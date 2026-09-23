How to transfer funds from the UK to buy property in France

Moving a large house payment across borders can feel complicated, especially when you need to convert pounds into euros and make sure the funds arrive on time. French property purchases follow a different timeline from UK conveyancing, and the notaire may require cleared funds before the final signing. Large transfers can also involve identity and source-of-funds checks, so preparing early can help avoid delays. This guide explains when to transfer your money, what details and documents to prepare, how to compare transfer costs, and how to send the deposit and final balance for a property purchase in France. This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, financial, or conveyancing advice. Requirements vary by notaire, lender, buyer profile, property type, and source of funds, and no provider can guarantee speed, rates, savings, or acceptance by every recipient bank.

Key takeaways Confirm the payment calendar: ask your notaire when the deposit is due and how many working days before the acte de vente the funds must be cleared.

ask your notaire when the deposit is due and how many working days before the acte de vente the funds must be cleared. Verify the recipient: confirm where the euros need to go before sending, whether that is directly to the notaire or via your own French account.

confirm where the euros need to go before sending, whether that is directly to the notaire or via your own French account. Collect the bank details early: get the account holder name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, RIB, and exact payment reference.

get the account holder name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, RIB, and exact payment reference. Prepare your paperwork: keep ID, proof of address, and source-of-funds documents ready before the transfer deadline approaches.

keep ID, proof of address, and source-of-funds documents ready before the transfer deadline approaches. Compare the total cost: look at the full GBP cost and the EUR amount received rather than focusing only on the visible transfer fee. Wise for UK-to-France property transfers If you’re buying in France with UK funds, timing and paperwork matter as much as the exchange rate. A Wise account can help you convert GBP to EUR and send a large transfer to a verified recipient, with fees shown upfront. Set up and verify your account early, and keep ID and source‑of‑funds documents ready for notaire or provider checks. Open a Wise account No commitment required For broader context, see Expatica’s guide to buying property in France, while this guide focuses specifically on moving the money between the UK and France.

Step 1: map the French property payment timeline After your offer is accepted, you usually sign a compromis de vente or promesse de vente, pass through the 10-day cooling-off period for many residential buyers, and later sign the acte de vente, the final deed, before the notaire. This guide covers the money movement between those milestones. Service Public says the seller’s dossier de diagnostic technique (DDT), the bundle of required property diagnostics, must be attached to the preliminary paperwork or the sale deed. If you need borrowing, Expatica’s guide to Mortgages in France explains that side of the purchase. Buying & Selling Mortgages in France: interest rates in 2026 Read more The cleared-funds deadline matters more than the date you initiate the transfer. GOV.UK advises buyers to arrange transfers to the notaire’s client account in advance so the money is cleared for completion. What the notaire usually needs from you Your notaire may ask for passport or ID documents, proof of address, source-of-funds evidence, and a clear explanation of what the payment is for. Ask early how many working days before signature the money must be fully cleared, because that deadline often matters more than the transfer start date.

Step 2: decide where the euros need to go The correct recipient depends on the stage of the purchase and the notaire’s instructions. Many buyers send euros straight to the notaire’s client account. Others first move money to their own French account and pay from there. If you are not sure which route applies, ask who has been instructed to receive the property money at that stage. Mortgage structure, lender conditions, and the notaire’s file setup can all change the answer. Depending on the transaction and the notaire’s instructions, you may be able to send the purchase funds directly to the notaire rather than via a French account. Paying the notaire directly vs using a French bank account Route Best for Key checks Watchouts Direct to the notaire Deposit or completion funds that the notaire has asked to receive Match the account holder, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, and file reference exactly Do not rely on emailed bank-detail changes without offline verification Via your own French account Buyers who want to stage payments or prepare for ongoing French costs Check local receiving limits, transfer timing, and the outgoing payment process Adds an extra payment step, which may require more time Split route Mortgage plus personal funds, or a purchase with separate cost lines Confirm exactly which amount goes where Incorrect split instructions can delay the transaction These routes are general examples. Confirm the correct recipient, account details, and deadlines with your notaire and payment provider before sending funds. A French account can also help later with taxes, utilities, and copropriété charges.

