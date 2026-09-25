How to transfer funds from Switzerland to buy property in France

Buying property in France from Switzerland involves more than simply moving CHF into EUR: exchange costs, transfer timing, and payment checks can all affect completion. French property payments usually go through a notaire, and large transfers may trigger identity and source-of-funds checks, so confirm the exact requirements with your notaire, bank, tax adviser, and transfer provider; this guide is for general information only and does not constitute legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. It explains the process step by step, from confirming the amount and the notaire’s payment details to comparing transfer routes, planning the CHF-to-EUR conversion, sending funds in time, and keeping proof of payment.

Key takeaways Confirm the exact EUR amount, beneficiary name, IBAN, BIC, payment reference, and deadline with the notaire in writing before you send anything.

Start your proof-of-funds file early. A large transfer to France for property can be paused if your bank or provider asks where the money came from.

Compare the total cost, not just the visible fee. On a CHF to EUR transfer for a property purchase, a weak rate can cost more than the transfer charge.

Send the deposit and final balance with time for verification, banking cut-offs, and weekends. Do not aim for the last possible day.

Keep the transfer receipt, exchange-rate confirmation, and the notaire’s acknowledgement of receipt in one folder for completion and later admin. Wise for CHF-to-EUR transfers to a French notaire A Wise account can help you hold CHF, convert to EUR, and check the exchange rate and fees before sending money to a French notaire for a property purchase. It’s useful for planning the deposit and final balance, keeping transfer records organised, and managing ongoing euro payments after completion. Open a Wise account Even if you already understand buying property in France, moving a large CHF balance into EUR for completion is not just a banking task. It can affect your exchange cost, your signing date, and whether the sale completes smoothly. Buying & Selling French real estate: buying a house in France Read more

Step 1: Confirm the payment amount and deadline Your first job is to pin down the exact euro figure that must arrive, the person or office that must receive it, and the date by which the money must be available. In France, the payment path usually changes between the compromis de vente, the binding preliminary sale agreement, and the acte de vente, the final deed signed before the notaire. The deposit and the final balance do not work the same way. A deposit paid after the initial agreement is often a smaller advance held on a client account, while the final balance is the main purchase sum, plus notaire fees, due for completion. Ask the notaire’s office to confirm the amount, beneficiary name, French IBAN, BIC if needed, and the property file reference in writing. If part of the purchase is funded by a mortgage, also confirm when loan money will be released, because your own transfer and the lender’s transfer may need to meet the same deadline. Before you start the transfer, check: Which payment is due now, deposit or final balance?

What exact EUR amount must arrive?

Which beneficiary name, IBAN, BIC, and reference must match the file?

What is the office deadline for cleared funds?

Step 2: Decide which funds you will use Once the amount is clear, decide exactly which money will fund the purchase. A Swiss expat may be using savings from one account, salary from another, proceeds from a sale, or a family gift. The route matters because a provider reviewing a large transfer to France for property wants to understand both where the money came from and how it reached your sending account. Compliance checks are usually easier when your paperwork tells one clean story. If the money has moved between your own Swiss accounts, or if several people are contributing, expect more questions and more time. This is why proof of funds for a French property purchase should be prepared before you compare providers, not after a payment is already pending. Common source routes include: Cash savings, backed by recent statements.

Salary income, backed by payslips and account history.

Sale proceeds, backed by a completion statement or notarial sale record.

A family gift, backed by a signed gift letter and evidence of the sender’s transfer. Prepare your proof of source of funds Prepare a single folder before you initiate any payment. It should be easy for your bank, your transfer provider, and the notaire to follow. Recent account statements showing the available balance.

Sale completion papers if the money comes from another property.

Payslips or bonus evidence if salary funds form part of the purchase.

Inheritance documents or a signed gift letter, where relevant. Requirements vary by bank, provider, and amount, so prepare early rather than waiting for a last-minute request.

