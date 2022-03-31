International money transfers in France

Online international money transfer services in France Online money transfer providers in France, such as PayPal or OFX can bring some advantages. If both you and your recipient have an account with the same provider, you can usually transfer money instantly online. Fees vary between providers. For example, PayPal does not charge for personal domestic transactions that do not involve a currency conversion. However, for international transfers, PayPal charges a fee of 5% of the transaction amount. In 2022, the minimum fee is €1.99. If you need a fast, easy transfer, it may be worth the price. However, it is not the cheapest fee when it comes to larger transactions. Expatica’s guide to Learn about mobile banking in France Read more For international money transfers, some services could prove cheap and convenient, such as: CurrencyFair

Wise

XE

International money transfers via online and mobile banking in France The growth of digital banking has been one of the most significant financial trends in Europe in recent years. France, one of Europe's largest economies, has seen a big shift towards online banking. Most French banks now advertise digital services. New challenger banks have also entered the market. Like bunq a mobile-only bank that offers services to expats in Europe. Many of the big banks offer digital as well as in-person services. This reflects the increase in online and mobile banking in France. According to Eurostat figures for 2021, 72% of people in France use internet banking, above the EU average of 58%. Mobile banking is also on the rise, by 2020 two-thirds of people downloaded their bank's mobile application. And 40% of them use their banking app every day or every second day. There are a variety of mobile banking options in France, including: Popular national banks such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, and CIC all offer mobile services and apps.

Online or digital banks such as bunq, N26, and Revolut offer several language options, including English.

Money transfer service charges Charges for money transfers in France are cheaper on average with digital or mobile banks. However, you will need to check with individual providers and shop around as French bank account costs can vary considerably. Some accounts with mobile-only banks are available for free, however, more advanced plans come with a monthly fee attached. Many mobile banks offer global ATM withdrawals, P2P payments, and international money transfers either free or low cost. Some limit the number of free transactions per month, however. Most of the main mobile payment apps used in France don't charge fees for general payment services. There may be costs for services such as instant transfers to some accounts, payments to foreign currency accounts, or payments above a certain limit.

Wire transfers in France Many people are familiar with international money transfer operators such as Western Union. These international wire transfers are particularly useful when a recipient doesn't have access to a bank account, is in a remote area, or needs cash quickly. One example is in the case of a stolen wallet, where the recipient needs immediate funds. Money transfer operators can be convenient because you can typically transfer money online, via the phone or in-store in a matter of minutes or hours. However, fees for fast, worldwide delivery can be higher than other options. In addition, the cost may increase depending on the amount of money you send. Money transfers can cost up to 5% or more of the transfer amount, and again this varies depending on the amount you are looking to transfer. Some wire transfer services offer deals and calculators to show estimated costs, but they don't necessarily use the mid-market exchange rate. Both Moneygram and Western Union have a strong presence in France and can be considered trustworthy outlets. However, if you're simply using a newsagent or shop that offers the service as opposed to a dedicated Western Union or Moneygram outlet, make sure they have the official signage of one of the two before handing any cash over. How wire transfers work For wire transfers to work it is vital that you fill out the paperwork properly. You will need to state all your important details (name, address, contact info, and passport number being the most crucial) and the details of the recipient (passport number isn't required here). You and the intended recipient need a valid ID to first send and then receive the money. This is very important, they simply won't give the cash out if you don't have a proper, valid ID. The reference code The final detail, that is so important that we've dedicated this little section to it, is 'the number'. Your money transfer in France will fail if you don't remember this. Fill in your paperwork and hand over your money, you'll get a reference code. This code is everything. Check this code before you leave the store. Many birthdays, nights out, and rent payments have been missed because the reference number has been written down or communicated incorrectly. You will need to give the reference number to the intended recipient. It will have to match perfectly. One wrong number or letter and you might as well have thrown the money into the sea as an offering to Poseidon. If you are the recipient, make sure you check the code with the sender. Get that right and the money's ready for collection. Get it wrong and you won't receive a cent. Wire transfer fees Western Union has a handy fee table, Ria has a price calculator. Moneygram will give you a fee estimate from their web portal if you enter the amount you're sending and the country it's going to. All transfers are done and dusted as soon as you get the receipt in your hand, that goes for all three.