Step 3: gather the documents and bank details early Paperwork is a common cause of delay on a UK-to-France property transfer. Before you send money, collect the recipient’s account holder name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, payment reference, property address or file number, and any proof the notaire wants about where your funds came from. You may also see a RIB, short for relevé d’identité bancaire. This French bank identity statement shows the recipient account details. If the IBAN in an email does not match the RIB or account holder name, stop and verify the details before sending. Practical checklist: Passport or photo ID

Proof of address

Bank statement showing where the funds sit now

Proof of source of funds, such as savings history, salary, property sale proceeds, inheritance papers, or investment statements

Recipient account holder name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, and RIB

Exact payment reference requested by the notaire Example of details to verify before transfer: Account holder: SCP [redacted] Notaires, compte client

SCP [redacted] Notaires, compte client IBAN: FR76 XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX XXX

FR76 XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX XXX BIC/SWIFT: XXXXXXXX

XXXXXXXX RIB: must match the account holder and IBAN

must match the account holder and IBAN Reference: Dossier 24-1187, 12 Rue [redacted] Buying & Selling French real estate: buying a house in France Read more

Step 4: set up and verify your Wise account before you need it If you plan to use Wise for a GBP-to-EUR property payment, do not wait until completion week to start. Open the account early, complete the required identity checks, and review the available sending options before the first deadline is close. Larger transfers may involve additional review, and you may be asked for more information about where your money comes from. Starting early reduces the risk of a late verification request affecting your schedule. You can review the Wise account before the property payment deadline approaches. Details to double-check before adding a recipient Check the recipient name, IBAN, BIC/SWIFT, and property or file reference exactly as given by the notaire or law firm. If bank details change by email, confirm the change through a trusted phone number or known contact, rather than replying to the same email thread.

Step 5: plan the deposit transfer after the compromis de vente After the preliminary contract is signed, many buyers focus on the deposit first. In France, that deposit is often linked to the compromis de vente and may be held in the notaire’s client account rather than sent directly to the seller. Service Public explains that the preliminary contract can include payment terms, deadlines, and the final date for signing the sale. Before sending, confirm the recipient, the correct reference, the exact amount, and the date by which the notaire wants the funds cleared. How the 10-day cooling-off period affects timing For many residential buyers, the 10-day cooling-off period starts after the signed preliminary contract is formally notified. The payment timetable should therefore be checked against both the contract wording and the notaire’s instructions. For example, waiting until the end of the cooling-off period to open an account or collect source-of-funds documents can leave less time to deal with any verification requests or incorrect payment details.

Step 6: send the final balance well before the acte de vente The acte de vente is the final deed that transfers ownership. Before that appointment, the notaire usually wants the remaining purchase price, together with the frais de notaire, in the client account and cleared. This makes the final payment the most time-sensitive transfer in the process. Do not plan this as a last-minute wire. Weekends, French public holidays, bank cut-off times, and extra review on large sums can affect when money is treated as received. If you are paying a notaire in France from the UK, work backwards from the cleared-funds deadline rather than the signing appointment. Five to ten working days before signature, confirm: The exact euro amount due, including any updated frais de notaire The final recipient details and payment reference Whether extra source-of-funds documents are still needed Who at the notaire’s office will confirm receipt If you are using Wise for the final transfer, send only after the recipient and reference have been verified through a trusted contact route. How to reduce last-minute problems Check the transfer cut-off time for the day you plan to send.

Confirm the recipient details offline with the notaire’s office.

Keep proof of funds and proof of source of funds ready to share.

Ask the notaire to confirm when the money is fully received, not just sent.

Step 7: check exchange-rate risk, fees, and fraud safeguards When you send money from the UK to France for property, the useful comparison is the total GBP cost and the EUR amount that reaches the intended recipient. That means looking at the transfer fee, the exchange rate applied to your pounds, the payout route, and any recipient requirements. If you are considering Wise, check the current quote and Wise pricing before committing to the payment. You still need to confirm the total amount, recipient instructions, and document requirements for your specific transfer. A Wise account can hold GBP and EUR in the same account, which can be useful when managing early relocation expenses between the UK and France. A “no transfer fee” label does not necessarily show the full currency-conversion cost, so compare the final amount you pay with the euro amount the recipient is expected to receive. Provider or route What to compare Common issue How to verify Bank Transfer fee, exchange rate, and receiving route The visible transfer fee does not show the complete currency-conversion cost Ask for or calculate the final EUR amount from the quote Money transfer provider Total GBP cost, payout method, and document requests Additional verification can affect the timing of a large payment Read the transfer summary and prepare source-of-funds documents early Recipient account Whether the account can receive the required EUR amount and reference Mismatched references or manual review Confirm the exact reference format with the notaire Email instructions Whether a bank-detail change is genuine Payment diversion or invoice fraud Verify changes by phone using a trusted number This comparison summarizes practical checks rather than ranking individual providers. Fees, exchange rates, transfer routes, and verification requirements depend on the provider and transaction. Verify every large property payment through a trusted contact route. Do not send funds based only on changed bank details received by email, particularly when the message is unexpected or urgent. Money Management International money transfers in France Read more