. Do not send funds based only on changed bank details received by email, particularly when the message is unexpected or urgent.
Once the transfer is on its way, keep a clear record of everything. Save the transfer receipt, provider confirmation, relevant bank statements, the ID documents already used for checks, and any written note from the notaire confirming receipt.
Notaires de France notes that notaires “must verify the origin of funds to prevent money laundering operations” [translated from French]. This is why source-of-funds checks can form part of a purchase, particularly for non-resident buyers.
On completion day, you sign the final deed and collect the keys. After that, a French account can help with ongoing costs such as property taxes in France, home insurance in France, and setting up French utility companies.
For a UK-to-France property payment, the key is to work backwards from the date when the notaire needs cleared euros rather than from the signing date itself. Confirm the recipient and reference independently, prepare your source-of-funds paperwork early, and compare the complete GBP-to-EUR cost before committing to a transfer. Keeping the payment trail and receipt afterwards will also make it easier to answer any final questions before completion.
FAQ
Depending on the transaction and the notaire’s instructions, you may be able to send the purchase funds directly to the notaire instead of first using a French account. A French account can still be useful for taxes, utilities, and ongoing costs.
Wise may be an option for converting GBP to EUR and sending money to a verified French recipient, subject to the transfer instructions and any applicable checks. Verify the recipient, reference, fees, and current requirements before sending.
Ask the notaire when the money must be cleared and work backwards from that deadline. Working days, bank cut-off times, holidays, and verification checks are reasons not to leave the payment until the last moment.
The notaire or payment provider may ask where the money came from, such as savings, salary, a property sale, inheritance, or investment proceeds. Keeping the relevant records ready can help you respond if additional evidence is requested.
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