Step 3: Verify the recipient details with the notaire Before sending any Swiss bank transfer to France, verify the beneficiary details directly with the notaire’s office through a trusted channel. Call the office using a number from its official website or prior signed correspondence, not just the number inside a fresh email. Fraud risk rises when a high-value payment is close to the signing date. One wrong account number, or a fake last-minute message saying the account has changed, can send the money to the wrong place. Never rely on email alone if bank details change at short notice. Ask the office to repeat the beneficiary name exactly, confirm that the property file reference is still correct, and tell you who will monitor incoming funds. Paying a French notaire from abroad is routine, but matching the payment to your file is much easier when the reference format is confirmed in advance. Fraud checks that matter: Match the office name to the notaire handling your file.

Confirm the IBAN country, beneficiary spelling, and file reference.

Ask who sent the instructions and who can confirm them by phone.

If anything changes, stop and recheck before sending. Check the French account details and reference format For most property payments, you need the beneficiary name exactly as held by the account, the French IBAN, and sometimes the BIC. The notaire may also ask for a property file number, buyer name, or wording that helps the office match the incoming funds. One character wrong can delay the money being matched to your purchase. Read the details back to the office before you approve the transfer.

Step 4: Choose the transfer route and open the account you need Most buyers compare three routes: sending from a Swiss bank, receiving or paying through a French bank, or using a specialist money transfer provider. The right choice depends on what matters most in your case: clear pricing, human support, online tracking, or keeping the whole payment in one familiar bank relationship. Compare the final euros that would reach the notaire, not just the headline fee. Depending on the route, the euro leg may move through SEPA or through another bank transfer channel, so timing can differ. A bank may feel easier if your money already sits there, while a specialist provider may make the fee, exchange rate, and tracking clearer before you commit. Route Likely cost structure Timing visibility Support level Best use case Swiss bank Visible fee plus possible exchange-rate margin Medium Branch or relationship manager Buyers who want one bank to handle everything French bank Local account management plus transfer and conversion charges where relevant Medium Local branch support Buyers who need France-side banking after completion Specialist transfer provider Separate transfer fee and exchange rate shown upfront High Online support, sometimes large-transfer help Buyers comparing total EUR received and digital tracking This is a qualitative comparison. Actual fees, exchange rates, transfer limits, review times, and support options vary by provider and transaction. If you expect regular euro payments after completion, local banking may matter more, which is why Expatica’s guides to banking in France and opening a bank account in France can help you plan the next stage. Banking Banking in France for expats Read more Where the Wise account fits in this process A Wise account can be relevant if you want to hold CHF, convert to EUR in one place, and see the fee and exchange rate before you send. Wise’s France pages say the account can hold 40+ currencies, and its pricing pages show the fee and exchange rate separately. That can help when you are comparing routes rather than relying on one bank quote. Check live pricing, route availability, and any large-transfer support before you rely on it for a property payment. Expatica’s guide to how to use Wise in France as an expat covers the basics.

Step 5: Plan the CHF to EUR conversion and compare total cost When people send money from Switzerland to France, they often compare the fee first. On a property purchase, that can be the wrong place to focus. The real cost is the fee plus any exchange-rate margin, because a small difference in the CHF to EUR rate can change the final euro amount by far more than a fixed transfer charge. Use the same send amount, the same day, and the same destination when you compare quotes. Then look at four things together: the visible fee, the exchange-rate margin, the euros the notaire would actually receive, and the likely timing. If one provider says there is no transfer fee, check whether the exchange rate makes up the difference. A simple framework helps. For example, one route may charge a flat fee and offer a weaker rate, while another charges more upfront but still delivers more euros overall. On a large transfer, the better result is the option that delivers the right EUR amount on time, not the one with the lowest line-item fee. If you want a broader look at rules and options for bringing money to France from abroad, use that as background, then compare your property-payment quotes separately. Money Management Bringing money to France from abroad Read more How to compare a provider with major local banks Do not assume a specialist provider is always better than BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, or Société Générale. Compare them on the same checklist. Which rate is being used, and when does it lock?

What visible fee will you pay?

Is there a transfer limit or branch step for payment?

How long can review or source-of-funds checks take?

Can the route support a French notaire payment in the format required? Comparing these five factors will tell you more than a provider’s marketing claims.