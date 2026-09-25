How to transfer funds from Switzerland to buy property in France

Money Management
This guide explains how to pay for French property from Switzerland by planning CHF-to-EUR conversion and transfer timing, confirming notaire payment details and compliance checks, and keeping the right documentation through to completion.
Buying property in France from Switzerland involves more than simply moving CHF into EUR: exchange costs, transfer timing, and payment checks can all affect completion. French property payments usually go through a notaire, and large transfers may trigger identity and source-of-funds checks, so confirm the exact requirements with your notaire, bank, tax adviser, and transfer provider; this guide is for general information only and does not constitute legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. It explains the process step by step, from confirming the amount and the notaire’s payment details to comparing transfer routes, planning the CHF-to-EUR conversion, sending funds in time, and keeping proof of payment.
A Wise account can help you hold CHF, convert to EUR, and check the exchange rate and fees before sending money to a French notaire for a property purchase. It’s useful for planning the deposit and final balance, keeping transfer records organised, and managing ongoing euro payments after completion.
Even if you already understand buying property in France, moving a large CHF balance into EUR for completion is not just a banking task. It can affect your exchange cost, your signing date, and whether the sale completes smoothly.
Your first job is to pin down the exact euro figure that must arrive, the person or office that must receive it, and the date by which the money must be available. In France, the payment path usually changes between the compromis de vente, the binding preliminary sale agreement, and the acte de vente, the final deed signed before the notaire.
The deposit and the final balance do not work the same way. A deposit paid after the initial agreement is often a smaller advance held on a client account, while the final balance is the main purchase sum, plus notaire fees, due for completion.
Ask the notaire’s office to confirm the amount, beneficiary name, French IBAN, BIC if needed, and the property file reference in writing. If part of the purchase is funded by a mortgage, also confirm when loan money will be released, because your own transfer and the lender’s transfer may need to meet the same deadline.
Before you start the transfer, check:
Once the amount is clear, decide exactly which money will fund the purchase. A Swiss expat may be using savings from one account, salary from another, proceeds from a sale, or a family gift. The route matters because a provider reviewing a large transfer to France for property wants to understand both where the money came from and how it reached your sending account.
Compliance checks are usually easier when your paperwork tells one clean story. If the money has moved between your own Swiss accounts, or if several people are contributing, expect more questions and more time. This is why proof of funds for a French property purchase should be prepared before you compare providers, not after a payment is already pending.
Common source routes include:
Prepare a single folder before you initiate any payment. It should be easy for your bank, your transfer provider, and the notaire to follow.
Requirements vary by bank, provider, and amount, so prepare early rather than waiting for a last-minute request.
Before sending any Swiss bank transfer to France, verify the beneficiary details directly with the notaire’s office through a trusted channel. Call the office using a number from its official website or prior signed correspondence, not just the number inside a fresh email.
Fraud risk rises when a high-value payment is close to the signing date. One wrong account number, or a fake last-minute message saying the account has changed, can send the money to the wrong place. Never rely on email alone if bank details change at short notice.
Ask the office to repeat the beneficiary name exactly, confirm that the property file reference is still correct, and tell you who will monitor incoming funds. Paying a French notaire from abroad is routine, but matching the payment to your file is much easier when the reference format is confirmed in advance.
Fraud checks that matter:
For most property payments, you need the beneficiary name exactly as held by the account, the French IBAN, and sometimes the BIC. The notaire may also ask for a property file number, buyer name, or wording that helps the office match the incoming funds.
One character wrong can delay the money being matched to your purchase. Read the details back to the office before you approve the transfer.
Most buyers compare three routes: sending from a Swiss bank, receiving or paying through a French bank, or using a specialist money transfer provider. The right choice depends on what matters most in your case: clear pricing, human support, online tracking, or keeping the whole payment in one familiar bank relationship.
Compare the final euros that would reach the notaire, not just the headline fee. Depending on the route, the euro leg may move through SEPA or through another bank transfer channel, so timing can differ. A bank may feel easier if your money already sits there, while a specialist provider may make the fee, exchange rate, and tracking clearer before you commit.
|Route
|Likely cost structure
|Timing visibility
|Support level
|Best use case
|Swiss bank
|Visible fee plus possible exchange-rate margin
|Medium
|Branch or relationship manager
|Buyers who want one bank to handle everything
|French bank
|Local account management plus transfer and conversion charges where relevant
|Medium
|Local branch support
|Buyers who need France-side banking after completion
|Specialist transfer provider
|Separate transfer fee and exchange rate shown upfront
|High
|Online support, sometimes large-transfer help
|Buyers comparing total EUR received and digital tracking
This is a qualitative comparison. Actual fees, exchange rates, transfer limits, review times, and support options vary by provider and transaction.
If you expect regular euro payments after completion, local banking may matter more, which is why Expatica’s guides to banking in France and opening a bank account in France can help you plan the next stage.
A Wise account can be relevant if you want to hold CHF, convert to EUR in one place, and see the fee and exchange rate before you send. Wise’s France pages say the account can hold 40+ currencies, and its pricing pages show the fee and exchange rate separately. That can help when you are comparing routes rather than relying on one bank quote. Check live pricing, route availability, and any large-transfer support before you rely on it for a property payment. Expatica’s guide to how to use Wise in France as an expat covers the basics.
When people send money from Switzerland to France, they often compare the fee first. On a property purchase, that can be the wrong place to focus. The real cost is the fee plus any exchange-rate margin, because a small difference in the CHF to EUR rate can change the final euro amount by far more than a fixed transfer charge.
Use the same send amount, the same day, and the same destination when you compare quotes. Then look at four things together: the visible fee, the exchange-rate margin, the euros the notaire would actually receive, and the likely timing. If one provider says there is no transfer fee, check whether the exchange rate makes up the difference.
A simple framework helps. For example, one route may charge a flat fee and offer a weaker rate, while another charges more upfront but still delivers more euros overall. On a large transfer, the better result is the option that delivers the right EUR amount on time, not the one with the lowest line-item fee.
If you want a broader look at rules and options for bringing money to France from abroad, use that as background, then compare your property-payment quotes separately.
Do not assume a specialist provider is always better than BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, or Société Générale. Compare them on the same checklist.
Comparing these five factors will tell you more than a provider’s marketing claims.
Do not treat transfer timing as an afterthought. Large payments can pause for bank cut-offs, compliance review, or extra questions about the source of funds in Switzerland, France, or from your provider. Start early enough that a request for more documents does not collide with your signing date.
For the deposit, give yourself time to clear identity checks and to confirm the payment has been matched to your file. For the final balance, leave even more room, because the amount is larger and the deadline matters more. Never split payments or change the transfer description to try to avoid a review.
According to Service-Public’s page on the final deed, the buyer pays the full sale price and notaire fees on the day the act of sale is signed, and payments of at least EUR 3,000 are made by bank transfer. Some notarial offices ask for the funds to reach the office before the signing appointment, so confirm the deadline in writing rather than assuming same-day arrival is enough.
Keep every document that shows what you sent, why you sent it, and when it arrived. That paper trail can help with completion, later questions, and cross-border admin.
After completion, you may need euros for home insurance, utilities, syndic charges, or mortgage-related costs. Many buyers keep a small euro buffer instead of converting only the exact purchase sum.
Ask the notaire or estate agent which payments usually start straight after key handover, and line them up early. Expatica’s guide to home insurance in France is a good first check because cover often starts as soon as you take responsibility for the property.
Some expats keep using a Wise account after completion to manage future euro transfers. Before you move property funds, check Wise pricing, supported CHF to EUR routes, and large-transfer support so you know whether the route fits your timeline.
A successful Swiss-to-French property transfer depends on getting the recipient details right, preparing source-of-funds evidence, comparing the full conversion cost, and leaving enough time for checks. Confirm the notaire’s payment instructions and cleared-funds deadline before you send, then keep the transfer and exchange records together once the money arrives. If you plan to keep making euro payments after completion, set up the banking or transfer route you will use for ongoing property costs.
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